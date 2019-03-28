9 Best Nail Dipping Powder Kits: Your Easy Buying Guide

Nail dipping powder is the perfect medium between gel polish and acrylics. Dip nails last longer than gel but are easier to apply and take off than acrylic nails.
See the end of the article for nail dipping tips but for now, let’s get straight to the kits.
1. Kiara Sky Dip SystemPrice: $93.50
Cons:
- Salon-grade quality
- Easy to follow instruction guide
- Everything you need
- Bottles are numbered for easy use
- Comes with extra brushes and brush saver
- Includes cuticle oil
- Trusted brand
- Wide range of colors beyond the kit
- Two color palette options for kits
- Only five colors in kit
- More expensive than cheaper sets
- Can apply thick while you're getting the hang of it.
This is my number one pick so if you’re short on time, this is the product to read about (or just get right now.)
The Kiara Sky Dip System Color Kit comes with everything you need other than a nail file. If you’re new to dip powders, they include a detailed instructional guide covering the process step-by-step and each bottle is both labeled with the product name and a number corresponding to the step it’s needed for. This all makes it very user-friendly.
Be sure to check out the video below of a YouTube nail artist using the Kiara Sky kit as their first experience with nail dipping powders. Do keep in mind that because you’re dealing with a powder, these systems can be a teeny bit messy. Head over to my Nail Mat post to protect your surfaces and make cleanup fast.
The set comes with bottles of the Bonder (prep), Base (resin), Seal Protect (activator), Top (top coat), Nourish Oil (cuticle oil), and Brush Saver. The Brush Saver is neat in that if you find your brushes are starting to pick up the powder colors or feel hard you can stick them in the Brush Saver bottle for a couple of minutes and it should clean them. And if that doesn’t work, they include some extra brush replacement in the kit.
There are five powders in the Color Kit: clear, natural, nude, classic bright red, and glitzy gold glitter. This combination gives you a lot of options for natural looking manicures or bright and bold ones. Kiara Sky even has videos showing examples of nail art designs you can create using these shades on YouTube.
Kiara Sky also has a French Starter Kit if you’re more into French manicures.
Find more Kiara Sky Dip System information and reviews here.
2. Born Pretty Dipping Chameleon Powder SystemPrice: $29.99
Cons:
- Includes everything you need
- Comes with eight powder colors
- Each powder can be a chrome or glitter finish for 16 different looks
- Trusted brand
- Includes brush saver
- If you don't like flashy nails this isn't for you
- Burnishing takes some practice
- Some colors look pretty similar
If you did a flashy manicure, you need to check out the Chameleon Powder System by Born Pretty. The set comes with everything you need including bottles of base (bonder), activator, top coat, and brush saver.
You get eight different pots of powders in gorgeous jewel tones but the neatest thing is that each of these powders can have two different finishes for a total of 16 different looks in this kit. Depending on how you apply the powder, it can look like a dense glitter or a chameleon, color-shifting chrome finish.
For the glitter look, you apply your nails like a normal dip powder and you get this gorgeous almost geode crystal look.
For chrome, you want to start with a black base of either regular black polish followed by a sticky base coat or gel polish and a no-wipe top coat. Instead of dipping your nails you dust them with the powder and then gently rub the powder in, polishing it for a chrome finish.
You can use the included eyeshadow applicator for this but more people have had better luck getting the look they want by using their finger to burnish the powder to a high, reflective shine. Follow up with the regular or gel top coat of your choice.
Find more Born Pretty Dipping Chameleon Powder System information and reviews here.
3. Gelish French Tip Nail Dip Powder SystemPrice: $69.97
Cons:
- Everything you need for French or American manicure
- Four powder colors
- Includes nail file and brush saver
- Special bowl designed to easily create French tip smile lines
- No non-natural colors
- Top coat could be glossier
- Pricier than cheaper sets
For lovers of the classic French manicure, this is the dip kit for you–especially if you’ve always struggled with getting that perfectly rounded while smile line because Gelish has you covered.
The kit includes a specially designed Dual-Ended Dish which is a shallow bowl with two differently curved sides. You fill partway with the white powder and when applying your white tips, you slowly slide your finger (as far as you want your white tip to go) down one side of the dish which is curved to guide your finger to the perfect angle to achieve a smooth smile line. One side is curved to great a rounded smile line and the other is slightly steeper for a more dramatic oval smile line.
I think this is a great system that takes the stress and annoyance out of doing your own French tips. See it in action in this YouTube tutorial video.
As far as the rest of the kit, it comes with four powders: Clear As Day (clear), Arctic Freeze (white), Simple Sheer (sheer pink), and Tutus and Tights (pink). I like that you get enough options to create several different French-style looks from the ultra-natural clear base with white tips, French manicure sheer pink base with white tips, and American manicure pink base with white tips.
It also comes with all the required bottles of prep, base, activator, top coat, and brush saver. There’s also a nail cleanser and an included nail file.
Overall, it’s a good set from a well-trusted nail in the nail world.
Find more Gelish French Tip Nail Dip Powder System information and reviews here.
4. TP Gel Dip Powder KitPrice: $94.95
Cons:
- Everything you need plush extras
- 10 big jars of powder
- Neutrals, bright colors, and glitter
- Comes with file and buffer
- Only kit to include a brush
- Detailed instructions and video
- No brush saver or cuticle oil
- Top coat isn't great
- Will need to buy more liquid for all that powder
If what you’re looking for is powder options galore, the TP Gel Dip Powder Kit is where you want to be. It comes with one jar of clear and nine jars of colors from white to black to pink to red to gold glitter. You can get really creative with this many colors and, the way dip nails last, you’ll be set for powder for a long time.
It comes with bottles for prep, base and top coat combo, and activator. There isn’t a brush saver so be sure to wipe your brush off before replacing it in the bottle to prolong the life of your brushes.
I like that it comes with a nail file, nail buffer block, and dusting brush. The buffing block is much easier to get a nice smooth finish than with a standard nail file and the dusting brush helps keep your layers thin.
TP offers 11 different starter sets, many of which are smaller than this one, like their Value Pack, if you feel like you don’t need this many jars of powder. They also have sets that are specific to French manicures and American manicures.
Find more TP Gel Dip Powder Kit information and reviews here.
5. DipWell French Manicure Starter KitPrice: $39.97
Cons:
- Great for beginners
- Instruction are illustrated and bottles are numbered
- Comes with everything you need
- Includes brush saver, nail file, and orange stick
- French manicure colors
- Cruelty-free and made in America
- Only three colors
- Can go on thick while you get the hang of it
- A little slow to dry compared to others
For beginners who are looking to try dip powders and don’t want to invest a lot of money just yet, check out the Dip Well System. It’s priced affordably and comes with everything you’ll need to give yourself a dip French manicure.
(Just make sure you don’t accidentally call it a “French dip manicure” because a that’s a manicure with a roast beef sandwich on it and not something I recommend wearing to your next formal function–unless you’re into that.)
The set includes bottles of Bond (prep), Base (bonder), Activator (what it says on the tin), Sealer (top coat), and Brush Softener for cleaning gunked up brushes. You also get a nail file for buffing down your dip nails and an orange stick for pushing your cuticles.
For colors, this set comes with a French White, Sheer Pink, and Clear as well as instructions for creating the French tip smile lines like a pro.
Find more DipWell French Manicure Starter Kit information and reviews here.
6. Mia Secret Sweet Nail Acrylic Powder SetPrice: $17.85
Cons:
- Affordable
- Fun bright colors
- Lots of color combinations
- Some sets including color-changing mood polish and glitter
- Does not include liquid set
- Can sell out quickly
- Not specifically labeled for nail dipping
I had to include a Mia Secret powder set because they have some of the most quirky and brightest colored acrylic powders in the business. They’re known for their ease of working with, brilliant pigment, and durability.
The only issue is they don’t come with the liquid set for dipping because they are specifically dipping powders. They’re acrylic powders that are normally mixed with a monomer to sculpt acrylic nails. However, they can be used for nail dipping since the powder is the same thing as long as you pick up a Dip Powder Liquids Set.
Mia Secret has a huge range of sets including this candy-colored Sweet Set, springy Color Punch Set, glittery Galaxy Collection Set, UV-reactive Flash Neon Set, and color-changing Mood Collection Set.
Find more Mia Secret Sweet Nail Acrylic Powder Set information and reviews here.
7. Lavender Violets Nail Dip Starter KitPrice: $39.99
Cons:
- Everything you need except nail file
- Claims to be non-toxic and odor-free
- Eco-friendly acrylic alternative
- Comes with French manicure colors
- Includes bonus red powder and brush saver
- Bottles are labeled and numbered by step
- I have no idea what the acrylic alternative is
- Little-known brand
- Not completely odor-free
For those a bit wary of acrylic, Lavender Violets has an acrylic-alternative dip powder that they claim is non-toxic and odor-free. I don’t buy that any resin is odor-free but low-odor is certainly possible.
The set comes with all the tools you need including prep, bond, activator, top coat, and brush saver. It comes with five dip powders: clear, white, pink, tan, and bright red. You can create a bold red look or classic French manicure with these.
This isn’t the most reliable or best set on the list but it’s good to be aware of a more eco-friendly option.
Find more Lavender Violets Nail Dip Starter Kit information and reviews here.
8. Cuccio Pro Powder Dip Starter KitPrice: $34.93
Cons:
- Everything you need to get started
- Five colors: clear, white, pink, red, and silver glitter
- Includes brush saver and Milk and Honey cuticle oil
- Easy to follow instructions for beginners
- Bottles are labeled by name and number by step
- Made in America
- Claims to have zero drying time which isn't true
- Says it's odor-free which is a stretch
- Top coat could be glossier
This kit from Cuccio has everything you need except a nail file. It’s great for beginners because of its easy-to-follow instructions and the bottles are labeled by step making the process easier to follow.
If you love French manicures this set comes with a clear, white, and pink for creating your French tip look as well as three dipping trays specially angled to give you the perfect white smile lines almost effortlessly. No more trying to draw them on–just dip them into this specially curved tray.
For a bolder look, the set comes with bright red and silver glitter.
Find more Cuccio Pro Powder Dip Starter Kit information and reviews here.
9. Mefa Nail Dipping Powder Essentials KitPrice: $36.99
Cons:
- Includes everything you need
- Three fun colors and a clear powder
- Comes with brush saver
- Clear instructions
- Small bottles of powder
- Strong smell
- Misleading images
Finally, another one that isn’t French manicure focused. Not that there’s anything wrong with a French manicure, but I like my nails bright and colorful and this set from Mefa delivers three springy colors and a clear powder for strength.
This set is the essentials, as it’s called, and doesn’t have a ton of extras. You get the bonder, activator, top coat, and a brush saver which is a pleasant surprise for pared down kit like this.
The pots of powder are smaller than others which wouldn’t bother me if they didn’t include photos showing that their bottles are bigger than other brands. While it’s true their 10 grams of powder is more than seven grams, for reference, the Kiara Sky, my top pick, gives you 28 grams. Just be honest, people.
This is a good kit for you if you’re a beginner and are just getting your feet wet so you don’t want to invest in a ton of product.
Find more Mefa Nail Dipping Powder Essentials Kit information and reviews here.
Dip nails at home?
Sure, going to the salon is a fun and relaxing way to pamper ourselves, but it gets expensive. A $45 manicure once a month is over $500 a year.
Not to mention, both the EPA and CDC list nail salons as common vectors for nail and skin infections so doing your nails at home is not only cheaper but also may be safer.
The process of applying nail dipping powder involves a long list of steps which may seem intimidating at first, but each step is simple and quick to master.
It's all a matter of correct order so keep the instructions that come with your kit handy as you apply your manicure.
Nail dipping tip:
Between dips, you'll need to remove the excess powder stuck on your nails or the layers can become too thick. You can do this by tapping your nail but don't be afraid to give it a good dusting with a nail brush.
I like this multicolor brush by Anself because it's fun and soft.
Gel vs. Acrylics vs. Dipping Powder.
All three boast long-lasting, chip-free nail polish but they are different to apply.
Gel nail polish contains a special polymer that hardens only under UV/LED light. It's applied like normal nail polish but then cured under a special lamp.
For manicure lifespan, you're probably looking at two to four weeks, depending on the application and brand.
Acrylics are something all nail polish lovers are familiar with. I've had my fair share and I honestly don't miss them. Acrylic nails are created using acrylic polymer powder mixed with a special monomer to create a paste which is sculpted onto the nail with a brush to create a nail extension.
Working with this type of acrylic requires a practiced hand and will need to be filed for a smooth finish.
There's no lamp needed as once it's mixed with the monomer, the acrylic will harden soon after. Acrylic has a strong smell and can be tough on your nails when you remove it.
For manicure lifespan, acrylics don't last as long as you'd think. Sure the acrylic will stay on but after two weeks the nail growth is pretty obvious and you need to go in for fills.
Dipping Powder uses acrylic powder but is applied without the traditional monomer. Instead, a special base coat is applied and the nail is dipped or sprinkled with the powder in several coats before a liquid activator is applied which cures the acrylic.
Dip nails are more foolproof than acrylic since you're sticking your finger in a jar instead of having to sculpt the acrylic. They also tend to smell less.
Dipping powder can be applied to natural nails and nail extensions.
For manicure lifespan, they last about three to four weeks. The nail growth tends to be less obvious than on acrylics but there's bound to be some going that length of time.
