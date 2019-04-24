11 Best Contour Sticks for a Sculpted Look

Makeup allows you to play lots of tricks with the way you look, but nothing can create quite as striking a difference in the way you appear than learning to properly use the best contour stick. These clever crayons can shade, highlight, add the perfect rosy blush, or give you a surprisingly sculpted appearance, all with a well-placed swipe or two.

If Kim Kardashian can do it, so can you. Whether you’re looking to define your eyes, highlight or deepen your cheekbones or make your nose look just a little narrower, these sticks might become a daily beauty obsession, or simply something you’ll want to use for that extra special occasion.

Either way, they’re a fun way to switch up your look and create the face you weren’t born with, but always wanted.