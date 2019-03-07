11 Best Shampoos for Damaged Hair (2019)

Hair damage is almost impossible to avoid. If you color, highlight, blow dry or use hot tools your hair is at risk. But even the sun and pollution can do major damage to your hair, leaving it dry, brittle and broken. If you’ve been searching for the best shampoo for damaged hair, there are plenty of shampoo formulas that can rescue your hair wreck.

Be sure to look for shampoos that are fortified with hydrating oils, healing botanicals and vitamins and minerals that can return your hair to its former beautiful bounce, body and shine.

While no shampoo can perform miracles, there are many that will give your hair a huge moisture boost without weighing it down and leaving it greasy. For those with dry frizzy hair, these shampoos offer some real relief, reviving your curls, improving elasticity and reducing annoying split ends. Read on for our list of favorite ingredients at the end of this article, after you’ve checked out our thoughtful recommendations for the best shampoos for damaged hair.