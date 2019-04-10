9 Best Manuka Honey Creams for Dry Skin & Acne

If you’ve been anxious to try the best Manuka honey creams, we’ve got you covered here at Heavy because we’re a huge fan of them too. Ever since we initially researched the best Manuka honeys a couple of years back, we’ve been amazed to see the ever-expanding science unfolding behind the claims that it is nothing short of a medical miracle.

Honey has a long history of healing. From ancient times when it was used to treat wounds to today’s plethora of hair and beauty products, honey is a staple because it’s been scientifically proven to be good for you, inside and out. All honey has naturally occurring peroxide, which is part of why it’s good in such applications. But Manuka honey is a huge leap above the stuff from your backyard bee box.

Because of it’s antibacterial, antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory properties, it’s amazing at healing eczema, psoriasis, dry skin and even acne. It helps to relieve itching and redness, reduces irritation and even clears up diaper rash. So if you’ve got problem skin and you’re looking for more natural skin care alternatives, Manuka honey face cream needs to be on your new list of favorites.

Read on for more informative facts about Manuka honey following our reviews.