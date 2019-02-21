11 Best Natural & Organic Mascaras (2019)

Natural and organic cosmetics are becoming more and more popular, as we get more conscious about what we put on and into our bodies. I’ve written a lot about these organic products, from moisturizers and shampoos, to lipstick and sunscreen. Each time I explore a new category of organic products, I’m always impressed by their creative ingredient lists.

When it comes to the best organic mascaras, this same principle held true, with pigments from clay, bark and cinnamon, to coffee. That last will give your eyes a morning boost, yes?

Traditional mascaras can sometimes cause damage to your lashes, causing them to break and even fall out. Careful curling with an eyelash curler can help you to use less product, but wouldn’t you prefer a natural mascara that conditions your lashes with sweet sounding ingredients like almond oil, rosemary, lavender and calendula flowers? I sure would.

In searching for the most highly rated, popular and effective organic mascara brands, I couldn’t find any that were waterproof, and only a few stated they were water resistant. So be aware, if you’re a cryer, natural mascara may tend to run. But considering the fact that they’re toxin free, at least you won’t have to worry about any nasty chemicals getting into your pretty peepers.

Don’t forget to wash off your eye makeup every night before bed, and if you choose a brand that’s water-resistant, by all means, consider using micellar water to remove it, especially around your eyes.

If you’re considering a switch to organic mascara, you might also think about adding an eyelash growth serum to your beauty routine. These serums really do work, and help you to grow longer, thicker and more beautiful lashes. There are several organic brands, and a double bonus is that they’ll also help with thickening up your eyebrows. See the link at the bottom of this article.

Since your eyes are definitely a reflection into your soul, why not frame them with the most beautiful lashes possible? Turn some heads with these 10 Best Natural & Organic Mascaras 2018. We’ve updated our list to include all the newest mascaras available.