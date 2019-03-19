11 Best Grey Hair Dye Shades for a Silver-Hued Makeover

Nailing that trendy silver hair look be tricky so make sure you’re using the best grey hair dye for your needs. I’m going to be mainly focusing on semi-permanent dyes that are meant to last you months.
If you’re looking for something just for the weekend, head over to my guide to Temporary Hair Color.
See the end of the article for tips for dyeing your hair grey but let’s get right to the dye.
1. KeraColor SilverPrice: $22.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Gentle on hair
- Paraben-free
- Cruelty-free
- Can control the level of color
- Extends the life of other dyes
- Not a tradtional dye
- Will continue to add color so you need to alternate conditioner
- Best on light hair
This conditioner plus color is a bit different than what you'd get if you went to a salon, but it could be exactly what you're looking for. The KeraColor is extremely gentle as it's a cleansing conditioner and not a straight up dye. While it conditions, it also adds color.
This semi-permanent color builds over time as more dye is deposited. Basically, you can use this as your conditioner (or conditioner and shampoo) until your hair has reached the level of grey you're looking for. After that, you can go back to your normal hair care routine (no sulfates please) and when you notice your grey is fading, you simply re-up with a wash of the KeraColor.
You can't get much easier maintenance than that when the dyeing process is the same as the maintenance process of most other dyes.
KeraColor isn't a lightener so this will work best with bleached or very light-colored hair. They have Silver and a Silver Blue shades.
2. Kenra Color Silver MetallicPrice: $9.60Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Salon-grade brand
- Permanent color
- Two shades to choose from
- Can control the depth of color
- Need to add developer
- Not for beginners
- Hair must be pre-lightened
For those feeling confident in their dyeing skills, go for this salon-grade brand of grey hair color. Kenra Color has two permanent dye options for grey: a medium silver metallic and a light silver metallic. The medium silver isn't as dark as some of the other gunmetal grey's we've seen and is closer to a brushed stainless steel and the light silver is closer to platinum.
This is for pre-lightened hair and I wouldn't try the light silver unless you have nearly white hair already as it's such a light color.
Unlike the other dyes on this list, this one needs to be mixed with an equal part of developer before it's applied in order to activate the dye, otherwise, it will wash right out. Go for Kenra's 20 Volume Creme Developer.
If you're less familiar with salon techniques, skip this one and go for a straight semi-permanent dye as mixing these incorrectly can have less-than-ideal results for your look.
Find more Kenra Color Silver Metallic information and reviews here.
3. Mofajang Hair Wax in Ash Matte GreyPrice: $9.49Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- You don't need to bleach your hair
- Simple application
- Grey hair without the commitment
- Comes out in the wash
- Doesn't last
- Adds texture like a wax
- Application takes time
- Can go through a lot for all over color
You may not be ready to commit to the grey, and that's okay. You can test out how you look with granny hair using temporary dyes or simply use a temporary hair color to satisfy your need for a fun new color without commitment.
Mofajang is a popular favorite because their pigments even show up well over dark hair. No need to bust out the bleach for this hair color because you can slather it right on top. And slather isn't inaccurate because it's a thick hair wax that has the consistency of cake frosting.
There are lots of different methods for applying this wax and what works best for you depends on your hair type so you'll want to play around with it to see what makes your hair shine. It comes out in one to two washes, so it's not a huge hassle.
This also makes it nice for using on younger ones since the change isn't permanent and you're avoiding a lot of harsher dye chemicals.
Find more Mofajang Hair Wax in Ash Matte Grey information and reviews here.
4. Manic Panic in Alien GreyPrice: $17.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Unique slate grey color
- Trusted brand
- Percentage of proceeds go to charity
- Made in America
- Needs heat to be as vibrant as possible
- Needs to be over pre-lightened hair
- Fades within a month
I used a lot of Manic Panic back in the day so I can attest that their products work, even when used by unsupervised college kids. Their Alien Grey stands out from this crowd of the best grey hair dyes with its deep slate color.
This one has bluer undertones compared to the purple tones of other greys on here which gives it this unique shade. If you're looking to pop in a room full of dyed grey hair, this would do it.
Manic Panic dye works best on pre-lightened hair. Their dyes come out brighter when you apply heat to the dye by wrapping your hair in plastic wrap and using a hairdryer to heat it up. I'm not sure if this would do anything to a grey color, but if your first application is dull, try heat next time.
It does need upkeep as Manic Panic will fade after about a month. You can put this off by adding a little bit of the dye into your conditioner to boost the color with every shower.
Find more Manic Panic in Alien Grey information and reviews here.
6. Pravana ChromaSilk Vivids in SilverPrice: $12.55Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Highly concentrated
- You have control over how dark of a grey it comes out
- Has good staying power
- Can be added to conditioner for maintenance
- Can double as a toner
- There's some guesswork involved
- You really need light hair for this to work
- Too purple for some
This tube from Pravana contains a concentrated silver dye for pre-lightened hair. Because it's concentrated you can control how dark the end result is by adjusting how much you dilute the dye. Full strength the Pravana Silver has a steely gunmetal grey look that's perfect for that strong, might-be-a-wizard look.
The more you dilute the dye with hair conditioner the lighter the grey and the more metallic of a finish you'll see. As you get lighter, your highlights will pick up more of the purple and blue tones in here so keep that in mind when mixing. You can also play with how long you leave the dye in.
It's gentle on your hair and won't leave it feeling like straw. This is one that definitely works best if your hair has been seriously bleached. The lighter the better.
As far as maintenance, you can mix this into your conditioner every one or two weeks and use it as a hair mask to keep your silver looking sharp.
Find more Pravana ChromaSilk Vivid Silver information and reviews here.
7. Rootflage Silver GrayPrice: $22.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Covers up roots as they grow in
- Can be used for all over color
- Comes out in one wash
- Cruelty-free
- A bit of a mess to apply
- Works better for some than others
- Very temporary
If you're not completely sure about taking the plunge into grey hair, there are some temporary hair dyes that can give you a glimpse into life with granny hair. Check out Rootflage which is a temporary hair powder that covers your hair instead of soaking into it the way permanent dyes do. It comes out in only one wash.
It can be a little messy to deal with, but that's the case with all temporary hair dyes whether they are powders, sprays, or waxes. I was able to get my hands on a media sample of this and while there is a bit of powder lost when applying, the large, soft kabuki brush helps to contain and evenly distribute the pigment throughout your hair.
The product is originally designed for camouflaging your roots as they grow in, making it an awesome tool to have in your kit for when you do go all in for your grey hair and you're trying to put off touching it up.
Rootflage is free of the nasty chemicals you normally find in hair dyes making this a good choice for kids as well.
Find more Rootflage Silver Gray information and reviews here.
8. Lunar Tides Grey Ombre KitPrice: $19.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Kit for trendy ombre look
- Cruelty-free and vegan
- Includes brush
- Too purple for some
- Fades fairly quickly
- Easier to get the fade right with help from a friend
Looking to mix it up? Lunar Tides offers a Grey Ombre Kit that so you can create a fade from gunmetal grey to pastel silver. This fade from darker grey roots to silver tips has been big recently and gives the granny hairstyle a magical vibe to it.
You'll need pre-lightened hair for this to show up properly so make sure you break out the bleach. I like that they include a brush with a pick end for properly dividing your hair and that the dyes themselves contain safflower seed oil, rice protein, and oat protein for hair health.
Find more Lunar Tides Grey Ombre Kit information and reviews here.
9. Joico Intensity in TitaniumPrice: $9.98Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Simple to use
- Can control how dark of a grey you get
- Erases all brassy tones from bleaching or old dyes
- Best on light colored hair
- Best with clear mixer sold separately
- Not as long-lasting as others
I've featured Joico before in my temporary hair dye post and I'm happy to include their semi-permanent dye. This Titanium dye can be used to dye pre-lightened hair grey or simply to remove brassy or red tones from darker hair. That makes this one perfect for use on bleached hair, even when the result is more orange than yellow.
When applied to hair as is you'll get a darker gunmetal grey color with strong blue undertones, but the dye can also be diluted for lighter silver shades. You can add it to conditioner to create a dye mixture, but the color won't last as long.
The best method is to add Clear Mixer which is a Joico product made for diluting their hair dyes. It's kind of annoying to have to buy two things to get the color you want, but dyeing your hair grey could cost you hundreds of dollars at the salon, so it's not so bad.
The Clear Mixer helps the dye adhere better so your color will fade more slowly, which is always welcome. It creates lovely steely greys but it does fade a bit faster than some other brands.
Find more Joico Intensity in Titanium information and reviews here.
10. L’Oreal Paris Feria Smokey SilverPrice: $8.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Unique smokey tone
- Provides mutli-dimentional highlights
- Brand you recognize
- Easy to apply
- Includes deep conditioner and serum
- Affordable
- Chemical heavy
- Darker grey than others
- Strong smell
This dye is for pre-lightened hair and is a darker, more steely grey than some of the others giving it a more adult look. It's a little less whimsical and more smokey and mysterious.
It's simple to apply and use. It has built-in highlights to give your hair a multi-dimensional look instead of a one-color flat tone.
This box won't lighten your hair so make sure you're checking the color chart on the side to see what color this dye will give you based on your current hair color. In my experience, their guide on what color you'll end up with is surprisingly accurate. Make sure you take a good look at that image because the results between blonde hair and brown hair are very different.
Being a standard box dye, you're looking at a lot of chemicals in here that a lot of people try to avoid. I know they aren't great for my hair but I have used this brand several times to dye my hair and I'll probably use it again. (They actually did a study that found the same pattern. In other news, water is wet.)
Find more L'Oreal Paris Feria Smokey Silver information and reviews here.
11. Adore Platinum Grey Hair ColorPrice: $6.78Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Option of light or dark grey
- Affordable
- Easy to use
- No peroxide or ammonia
- A little thin
- More blue than purple
If you're on a budget, check out Adore. Their dyes tend to be on the cheaper end of things and work just as well as average-cost hair color options.
They're simple to use as you apply them either straight to pre-lightened hair or mix in a small amount conditioner for a lighter result. The consistency of the dye can be a little thin so adding a creamy conditioner to thicken it up can make keeping the dye where you want it easier.
Adore has two greys: a Platinum for a blue-toned light grey and Titanium for a purple-toned medium grey. If your bleached hair has brassy yellow tones you'll want to go with the Titanium but if your bleached hair has gone all orange, the Platinum can help balance that out.
Going grey?
I love that we've taken this hair color we were taught to almost fear growing up and completely embraced it.
Going grey is beautiful and if you don't have those streaks of tinsel in your hair yet, you don't have to wait. It's a dramatic look that just keeps getting trendier on celebrities and runway models.
The dyeing process.
Despite the fact that we're all going to end up with granny hair in the end, grey hair is one of the trickiest hair dyes to nail.
Be prepared to bleach. Everyone, including blondes. Grey needs a very light surface to really shine so you need to really lift the color before applying any silver hair dye.
For those of us with dark hair, this might require a couple of processes. Manic Panic's Flash Lightning Hair Bleach Kit is a tried and trusted option for home dyeing.
Bleach can be drying and can leave your hair brittle but you can help to prevent this by using a deep conditioner the week before you lighten. See my post on the best deep conditioners to find the one that works for you.
Don't forget the toner. If you've ever bleached your hair before you know that you're going to end up with orangey yellow hair if all things go well. Dyeing directly over that will lead to a brassy, too-yellow look.
A toner mask removes the brassy tones from your hair by adding purple tones. It will look really purple going on but don't worry, it will wash off and leave you with the perfect canvas for your silvery hair. I like B Uniq's Purple Hair Mask.
Apply your dye. Follow the directions on your grey hair color product of choice.
Maintanance. Once the color is on, the work isn't done. To keep your color looking fresh avoid sulfate-containing shampoos and switch to a shampoo that deposits more grey dye every time you wash.
Enjoy your new grey look.
