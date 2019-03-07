11 Best Shampoos for Damaged Hair (2019)

Hair damage is almost impossible to avoid. If you color, highlight, blow dry or use hot tools your hair is at risk. But even the sun and pollution can do major damage to your hair, leaving it dry, brittle and broken. If you’ve been searching for the best shampoo for damaged hair, there are plenty of shampoo formulas that can rescue your hair wreck.
Be sure to look for shampoos that are fortified with hydrating oils, healing botanicals and vitamins and minerals that can return your hair to its former beautiful bounce, body and shine.
While no shampoo can perform miracles, there are many that will give your hair a huge moisture boost without weighing it down and leaving it greasy. For those with dry frizzy hair, these shampoos offer some real relief, reviving your curls, improving elasticity and reducing annoying split ends. Read on for our list of favorite ingredients at the end of this article, after you’ve checked out our thoughtful recommendations for the best shampoos for damaged hair.
1. Maple Holisitics Sage Special Formula Shampoo
Cons:
- Essential oils calm scalp and prevent dandruff
- Refreshing formula smells heavenly
- Safe for use on color treated hair
- Stimulates follicles to promote more healthy hair growth
- Has a few questionable ingredients
- Strong smell is too much for some
- Not as moisturizing as others
If you want to bring your brittle, dry or frizzy hair to life, this shampoo for damaged hair from Maple Holistics is a sweet smelling way to do it. Enriched with Moroccan argan oil and shea butter, this nourishing shampoo moisturizes deeply, while sage, rosemary and tea tree oils deliver an abundance of essential nutrients to revitalize your existing hair and promote healthier new hair growth. Peach kernel oil specifically targets hair breakage, helping restore bounce and elasticity to your strands.
This refreshing shampoo fights dry scalp and dandruff, as well as stimulating your hair follicles to produce healthier and thicker strands. While it is a clarifying formula, it won't dry out your hair, which clarifying shampoos often do. Paraben, sulfate and silicone free, this shampoo will help you achieve more beautifully silky and softer hair, and it offers up a welcome dose of aromatherapy for your mind.
We think you'll love the rich lather, as well as feel good about the safe ingredients in this cruelty-free formula. We highly recommend the Maple Holistics Silk18 Natural Hair Conditioner which uses 18 different silk amino acids and moisturizing natural oils to really give your hair softness and shine and reduce breakage.
Find more Maple Holisitics Sage Special Formula Shampoo information and reviews here.
2. L'Occitane Aromachologie Repairing Shampoo
Cons:
- Uses an herbal essential oil proven to reduce hair loss
- Leaves hair bouncy and soft
- Safe for color treated hair
- Smells amazing
- Pretty spendy for a small bottle
- Not sulphate free
- Doesn't seem to cleanse as deeply as others
For hair that feels more healthy from your roots to the ends, this repairing shampoo delivers a bounty of cleansing goodness that will leave your hair looking more bouncy, strong and revived. Four essential oils - ylang-ylang, sweet orange, lavender, and geranium - team up with the herb angelica, which specifically targets hair breakage and regrowth. This amazing herb has even been vetted as an alternative treatment for hair loss by the National Institutes of Health.
This shampoo will wow you at first with its amazing scent, but what will keep you hooked is your markedly softer and silkier hair. While this non-drying formula helps to moisturize your mane, it won't leave it heavy and weighted down. Safe for color treated hair, a little bit goes a long way. We'd recommend pairing it with the also delicious smelling L'Occitane Aromachologie Repairing Conditioner for optimal results.
Find more L'Occitane Aromachologie Repairing Shampoo information and reviews here.
3. WOW Apple Cider Vinegar Shampoo & Hair Conditioner Set
Cons:
- One price for both shampoo and conditioner
- Apple cider vinegar moisturizes and restores shine
- Nourishing oils add extra moisture and strength
- Vegan and cruelty free
- Not everyone wants both products
- Scent can be off-putting
- Doesn't detangle well
Don't laugh because your mom or grandma used to tell you to wash or rinse your hair with apple cider vinegar. Turns out they were smarter than you thought. Even the experts at Prevention agree that apple cider vinegar has tons of benefits for your hair. Vinegar has the ability to deeply moisturize, restore shine and eliminate itchy and irritable scalp and dandruff. It also blocks DHT, a major culprit in hair loss.
This shampoo and conditioner set uses cider vinegar to reduce the toxins responsible for hair damage, and adds deeply moisturizing and nourishing avocado, coconut, almond and olive oils to replenish your stressed tresses. It's enriched with with keratin proteins, fatty acids, vitamins B5 and E, and saw palmetto extract to help strengthen your hair as well.
It's hypoallergenic, and you can feel good lathering up with a formula that uses vegan ingredients to care for your hair. Expect to see fewer split ends, less breakage and more lustrous locks. We also think you'll love knowing that if you're not satisfied, WOW will give you a refund - no questions asked.
Find more WOW Apple Cider Vinegar Shampoo & Conditioner Set information and reviews here.
4. Hair Chemist Coconut Oil Hair Care Set
Cons:
- Shampoo conditions and cleanses without drying
- Leaves hair silky soft
- Reduces frizz and helps minimize breakage
- Smells fabulous
- You get products you may not want
- Packaging is poor
- Too moisturizing for thin or oily hair
As the queen of dry and frizzy hair, made worse by the fact that it's now arctic blonde instead of that once luscious brunette, I love this hair care set from Hair Chemist. The coconut oil shampoo lathers to a wicked foam and leaves your hair smelling delicious. The coconut oil moisturizes, while the coconut fiber cleanses - and this shampoo rinses out beautifully, never leaving you with oily roots and dry ends.
Since this is a set, it comes with the coconut conditioner which revitalizes dry and damaged hair without that heavy feel, adding essential proteins that leave hair detangled and silky smooth even when it's wet. For days when you have more time in the shower (shaving your legs, perhaps?) the coconut oil mask is great when left in for ten minutes or more, yet it also rinses clean. If you have lackluster curls, they'll come back with amazing bounce and shine.
The coconut oil serum is lightweight, and fingered through your hair before drying it helps to protect and heal your hair, leaving it incredibly shiny, and again, smelling like a little piece of paradise. While I've purchased these products as singles at the discount beauty store, this price for the foursome is an awesome deal for anyone with damaged hair.
If you'd rather forego the extra products and just test out the shampoo for damaged hair and the matching coconut conditioner, get the pair for a great price. But for a few bucks more, that mask is so worth it.
Find more Hair Chemist Coconut Oil Hair Care Set information and reviews here.
5. SheaMoisture Jamaican Black Castor Oil Shampoo
Cons:
- Shea butter moisturizes hair and locks in moisture
- Apple cider vinegar clarifies without drying
- Black castor oil is filled with hair healthy fatty acids
- Moisturizes without weighing down your hair
- May be too heavy for very fine hair
- Doesn't detangle as well as others
- Some packaging issues reported
We admit it. Every shampoo we've tried from SheaMoisture has been amazing, and if you've got dry or damaged hair, you're going to love this Jamaican black castor oil formula. This oil nourishes your scalp and moisturizes your hair with essential fatty acids that actually improve blood circulation in your scalp area.
This shampoo also blends in apple cider vinegar, which, as you've already read, has a whole host of benefits for moisturizing, restoring shine and reducing scalp irritation. Natural shea butter deeply moisturizes your hair, helping to seal in moisture and increase softness, especially if you have dry or damaged curly hair.
This unique shampoo also uses peppermint to stimulate your scalp as well as to make your shampooing experience invigorating and refreshing. It's especially effective for color treated hair, and hair that's damaged from a lot of heat styling. It protects hair from breakage and locks out environmental damage.
If you fall in love with this shampoo, you can get an even better deal on these big bottles by buying them in a two-pack. As with most hair care lines, SheaMoisture has an entire Jamaican Black Castor Oil Set that means you'll treat your hair to multiple products that can help repair damage and restore luster. You'll appreciate how reasonably priced this package is for three products.
We also highly recommend the Shea Moisture Manuka Honey & Yogurt Hydrate + Repair Shampoo & Conditioner Set. Not only does it leave dry hair incredibly soft, your hair will smell luscious between washes for up to a week.
Find more SheaMoisture Jamaican Black Castor Oil Shampoo information and reviews here.
6. CHI Argan Oil Plus Moringa Oil Shampoo
Cons:
- Argan oil infuses hair with lightweight moisture and antioxidants
- Moringa oil is rich in fatty acids that are good for scalp and hair
- Reduces breakage and increases resilience
- Very effective for dry curly hair
- Poor pump on the bottle
- Scent isn't everyone's favorite
- Expensive compared to many shampoos
Rich in vitamins, minerals and antioxidants, argan oil has been a go to ingredient for treating damaged hair as well as hair loss. A lightweight oil, it absorbs quickly to repair damaged hair fast. It also helps to protect your hair from UV damage. This shampoo from CHI also contains moringa oil, a natural nutrient that helps to promote blood circulation and stimulate hair follicles. These two key ingredients are at the heart of this shampoo that is a favorite for restoring dry frizzy hair to a more natural state.
CHI shampoo is also infused with a proprietary blend of CHI ceramics and proteins to protect your hair from future damage and add strength and natural luster to your hair. After washing your hair will be tangle-free, super soft, and smell great. It's exceptionally gentle on your scalp, and those with frizzy curly hair love how it restores their ringlets. We also like that it's sulfate and paraben free.
Since hair damage commonly occurs because you're using hot tools for styling, we'd also recommend CHI 44 Iron Guard Thermal Protecting Conditioner to protect and seal your hairs' cuticles and prevent future damage. For those days between washes, consider a few spritzes of CHI 44 Iron Guard Thermal Protection Spray, before you use hot tools.
Argan oil is renowned for hair growth. If you're interested in kickstarting your mane, check out our guide to the best shampoos for hair growth.
Find more CHI Argan Oil Plus Moringa Oil Shampoo information and reviews here.
7. Tigi Bed Head Urban Anti+dotes Resurrection Shampoo
Cons:
- Best for chemically damaged hair
- Seals the cuticle for smoother hair
- Moisturizes and prevents damage
- Light enough for even fine or thin hair
- Definitely not natural
- Not as moisturizing as some
- Many packaging issues reported
If your hair is damaged from the constant assault of chemicals you use on your hair, TIGI Resurrection Shampoo might be the choice that's best for you. It repairs chemical damage to leave your hair looking healthy and smooth. It helps to tackle external damage and smooth the cuticle, leaving your hair feeling silky and back to life.
This moisturizing formula has a companion conditioner, and we recommend using them together. Because they're formulated by salon professionals, you can be assured you're getting the proper treatment for damage due to color, permanents, and heat styling. Get the set which features a big 25.36 ounce bottle of the shampoo and conditioner for just $5 more.
For hair that's slightly less damaged try the TIGI Bed Head Urban Anti-dote Recovery Shampoo & Conditioner Damage Level 2, to maintain moisture and prevent future damage.
Find more Tigi Bed Head Urban Anti+dotes Resurrection Shampoo information and reviews here.
8. Bellisso Moroccan Argan Oil Shampoo & Conditioner
Cons:
- Moroccan argan oil nourishes and moisturizes dry hair
- Essential oils soothe irritable scalp and fight dandruff
- Shampoo and conditioner set is quite affordable
- Restores curl and shine
- You have to get both shampoo and conditioner
- Can be too heavy for some
- May cause mild irritation
We've probably mentioned everything you need to know about Moroccan argan oil. Simply put, it's an incredible elixir for dry and damaged hair. When you're in search of the best shampoo for damaged hair, choosing a formula enriched with this ingredient is almost always a safe bet. Even the Environmental Working Group lists it as a low hazard ingredient, which is another reason to love it.
This shampoo and conditioner set blends argan oil with vitamin E and oils to help eliminate dryness and frizz, while micro magnesium grains restore elasticity to minimize split ends and breakage. Ceramide silk peptide seals in moisture and adds smoothness, while protecting your hair's color. Vegetal proteins help to penetrate your hair with nourishing moisture.
This shampoo and conditioner are sulfate free, gluten free, paraben free, sls free, and cruelty free. You'll also love the money back guarantee, which makes them even more worth trying out.
Find more Bellisso Moroccan Argan Oil Shampoo & Conditioner information and reviews here.
9. Nexxus Keraphix Shampoo for Damaged Hair
Cons:
- Preserves color while treating damage from processing
- Prepares your hair to maximize benefits of conditioner
- Strengthens hair with keratin
- Very moisturizing
- Strong fragrance is off-putting
- Heavier formula may not be best for fine hair
- Some packaging issues reported
Nexxus hair care products have been topping the salon list for decades and there's a good reason why. They work. This shampoo for damaged hair uses a protein infusion to penetrate the hair follicle and literally prepare it to soak in moisture. It uses keratin protein to naturally strengthen hair and improve smoothness and shine, as well as black rice, which is filled with antioxidants, minerals and vitamin E, to help fight off environmental damage. It is rich in glutamic acid, which is lost hair exposed to damage.
This shampoo gently cleanses without drying, and with continued use, can increase your hair's resilience and luster. The rich foamy lather is a plus for those of us who just don't feel clean without it. Safe for color treated hair, it counteracts color loss to keep your mane looking vibrant and healthy, despite processing.
To double down on your damage, follow shampooing with Nexxus Keraphix Conditioner, and once a week, plan some extra time to apply the protein infused Keraphix Gel Treatment.
Find more Nexxus Keraphix Shampoo for Damaged Hair information and reviews here.
10. BC Bonacure REPAIR RESCUE Deep Nourishing Shampoo
Cons:
- Hydrolyzed keratin and lipids restore hair
- Panthenol improves moisture retention
- Revives dry and frizzy curls
- Improves elasticity to minimize breakage
- Expensive for a small bottle
- Might be too heavy for some
- Not effective for everyone
I'd never heard of this shampoo for damaged hair until I landed in Berlin, Germany without my usual staple of shampoo and conditioning products. (Clearly a case of packing at the last minute.) After a trip to the Kadewe, an amazing store that can only be rivaled by Herrod's in London, I was directed by their salon to try this repairing shampoo for my frizzy dry hair. Once I tried it, I was hooked.
After returning home, I discovered this shampoo wasn't so easy to get my hands on, so imagine my delight when it became available on Amazon, and at a decent price. This shampoo is formulated with breakthrough proteolipids - a combination of hydrolyzed keratin and lipid components, that restore the protective layer of your hair. It also uses amino acids and panthenol to help restore strength and elasticity, minimizing breakage and split ends.
This shampoo leaves your hair amazingly shiny and smooth, while feeling luxuriously moisturized and soft. It even revives tired curls, giving them lots of bounce and body. If you need extra treatment for dry split ends, I'd highly recommend BC Bonacure REPAIR RESCUE Sealed Ends.
Are you looking for a great deep conditioner to keep damage at bay? Browse our guide to the best hair conditioners.
Find more BC Bonacure REPAIR RESCUE Deep Nourishing Shampoo information and reviews here.
11. Hairgurt Intense Repair Yogurt Shampoo for Dry & Damaged Hair
Cons:
- Botanical oils offer antioxidants and vitamins for healthy hair
- Yogurt formula is rich in hydrating lactic acid
- Sweet almond oil conditions and shines
- Delivers both body and volume
- Doesn't cleanse as deeply as some
- Expensive for a small bottle
- Has a somewhat artificial scent
If you've got dry or damaged hair, consider a shampoo that is formulated with yogurt like this Hairgurt shampoo. Yogurt is full of proteins that help strengthen hair the hair shaft and helps to prevent split ends and damage. It is also rich in lactic acid, which helps to hydrate dry hair. This natural formula also contains quinoa, which helps to protect color in processed hair, so it's a great choice for those who have chemical damage.
With specially formulated shea butter and botanical oils, this shampoo targets damage and repairs fragile, brittle strands. Hydrating hazel seed oil and conditioning sweet almond oil add vitamin E, while macadamia seed oil provides essential fatty acids to soothe and smooth both your hair and scalp.
This shampoo also contains vitamin and antioxidant rich mango seed, pomegranate and raspberry seed oils to help protect your hair from environmental damage as well as offering lots of hydration. You'll be glad to know that this formula is sulfate and paraben free. Hairgurt also offers an Intense Repair Yogurt Mask that comes in a clever little yogurt container.
Looking for a shampoo formulated for damaged and dry curly hair? Check out the Hairgurt with Acai Berry. If you're more freaked about frizz, go bananas with Hairgut Strawberry Banana Shampoo.
Find more Hairgurt Intense Repair Yogurt Shampoo information and reviews here.
Here are some of our favorite shampoo ingredients to tackle damaged, dry and brittle hair:
Argan oil - this lightweight oil instantly moisturizes and also promotes hair growth.
Shea butter - a hydrating wonder that is deeply moisturizing and helps seal the hair shaft to keep that moisture in.
Yogurt - rich in protein and lactic acid, this moisturizer helps to revive seriously damaged hair.
Apple cider vinegar - balances your scalp's pH level, clarifies and hydrates hair.
Black castor oil - rich in fatty acids, this oil helps to increase scalp circulation and improve hair growth.
