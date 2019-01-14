9 Best Wedding Nail Colors for 2019

Everyone is going to want to see your ring so when you’re showing off your hand to all your guests make sure your wedding nails are on point.

Planning a wedding is way more stressful than you’d expected and making those decisions on dresses and suits and flowers can be tough. But picking how you want your wedding nails to look can actually be a fun, relaxing part of your planning for a change.

Unlike with gowns or shoes, you can buy a couple of polishes without breaking the bank and try them all on at home as many times as you like until you find the look that’s perfect for you.

Plus, if you buy one and decide you won’t want to wear it on your wedding–you can still wear it the rest of the year.