9 Best Nail Dipping Powder Kits: Your Easy Buying Guide

This is my number one pick so if you’re short on time, this is the product to read about (or just get right now.)

The Kiara Sky Dip System Color Kit comes with everything you need other than a nail file. If you’re new to dip powders, they include a detailed instructional guide covering the process step-by-step and each bottle is both labeled with the product name and a number corresponding to the step it’s needed for. This all makes it very user-friendly.

Be sure to check out the video below of a YouTube nail artist using the Kiara Sky kit as their first experience with nail dipping powders. Do keep in mind that because you’re dealing with a powder, these systems can be a teeny bit messy. Head over to my Nail Mat post to protect your surfaces and make cleanup fast.

The set comes with bottles of the Bonder (prep), Base (resin), Seal Protect (activator), Top (top coat), Nourish Oil (cuticle oil), and Brush Saver. The Brush Saver is neat in that if you find your brushes are starting to pick up the powder colors or feel hard you can stick them in the Brush Saver bottle for a couple of minutes and it should clean them. And if that doesn’t work, they include some extra brush replacement in the kit.

There are five powders in the Color Kit: clear, natural, nude, classic bright red, and glitzy gold glitter. This combination gives you a lot of options for natural looking manicures or bright and bold ones. Kiara Sky even has videos showing examples of nail art designs you can create using these shades on YouTube.

Kiara Sky also has a French Starter Kit if you’re more into French manicures.