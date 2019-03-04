11 Best Olive Oil Soaps: Which Is Right for You? (2019)

Perhaps your Italian granny slathered olive oil on all your booboos and bonks as a kid, or maybe you had a dry skin patch your Greek relatives swore would heal with dab of olive oil. They weren’t crazy (well, other than their regular crazy.) Olive oil it turns out isn’t just good for your heart, it’s a natural wonder for your skin too.

Olive oil is naturally antioxidant. That means it fights those nasty free radicals that love to damage your skin in the form of fine lines and wrinkles. In fact, according to Medical News Today, the juice of the olive has been shown to fight off cancer-causing cells after exposure to the sun. But the good news doesn’t stop there.

Olive oil is rich in vitamins and A, D, E and K that can also benefit your skin. Vitamin A can help reduce cell damage, while vitamin D aids in skin cell growth and repair. Vitamin E is deeply moisturizing, and vitamin K can aid your skin to heal. Of course, there’s no dispute about the fact that olive oil is moisturizing, but almost counterintuitively, it’s also got some anti-bacterial properties, making it an aid for those who suffer from frequent breakouts.

So why would you want to lather up with olive oil soap? Because the formulas we’ve reviewed are perfect for thoroughly cleansing your skin without drying it out. Many of them contain other healing and moisturizing oils, as well as botanical essences and essential oils that bring their own host of skin-loving goodness including vitamins, antioxidants, anti-inflammatories, and anti-aging ingredients.

Check out our recommendations so you can find the best olive oil soap for your skin type, and because so many of them make wicked lather, they’re perfect replacements for shave creams, eliminating one more can from the landfill. Another bonus? They naturally reduce shaving irritation.