9 Best Goat Milk Lotions: Your Easy Buying Guide (2019)

If every season is dry skin season for you, goat milk lotion should become one of your daily beauty staples for hydrated skin that never feels greasy. Naturally rich in lactic acid, one of the alpha hydroxy acids known for their anti-aging effects, goat’s milk does more than just moisturize. It’s literally packed with skin-loving amino acids, vitamins and minerals that are essential to healthy and hydrated skin.

Lotions made with goat’s milk are great for so many skin conditions, from psoriasis and eczema to (somewhat surprisingly,) even acne. The goat goodness is naturally anti-inflammatory, antibacterial and antimicrobial. Just in case the rapidly growing trend toward using goat milk products strikes you as borderline hipster, believe us, there’s truly great science behind their popularity. In fact, even the researchers at theEnvironmental Working Group (EWG) rate goat’s milk as the kind of low hazard ingredient you can feel good about using on your skin.

We’ve featured lots of lotions in this article, many of which are handmade in small batches by farmers who raise and nurture their own goat herds to harvest the milk. Lots of them contain natural plant botanicals, essential oils and other moisturizing ingredients that will make you fall back in love with the skin you’re in. So check out our recommendations for the Best Goat Milk Lotions and prepare to slather yourself in sublime moisture.