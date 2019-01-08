9 Best Nail Polish Removers for Happier Hands in 2019

My favorite part of wearing nail polish is picking out my new color. My least favorite is knowing I have to break out the nail polish remover to take my old, chipped polish off before I can get to the fun part.

At least it was when I was still using my drugstore brand. I’d scrub and go through wads of cotton and inevitably I’d painfully discover a paper-cut I didn’t know I had. My husband would come home and immediately say the whole place smelled like a chemical plant.

The damage I was doing to my nails was easy to see. After using my cheap remover, my nails would be chalky white and have that unnatural squeaky feeling when you rubbed them that should be reserved for diner counter-tops. My nails were dry, flaky, and splitting and I never wanted anyone to see my bare nails.

I assumed that’s how all polish removers are, and if you’re like me, you’ve put off redoing your chipped nails to avoid that painful hassle. I went on a hunt to see if there really are polish removers that could make taking my polish off something that I don’t dread. Here is what I found.