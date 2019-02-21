5 Best Callus Shavers: Which Is Right for You? (2019)

Finding the best callus shaver for you is more than just finding a quality brand–you also have to take into consideration the type of and shape of callus remover. Callus shaving tools come in four basic designs: razors, rasps, files, and rollers.
Razors are best for stubborn, thick, and raised calluses. If you need to really take height off of a callus this is the way to go. They also tend to be best for calluses on hands.
Rasps are the microplane or cheese-grater style files that have multiple tiny blades that chip away at dead skin.
Files are more sandpapery are good for smoothing out any remaining roughness after using rasps or razors or if you only have very light calluses.
Rollers are electrically powered and buff away dead skin with spinning coarse grit inserts. These are great for maintenance foot care.
For safety tips and info on getting the most out of your tools head down to the end of the article, but right now let’s get to the best callus shavers available so you don’t feel like hiding your feet this summer.
Seki Edge Callus RemoverPrice: $13.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Thicker ergonomic handle
- Abrasive from any angle
- Quality Seki Edge brand
- Comes apart for cleaning
- Won't leave skin rough
- Good for both hands and feet
- Doesn't cover a large area at once
- A little awkward to take apart
- Only one grit size
The Seki Edge Callus Remover doesn't look like most of the other removers out there. It looks a little like someone took a cheese-grater style rasp and bent it in half, but this unique bend and ergonomic handle make it easier to hold and control the pressure.
This remover allows you to exert more pressure, if you need it, because your grip is directly over the rasp surface, unlike paddle-style graters that put strain on your wrist. That said, I doubt you'll have to press too hard because the brand produces sharp, quality products.
Seki Edge is based in Seki Japan, known for its long line of famous samurai sword and blade makers. Seki Edge's founder is a descendant of that line and has translated it into producing sharp, long-lasting grooming products. I've featured them before in my article on choosing a Manicure Set.
Don't be intimidated by the sharpness because the grating edges on this one are all raised circles. That means the remover will work its magic no matter what direction you move it in and that there is no exposed blade edge to cut too deep. You can rub it lightly over the rough spots in whatever way you like and the Seki Edge will remove dead skin.
When it comes time to clean it, there are four little black knobs that you turn to release the stainless steel rasp from its holder. It's simple enough once you see it done (check the video below) but if you have limitations with your hands you may prefer something that doesn't come apart.
Tweezerman Safety Slide Callus Shaver & RaspPrice: $11.83Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Callus shaving razor and rasp
- Protective handle cover
- Cheap refills
- Great for hands and raised, thick calluses
- Trusted brand
- Protective cover for razor blade when not in use
- May be too small for feet
- Given directions are very poor
- Razor style may intimdiate some
This dual-ended file offers two different types of tools: a callus shaver and a rasp. Having a tool that is sharp on both ends sounds like trouble, but with Tweezerman's design the handle of the remover fits over whichever end you're not using, protecting your hand which is pretty clever and it works.
One end is the traditional callus shaver made up of a small razor blade and special protective holder. You use this the same way you use a razor for shaving hair, by running it gently along the surface of your skin, applying some pressure after the first pass if needed. (No shaving cream though--you want to do this while your skin is dry.)
If you need to buff out any rough edges you can switch to the other side by pressing the small locking grey button and sliding the handle down where it will automatically lock in place again. The rasp section is narrow but densely covered in tiny abrasive edges to gently remove dry skin and leave a smooth surface.
The main issue with this one is that the directions they provide are terrible. It's fairly straightforward as a file but one major item they leave out is that the razor section comes with a white protective blade cover that you need to remove before the tool can be of any use at all. That's really something they should be clear about but at least now you know and can avoid the one major frustration point for this file.
One of the best things about razor callus removers is that the refills are dirt cheap. The size makes this one great for hands with calluses from CrossFit, rock climbing, or lifting.
Amope Wet & Dry Pedi PerfectPrice: $37.62Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Moving rollers do the work
- Rechargeable
- Two different speeds
- Waterproof
- Nice thick handle
- Tried and true machine
- Won't work without being charged
- You have to buy refills
- Can take a while to wear down thick calluses
- Not great for hands
If the best callus shaver for you is electric then try out the Amope Wet and Dry Pedi Perfect. It's an electric pedicure machine with spinning abrasive roller. The motorized spinning saves a lot of back and forth with your arm which can be tough, especially if you're not a yogi expert so bending to reach your feet already isn't a walk in the park.
I love that it's rechargeable and comes with its own docking station so you don't have to worry about batteries or cords. It's also waterproof so if you normally do your foot care in the bath or shower, this one can come in with you. The machine rollers have two speeds so you can control how fast it's going.
Everyone loves this brand. I see it come up over and over as one of the best so you know you're not buying into an unknown brand with no history. Another benefit to this pedicure machine being around for so long is that companies have come out with knock-off Amope refill rollers that are significantly cheaper than the branded ones.
Onyx Double-Sided Curved FilePrice: $7.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Rounded to file most of your foot at once
- Ergonomic handle
- Affordable
- Hanging loop for in the shower
- Coarse grit on one side and buffer on the other
- Not great for hands
- Must replace the whole thing when it wears out
- Harder for small areas
If all you want is to file down your entire foot with as little buffing as possible, check out this file from Onyx. At 9.25 inches long it's the biggest on the list and the only one to offer a contoured surface to more easily smooth out dry, cracked heels.
When you think about it, a rounded callus file makes so much sense compared to moving a flat surface all over your rounded heels. There's a coarser grit on the concave side of the file and the convex side has a gentler file for buffing your skin silky smooth.
For those who have thick calluses in specific areas, this isn't going to work best for you and you're better off going with a more targeted shaver. But if you are trying to get rid of standard dry foot skin with light calluses, this could be exactly what you're looking for to save you time and effort.
Esarora 4-Piece Pedicure File SetPrice: $12.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Four coarseness levels
- Can sample different tool types
- Affordable
- Simple to use
- Works wet or dry
- A little big for hands
- Feels a little cheap
- Not as long-lasting as others
If you're really not sure which tool you want, my advice is to pick up an affordable combo pack and find out what you like using before you invest in a higher priced product.
This set from Esarora comes with four pieces: two different grain rasp paddles and two double-sided files. I know there are only three tools in the picture, but just know that you get two of the one on the right.
You get four different coarseness levels here with the largest rasp for tough calluses, the smaller rasp for removing built-up dead skin, and the two-sided files for buffing any remaining roughness into soft, touchable feet.
How to use a callus shaver.
Each type of remover is slightly different but the overall rule is to run the abrasive or sharp edge along your callused area, perpendicular to your skin just as though you were shaving hair. If doing that a few times doesn't get you the result you can apply some pressure.
Electric foot files can be held still because they do all the moving for you.
With the exception of razor types which should be used dry, callus removers tend to work best on skin out of the shower or bath that has been towel dried off. Using a razor on wet skin could accidentally remove too much.
Should it hurt?
While it's not unreasonable to feel some stinging during or very mild discomfort walking right after you shave your calluses, it shouldn't really hurt. Pain, as well as redness or bleeding, signals that the skin you're removing is alive and we only want to be gently shaving off the top dead layers.
What are Calluses?
According to the American Academy of Dermatology, calluses are a result of repeated friction which is why you get them on your hands if you do CrossFit or on your feet if you do a lot of running. They're your body's idea of protection by building up an armor of dead skin, but that backfires when they begin to hurt or even cause the stiffened skin to tear.
Who shouldn't use a callus shaver?
I'm in no way a doctor to make a definitive call, but the CDC specifically states that diabetics should not remove their own calluses or corns. We rely on our sense of pain to know when we need to stop cutting and diabetic neuropathy can make it so that diabetics cannot feel when they've gone too deep. Add to that their increased risk for infection and it's truly just safer to see your doctor if you are able.
If you're unsure if callus shavers are safe for you, check with your medical professionals.
