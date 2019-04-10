9 Best Manuka Honey Creams for Dry Skin & Acne

If you’ve been anxious to try the best Manuka honey creams, we’ve got you covered here at Heavy because we’re a huge fan of them too. Ever since we initially researched the best Manuka honeys a couple of years back, we’ve been amazed to see the ever-expanding science unfolding behind the claims that it is nothing short of a medical miracle.
Honey has a long history of healing. From ancient times when it was used to treat wounds to today’s plethora of hair and beauty products, honey is a staple because it’s been scientifically proven to be good for you, inside and out. All honey has naturally occurring peroxide, which is part of why it’s good in such applications. But Manuka honey is a huge leap above the stuff from your backyard bee box.
Because of it’s antibacterial, antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory properties, it’s amazing at healing eczema, psoriasis, dry skin and even acne. It helps to relieve itching and redness, reduces irritation and even clears up diaper rash. So if you’ve got problem skin and you’re looking for more natural skin care alternatives, Manuka honey face cream needs to be on your new list of favorites.
Read on for more informative facts about Manuka honey following our reviews.
1. Rénove VEE TOX Bee Venom & Manuka Honey CreamPrice: $39.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Natural and organic formula
- Fights fine lines and wrinkles
- Helps clear skin irritations and acne
- Leaves skin feeling smooth and looking firmer
- Feels a bit sticky upon application
- Expensive for a fairly small container
- May irritate or cause breakouts
This cream and mask in one is formulated to tackle some of your skin’s most difficult issues, from premature aging and wrinkles to inflammation and redness. Natural and organic, this cream uses bee venom which causes your skin to naturally respond and defend itself from environmental aggressors like pollution and UV rays. With a slight tingly feel, you’ll sense it working to make your skin brighter as you use it.
It also incorporates royal jelly which is jam packed with skin-loving vitamins and minerals that help to stimulate collagen production. As you probably know, collagen decreases as we age, and is the main factor in younger looking, smooth skin. It also impacts and improves elasticity, helping to target sagging and bagging. Who doesn’t need that?
Then there’s that miracle working ingredient – New Zealand Manuka honey. It moisturizes and helps to clear up skin irritations and acne because of its natural peroxide content. The honey used in this formula is filled with other helpful bioactives as well. The honey in this cream is rated 15+ for its unique Manuka factor.
Even though this is called a mask, it is definitely a cream that you can use morning and night. Because a little goes a long way, you won’t feel bad about the price tag. While it feels a bit sticky when you first apply it, it absorbs nicely so it’s great under makeup. With regular use, it leaves your skin feeling soft, plump and firm with fewer blemishes, although it has been known to cause irritation in sensitive skin.
You can also get this great cream packaged with VEE TOX Bee Venom Eye Cream, if you’re interested in trying a combination of treatments at once.
Find more Rénove VEE TOX Bee Venom & Manuka Honey Cream information and reviews here.
-
2. GoodOnYa Manuka Honey Face MoisturizerPrice: $39.98Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Fights free radical damage to prevent premature aging
- Non-greasy moisture that absorbs quickly
- Manuka honey formula fights bacteria and breakouts
- Blue green algae extracts deliver skin repairing minerals
- Oddly scented despite being fragrance free
- Not as deeply moisturizing as some
- May cause some irritation for those with sensitive skin
Are you looking to repair your damaged skin and diminish fine lines and wrinkles? This moisturizing cream will tackle the task with a great formula that features aloe vera, Manuka honey, and more. This cream has tons of natural anti-inflammatory, antibacterial and antimicrobial ingredients that keep acne and other skin irritations at bay.
It also includes nourishing oils and butters that renew your skin and make it look younger and smoother. Cocoa butter, shea butter and coconut oil team up to fight fine lines and wrinkles. Cehami extract helps to accelerate skin cell regeneration for faster results you can actually see. This cream also features two kinds of blue green algae extracts to deliver a potent mineral mix to make your skin healthier from a cellular level.
This moisturizer helps to restore skin’s elasticity and because the ingredients naturally fight free radicals, it actually helps to protect your skin from further sun damage. It helps to treat dry skin, eczema and psoriasis, but it’s also great for those who suffer from breakouts and acne scarring. Because it’s enriched with vitamin A (retinol) it increases cell turnover and promotes healing.
Cruelty-free, vegan and kosher, anyone can feel good about using this for their daily moisturizing needs, and because it comes in a big eight ounce jar, the price per ounce is pretty affordable compared to many. We think you’ll also appreciate that it’s a non-greasy formula that absorbs quickly.
If you’re trying to establish a full body care routine based on Manuka honey for skin, you can also try the GoodOnYa face and body wash as well as their Manuka honey exfoliating face scrub.
Find more GoodOnYa Manuka Honey Face Moisturizer information and reviews here.
-
3. Deluvia Day and Night Manuka Honey CreamPrice: $28.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Contains many flower and plant extracts that fight inflammation and bacteria
- Very moisturizing with Manuka honey and aloe
- Good for all skin types
- Skin nourishing with organic oils and butters
- Feels a little sticky when first applied
- Contains nut oils which may be a concern those with nut allergies
- May cause breakouts
Made for all skin types, this nutrient-rich Manuka honey cream is safe for everyone from babies to adults. This cream is formulated with healing and soothing aloe vera and Manuka honey to deeply hydrate, soothe and smooth your skin, but what sets this cream apart from the others is the long list of natural herbal extracts and healthy oils.
Rosehip oil in this cream is well known for delivering lots of essential fatty acids to your skin, and because it absorbs almost instantly, you’ll feel almost immediate dry skin relief. But that’s because it’s backed up by organic coconut oil, shea butter and vitamin E along with a host of other skin healthy oils including avocado, tamanu, kukui nut, flaxseed and macadamia nut. These will leave your skin soft, supple and healthy.
Organic lavender, calendula, chamomile and arnica extract deliver anti-inflammatory properties, along with lots of antibacterial and antimicrobial power. That means this cream is also suitable if you have issues with acne or breakouts in general. While there are too many botanicals to break down the properties of each, we love that this cream includes them as each provides a different set of healing properties.
We also love the fact that this is a relatively big jar for the price, so you’ll have the opportunity to test it out and make sure it’s right for your skin. We also like that it has a 30-day money back guarantee, which is great for people who tend to react to certain herbs. Did we mention the light vanilla aroma? Nice.
If you’re looking for a botanically based under eye solution to fight fine lines, wrinkles and bags, Deluvia makes an awesome undereye gel that hydrates and refreshes on application. Their skin brightening Vitamin C Serum is another hit, with botanically based hyaluronic acid to hold moisture in for younger and plumper appearing skin with fewer fine lines.
If you’re shopping on a budget but still want those high-quality ingredients, Green Leaf Naturals Amazing Aloe Vera Manuka Honey Moisturizing Cream offers a similar formulation in the big four ounce jar for a price that’s about 20 percent lower.
Find more Deluvia Day and Night Manuka Honey Cream information and reviews here.
-
4. YoRo Naturals Organic Manuka Honey Skin Soothing CreamPrice: $24.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Great for severe dry skin, eczema and psoriasis
- Targets and heals diaper rash in babies and the elderly
- Creates a barrier against bacteria
- Very pure with only six ingredients
- Feels kind of tacky
- Very heavy and thick balm
- Feels greasy and doesn't absorb well
One of the most pure formulas we’ve tried, this creamy balm has only six ingredients, and we kind of love that. It saves you from guesswork, worries about reactions and names of things you can’t pronounce. With certified organic UMF 16+ Manuka honey from New Zealand and Manuka oil extract, this balm offers serious skin soothing for babies and adults alike.
Organic olive oil, beeswax, grapeseed oil and filtered water are the only other ingredients in this formula. Olive oil is packed with vitamins A and E, essential to healthy skin that heals rapidly. Grapeseed oil is high in omega 6 fatty acids that fight aging along with acne, and help to heal other skin damage, as well as relieving eczema and psoriasis. Read more about the power of omega fatty acids in this interesting article from Prime Wellness.
This cream is the perfect solution for diaper rash because it never stings or burns the skin. It helps to repair tissue damage and creates a protective barrier on the skin that keeps out moisture and bacteria. It’s also terrific for severely chapped skin, and those with eczema and psoriasis as it deeply moisturizes, while promoting healing.
While we wouldn’t recommend this as a facial moisturizer just because it’s a bit too heavy, we would definitely recommend it for use on the body, and as a great balm for chapped lips. It’s also a great way to treat small cuts and abrasions for quicker and more scar-free healing.
Find more YoRo Naturals Organic Manuka Honey Skin Soothing Cream information and reviews here.
-
5. Bee Real Advanced Organic Aloe & Manuka Honey CreamPrice: $24.87Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Key ingredients are at the top of the list, including Manuka honey
- Naturally calms and soothes redness and irritation
- Helps to repair the skin's moisture barrier
- Hydrates and moisturizes well
- May cause breakouts
- Heavier formula than some
- Scent is somewhat off-putting
Often as we look at ingredient lists, we’re dismayed to see the most highly promoted ingredient – in this case, Mauka honey – near the bottom. Frankly, we’re skeptical of products like that which use the amazing medicinal benefits of this honey as more of a marketing ploy. That’s not the case with this Manuka honey cream, which is in the top four ingredients that include aloe vera gel, coconut oil and cocoa seed butter. This combination ensures that you get moisture, healing and soothing as the main benefits.
This cream also uses hemp seed oil which promotes healing and new cell regeneration, and olive oil which is filled with skin loving vitamins and essential fatty acids to deliver softness, itch relief. It also features oat proteins which are well known for their ability to fight eczema and psoriasis.
Blue green algae provides skin healing and repairing minerals and this cream is also enriched with vitamin B5, which helps to repair the skin barrier to help prevent moisture loss. Shea butter also heals, hydrates and fights inflammation. So gentle, you can even safely use this cream around your eyes.
Great for both adults and kids, you can use it to moisturize, treat diaper rash and tackle dry rough skin. It relieves itching and calms redness, irritation and inflammation. This organic and natural formula is cruelty free and comes with a 90-day satisfaction guarantee which is the longest of any Manuka honey skincare products we’ve seen.
Find more Bee Real Advanced Organic Aloe & Manuka Honey Cream information and reviews here.
-
6. Wild Naturals Manuka Honey Healing CreamPrice: $23.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Manuka honey and aloe deeply moisturize and heal skin
- Hemp seed oil increases blood flow to speed healing and reduce inflammation
- Enriched with vitamins and minerals
- Cehami extract helps to reduce pain and inflammation
- Very thick texture
- Stings if you get it in your eyes
- Has a somewhat odd smell
If you have dry, itchy, sunburned or puffy skin and you’re looking for a quick fix, this moisturizing cream is another natural and organic formula that targets those issues using Manuka honey, aloe vera and a host of organic oils to deeply moisturize, reduce redness and more. Enriched with vitamins A, B, C and E along with blue green algae, your skin gets a deep drink of important vitamins and minerals that aid in skin healing.
This pH balanced cream mimics your skin’s natural pH, so it sinks in rather than sitting on top. It uses moisturizing shea butter and cocoa butter to gently hydrate and repair damaged dry skin. This cream also used Cehami extract, which reduces pain, inflammation and irritation caused by eczema, psoriasis and acne, calming your skin and reducing the urge to scratch.
We like that the first ingredient on the list is organic aloe vera, rather than water and mineral oils. Aloe has been used for centuries to treat burns, heal wounds and aid in reducing inflammation. Manuka honey from New Zealand with UMF (unique Manuka factor) 12+ means lots of other bioactives will be working to heal, moisturize and keep bacteria at bay. It is also naturally anti-aging, so your skin will look younger and healthier with regular use.
Unlike some formulas that use pore-clogging moisturizing agents, this cream is non-comedogenic so it won’t add to your acne issue rather than healing it. In fact, it speeds the healing process of existing breakouts, and helps to quash future ones. Hemp seed oil adds to the efficacy of this cream because it reduces redness and improves skin tone as well as accelerating healing.
Wild Naturals also has an Eczema and Psoriasis Cream that uses a Manuka honey and aloe formula along with other ingredients that specifically target those two skin conditions.
Find more Wild Naturals Manuka Honey Healing Cream information and reviews here.
-
7. Honeyskin Ultimate Aloe Vera & Manuka Honey Face and Body CreamPrice: $22.47Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Organic and natural formula filled with pain reducing botanicals
- Soothes and heals irritated skin
- Moisturizes and plumps dry and stressed skin
- Fights fine lines and wrinkles
- May irritate sensitive skin
- Not moisturizing enough for some
- Fragrance free doesn't mean unscented
If you’re looking to find a cream that hydrates and nourishes your whole body, as well as your face, this aloe vera and Manuka honey cream from Honeyskin is absolutely worth dipping into. This soothing cream leaves dry, irritated skin feeling soothed and smoothed. It’s especially helpful if you’re trying to combat dry itchy skin, or if you suffer from eczema and psoriasis.
It is deeply hydrating as it’s formulated with moisturizing and soothing aloe vera as well as Manuka honey. It helps to calm redness and irritation as well as targeting and healing scars, but the goodness doesn’t stop there. This cream also fights fine lines and wrinkles with a host of moisturizing organic ingredients including cocoa butter, shea butter, coconut oil, and an increasingly popular skincare ingredient Cehami.
Extracts from this flower are anti-inflammatory, antimicrobial and analgesic, which means it delivers some pain relieving power as well. Aloe vera adds to the skin soothing power of this cream, as it’s another natural anti-inflammatory substance. But it is also skin moisturizing and loaded with vitamins your skin will love.
Thanks to the natural antibiotic powers of Manuka honey, this cream will definitely boost healing of all sorts, as well as deeply hydrating your skin, while the addition of blue green algae adds a natural lifting effect to make your stressed skin feel almost reborn.
We love that this cream is pretty reasonably priced for a nice sized jar. You’ll also like that it’s an all natural and organic formula that you can feel good about using anywhere on your body where irritation and dryness are problems. We also like that this cream is fragrance-free which we view as a major plus.
If acne is your main issue, Honeyskin also offers a Manuka honey face and body wash to target breakouts, as well as a Manuka honey exfoliating scrub.
Find more Honeyskin Ultimate Face & Body Cream information and reviews here.
-
8. Era Organics Complete Face CreamPrice: $18.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Aloe and Manuka honey formula fights inflammation
- Hydrates well without feeling greasy
- Effective for eczema and dry cracked skin all over the body
- Plumps and tones skin
- Contains some non-organic ingredients
- May cause skin irritations
- Contains some pore clogging moisturizers
Let’s just say it right up front, we love skincare companies who believe in their product enough to give you 60 days to love it or return it, and Era Organics just happens to be one of them. That takes some guts in a crowded field, but as consumers, it should also give us confidence in the product. Honestly, though, we don’t think you’ll want to return this skin cream that is another natural and organic formula with a few twists from the others in terms of formulation.
First, this cream is really targeted toward those who suffer from acne, but is also a great all-around moisturizer for those who have super dry skin that peels and flakes. Because it’s loaded with great anti-inflammatory, antimicrobial and antibacterial ingredients, it’s easy to see why it is effective in fighting breakouts.
Aloe vera and Manuka honey are power hitters in this regard because they’re also soothing and deeply moisturizing, in addition to all their anti-nearly-everything power. But this cream also uses MSM, a natural sulfur-containing ingredient derived from plants that can amplify the chemistry of other ingredients in the formula, boosting keratin and reducing inflammation. (Find more interesting facts about MSM in this article from Healthline.)
You can use this cream all over your body to target dry cracked skin, eczema, acne and irritation, fine lines and wrinkles and more. It goes on with a light touch and absorbs almost instantly without any greasy feeling. It leaves your skin feeling supple and hydrated, as well as firmed and lifted. Plus it’s one of the more reasonably priced options in this category.
Era Organics also has a wildly popular Manuka honey and walnut face scrub that’s like a microdermabrasion treatment at home. It gently buffs away dead skin cells to give you shiny smooth skin.
Find more Era Organics Complete Face Cream information and reviews here.
-
9. Advanced Clinicals Manuka Honey CreamPrice: $11.40Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Lots of great ingredients to relieve dry skin
- Anti-aging formula for the whole body
- Big pump jar is convenient to use
- Budget friendly
- More like a lightweight lotion
- Not as moisturizing as other formulas
- Not enough Manuka honey for serious healing
- Scent is a bit overpowering
If you’re looking for a big jar at a small price, this Manuka honey cream from Advanced Clinicals is one of the best buys in the category. Formulated to rejuvenate tired, severely dry and aging skin, this big pump jar makes it simple to slather the rich moisture from your head to your toes.
Enriched with Manuka honey, this cream literally draws moisture from your body to the surface of your skin to keep it hydrated and healed. Collagen and beeswax help to improve elasticity and immediately improve rough dry skin. Propolis helps to protect skin against bacteria, decongests pores and helps to promote new skin cell growth.
While we love the price point, and the nice moisture, this formula does contain mineral oil which isn’t always skin friendly, especially for those with acne issues. Although it’s non-comedogenic, it might make this lotion feel a bit more greasy than desired. If you’re planning to use it as an all over body cream, we think it’s great, although Manuka honey is quite a ways down the ingredient list.
If you’re looking for serious Manuka honey benefits, we’d recommend one of the other more intense moisture creams on the list. Advanced Clinicals makes a lot of extremely nice spa formula lotions for a variety of skin issues. We particularly like their Bulgarian Rose Anti-Aging Cream and their Coconut Oil Moisturizing Cream, which is lovely for your legs right after shaving.
Find more Advanced Clinicals Manuka Honey Cream information and reviews here.
Recently we talked with David Noll, Executive Director of Pacific Resources International, and one of the first importers of Manuka honey to the US, about what makes this healing honey so special.
According to him, while most honeys have an antibacterial component, they are often heat treated which eliminates much of their bioactive power to kill bacteria and viruses. Manuka honey, on the other hand, is heat tolerant, "so it’s still active when you ingest it or use it on the skin," Noll says.
It's those bioactives that make Manuka honey so special. "Manuka honey pulls moisture away from wounds and it excels internally and externally because of that non-peroxide activity," he says.
Manuka honey is quite expensive in comparison with many commercially created ingredients, but that's because it's produced in relatively small quantities, in specific areas of New Zealand and Australia, and under very strict guidelines and practices. That price is reflected in many of the creams we've reviewed. And, as a rule, the less expensive the cream, the less Manuka honey is actually contained in it.
Noll says he expects to see this wonder honey added to lots of beauty and medicinal products in the future. "It's great for healing diabetic ulcers because it leaves no scar. And when it comes to soaps, face creams, and hand creams, so many people are just adding it in, because it’s effective at treating so many things," says Noll.
"Afterall, even in the times of Cleopatra, cosmetics were honey based for a reason," he says. I guess we can't argue with what has worked for thousands of years.
Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.