11 Best Prickly Pear Oils for Gorgeous Skin

If prickly pear cactus and clear, radiant, youthful skin don’t go hand in hand in your mind, it’s because you’ve never researched the insane beauty benefits of prickly pear oil. It is exactly what it sounds like – pear seed oil that’s most often cold-pressed in small batches, and there’s a lot of science behind its growing beauty buzz.

While the price might be a bit of a shocker, with some brands costing upwards of $60 per ounce, there’s a reason it costs so much. Imagine the number of seeds from this cactus fruit are required to make a single batch – they are tiny, so it takes a lot. The good news is that a few drops are all it takes to make your skin look more luminous so you can breathe a little easier about making the investment.

This lightweight oil is packed with powerful ingredients that are great for your skin, from antioxidants and vitamins to essential fatty acids, that moisturize and nourish. It absorbs really quickly, plus, it’s terrific for all skin types. Less intuitive, but perhaps even more noteworthy – it’s especially effective at combating acne, irritation, and redness because it is naturally anti-inflammatory.

We’ll give you a full breakdown at the end of our reviews, but suffice it to say, if you haven’t used a few drops of this miraculous oil yet, you’re going to want to add prickly pear oil (sometimes also referred to as barbary fig oil) to your beauty routine in the near future. It’s definitely one of our new favorite natural moisturizers.