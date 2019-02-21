11 Best Makeup Setting Sprays: Compare, Buy & Save

How many times a day do you touch up your makeup? Do you constantly blot, then reapply? Do you really have that kind of time? Who does? If you’re like most of us, you probably don’t give a second thought to giving your hair a spritz of hairspray to keep your coif in perfect form, but if you’ve never given the same courtesy to your makeup, you could be missing the chance to look your best, no matter what time of day, or night, it is.

Makeup setting sprays can keep your foundation, eyeshadows, mascara and more, firmly locked in place. A good setting spray protects you from makeup meltdown in the heat and humidity. They can also prevent your carefully crafted look from dissolving due to your own natural oils and sweat. These setting sprays can hydrate, mattify, or simply keep your makeup from sliding off, so you’ll look gorgeous, even on the longest days.

Whatever your skin type, a makeup setting spray is perfect for special occasions, and everyday wear. Some are pretty spendy so you may want to use a more affordable brand for daily use, and save the big bucks option for special occasions. And if you don’t know how to use it – no worries. Here’s a cool tutorial from Colorscience.

Whatever you decide, you’ll discover that you’ll actually save time and money, because you won’t constantly be reapplying your makeup throughout the day, or buying expensive blotting papers. If you want to look fresh from dawn to dusk, consider trying one of our recommended Best Makeup Setting Sprays.