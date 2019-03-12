21 Best Women’s Bath Gift Sets: The Ultimate List

This luxurious spa gift set is all about the fragrance, which makes it a total standout. Pleasures is the perfect name for this luscious blend of almond and whipped vanilla. The scent features top notes of persimmon, water lily, white iris and pear blossom, with mid-notes of almond flower, coconut cream and jasmine petals, along with dry notes of whipped vanilla bourbon, sandalwood and musk. Sounds more like fine perfume, doesn't it?

This gift set features hydrating body care that's enriched with argan oil, palm oil and shea butter, along with skin calming chamomile. If contains bubble bath, body wash and nourishing body cream, along with rich body butter, bath salts and bath fizzers.

