13 Best Sea Salt Sprays for Beautiful Beachy Waves

Have you ever spent a day swimming in the ocean, only to discover that your hair as it air dries falls into the sexiest beachy waves? If you love that look, or covet it on days when you’re not headed to the beach, the best sea salt spray can deliver that same sweet style any day of the year.
We’ve tested and tried out tons of these sprays, each with different ingredients that help to hydrate, volumize, texturize and even promote hair growth. Some are packed with botanical extracts that improve elasticity, prevent split ends and add antioxidants to fight free radical damage from sun and pollution. And when you’re looking for super volume, sea salt actually swells the hair follicle giving even thin hair a major boost.
Almost without exception, these sprays make your hair smell terrific, with most putting you in the mood for a tropical vacation and a little Jimmy Buffett music. Better yet, they’re an awesome solution to those “no wash” days for adding a tousled look with little effort – just spritz, scrunch and go.
Sea salt sprays work equally well on freshly washed hair, particularly if you use a diffuser while you scrunch. To check out our reviews for the best dryers for curly hair, browse here. Those beautiful beachy waves can be an everyday occurrence at your house.
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $28.00 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $26.00 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $14.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $12.45 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $15.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $17.00 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $33.00 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $19.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $28.00 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $18.00 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $11.00 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $8.56 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $3.65 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
-
1. Gazar Beach SprayPros:
Cons:
- Uses plankton and sea kelp to condition waves
- Adds volume without leaving your hair crunchy
- Creates sexy beach waves
- Vegan and cruelty free
- Expensive compared to some
- Need to use liberally for best effect
- Can leave a visible film on darker hair
When you’re looking for voluminous waves, the best sea salt spray will let you scrunch your hair into a cute style without turning it into crunchy straw. This spray from SEVEN delivers wicked texture without drying out your hair. It uses lightly processed sea salt, which helps to retain more of its moisturizing properties.
This spray also uses plankton extract, which is rich in omega 3, 6 and 9 fatty acids, which condition and promote healthier hair. Seaweed extracts also help your scalp to produce its own natural emollients, so your hair literally self conditions to give you soft beachy waves. And sunflower seed extract adds more shine to your curls.
This formula is gluten free, cruelty free and vegan. It’s also safe for color processed hair. We also love that this spray comes in a sizeable bottle compared with many. At eight ounces, you’ll get lots of style for the price. To condition, eliminate frizz and add extra shine, consider finishing your scrunch with a few drops of SEVEN Gazar Diamond Serum.
-
2. R+Co Rockaway Salt SprayPrice: $26.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Makes great beachy waves with a few scrunches
- Promotes growth and helps minimize hair loss
- Healing botanicals promote healthier hair
- Makes your hair smell wonderful
- Can leave hair stiff and hard
- Doesn't fight frizz very well
- Heavy formula can weigh down fine and thin hair
It’s hard not to love products that are just brimming with botanical extracts, and this sea salt spray fro R + Co is full of them, each with a specific way of making your hair healthier and more beautiful. This salt spray literally swells the hair follicle to add volume and texture. Spritzed into damp hair wherever you want a boost of beachy waves, you can scrunch a breezy beach do in minutes.
But let’s talk about those botanicals, starting with yarrow extract. According to some naturalists, yarrow is not only emollient, it is also credited with boosting hair growth. Chamomile extract promotes healthy hair, while lemongrass strengthens hair and reduces hair loss. This formula is also hydrating and healing thanks to aloe vera, witch hazel and comfrey.
It’s this host of cool botanicals that gets our nod, as well as the fact that this spray is fortified with vitamin C that delivers a lot of antioxidant power to protect your hair from free radical damage.
If you’re really looking for super soft waves, you might want to consider R + Co Soft Sail Wave Spray, which comes in an aerosol can and delivers the finest mist to leave your hair silky smooth and soft.
Find more R+Co Rockaway Salt Spray information and reviews here.
-
3. Osensia Beachy Waves Sea Salt SprayPrice: $14.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Works on straight as well as curly and wavy hair
- Conditions hair with kelp extract and seaweed extract
- Protects hair from UV damage
- Adds volume and body
- Smell is unpleasant to some
- Contains sulfates
- Tends to dry out hair
There are a few brands that make hair products we totally love, in part because they have a 100 percent satisfaction guaranty. Osensia is one of those companies, and we’ve already fallen for their round brushes for perfect blowouts. They’re at it again with this texturizing sea salt spray that delivers a beautiful head of beachy waves that will give you that “California girl” look every day of the week.
This spray builds volume, and nourishes your hair with mineral-rich kelp and natural sea salt. It adds body and light hold to straight, wavy and curly hair without adding damaging chemicals to the mix. Brown seaweed extract helps to protect your hair from sun damage on those actual beach days. The light scent disappears quickly, making it the perfect spray for anyone in your house.
Find more Osensia Beachy Waves Sea Salt Spray information and reviews here.
-
4. Oliology Coconut Oil Beach Wave Sea Salt MistPrice: $12.45Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Bamboo extract softens hair and helps reduce split ends
- Coconut oil conditions and adds volume
- Antioxidant rich formula
- Kelp and other botanical extracts promote growth
- May be too oily for fine and limp hair
- Not as volumizing as some others
- Many issues with pump bottle reported
Most of us don’t want a salt spray that leaves our hair crunchy and hard, so this one is a real crowd pleaser because it leaves your beautiful beach waves soft and silky. Coconut oil moisturizes and adds volume, while it helps to prevent split ends. That’s a bonus. Sea salt detoxifies and delivers tons of texture and just the right amount of curl. The addition of bamboo extract makes your hair silky and shiny.
Chamomile and green tea extracts add free radical fighting antioxidants to protect hair from damage, while ginseng extract promotes hair growth. This conditioning formula also features sea kelp which conditions and enhances hair growth too.
If you’re looking for serious curls rather than waves, Oliology Coconut Oil Curl Cream adds volume and leaves curly hair with well defined luscious ringlets while the Coconut Oil Leave In Treatment fights frizz like a champ.
Find more Oliology Coconut Oil Beach Wave Sea Salt Mist information and reviews here.
-
5. Alaffia Texturizing Spray with Coconut Water & Sea SaltPrice: $15.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Coconut water hydrates and conditions hair
- Reduces breakage and fights dandruff
- Uses fair trade ingredients that support West African communities
- Leaves hair feeling soft
- Doesn't texturize as well as some
- Pump seems to clog easily
- Scent is overpowering for some
With 100 percent certified fair trade ingredients, this texturizing spray is a hydrating formula that’s especially great for normal to dry hair types. It features a base of hydrating coconut water that helps to make hair more flexible and helps to prevent breakage. It also uses neem water, which is antibacterial and naturally treats dandruff, while decreasing hair loss.
Sea salt adds volume and texture to hair, while papaya tones it. If you’re one who loves to use the power of your wallet to improve the planet, your purchase of this particular product helps to relieve the cycle of poverty in West African communities through the fair trade of indigenous commodities. That alone makes it one of the best sea salt sprays in our world.
Because this spray is natural and hand crafted, it might have small differences from batch to batch, but the quality remains the same. It doesn’t leave hair sticky and matted, and the frizz fighting formula leaves hair soft and shiny.
If you’re interested in more of Alaffia’s fair trade beauty products, browse for them here.
Find more Alaffia Texturizing Spray with Coconut Water & Sea Salt information and reviews here.
-
6. Saltitude West Texturizing Salt SprayPrice: $17.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Natural and pure ingredients
- Conditions while creating waves
- Helps to fight frizz and reduce dandruff
- Leaves hair feeling touchably soft
- Doesn't hold waves as well as some
- May be a bit heavy for very fine hair
- Some packaging issues reported
We couldn’t help but be intrigued by this texturizing salt spray because it has such an appealing ingredient list. We were wooed by the fact that this spray uses pure high mountain spring water enhanced by salt from the Great Salt Lake. It also contains hair healing aloe vera gel and coconut essential oil to repair, condition and prevent further damage.
This spray is vitamin and mineral rich, delivering body, added shine and gorgeous waves. It’s great for all hair types, and reduces dandruff while making your scalp and hair healthier. We like the super simple formula, which is made from only these four ingredients. Natural and organic, this product is cruelty free and safe for color treated hair. It definitely gets the nod as a best sea salt spray.
Find more Saltitude West Texturizing Salt Spray information and reviews here.
-
7. Captain Blankenship Golden Waves Sea Salt Shimmer SprayPrice: $33.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Pacific sea salt adds volume to your waves
- Flecks of mica add shimmer to any hair color or type
- Organically harvested kelp conditions and repairs hair
- Essential oils make it smell great and help to protect hair from damage
- Pretty darned spendy
- Mica flakes get sparkles where you don't want them
- Mica tends to clog the sprayer
Want beautiful beach waves with a touch of golden sparkle? This sea salt spray features flecks of mica to add sparkle and shimmer to your luscious locks. This salt spray is made with organic wild harvested ingredients, including sea kelp extract which is mineral rich and makes your hair smooth and shiny and keeps frizz at bay.
With essential oils of rose geranium and palmarosa, it gives your hair a delicious beachy scent of light rose. In addition, these oils serve to clarify and protect your hair from environmental damage. Pacific sea salt adds volume, while organic aloe vera adds moisture and gloss to your hair. Simply shake, spray and tousle your hair for a beautiful beachy style that looks fresh any time of the year.
Find more Captain Blankenship Golden Waves Sea Salt Spray information and reviews here.
-
8. L’ange Hair Salt + Sea Texturizing SprayPrice: $19.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Includes UV protection for hair and scalp
- Creates lots of texture and volume as well as waves
- Encourages hair growth with sea kelp and algae
- Heavy application leaves hair stiff and hard
- Can make hair feel weighed down
- May be too harsh for very dry hair
Whether you want volume our tousled texture, this spray does the trick with options to use it on dry or wet hair. With all natural sea salt, sea kelp extract, algae extract and magnesium sulfate (Epsom salt), this spray invigorates your hair and adds bodacious body, texture and curl, even if your hair is ordinarily straight.
This suite of ingredients also promotes hair growth and naturally conditions your mane. A special additive in this spray also delivers UV protection to your hair and scalp, which is important if you’re actually going to the beach. But you can have the beachy look at home thanks to this spray. We think you’ll love that it sets and holds your waves all day, so you can style and go with confidence.
Use this spray with a very light touch, or you could end up with stiff and crinkly hair.
Don’t know much about magnesium sulfate and its beautifying effects on hair and nails? Read this.
Find more L’ange Hair Salt + Sea Texturizing Spray information and reviews here.
-
9. Davines This is a Sea Salt SprayPros:
Cons:
- Simple ingredients create lots of volume and lush waves
- Good light mist sprayer means the bottle lasts a long time
- Works for curly and straight hair
- Adds body to thin hair
- Over spraying leaves hair crunchy
- Expensive compared to many
- Can feel sticky even after drying
Have you ever visited one of Italy’s gorgeous sea side towns and beaches? If not, we’ll tell you, they are filled with people sporting stunning heads of beautiful waves, and we just have to wonder if it’s because they’re using this fab sea salt spray from Davines, which is based out of Italy.
This spray delivers on all fronts, adding texture, volume and shine, all with a pretty simple list of ingredients. Sodium chloride (table salt) and sea salt combine to help your hair hold moisture while delivering great waves, even if your normally have stick straight hair. The fine mist sprayer lets you use just the right amount without soaking your strands.
We also like that this spray comes in carbon neutral packaging, and is delivered in a clever paper wrapper that makes it seem more like a gift than your average drug store salt spray. While over spraying can make your hair crunchy, you can avoid it by adding some Davines Invisible Serum.
Find more Davines This is a Sea Salt Spray information and reviews here.
-
10. Blind Barber 40 Proof Sea Salt SprayPrice: $18.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Formulated with hops to add volume and defend against dandruff
- Creates waves and texture that lasts all day
- Rinses out easily
- Light vanilla scent works for men and women
- Scent is unpleasant to some
- Feels more like regular hairspray than others
- Lots of chemicals on the ingredient list
It’s cool to discover a sea salt hair spray that’s targeted toward men who are looking for that freshly tousled look too. The 40 Proof formula includes sea salt for volumizing and texture, but it also an interesting additive – hops. Hops help to create volume, and naturally fight dandruff flakes, but there’s even more to their story. Turns out hops are a natural remedy for hair loss, which might make this spray even more appealing to men (and women) who suffer from that frustrating circumstance. If you want to know more about the goodness of hops for healthy skin and hair, check out this article.
This spray rinses out easily, and unlike many other hair sprays, it doesn’t damage your hair. It produces great texture, waves and we love that it holds well. Because it’s blended with tonka beans, it leaves your hair with a light vanilla scent that’s totally appropriate for everyone.
Find more Blind Barber 40 Proof Sea Salt Spray information and reviews here.
-
11. Sun Bum Texturizing Sea SprayPrice: $11.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Made with vegan ingredients to avoid scalp irritation
- Creates lots of volume and texture
- Sea kelp and seaweed naturally condition and promote hair growth
- Easy on the hands pump bottle
- Smells like a tropical vacation
- Can leave hair feeling crunchy and stiff
- Sticky if over applied
- Tends to dry out your hair
Are you in search of a sea salt hair spray that can be used by everyone in your house? Beach Bum salt spray is formulated with a scent that works for everyone, but it has some specific ingredients that deliver impressive results. This spray is made with black lava sea salt from Hawaii as well as sea kelp and seaweed to build body, volume and curl.
Even if you have straight hair, this spray will texturize and add shape. Got curly locks? Get ready to be wowed. Sea kelp and seaweed are naturally conditioning, and are even thought to promote hair growth, which is a nice bonus. But what we really love about this spray is its ability to tame frizz and add definition and hold, because who wants their style to fade throughout the day?
It gives you that piecey look you’re after, especially if you spritz your strands and avoid the roots. Good for all hair textures and types, it is also safe to use on color treated hair. With vegan ingredients, this spray won’t cause scalp irritation. Another plus? It really smells like a tropical vacation.
Sun Bum has a ton of hair products to protect your hair from overexposure to the sun’s harmful UV rays. Before spritzing on this sea salt spray, consider using Sun Bum Leave In Conditioner as salt sprays are notoriously drying. Give your hair a healthy head start on beach days with Sun Bum Revitalizing Shampoo that protects against UV damage.
Find more Sun Bum Texturizing Sea Spray information and reviews here.
-
12. John Frieda Beach Blonde Sea Waves Sea Salt SprayPrice: $8.56Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Sea salt and magnesium sulfate add volume and texture
- Creates natural looking waves
- Gives added definition to straight hair
- Super affordable
- Doesn't tame frizz very well
- Not great on fine and limp hair
- Smells to coconutty for some
Since you’re likely to fall in love with your beach waves and want to wear them long past the end of beach season, it’s good to have an affordable sea salt spray in your arsenal that you can feel great about using liberally. This sea salt spray smells like a coconutty tropical beach vacation, while it texturizes your hair and creates curls you’ll love.
With natural sea salt as well as magnesium sulfate, this spray conditions and leaves your hair manageable, not matted. It enhances natural curls and adds more wave and texture to straight hair. It safe to use on color treated hair, as well as all other hair textures and types.
Find more John Frieda Beach Blonde Sea Waves Sea Salt Spray information and reviews here.
-
13. Not Your Mother’s Beach Babe Soft Waves Sea Salt SprayPrice: $3.65Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Sea salt and sea kelp deliver volume and texture
- Aloe vera conditions and keeps waves soft and pliable
- Fights frizz better than many others
- Smells like bananas
- Scent isn't everyone's cup of tea
- Doesn't create as much body as some others
- Feels like it leaves residue in your hair after drying
- Some leakage during shipping reported
Perhaps you’d prefer some sexy soft beach waves rather than a more tightly defined style. Beach Babe Soft Waves sea salt spray is the perfect option to give you that lightly tousled look with almost innocent ease. Sea salt and sea kelp give you light definition and curl, while the aloe infused formula protects your hair from becoming dry, adding moisture and shine.
For more texture, spray it on your dry hair and scrunch or use a diffuser to add waves. It’s lightweight, and frizz defying, which we love. Keep in mind, you’ll want to be a banana lover if you’re going to use this spray, because your hair will definitely smell like the fruit. We also like that this spray doesn’t leave your hair stiff or sticky as long as you don’t overspray.
When it comes to easy application, we especially appreciate the big pump handle on the bottle which makes it easier to spray long strands and the back and underside of your hair without finger exhaustion.
For more defined texture and waves, try the Beach Babe Texturizing Sea Salt Spray which uses Dead Sea salt in its formulation. And the two-pack is a killer deal. For even more texture, use Beach Babe Texturizing Cream after spritzing in the salt spray, and you’ll get those bold piecey waves you’re craving.
Find more Not Your Mother's Beach Babe Soft Waves Sea Salt Spray information and reviews here.
If you have dry or damaged hair, keep in mind that some of these salt sprays can have a drying effect on your hair. In your case, seek out a formula with very hydrating ingredients like aloe vera gel, coconut water or spring water.
If you happen to have oilier hair, the more drying formulas will actually give you a few extra no wash days when you can choose to make your hair into a piecier style.
See also:
- Best Coconut Shampoos
- Best Professional Blow Dryers
- Best Professional Flat Irons
- Best Professional Curling Irons
Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.