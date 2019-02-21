11 Best Natural & Organic Mascaras (2019)

Natural and organic cosmetics are becoming more and more popular, as we get more conscious about what we put on and into our bodies. I’ve written a lot about these organic products, from moisturizers and shampoos, to lipstick and sunscreen. Each time I explore a new category of organic products, I’m always impressed by their creative ingredient lists.

When it comes to the best organic mascaras, this same principle held true, with pigments from clay, bark and cinnamon, to coffee. That last will give your eyes a morning boost, yes?

Traditional mascaras can sometimes cause damage to your lashes, causing them to break and even fall out. Careful curling with an eyelash curler can help you to use less product, but wouldn’t you prefer a natural mascara that conditions your lashes with sweet sounding ingredients like almond oil, rosemary, lavender and calendula flowers? I sure would.

In searching for the most highly rated, popular and effective organic mascara brands, I couldn’t find any that were waterproof, and only a few stated they were water resistant. So be aware, if you’re a cryer, natural mascara may tend to run. But considering the fact that they’re toxin free, at least you won’t have to worry about any nasty chemicals getting into your pretty peepers.

Don’t forget to wash off your eye makeup every night before bed, and if you choose a brand that’s water-resistant, by all means, consider using micellar water to remove it, especially around your eyes.

If you’re considering a switch to organic mascara, you might also think about adding an eyelash growth serum to your beauty routine. These serums really do work, and help you to grow longer, thicker and more beautiful lashes. There are several organic brands, and a double bonus is that they’ll also help with thickening up your eyebrows. See the link at the bottom of this article.

Since your eyes are definitely a reflection into your soul, why not frame them with the most beautiful lashes possible? Turn some heads with these 10 Best Natural & Organic Mascaras 2018. We’ve updated our list to include all the newest mascaras available.
Our Unbiased Reviews

  1. 1. Natural Organic Mascara by Endlessly Beautiful

    organic mascara, natural mascara, best natural mascara, best mascara for sensitive eyes, mascara for sensitive eyes, vegan mascara, Endlessly beautiful
    Price: $19.99
    Amazon Customer Reviews
    Shop at Amazon
    Pros:
    • Nice natural and organic ingredient list
    • Makes lashes look longer
    • Goes on smoothly without clumping
    Cons:
    • Mascara brush is lacking
    • Requires several coats to do the trick
    • Scent is too strong for some
    • Small amount for the price

    If you’ve got super sensitive eyes, or you just care about the ingredients in the products you put next to them, you’ll want to try this organic, all natural, vegan and gluten free mascara from Endlessly Beautiful. This mascara is enriched with lash nourishing ingredients including chamomile, vitamin E, oregano, thyme, coffee powder, cinnamon, rosemary and grapefruit, that condition and stimulate lash growth.

    This mascara is 100 percent natural and made with 85 percent organic ingredients. It’s also cruelty free, as well as eye friendly, so it has never been tested on animals. Give your lashes a boost by brushing on a eyelash growth serum or organic cold pressed castor oil.

    Find more Natural Organic Mascara by Endlessly Beautiful information and reviews here.

  2. 2. Naturally Rooted Premium Organic Mascara

    organic mascara, natural mascara, best natural mascara, best mascara for sensitive eyes, mascara for sensitive eyes, vegan mascara, naturally rooted
    Price: $13.99
    Amazon Customer Reviews
    Shop at Amazon
    Pros:
    • Water resistant formula
    • Goes on smoothly without flaking
    • Natural ingredients that are paraben and chemical dye free
    Cons:
    • Can irritate eyes
    • Formula seems too dry to some
    • Can smudge under eyes

    If you’ve wanted a mascara that not only makes your eyelashes look stunning, but strengthens and conditions them at the same time, this nourishing formula contains two key ingredients know for doing just that. Chamomile and sunflower oil for their hair strengthening and moisturizing power.

    This naturally enriched mascara formula is long lasting and won’t clump. And if your eyes are sensitive, this 100 percent natural mascara is paraben free, dye free and gluten free, so it’s a great choice. If you want long, luscious lashes, this mascara will leave them looking beautiful and full.

    This water resistant formula will last all day without nasty smudges and flakes. At the end of the day, cleanse with an organic face wash, for a fresh start in the morning. And don’t forget your organic deodorant to stay sweet smelling all day long.

    Want to learn more about sunflower oil and how it benefits hair growth and strength? Check out this article for some great info.

    Find more Naturally Rooted Premium Organic Mascara information and reviews here.

  3. 3. Ecco Bella All Natural Black FlowerColor Mascara

    organic mascara, natural mascara, best natural mascara, best mascara for sensitive eyes, mascara for sensitive eyes, vegan mascara, ecco bella, ecco bella mascara
    Price: $17.03
    Amazon Customer Reviews
    Shop at Amazon
    Pros:
    • Gentle on the eyes
    • Doesn’t clump
    • Great organic formula
    Cons:
    • Lighter formula requires more coats to show up
    • May cause eye irritation
    • Pretty expensive compared to many
    • Has a tendency to run

    We all want flirty, fabulously long lashes, so you’ll appreciate the volumized, full lash fringe you get with Ecco Bella FlowerColor All Natural Mascara. This mascara wraps around and lengthens lashes, to look their longest. This organic mascara formula is one of the purest you will find.

    It’s vegan, gluten free, fragrance free, paraben free, and all natural. Ecco Bella leaves out the lacquer, shellac and alcohol of most mascaras. Instead, they incorporate natural clay and flower wax, as well as coated iron oxides.

    It’s made ethically, and authentically, so you can feel good about using a product that’s as good for your lashes as it is for the planet.

    Ecco Bella FlowerColor lipstick is loved for it’s deeply pigmented color. Find more organic lipsticks in our carefully curated guide to the best organic lipsticks.

     

    Find more Ecco Bella All Natural Black FlowerColor Mascara information and reviews here.

  4. 4. Skin2Spirit Natural Mineral Mascara

    skin2spirit natural mineral mascara
    Price: $21.95
    Amazon Customer Reviews
    Shop at Amazon
    Pros:
    • Natural mineral formula
    • Conditions and promotes lash growth with regular use
    • It doesn’t clump or smudge, but it’s easy to remove
    Cons:
    • Pretty darned expensive
    • Small container for a big price
    • Fat brush gets goopy
    • Seems to dry out and get clumpy faster than others

    Leaping Bunny Certified, this dark black natural mineral mascara gets our nod for its ingredient list. If you’ve got sensitive eyes, this mascara won’t irritate, yet it delivers day long wear, without smearing or smudging. It’s also water resistant, but easy to take off with soap and water, or makeup remover.

    This formula, in deep black, conditions your lashes with continued use, increasing growth and thickness. While it’s as clump free as mascara gets, for the best look, be sure to let it dry between coats. It delivers nice coverage without being thick and gooey.

    This organic mascara is hypoallergenic, so it’s especially great for those of you with chronically watery eyes. The other thing we love is how responsive Skin2Spirit is toward its customers. That always gets bonus point in our opinion.

    Interested in learning more about the rigorous process for getting products Leaping Bunny Certified? You can find out all the details right here.

    Find more Skin2Spirit Natural Mineral Mascara information and reviews here.

  5. 5. Chic Republic Natural Organic Mascara

    organic mascara, natural mascara, best natural mascara, best mascara for sensitive eyes, mascara for sensitive eyes, vegan mascara, chic republic
    Price: $30.00
    Amazon Customer Reviews
    Shop at Amazon
    Pros:
    • Doesn’t irritate eyes
    • Goes on smoothly
    • Delivers intense color
    • Buildable for pumped up volume
    Cons:
    • Thicker formula than some
    • Some packaging problems reported
    • Can smear or smudge throughout the day
    • Has a tendency to clump on the brush

    Let’s admit it. We just want our mascara to deliver fast and flawless results, right? This certified organic formula from Chic Republic might be right for you. Combining plant-based botanical extracts with vitamin-enriched ingredients, this gentle, lash-conditioning mascara could become your new fave.

    The conditioning effect helps strengthen your lashes making them healthier and thicker. This non-clumping organic mascara goes on silky and rich, and is buildable for drama. It features a specifically designed brush that makes applying the lightweight formula easy, and delivers added volume with each stroke.

    It’s also hypoallergenic, so it’s safe for your sensitive eyes. Chic Republic also makes fantastic professional makeup brushes and foundation sponges to help you create a flawless look. Both the brushes and sponges get the nod as Amazon’s Choice.

    Find more Chic Republic Natural Organic Mascara information and reviews here.

  6. 6. Beauty Without Cruelty Paraben-free Mascara

    organic mascara, natural mascara, best natural mascara, best mascara for sensitive eyes, mascara for sensitive eyes, vegan mascara, beauty without cruelty
    Price: $19.11
    Amazon Customer Reviews
    Shop at Amazon
    Pros:
    • Rich dark color
    • Goes on smoothly
    • Easy to remove
    Cons:
    • Not waterproof
    • Can streak or run with sweat or crying
    • May irritate eyes
    • Wet formula can make lashes go flat after curling

    Because you’re committed to finding an organic mascara with no harmful chemicals, this gentle, fragrance free formula is definitely worth a try. It delivers smudge resistant, bold color with a great little brush that defines each of your lashes. Tiny fibers in the mascara add volume to make your lashes look longer and fuller.

    It’s easy to remove at the end of the day using Beauty Without Cruelty Eye Makeup Remover. And you’ll feel especially good about using a mascara that’s 100 percent vegan, paraben free and cruelty free.

    BWC’s Nourishing Eye Gel uses powerful anti-oxidants, replenishing moisturizers, and premium botanicals to help reduce signs of aging around the tender eye area. Their organic Hand and Body Lotion is wildly popular, and gets rave reviews from purchasers.

    Find more Beauty Without Cruelty Vegan and Vegetarian beauty products for your whole body here.

    Find more Beauty Without Cruelty Paraben-free Mascara information and reviews here.

  7. 7. Ere Perez Organic Almond Oil Mascara

    organic mascara, natural mascara, best natural mascara, best mascara for sensitive eyes, mascara for sensitive eyes, vegan mascara, ere perez
    Price: $28.00
    Amazon Customer Reviews
    Shop at Amazon
    Pros:
    • Smells deliciously almond like
    • Conditions lashes
    • Goes on smoothly
    • Smudge free formula
    Cons:
    • Pretty pricey compared to others
    • Somewhat difficult to remove
    • Some consistency issues reported
    • Takes several coats to achieve the full effect

    While most organic mascaras don’t lay claim to being waterproof, only a few are water resistant. This mascara from Era Perez happens to be one of them. This smudge-proof formula is made with organic almond oil to strenghten and lengthen lashes.

    It protects and stimulates lash growth with conditioning vitamin E. It’s terrific for super sensitive eyes because it is free of harsh chemicals including parabens, phthalates, propylene glycol, paraffin, lead, nanoparticles and other bad juju. Better yet, this mascara is cruelty free and never tested on animals.

    Ere Perez has a highly rated powder foundation made with organic Calendula flowers as well as organic eyeshadow palettes, liner and more.

    If you’re interested in other Ere Perez organic cosmetics, browse for more of them here.

    Find more Ere Perez Organic Almond Oil Mascara information and reviews here.

  8. 8. Noix de Coco Organic Coconut Oil Mascara

    balck coconut oil mascara
    Price: $29.00
    Amazon Customer Reviews
    Shop at Amazon
    Pros:
    • Leaves lashes supple and natural
    • Made with nourishing coconut oil
    • Removes easily
    Cons:
    • Not vegan friendly
    • Fairly short shelf life
    • Doesn't add much volume to lashes

    Are you already suffering from broken and missing lashes? This lash repairing mascara could be exactly what your peepers need to stay looking gorgeous, while conditioning and helping to replenish sparse lashes. This formula features a blend of organic coconut oil, chamomile and Vitamin E into a nourishing and non-irritating mascara.

    We love that it's smudge proof, clump-free, and easily removes at the end of the day with soap and water. It leaves your lashes feeling flexible and looking natural - not like spider legs.

    Find more Noix de Coco Organic Coconut Oil Mascara information and reviews here.

  9. 9. W3LL PEOPLE Expressionist Mascara

    organic mascara, natural mascara, best natural mascara, best mascara for sensitive eyes, mascara for sensitive eyes, vegan mascara, well people, well people mascara, w3ll people
    Price: $21.99
    Amazon Customer Reviews
    Shop at Amazon
    Pros:
    • Leaves lashes looking soft and well defined
    • Goes on smoothly and doesn’t clump
    • Looks natural
    Cons:
    • Not waterproof
    • Tends to smudge under eyes after a few hours of wear
    • Wetter formula can flatten curled lashes
    • May flake off

    W3LL PEOPLE organic mascara lets you revel in wearing toxin free eye makeup that is formulated with powerful botanical ingredients. This mascara creates full, bold, beautiful lashes using pure mineral pigments that will give you the blackest black around.

    We love their high tech lash brush, that helps to separate and define your lashes as well as reaching those tiny eye corner lashes that often get missed when you apply mascara. The botanical blend of ingredients in this 100 percent natural formula nourishes your lashes to keep them looking more beautiful even when you’re not wearing makeup.

    I personally love W3LL PEOPLE’s Bio Brightener Powder that delivers an all over glow with light reflecting micro crystals. Their Bio Brightener stick gives you the same result, but it’s easier to toss in your purse or makeup bag.

    Find more of the funky, fun and socially conscious beauty products from W3LL PEOPLE here.

    Find more W3LL PEOPLE Expressionist Mascara information and reviews here.

  10. 10. Petra Organics Natural Black Mascara

    all natural black mascara
    Price: $18.95
    Amazon Customer Reviews
    Shop at Amazon
    Pros:
    • Goes on smoothly
    • Nice, earth friendly natural ingredients
    • Doesn’t clump up
    Cons:
    • More expensive than some
    • Tends to smear a bit under eyes
    • Can irritate sensitive eyes
    • Some reports of flaking

    There aren’t too many mascara manufacturers who will offer you a money back guarantee if you’re dissatisfied, but that’s the case with this natural mascara from Petra Organics. With a host list of organic ingredients including vitamin E, green tea extract and silk powder,  you’re bound to feel like you’re doing something awfully good for your lashes.

    Thi sgrowth enhancing mascara leaves your lashes healthy and full, while it nourishes and strengthens them over time. The premium mascara brush delivers color from the roots to the tip, for an even and professional look.

    At the end of the day, always wash and remove makeup with a gentle facial cleanser. If you fall in love with this organic mascara, you might want to enhance your eyes even more with Petra Organics Eye Gel, which reduces dark circles, puffiness and bags.

    Find more Struck Studio Organic & Natural Mascara information and reviews here.

  11. 11. Stellar Gaze Length & Strength Mascara

    black vegan mascara
    Price: $14.00
    Amazon Customer Reviews
    Shop at Amazon
    Pros:
    • Coconut oil and vitamin B nourish lashes
    • Vegan brush separates and leaves lashes looking natural
    • Long lasting formula
    • Quite affordable
    Cons:
    • Not smudge proof
    • Isn't as volumizing as some
    • Takes a long time to dry between coats

    This nourishing, natural mineral mascara comes in an impressive shade of black called Supernova. Now who wouldn't want to swipe a coat or two of that on their lashes? This mascara is formulated with coconut oil and vitamin B to strengthen and add volume. The vegan bush leaves lashes separated and looking lovely and natural. 

    The cruelty free formula also uses brown kelp extract and rice protein to add volume and length.  

    Find more Stellar Gaze Length & Strength Mascara information and reviews here.

See Also:

 

