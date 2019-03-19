11 Best Grey Hair Dye Shades for a Silver-Hued Makeover

This conditioner plus color is a bit different than what you'd get if you went to a salon, but it could be exactly what you're looking for. The KeraColor is extremely gentle as it's a cleansing conditioner and not a straight up dye. While it conditions, it also adds color.

This semi-permanent color builds over time as more dye is deposited. Basically, you can use this as your conditioner (or conditioner and shampoo) until your hair has reached the level of grey you're looking for. After that, you can go back to your normal hair care routine (no sulfates please) and when you notice your grey is fading, you simply re-up with a wash of the KeraColor.

You can't get much easier maintenance than that when the dyeing process is the same as the maintenance process of most other dyes.

KeraColor isn't a lightener so this will work best with bleached or very light-colored hair. They have Silver and a Silver Blue shades.