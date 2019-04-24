11 Best Contour Sticks for a Sculpted Look

Makeup allows you to play lots of tricks with the way you look, but nothing can create quite as striking a difference in the way you appear than learning to properly use the best contour stick. These clever crayons can shade, highlight, add the perfect rosy blush, or give you a surprisingly sculpted appearance, all with a well-placed swipe or two.
If Kim Kardashian can do it, so can you. Whether you’re looking to define your eyes, highlight or deepen your cheekbones or make your nose look just a little narrower, these sticks might become a daily beauty obsession, or simply something you’ll want to use for that extra special occasion.
Either way, they’re a fun way to switch up your look and create the face you weren’t born with, but always wanted.
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $45.00 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $28.00 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $32.53 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $29.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $20.53 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $18.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $17.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $15.00 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $9.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $9.34 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $8.52 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
-
1. Clinique Chubby Stick Sculpting Contour & Highlight Travel KitPrice: $45.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Mineral tints illuminate, highlight and contour
- Smooth application and easily blended
- Non-greasy and good for normal to oily skin types
- Contouring color is very dark
- Not enough color options
- Not as easily blended as some
There’s so much to love about Clinique Chubby Sticks, and this cute travel set features both contouring and highlighting sticks. These creamy little sticks blend beautifully, but they’re great for your skin with oil-free formulas that are especially effective for those with normal to oily complexions.
So lightweight, you’ll feel like they’re barely there once blended. With mineral pigments to add shadow and illumination, you can create the look that you’ll love, while feeling great about the quality of the product. Because they’re non-comedogenic, breakouts aren’t a worry.
Keep in mind, these chubby sticks are travel sized, so they’re perfect for your purse or toiletry bag to keep at the ready for a flawless face all day long. We recommend the dark Curvy Contour stick as the best contour stick for those with darker skin tones.
If you have oily skin, we always recommend a toner prior to makeup application. Check out our Best Toners for oily skin here.
Find more Clinique Chubby Stick Sculpting Contour & Highlight Travel Kit information and reviews here.
-
2. trèStiQue Color & Contour Bronzer StickPrice: $28.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Cream gel formula is easy to blend
- Angled brush allows for feathering and stays clean inside the case
- Creates definition as well as a bronze glow
- Buildable color
- Pretty spendy
- Stick can break off inside the tube
- Color of the bronzer is darker than it appears in photos
We love this vegan bronzer stick that gives you buildable color in one gorgeous shade. This stick can contour and highlight, and it comes with a built-in feathering brush to give you a natural chiseled look. Just a few thick lines down the hollows of your cheeks and the sides of your nose, once blended, will add incredible definition. And because the color is buildable, it’s like getting two shades in one stick.
This cream gel comes in a wide rounded stick with the angled blender brush attached to the applicator. That means your brush stays clean and true to color because it locks inside. This stick features a matte bronze finish that looks natural and healthy. Just mix with the trèStiQue blush stick that features a creamy powder finish, and add a dab of highlighter to your cheekbones and brows for a beautifully sculpted look.
The trèStiQue Beauty On The Fly Set features travel sizes of the bronzer, blush and highlighter sticks in a cute zippered pouch that’s perfect to toss in your purse or travel toiletry bag.
When you want to contour like a pro, and you have the time to invest in some serious technique training, here are 101 tips to try.
Find more trèStiQue Color & Contour Bronzer Stick information and reviews here.
-
3. PÜR Cameo Contour & Highlight Stick in MediumPrice: $32.53Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Skin nourishing with ceramides
- Age defying with vitamin A
- Blurs fine line and dark spots
- Many color options available
- Quite expensive
- Colors don't match as well as some
- Product can easily break inside applicator
This dual-ended contour stick from PÜR delivers definition and highlights with two creamy colors in one tube. These blendable formulas dry to a powder finish for a photo worthy look every time. With light reflective ingredients that emphasize your natural highlights and shadows, this stick also does an amazing job at blurring fine lines, dark spots, and blemishes.
This formula nourishes your skin with every application thanks to the PÜR Ceretin Complex – a proprietary blend of age-defying Vitamin A – also known as retinol – plus hydrating ceramides.
Each color is easily blended with the included blender sponge. And while the color featured is Medium, you can also get these contour sticks in Deep, Tan and Light formulas, so it’s easy to find the one that matches your needs perfectly.
Want to know more about the benefits of Vitamin A for your skin? Here’s a great article that gives you the scoop.
Find more PÜR Cameo Contour & Highlight Stick in Medium information and reviews here.
-
4. Beauty UK All-in-One Contour KitPrice: $29.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Vegan formula is talc, paraben and fragrance and cruelty free
- Four chubby sticks give you lots of options
- Comes with step-by-step instructions and contour mapping guide
- Buildable and blendable colors
- They feel a bit heavy on the skin
- Takes a lot of product to get full coverage
- Contouring colors have somewhat yellow undertones
- Fragrance free doesn't mean scent free
When you’re learning how to master the technique of contouring, great instructions can go a long way toward a successful and beautiful outcome. We love that this kit comes with step-by-step instructions and a complete contour mapping guide with the kit.
These 100 percent vegan chubby sticks give you tons of flexibility and lots of options for creating dramatically different looks. They’re talc, paraben and fragrance free, plus they’re great for all different skin types and tones. With buildable colors that last for hours, they blend easily and cover up blemishes and other imperfections well.
With two shades that can act as concealers, foundation and contouring/bronzing, plus two shades to highlight – one illuminating and one that gives a chrome effect, this contour kit can take your look from “meh” to magnificent in a flash. And don’t forget to finish with a bit of blush. This Strawberry Jelly blush stick is a winner, and Raspberry Ripple is another one of our favorites.
Find more Beauty UK All-in-One Contour Kit information and reviews here.
-
5. Smashbox Step-by-Step Contour StickPrice: $20.53Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- The fine pencil allows for precise application
- Nice and creamy - easy to blend
- Goes on smooth and doesn't get cakey
- Heavier feeling than some
- With regular use the finish on the pencil flakes off onto skin
- Not great for darker complexions
This bronzing stick from Smashbox is one of our faves for its narrow tip that can be used at the point for very targeted fine contouring or slid onto your cheek on the side for a wider swath. This gentle bronze color is warm and gentle, and an ideal match for most skin tones except for those with extremely dark complexions. The creamy formula is super blendable.
The perfect size for contouring along the nose and lips, do remember that for the best look, you’ll want to blend and then finish with powder and setting spray. If you want our recommendations for the best makeup setting sprays, just browse the list here.
Smashbox also makes a three stick set that includes highlight, bronzer and contouring sticks along with a sharpener. And if you’d rather have a dual-ended foundation and contour stick, Smashbox has one of those as well.
Find more Smashbox Step-by-Step Contour Stick information and reviews here.
-
6. Play 101 Contour Stick SetPrice: $18.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Gives you three shading and three highlighting options
- Super affordable
- Easily blendable and dries to a matte finish
- Ability to mix and match to fit your skin color
- You get colors you may not use
- Colors have more orange undertones
- They don't last long
If you’re just stepping into the contouring game, it’s pretty likely you don’t want to spend a fortune before you feel like you’ve got the hang of it and love the results. That’s what we love about this three contour stick set. It’s wallet-friendly and super flexible for most skin colors.
Each stick features a highlight tip and a shading tip, so you can easily highlight cheek and brow bones and the bridge of your nose, while using the darker side to define and add that sculpted look. The full coverage formulas also cover flaws and blemishes with ease. With so many colors to choose from, you can mix and match to create your desired effect.
These creamy crayons dry to a powdery matte finish, and they blend easily so experimentation is fun and creative. Whether you choose to use them on your face only, or you go wild and create defined clavicles or even a six pack, it’s easily possible with this affordable set.
Find more Play 101 Contour Stick Set information and reviews here.
-
7. Focallure Four Piece Contour KitPrice: $17.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Four piece contour kit
- Mineral based formulas with illuminating highlighters
- Affordable compared to many
- Super easy to blend
- Dark colors not dark enough for black skintones
- Fatter sticks make it more difficult to tight areas
- They feel kind of greasy
If you love the concept of mineral-based formulas for your skin, this contour kit that features four easy to use sticks – two that can define and create superb shadows, and two that can give you luminescent skin highlights. They provide full coverage, so they easily cover blemishes and small flaws to make you look your best.
This set is great for most skin tones, and it features sticks in coffee, brown, silver and gold. The creamy formulas are super easy to apply and blend, and they have good stay all day power. The highlighters are illuminating, so you’ll want to determine if you’re into a little sparkle before choosing this set.
To blend beautifully, consider investing in a good set of makeup brushes that can allow you to feather and refine your look. We love this 14 piece brush set from BS-MALL. If you’re looking specifically for eye brushes to define your peepers, browse though our recommendations for the best sets here.
Find more Focallure Four Piece Contour Kit information and reviews here.
-
8. KIKO MILANO Contour StickPrice: $15.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Natural walnut and pistachio oils improve your skin
- Single color options delivers exactly what you want
- Silky feel that blends well
- Sets to a matte finish
- Only two color options
- No highlighter included
- May cause skin irritation or breakouts
We love contour kits, and double tipped sticks, but sometimes we’re in the mood for one thing and one thing only – a defining contour stick that we can blend with our foundation to give us a subtly sculpted look. That’s where this stick nails it, with two color options – hazelnut for more subtle effects or chocolate for more drama.
The creamy color is easy to blend and buildable, but what we really love is the nourishing ingredients that help to improve your skin with use. These contour sticks are enriched with African walnut oil and pistachio oil, yet they are non-comedogenic. Walnut oil is rich in age-defying antioxidants and natural fatty acids, while pistachio seed extract delivers wrinkle-fighting vitamin E that also helps improve your skin’s elasticity. Nice.
Start with a smooth palette with KIKIO MILANO Foundation and Concealer, before adding contour stick, then add a bold pop of color on your eyes and cheeks with the KIKI MILANO Smart Eyes and Cheeks Palette.
Find more KIKO MILANO Contour Stick information and reviews here.
-
9. L’Oreal Paris Makeup Infallible Longwear Shaping StickPrice: $9.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- With 12 colors to choose from you can contour to perfection
- Very blendable creamy texture
- Contains SPF 17 for some added sun protection
- Doesn't cake or pill up
- Not the best for oily skin
- Not full coverage
- May cause breakouts
Whether you want to cover, conceal or contour, these shaping sticks from L’Oreal Paris make your makeup routine so simple. They’re long wearing with full coverage that lasts up to 24 hours, although if you don’t wash your face before bed you’ll see us wagging our finger at you.
With SPF 17, they offer some added protection from damaging UV rays, and with 12 colors to choose from you can pick those that perfectly match your goals and skin tone. They glide on super smooth and blend easily allowing you to create that perfectly chiseled look you weren’t born with.
These feel virtually weightless on your skin, so they’re never cakey or clumpy. The silky smooth formula does contain some silicone, so if you’re sensitive to that ingredient do be aware. We think that ingredient makes these contour sticks a little better for dry to normal skin than for normal to oily skin types.
Since you’re searching for the best contour stick for your skin tone, you might not want to settle for just one. Consider a main shade and then buy both a darker contouring shade like the espresso color featured, along with a highlighting shade for that sculpting effect.
And back on that topic of washing your face every night, a facial cleansing brush is the perfect way to care for your skin. Check out our big list of recommended facial cleansing brushes here.
Find more L'Oreal Paris Makeup Infallible Longwear Shaping Stick information and reviews here.
-
10. 3-Wonder Contour & Highlight StickPrice: $9.34Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Two piece set with four total colors
- Very affordable
- Blends easily and dries to a matte finish
- More precise tips easily reach small facial areas
- You get colors that may not suit your skintone
- Small amount of product per tube
- No information on ingredients available
This two piece set is a bargain and gives you multiple options to cover flaws and contour to your heart’s (or face’s) content. The two pencils target different skin tones – one for caucasian skin and the other for more yellow toned skin types. Each stick features a highlight end, and a shading end that can create your perfect sculpted look.
These sticks blend well, and dry to a matte powder finish, so you can get as defined as you like. The narrower tips make it easy to get into tight spots along your nose and in the corners of your eyes. With four total shades, you can mix them for the perfect color match for your skin tone.
Looking for a simple and easy to understand tutorial on contouring? Check out this step by step regimen from the beauty experts at ELLE Magazine.
Find more 3-Wonder Contour & Highlight Stick information and reviews here.
-
11. Physicians Formula Super BB Insta Ready Contour StickPrice: $8.52Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Three-in-one stick lets you highlight, contour and bronze in one swipe
- Features SPF 30 to protect from UV damage
- Mattifies and blurs pores and imperfections
- Light reflecting
- Oddly scented
- Not as easy to apply as it seems
- Not as long lasting as some others
We had to include this contouring stick from Physicians Formula for its unique design that allows you to highlight, sculpt and contour with a single swipe. A pretty cool idea, and only one container to keep track of, right? This hypoallergenic formula is perfect for sensitive skin types, especially those people who love to play with makeup.
This triple threat stick is made with dual-sphere particles that absorb oil, but not moisture, so skin feels soft and looks more natural. Because it’s BB cream, you’ll see your flaws and imperfections virtually disappear. With a highlighter to add radiance, a bronzer to deliver a golden glow and a contour color to define and sculpt, this stick allows you to create your custom look.
We love that it includes SPF 30 sun protection, a huge plus and one we’d expect from this brand, but this stick has other awesome attributes as well. It mattifies, reflects light and helps to improve your skin’s texture so, at the price, we think it’s a seriously fun option.
We’d recommend a dusting of luminescent powder to set this stick as it does rub off a bit otherwise. And if you need to conceal those dark under eye circles, we are big fans of the Physicians Formula Conceal RX Physicians Strength Concealer which can even cover rosacea and other more serious skin imperfections.
Find more Physicians Formula Super BB Insta Ready Contour Stick information and reviews here.
See Also:
- Best Matte Eyeshadow Palettes
- Best Manuka Honey Creams
- Best Prickly Pear Oils
- Best Collagen Face Creams
Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.