25 Best Matte Eyeshadow Palettes for Perfect Eyes

We don’t know about you, but we love to experiment with every eyeshadow that comes out. With finishes from shimmers and metallics to glitters, there’s no shortage of shadows that can amp up your eyes from dull to deadly. But if you happen to be a little older, (we won’t mention any names here,) those shadows don’t always look great like they did when you were 20. That’s why a matte eyeshadow palette should become your new best friend.

Just like there are foundations for more mature skin that help blur pores and minimize the look of wrinkles, matte eyeshadows help to minimize that crepey look your eyelids seem to get later in life.

Whether you’re wanting to create your everyday look, or you’re game for some serious drama, these palettes deliver the goods. We looked for stay-all-day power, rich pigments, and shadows that, when used wet, can do double duty as liners.

Depending on how often you use eyeshadow, we’ve reviewed smaller four color combos and palettes as large as 96 colors. If you’re the adventurous sort, by all means, go for the big ones. Whichever you pick, these matte eyeshadow palettes are sure to induce many a jealous stare.