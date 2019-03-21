5 Best Callus Remover Gels: Which Is Right for You?

If you've got stubborn calluses or thick rough heels that other products haven't solved, Prolinc's Callus Eliminator ought to take care of all that in only a couple of applications.

Callus Eliminator uses potassium hydroxide to dissolve the dead skin and soften the callus. You know this stuff is going to work because unlike lotions when you apply this you only let it sit for a few minutes and then have to wash it off. They recommend you wash your hands off after applying or wear gloves.

That may have some of you a little nervous, but I'm betting some of you have been gearing up to break out the big guns on those calluses and this stuff will get the job down.

To use, it's best to apply after soaking your feet or at least after a shower. Apply the gel to the affected areas. It's a thin gel so have something to wipe up any drips onto the rest of your skin and do it over a protected surface. For best results, cover the callused area in plastic wrap and wait three to five minutes. (Don't forget to wash your hands after applying.)

When your three to five minutes is up, wipe off the excess and set to work with your file. By now the callus will have greatly softened so you can use something like a pumice stone or fine rasp. Harsher callus shavers will be overkill now. The majority of the callus should come right off in a gross but satisfying way.

After filing, wash your feet to get any residual Callus Eliminator off and follow up with a deep moisturizer like their Dry Heel Eliminator.

It has a bit of a chemical smell to it but if you think that would bother you, spring for the Orange-Scented Callus Eliminator.