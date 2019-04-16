11 Best Salon Backwash Units: Compare, Buy & Save

For tips on how to choose the best salon backwash unit for your salon and needs, see the end of the article, but for now, let’s get right to it.

When you look at articles about how to choose a hair stylist, they say it’s good to make a call based on the state of the salon furniture. If it’s cracked, outdated, and uncomfortable, they might not come back and they definitely won’t recommend you to others.

Having an updated and comfortable salon backwash unit not only gives your clients a better experience, but it can be the reason clients become repeat customers or not.

Which shampoo station is right for your space?

Portable or stationary?

Whether you get a portable shampoo bowl or full backwash station generally depends on space and budget. Portable bowls are cheaper and take up less space. But, if you have the ability to get a stationary unit, is it worth it?

Cue the loud, resounding, "Yes!" from the crowd.

Stationary units are by and large more comfortable, stable, and make your client feel more secure. For the stylist, they're easier to operate and eliminate the risk of bumping or knocking it over.

Space.

Other than budget, this is the biggest determining factor when deciding on a shampoo station. I find it helps to use painter's or masking tape to block out the dimensions of shampoo stations to see exactly how much of a footprint they'll take up.

Plumbing.

These units need to be professionally installed into your plumbing so be sure to double-check that their positioning aligns with your plumbing. Most units these days tend to have flexible orientation so that they can be plumbed from below, the side, or behind, but not all.

To recline or not to recline?

Reclining is definitely not a required feature, but it's really nice. It's especially good for older and disabled clients who may find the normal seated backwashes painful for their backs. Lifting the legs helps round out the spine and create a more comfortable position.

Not to mention, it gives a more spa-like relaxing experience for everyone. (Though your very relaxed clients may fall asleep.)

The only reason to skip reclining is the space factor. When you're measuring your dimensions and making your choice, be sure to mark out the length of the chair when reclined. That way you're not in for a surprise when you get the station and suddenly the footrest takes up most of your walking space.

Budget.

This is a big factor in your decision making, but remember that you're investing in your business and spoiled customers equal word-of-mouth recommendations.

Ergonomics.

Take note of the height of these stations to make sure they work well with the height of your stylists. For other work safety tips, check OSHA's hair salon page.

How do you want your client to feel?



The style of a chair is important too. Are you looking for an upscale modern vibe? An opulent spa experience?

No matter what style you pick, they're probably going to feel great. The shampooing is some client's favorite part of going to the salon.

Your hair always comes out looking amazing after it's been washed at the salon. I know scientists have said that the shampoo used at salons contains the same ingredients as commercial shampoos, so it must be some kind of stylist magic.

