9 Best Portable Massage Chairs: Compare, Buy & Save

The Oakworks Portal Pro Massage Chair isn’t quite as adjustable as the Stronglite, but it is more low tech and easier to adjust. You can adjust the height of the seat, but not the angle, by moving the pin attached to the support cord, making the base shorter or longer. My only issue with this is if you need the seat to be very high, you’re sacrificing some of the chair’s stability by reducing the size of its base.

The chest support is adjustable by velcro. (I told you it was low tech.) You pull the pad off and reposition it. This means you can’t adjust the angle of the support, but you can flip the pad sideways for wider support.

The face cradle moves on a hinge and the face pillow is adjustable both through velcro and this upgraded Boiance face pillow can be bent and shaped to the size you need. Like the chest support, you can flip the pillow upside-down for better comfort when clients are sitting in a reversed position. The armrest adjusts on a hinge and the height adjusts with a strap and buckle.

The Portal Pro folds flat easily and can be moved by its offset wheels or included carrying case. At 19 pounds, it’s not too heavy to cart around. My biggest complaint is that the working weight of this chair is much less than the Stronglite at only 350 pounds.

Working weight refers to the maximum amount of pressure the chair can safely take which includes both the client’s weight and the pounds of pressure the therapist is exerting. If you have or want to serve clients who are heavier, this chair might not be strong enough. Depending on your situation, that may or may not be an issue.

I do really like that there are 16 colors to choose from including sage, espresso, and bluegrass.