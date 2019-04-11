13 Best Sea Salt Sprays for Beautiful Beachy Waves

Have you ever spent a day swimming in the ocean, only to discover that your hair as it air dries falls into the sexiest beachy waves? If you love that look, or covet it on days when you’re not headed to the beach, the best sea salt spray can deliver that same sweet style any day of the year.

We’ve tested and tried out tons of these sprays, each with different ingredients that help to hydrate, volumize, texturize and even promote hair growth. Some are packed with botanical extracts that improve elasticity, prevent split ends and add antioxidants to fight free radical damage from sun and pollution. And when you’re looking for super volume, sea salt actually swells the hair follicle giving even thin hair a major boost.

Almost without exception, these sprays make your hair smell terrific, with most putting you in the mood for a tropical vacation and a little Jimmy Buffett music. Better yet, they’re an awesome solution to those “no wash” days for adding a tousled look with little effort – just spritz, scrunch and go.

Sea salt sprays work equally well on freshly washed hair, particularly if you use a diffuser while you scrunch. To check out our reviews for the best dryers for curly hair, browse here. Those beautiful beachy waves can be an everyday occurrence at your house.