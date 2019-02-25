11 Best Clay Masks: Which Is Right for You? (2019)

If you’re prone to acne, want to detoxify or indulge in an exfoliating treatment at home, you can do it in minutes with a clay face mask. Clay draws out dirt, oils and other environmental pollutants from your pores, exfoliating at the same time.
If you have troubled skin, keeping it clear and clean requires more than careful cleansing. While facial cleansing brushes can go a long way toward giving you a better complexion, these devices can sometimes irritate skin if you’re in the midst of a breakout, leaving tiny tears and causing more inflammation.
A clay mask can gently and efficiently remove deep dirt and oil, without irritation. Bentonite clay masks are for those who really need deep pore cleaning and suffer from congested pores. Kaolin clay is gentler, but still super efficient, and both kinds of clay have amazing pore refining powers.
Depending on your skin type, look for masks that offer anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties to fight acne. Gravitate toward those with charcoal if you want to detoxify. Choose the ones with natural moisturizers and skin softening botanicals if you have dry or sensitive skin. And if you fight dark spots or hyperpigmentation, check out the ones that offer skin brightening vitamin C, pomegranate and plum.
The best clay face mask will leave your skin looking lifted and luminous, with fewer blackheads and reduced sags and bags. And since we’ve done the testing, your shopping will be simplified with our easy buying guide that includes clay masks formulated especially for men as well as women.
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $45.00 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $49.00 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $9.89 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $10.95 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $24.95 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $29.00 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $35.00 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $48.00 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $20.00 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $28.00 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $35.00 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
-
1. DDF Sulfur Therapeutic MaskPrice: $45.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Mixed clay formula deeply cleans pores
- Sulfur is anti-inflammatory and antioxidant to help prevent blemishes
- Conditions skin with sweet almond oil
- Can be used as an acne spot treatment
- Not effective for every user
- Quite expensive
- Can be very drying
You might be wondering why you'd want to use a clay mask that incorporates what most of us think is a super stinky ingredient - sulfur. Perhaps it's because sulfur has been used for centuries in healing baths clear back to the Roman times, but more recent research has shown this mineral to be a powerful acne fighter because of its naturally antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties. That means if you're fighting constant breakouts, this sulfur-infused mask might actually prevent future breakouts. Bonus.
This bentonite clay mask features talc and kaolin to absorb excess oil, while and deeply detox your pores, while glycerine and aloe vera moisturize and hydrate. This formula also uses sweet almond oil to condition and nourish your skin and keep it from feeling stripped after rinsing.
Because its easily spread and a little goes a long way, people with acne issues can use it on their face, chest and shoulders to keep breakouts at bay and have clearer more beautiful skin. If excess oil is an ongoing problem, you might want to consider a mattifying oil control moisturizer like this one, along with a blemish inhibiting cleanser.
Want to know more about sulfur and skin care? Check out this article for some interesting specifics.
Find more DDF Sulfur Therapeutic Mask information and reviews here.
-
2. Sand & Sky Australian Pink Clay Porefining Face MaskPrice: $49.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 100 percent Australian ingredients
- Deeply pore cleansing
- Botanicals to brighten and fight dark spots
- Can be used as a spot treatment
- Includes a nice little applicator brush
- Can dry out skin
- Small jar is spendy
- Product dries out fast
- Some packaging issues reported
This Australian pink clay mask is filled with botanical goodness and according to the manufacturer it contains "no nasties." Naturally, that gave us a giggle, but that simply means this formula doesn't have a bunch of chemicals and instead relies on 100 percent Australian ingredients, including some awesome botanicals with specific results in mind.
It tightens, invigorates and brightens dull and lifeless skin to make it look brighter and clearer. Australian pink clay pulls toxins from your pores, while antioxidant-rich mangosteen and pomegranate help to boost cell turnover - plus pomegranate is great for helping to reduce acne scarring. Natural witch hazel helps to tighten pores and has a great anti-inflammatory effect that's especially good for acne prone skin. Sea kelp is added to help speed up skin repair.
The big name in the botanical list is Kakadu plum, which delivers a big dose of skin brightening vitamin C to help with dark spots and discoloration. This mask is actually good for all skin types, with those most sensitive simply using it fewer times per week. It can also be used as a spot treatment to help shrink blemishes while you sleep. Love that, as well as the nifty applicator brush that comes with this mask, meaning your fingers won't contaminate the jar.
Find more Sand & Sky Australian Pink Clay Porefining Face Mask information and reviews here.
-
3. Elizavecca Milky Piggy Carbonated Bubble Clay MaskPrice: $9.89Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Bubbly formula is very spa like
- Helps to reduce blackheads
- Charcoal and bentonite clay mixture is detoxifying
- Fun to use
- Can be very drying
- Very goopy and messy to use
- Not for use in the shower as it slides right off wet skin
While this mask is packaged in a way that makes it look super cute, don't mistake that as meaning "not effective" because this clay mask means serious business. The bentonite clay and charcoal are mixed with carbonic acid to create a bubbling facial that is deeply detoxifying and especially effective at getting rid of blackheads and breakouts.
This Korean beauty face mask also contains powerful botanicals to ensure your skin is brighter, clearer and more radiant. With allantoin, an ingredient devoted to healing scars and dark spots as well as improving fine lines and wrinkles, this formula also includes lavender, freesia, peppermint and chamomile extracts to leave your skin soft and supple. If you want serious exfoliation, consider the Elizavecca Hell Pore Control Hyaluronic Acid Serum.
Find more Elizavecca Milky Piggy Carbonated Bubble Clay Mask information and reviews here.
-
4. Aztec Secret Indian Healing ClayPrice: $10.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Pure clay allows you to mix to your preferred consistency
- Very pore clearing
- Big one pound jar
- Super affordable
- Can be quite drying
- You have to mix it yourself
- May cause redness after use
If you consider yourself a purist, this giant jar of 100 percent pure bentonite clay is likely to be the perfect choice for you. Great for making your own DIY clay mask, you just have to mix this clay with equal parts water or apple cider vinegar, make it into a smooth paste, and put a scant 1/8 inch layer on your face. Let it dry for five minutes for sensitive skin, or up to 20 minutes for more oily skin types, and you'll have a deeply cleansed, detoxified and pore purified complexion.
This one pound jar is both big and a bargain, but do keep in mind that because it's pure clay, it isn't infused with any moisturizing agents so it could dry out your skin if you leave it on too long, or use it too frequently. For an even better bargain, get two pounds of this healing clay for less than $15.
Find more Aztec Secret Indian Healing Clay information and reviews here.
-
5. Eve Hansen French Rose Clay Face MaskPrice: $24.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Pink clay formula doesn't strip skin
- Made with calming and soothing green tea extract and cucumber
- Lightly exfoliates and minimizes pores
- Moisturizes with rose hip and safflower seed oils
- No rose scent
- Not as exfoliating as some
- It can still be a bit drying
Looking for a mask that leaves your face clean, but not feeling stripped? A French pink clay mask could be the answer. Gentler than straight kaolin or bentonite clay, this mixture deeply cleans without drying out your skin. It naturally exfoliates, absorbs oil and minimizes pores, leaving your skin lusciously refreshed. That makes it great for even the most sensitive skin types.
This pink clay mask from Sally Hansen moisturizes with rosehip seed oil and safflower oil, so skin feels smooth and soft after treatment. The bentonite clay that is part of this mask formula naturally soothes irritated or congested skin, while at the same time reducing redness and inflammation.
This mask helps to lift tired skin and reduce wrinkles, and also features naturally antioxidant rich green tea extract and calming cucumber. We think you'll love that it's cruelty free, and contains no skin irritating sulfates, parabens, or phthalates. If you're looking to try a pink clay mask, but you're looking for a bit more affordable solution, the Pink Clay Face Mask by Josias Rivers is less than $20, and it comes in a big jar that's more than four times the size.
Find more Eve Hansen French Rose Clay Face Mask information and reviews here.
-
6. Generation Clay Ultra Violet Brightening Australian Clay MaskPrice: $29.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Davidson plum infused formula brightens skin
- Bentonite clay deeply cleans pores
- Reduces redness and patchy spotches
- May be too strong for sensitive skin
- Can tingle and burn on application
- Scent is off-putting to some
This purple clay mask is infused with Davidson plum, a superfruit that's naturally antioxidant and anti-inflammatory. That yummy, plummy formula naturally brightens skin and helps to combat dark spots, while giving a boost to dull and tired looking skin because it mimics the exfoliating power of alpha hydroxy acid.
In addition to bentonite clay to deeply clean and clear pores, this mask uses desert lime to help stimulate collagen production, along with aloe vera to soothe irritation and redness. This mask helps to reduce free radical damage, which is key to fighting the early signs of aging, while it increases your skin's radiance and brightness. Sunflower seed oil and vitamin E moisturize and condition skin for a smoother and softer appearance.
Find more Generation Clay Ultra Violet Brightening Australian Clay Mask information and reviews here.
-
7. ELEMIS Herbal Lavender Repair MaskPros:
Cons:
- Microfine kaolin clay deeply cleanses and exfoliates
- Rosemary and thyme essential oils provide natural antioxidants
- Lavender oil calms and soothes irritable skin
- Expensive compared to some
- Scent can seem a bit overpowering
- Not all users report visible results
Another mask that's particularly suited to those with sensitive, but congested skin, this healing clay mask is made with all the elements to give you a brighter and clearer complexion without aggravating acne or other skin irritations. It also relies on kaolin clay, which is mineral rich and gently absorbs oils and impurities, so it cleans, but doesn't dry.
Infused with naturally anti-inflammatory essential oils, this mask uses rosemary and thyme oils to stimulate cell regeneration, but also for their naturally antioxidant properties which help to fight premature aging. Lavendar oil calms and relaxes both your mind and your skin, helping to reduce pain and inflammation and help minimize acne scarring.
Follow your mask with one of two toners, to keep pores clear and make your face feel super clean. ELEMIS Balancing Lavender Purifying Facial Toner helps to rebalance your skin's pH following your facial treatment, while ELEMIS Soothing Apricot Calming Toner is great if you tend to have rashy and easily irritable skin.
Find more ELEMIS Herbal Lavender Repair Mask information and reviews here.
-
8. StriVectin Multi-Action Blue Rescue Clay Renewal MaskPrice: $48.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Blue aglae helps to nourish skin while reducing lines and wrinkles
- White clay detoxifies and clears pores
- Shea butter and red seaweed leave skin moisturized and fresh feeling
- Fermented probiotic helps to revive tired looking skin
- Small quantity for the price
- Can be somewhat drying
- Feels a bit gritty
One of our favorite anti-aging skin care companies has come out with a major winner in their Multi-Action Blue Rescue Clay Renewal Mask. This mask is uniquely formulated with blue algae to soothe and nourish your skin, while reducing fine lines and wrinkles. Fermented probiotics give new life to dull looking and tired skin, while white clay does its duty to draw out impurities, refine pores and leave your skin clean and refreshed.
Your skin will feel unexpectedly hydrated after using this mask, because it contains moisturizing shea butter as its secret ally, so you won't have a dry, tight feeling that many clay masks can leave you with. It also contains red seaweed, an ingredient that is full of humectants, so your skin stays hydrated. Seaweed is also naturally rich in skin loving vitamin E and amino acids that offer tons of anti-aging benefits.
When you massage on this buttery formula, it turns an ocean blue color as it dries. After ten minutes, you can rinse it off and your skin will look super fresh and renewed. If you've got proverbially irritated, red, or dull and lifeless skin, you might want to consider an entire skin reset to get your complexion back on track. We're huge fans of the StriVectin Skin Reset 4-week Intensive Rejuvenation System that can reboot and rejuvenate your skin.
Find more StriVectin Multi-Action Blue Rescue Clay Renewal Mask information and reviews here.
-
9. Charcoal Mask with Kaolin Clay & Natural Origin CharcoalPrice: $20.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Kaolin clay gently exfoliates and soothes irritable skin
- Natural origin charcoal deeply detoxifies and removes impurities
- Thermal spring water leaves skin refreshed and hydrated
- Refines pores
- Not as deeply cleansing as some
- Feels very thick and wet upon application
- Kind of messy to use
If you've been on the hunt for the best clay mask, but you're worried about drying out your sensitive skin, this sweet mask from Vichy is super gentle thanks to kaolin clay. This clay is a gentle exfoliator that's excellent for those with sensitive acne prone skin, according to the experts at Wild for Nature. So while you're getting all that cleansing, it won't leave your skin feeling chapped or dried out. It also has naturally soothing properties to fight skin irritation.
This mask also features the purifying power of natural-origin charcoal, know to draw out dirt and oil, as well as detoxify your skin of environmental pollutants. It leaves pores looking smaller and more refined, and your skin glowing. Vichy Mineralizing thermal water leaves your skin hydrated and glowing, yet deeply cleansed and refreshed.
If pore size is your main concern, Vichy has a mineral infused pore purifying mask that uses two ultra-fine white clays and aloe vera to reduce pores. Looking for a mask that uses alpha hydroxy acids to exfoliate and purify skin? Vichy makes one of those too, and you can create an entire multi-masking regimen by switching them up every few days or once per week.
Find more Charcoal Mask with Kaolin Clay & Natural Origin Charcoal information and reviews here.
-
10. Beau Brummell Men’s Face MaskPrice: $28.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Kaolin clay is skin tightening and wrinkle minimizing
- Charcoal formula targets oil, dirt and sweat
- Smells refreshingly manly
- Dries fast without flaking or peeling
- Difficult to get out of facial hair
- May tingle upon application
- It's hard to wash off if you leave it on too long
We love beauty and grooming products dedicated to the special needs of men, so when we went searching for the best clay mask for guys, this one from Beau Brummell really struck out fancy. Because men often have special skincare issues and needs, and they're just beginning to embrace "spa nights" for themselves, this manly mask has what it takes to leave their skin smooth, soothed, and deeply detoxified too.
This formula combines kaolin clay and activated charcoal into a creamy mask that's easy to spread and feels cooling on the skin. It absorbs oils and bacteria leaving pores clear and more refined. Citric acid brightens skin, and bergamot oil, in combination with rosemary oil, gives this man mask a decidedly studly scent any guy is going to love. It tightens skin and minimizes fine lines and wrinkles, and despite what they might say, men care about that.
We also like the fact that this face mask for men dries quickly without flaking or peeling off, so leaving it on while watching the game isn't an issue, unless they've got friends over, of course. In fact, if you're looking for a really impressive line of men's skincare products, Beau Brummell also offers a terrific anti-acne face wash as well as a lightweight matte finish moisturizer.
Find more Beau Brummell Men's Face Mask information and reviews here.
-
11. Brickell Men’s Purifying Charcoal Face MaskPros:
Cons:
- Kaolin clay and charcoal formula detoxifies and tightens
- DMAE and MSM restore skins elasticity and improve collagen production
- Hydrating with hyaluronic acid and aloe leaf juice
- Skin feels super refreshed
- Smells a bit chemical
- Can sting and burn on application
- May not be best for sensitive skin
Brickell is one of the hugely popular brands for high quality skincare products that men love to use. This clay mask for men is one of our fave picks for guys because not only does it feature pore purifying kaolin clay, which as you know, tightens skin, it also uses charcoal to absorb toxins and help clear up existing and prevent future breakouts. That's important, because men sweat more and often suffer more from clogged pores.
Additionally, this man mask has a few key ingredients that make it a standout. This formula contains MSM, a powerful that improves collagen and keratin production, and helps to even out blotchy skin tone. It's also infused with vitamin E, a key skin repairer that fights free radical damage and fights the signs of aging.
While clay masks can be drying, this one incorporates one of our fave moisturizing powerhouses, hyaluronic acid, along with aloe vera leaf juice to hydrate, refresh and soothe a man's skin during his detox facial. DMAE reduces bags, sags, and restores elasticity to tired skin. Find more Brickell men's skincare and grooming products here.
If your man has sensitive skin, consider adding an organic face wash to his regimen. Look for the right one in our guide to the best natural and organic face washes.
Find more Brickell Men's Purifying Charcoal Face Mask information and reviews here.
See Also:
Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.