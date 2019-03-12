21 Best Women’s Bath Gift Sets: The Ultimate List

Most women love to go to the spa, but few have the time or the money to make it happen. Why not be the hero who delivers a luxurious spa experience at home. Women’s bath gift sets are filled with indulgent goodies that will leave your lady feeling and smelling completely sublime. Whether you’re shopping for a birthday, anniversary or special holidays like Mother’s Day or Christmas, these bath gift sets fit every woman perfectly.
This luxurious spa gift set is all about the fragrance, which makes it a total standout. Pleasures is the perfect name for this luscious blend of almond and whipped vanilla. The scent features top notes of persimmon, water lily, white iris and pear blossom, with mid-notes of almond flower, coconut cream and jasmine petals, along with dry notes of whipped vanilla bourbon, sandalwood and musk. Sounds more like fine perfume, doesn't it?
This gift set features hydrating body care that's enriched with argan oil, palm oil and shea butter, along with skin calming chamomile. If contains bubble bath, body wash and nourishing body cream, along with rich body butter, bath salts and bath fizzers.
If you want to consider an actual perfume gift, do check out our guide to the best perfumes for women where you can find your lady a new signature scent.
This tropical coconut bath and body spa set is a delicious smelling way to pamper your lady this Christmas. This pretty gift basket comes in a modern looking, natural wood liquor caddy. The exotic, warm blends of milky cream coconut are skin saving during the dry months of winter and would also make a lovely birthday, Mother’s Day, holiday or special surprise gift for any woman on your list.
Coconut, often referred to as the tree of life, is loaded with essential oils. This pretty present will also leave your loved one with radiant, silky skin. It includes shower gel, bubble bath, bath salts, body scrub, lotion and body butter. Sounds luscious. To give her a true aromatherapy experience, include a deliciously scented coconut candle too.
If you want to give her something that pampers her face, consider getting her some gentle coconut cleansing balm, or for more exfoliation, a coconut citrus scrub.
An adorable pink basket filled with all things cherry blossom hits at the heart of lots of women. For her special day, you can give her the gift of this lovely Cherry Blossom Fragrance Spa Set that comes in a reusable container. Once she’s used up all the spa products the basket can be used to store and display all kinds of items, from tiny picture frames to scented soaps.
The lightly scented goodies in this set are enhanced with Shea butter and vitamin E, known for creating beautifully soft skin. This set also includes shower gel, bubble bath, bath salts, body lotion, two bath poufs and a loofah.
Since cherry blossom is the national flower of Japan, perhaps a kimono or a tea set would be a lovely addition to this relaxing gift.
If you're looking for the most bang for your buck, this gorgeously scented women's bath gift set is definitely one to consider. With 13 different bath and body goodies, it comes in at a super reasonable price for the size. Scented with sweet magnolia and calming jasmine, this big basket promises a relaxing spa experience at home.
The super cute reusable green wire basket makes the perfect way to display silk flowers once she's emptied it, but it's going to take her a while, unless she's a bathaholic. This pretty gift contains shampoo, shower gel, and bubble bath, along with bright green scrub gloves. It also pampers her with body lotion, body scrub and bath salts, bath bomb and soap, plus a loofah and little bath towel.
Think magnolia and jasmine might smell a little too sweet? Consider the bit more subtle combination of this orchid and jasmine bath gift set.
When it comes to fun Christmas gift ideas for her, this set is nothing short of delectable. Handmade in Germany and Austria, these artisanal bath bombs gently dissolve in warm bath water and smell amazing. Made with organic, natural, vegan ingredients, they look like sweet treats good enough to eat and each one smells heavenly and leaves skin super soft.
This bath gift set includes six different bath bombs, cupcakes and cubes: Juicy Cherry bomb, Pink Twist bath cupcake, Strawberry Duck bath bomb, Strawberry Cheesecake bath cube, Berry Milkshake bath bomb and Pink Champagne bath bomb.
These sweet bath treats come in a blossom and hearts set for someone you love as well as a fun monster set for kids.
Brubaker makes so many sweet treat bath balms, it’s hard to choose which looks more delicious. Browse for more of them here.
This unique bath set is artistically displayed in a natural bamboo box that could be enjoyed as a decorative piece in the bathroom to store washrags and hand towels. Made with green tea, a pure and natural ingredient, these body products smell delicious and refresh the skin.
This body nourishing set is infused with Argan oil, a lightweight oil that deeply hydrates and treats dry skin and nails. Grown organically in Morocco, Argan oil is known to help create a nourished, youthful-looking complexion. It easily absorbs into skin, delivering a fresh, dewy glow, and keeps you looking beautiful from head to toe.
This women's bath gift set is great for all skin types, including sensitive and acne-prone skin. It includes shower gel, bubble bath, body lotion, body scrub, body spray, bath salts and a bath sponge.
For an extra special gift surprise, give her a loofah or some body scrubbies as sweet additions to go with this set.
Your lady will feel like she’s getting the spa treatment at Downton Abbey with this lovely English Rose bath gift set. It features the fragrances of sultry woods along with rich fruit accords that help to bring out the skin’s natural scent. It’s the perfect Christmas, birthday or special occasion gift for a woman who likes things simple and subtle, rather than an overwhelming fragrance profile.
The pretty art-decor inspired bottles and basket definitely add to the overall glamour of this pretty present. Easy to apply lotion absorbs quickly, leaving skin soft and silky. This elegant spa set includes six favorite items: exotic shower gel, luxury hand lotion, body lotion, bath salts, a bath puff and an Eva sponge.
While she’s soaking in the tub, give her a great read like Simple Abundance or perhaps Women Who Run With the Wolves.
This beautiful and different bath gift set from Victoria’s Lavender is meant to impart healing and soothing as a part of the bath experience. This lovely gift box includes Lavender essential oil made from 100 percent pure, uncut French Lavender.
The Lavender Hand and Body Lotion is bursting with natural ingredients like Shea butter for moisturizing, Aloe Vera for hydrating and cell protection, botanical extracts, Vitamins A, C & E as powerful anti-oxidants, and therapeutic grade lavender essential oil as an anti-bacterial agent. The Mineral-rich Dead Sea Salts create a relaxing and healing bath to soak away aches, pains and the stress of the day.
And just for good measure, it includes a Lavender sachet to tuck into her lingerie drawer. Perhaps tuck this fun gift box inside another that includes a beautiful lavender sweater or lavender perfume.
Lavender has so many health benefits, according to the experts at Organic Facts, that this set is really a health promoting gift as well as a relaxing one.
This bath gift set is a perfect Christmas gift idea for someone who likes to relax and restore. It’s made with a combination of premium oils infused into the candle, bath salts, and soap. They include Lotus, Quince, Puenoia Lactiflora, Orange Flower, Moroccan Rose, Apricot, Jasmine, Amber, Joywood, Musk and French lavender.
These scents promote feelings of love, sensuality and happiness, while at the same time providing calm, relaxing, refreshing tranquility by soothing tension and stress. This set includes a 100 percent soy wax candle in a clear glass holder, a luxurious 100 percent cotton bath cloth, a net exfoliating sponge, a palm-sized pumice stone, a hand held anti-cellulite wooden massager brush, a glass bottle with natural bath salts, and a glazed ceramic dish with handmade bath soap.
All of the products in this gift set are crafted with all natural ingredients and are free of dyes or artificial colors. To turn bathroom into a fully relaxing spa experience, also get her a massaging foot bath and an at home facial steamer.
A wonderful gift idea for spoiling yourself or someone else, this gorgeous bath set offers the opportunity to have a complete spa experience at home. The Love of Rose gift set will offer any woman on your gift list (a sweetheart perhaps?) serious stress relief and a calming experience, all at an affordable cost.
From soaking, to cleansing and moisturizing, Lovestee’s high end bath set includes everything she’ll need to transform and ordinary bath into an indulgent exercise in self-care. The set includes five fragrance favorites: a luxury shower gel, an exotic bubble bath, a luxuriously sensual body lotion, bath salts, a bath puff and a soft heart shaped bath fizzer, all in a beautiful sparkly red box.
If she’s a lover of all things rose, consider a deliciously scented rose perfume like Viva La Juicy Rosé or English Laundry’s English Rose.
This is a wonderful bath gift set that’s full of fruity deliciousness. The caress of tangy tropical scents, with warm, sweet mango (think a combination of peaches and pine trees) along with the crisp smell of tart fresh pears, these products will indulge her dreams of sapphire seas and faraway, exotic islands.
This fun women's gift idea comes in a beautiful basket that is intricately woven and quite unusual looking. Included in this sweet set are shower gel, bubble bath, body spray, body lotion, bath salts and orange bath fizzie. If your lady loves bath fizzies, there are lots to choose from in every imaginable scent.
This gorgeous bath gift set will treat your someone special to a luxurious at-home spa experience. Inspired by nature’s ability to soothe and heal, these bath favorites put the “eco” in economy. This bath set will pamper her with body lotion, body scrub, bath crystals and shower gel, all appealingly packed in an adorable wicker basket.
The sweet scent of bamboo and sugarcane will make her feel like she’s on a getaway to the Hawaiian islands. The wicker basket is handcrafted to perfection, and it can be used in many different ways in a powder room, bathroom or bedroom.
To add more island essences around her house and her bathroom, get her some essential oils scented with Jasmine and Freesia, along with a diffuser.
Take pampering to the next level with this Ocean Mists bath and body gift set. When you present someone this gorgeous gift for Christmas, you can bet the first thing they’ll do is put on those plush spa slippers and pad around the house. That is, if they don’t pad off straight for the bathtub.
The renewing scent of ocean breezes will give them respite from winter’s cold weather. There are so many fun products to discover in this lovely embossed gift tin, including Ocean Mist body lotion, shower gel, an exfoliating body poof and cleansing bath sponge.
It also features aromatherapy elements including potpourri and scented tea light candles. For an even bigger variety of spa products, get the Seaside Getaway basket.
If you’ve got someone on your Christmas gift list who’s particularly picky about the products they use, this bath and body set from Pure! is 100 percent all-natural and contains no harmful chemicals or parabens. The products in this gift set are made with Kiwi extract, well-known to contain vitamins and key nutrients that improve the overall health of skin to leave it firmer, softer and glowing.
Plus this spa set comes in an adorable lunchbox that she can reuse for other things once she has used up her bath products. In fact, this might be the perfect pampering present for your daughter who still likes to take a lunchbox to schcool. This set contains shower gel, body scrub, bath salt, body lotion and a sisal sponge for exfoliating. Pure! also makes a Zesty Lemon bath set as well as a Fresh Pear bath set.
What’s not to love about bathing and eating and drinking at the same time? This special spa gift idea celebrates elegant Victorian style, relaxation and good taste. The unique antiqued style wooden gift chest, detailed in hand painted English Roses, is inlaid with a real working clock. It’s sure to become a lovely addition to any home’s decor.
Your lucky gift recipient can relax and enjoy exclusive Art de’ Moi spa products, sip a cup of tea, and nibble on gourmet cookies. It also includes a keepsake picture frame and a decorative candle, so this gift set really hits on all the sense. It includes Peony floral bath gel, body butter, body lotion, body scrub, and exfoliating bath poof, sponge, Primo Dolce chocolate truffle filled cookies, and English Breakfast tea too.
Really, to make this a perfect present, get her the Amazon Echo or Echo Dot and she can call up the soundtrack from her favorite British inspired movie or TV show with a simple voice command.
Seriously, how adorable is the cute little tub that contains this bath gift set? If you’ve got someone special (or more than one someone special) on your holiday gift list, but you’re on a tight budget, this little passion fruit bath set is the perfect present.
Filled with deliciously scented shower gel, bubble bath and bath salts, plus a body scrubby, this cute gift is perfect for a young lady who doesn’t need lots of lotions and portions but still wants to shower and scrub up with something that smells fresh and feels great.
This cute little tub also comes in pomegranate scent as well as mango pear, and they’re all at that same affordable price.
If you’re thinking of a womens bath gift set for your mom, daughter or wife the next time you want to give them a perfect present, satisfy their love of all things sweet with The Body Shop’s pink grapefruit gift set. Deliciously juicy, this collection of bath and body treats will soften, smooth and moisturize the skin, leaving it with a yummy citrus scent.
This lovely gift includes a full body routine to gently cleanse, exfoliate, moisturize and infuse the skin with a fresh, fruity fragrance. Perfect for those who love the sweeter things in life, this juicy gift will make them delicious and loved.
The Body Shop also has other fun bath scents like Coconut Treats and Almond Milk and Honey.
If you're looking for a bath gift set that envelopes your lady in the scents of summer, there's hardly a fragrance profile that's more refreshing than the combination of melon and cucumber. It evokes those warm sunny days that we live for all year long. This lovely spa gift basket lets her renew, recharge and rejuvenate with a host of yummy bath products.
Included in this pretty over stitched faux leather basket she'll find shampoo, bubble bath, body wash, hand cream, body butter and fragrance mist. But the goodness doesn't end there. This big basket also features an aromatherapy candle, bath salts, bath caviar, and soap, along with a loofah, scrub mitts, a wooden massager, and bath brush with a pumice stone for exfoliating her tired feet.
One thing we find appealing and think your lady will too, is when we get a gift in unexpectedly cool packaging that can be repurposed for something fun later. This pomegranate gift set features deliciously fruity products that will soothe and smooth her skin as well as moisturize and soften.
Packed in a cute little wooden spice rack that she can hang on the wall, this set offers relaxing bubble bath and refreshing shower gel, as well as body lotion, body scrub, fizzy bath bombs and a net bath pouf. Your lady will love that these products are all cruelty-free, so she can fully indulge without guilt.
Think spring when you choose this relaxing and luxurious spa gift basket that gently hints at the scents of fruit trees blossoming in the orchard. Your lady will be transported to that gentle season of rebirth as she indulges in a sweetly scented bath. The beautiful reusable basket is stocked with a tiny towel, plus shower gel, bubble bath, bath salts and creamy rich body lotion that will leave her soft and gently scented throughout the day.
Want something reminiscent of the French countryside? This Paris Vanilla Spa Gift Set features a similar lineup of products in a French inspired gif box, but it offers a net bath pouf rather than the tiny towel. Both sets are affordably priced, so you may want to pick up more than one so you've got the ladies on your gift list covered.
Sensual and sweet with just a hint of spice, this women's bath gift set in luscious cherry rose is the perfect gift to give the lady on your list for her birthday, Mother's Day or any other special occasion. The cute wooden box features cut out hearts - the perfect way to express your love. And this indulgent set is a signal to her that you'd like to see her doing a little more self-pampering.
With delicious products including uplifting shower gel and sensual body lotions, this box also features a hydrating cherry rose body scrub, bath salts, pink rose soaps and even a rose shaped bath and body sponge. If you're looking for something less fruity and more floral, the Lovestee Floral Aromatherapy Spa Gift Basket might be perfect and it even includes a little bath towel.