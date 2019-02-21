5 Best Callus Shavers: Which Is Right for You? (2019)

Finding the best callus shaver for you is more than just finding a quality brand–you also have to take into consideration the type of and shape of callus remover. Callus shaving tools come in four basic designs: razors, rasps, files, and rollers.

Razors are best for stubborn, thick, and raised calluses. If you need to really take height off of a callus this is the way to go. They also tend to be best for calluses on hands.

Rasps are the microplane or cheese-grater style files that have multiple tiny blades that chip away at dead skin.

Files are more sandpapery are good for smoothing out any remaining roughness after using rasps or razors or if you only have very light calluses.

Rollers are electrically powered and buff away dead skin with spinning coarse grit inserts. These are great for maintenance foot care.

For safety tips and info on getting the most out of your tools head down to the end of the article, but right now let’s get to the best callus shavers available so you don’t feel like hiding your feet this summer.