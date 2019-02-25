11 Best Clay Masks: Which Is Right for You? (2019)

If you’re prone to acne, want to detoxify or indulge in an exfoliating treatment at home, you can do it in minutes with a clay face mask. Clay draws out dirt, oils and other environmental pollutants from your pores, exfoliating at the same time.

If you have troubled skin, keeping it clear and clean requires more than careful cleansing. While facial cleansing brushes can go a long way toward giving you a better complexion, these devices can sometimes irritate skin if you’re in the midst of a breakout, leaving tiny tears and causing more inflammation.

A clay mask can gently and efficiently remove deep dirt and oil, without irritation. Bentonite clay masks are for those who really need deep pore cleaning and suffer from congested pores. Kaolin clay is gentler, but still super efficient, and both kinds of clay have amazing pore refining powers.

Depending on your skin type, look for masks that offer anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties to fight acne. Gravitate toward those with charcoal if you want to detoxify. Choose the ones with natural moisturizers and skin softening botanicals if you have dry or sensitive skin. And if you fight dark spots or hyperpigmentation, check out the ones that offer skin brightening vitamin C, pomegranate and plum.

The best clay face mask will leave your skin looking lifted and luminous, with fewer blackheads and reduced sags and bags. And since we’ve done the testing, your shopping will be simplified with our easy buying guide that includes clay masks formulated especially for men as well as women.