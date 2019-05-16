11 Best Manuka Honey Masks: Beat Breakouts Now

Manuka honey is a healing wonder that works inside your body, and out, to heal a host of issues in a natural way. The positive buzz is fueled by research that reveals manuka honey is rich in natural peroxide and also features bio actives- Unique Manuka Factor (UMF) – that help heal acne and other skin irritations from eczema to psoriasis, making it a popular addition in skin care. (Read more about UMF at the end of this article.)
If you’re interested in incorporating this sweet ingredient into your skin care routine, a manuka honey mask is a perfect place to start. Depending on your particular skin issue, there are a wide variety of masks that do different things. They can hydrate, exfoliate, deliver anti-aging results, and soothe dry skin. All of them are acne-fighting formulas.
From sheet masks and peel-offs to clay masks and creams, we’ve vetted the best of them below.
-
1. Anti-Aging Hydrating Manuka Honey Face Mask by AIRELLEPrice: $90.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Deeply hydrating with aloe vera and manuka honey
- Acne fighting formula that's moisturizing without being greasy
- Anti-aging ingredients developed by dermatologists
- Gentle enough to leave on overnight
- A major investment
- Some chemically derived ingredients
- Takes time and patience to see results
When you’re looking for a face mask that delivers deep hydration and mega anti-aging benefits, you’ll find the unique formulation of this AIRELLE Hydrating Manuka Honey Mask to be an effective option. This creamy mask smooths on to soothe and hydrate dry skin with a formula developed by dermatologists that combines the best of both science and nature.
This mask features manuka honey, of course, which is deeply hydrating and healing, without being heavy or greasy. That makes it perfect for tackling tough acne, yet still giving stress skin much-needed moisture, along with natural antibacterial and anti-inflammatory benefits. With regular use, it can leave your skin feeling super smooth, nourished and glowing.
The ingredient that mixes it up in this mask is Berrimatrix – a super blend of blueberry extract that helps to protect skin from collagen breakdown – a major cause of sagging and wrinkles. This anti-aging blend can help to slow the formation of new wrinkles, and who doesn’t want that? In addition, this mask features soothing and hydrating aloe vera to calm skin and protect your natural moisture barrier. Because this formula is gentle, you can benefit most by leaving it on your face overnight.
AIRELLE makes a host of anti-aging skin treatments featuring Berrimatrix – from an eye and lip treatment to serum. If you want to test them all, on a budget, the AIRELLE Wrinkle Fighting Travel Kit is a great way to go, but it doesn’t include the manuka honey mask.
Find more Anti-Aging Hydrating Manuka Honey Face Mask information and reviews here.
-
2. Deluvia Dead Sea Mud Mask with Manuka HoneyPrice: $60.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Manuka honey formula fights acne and inflammation
- Dead sea mud is antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory
- Bentonite clay draws inpurities from the skin
- Convenient single use packets
- Super spendy
- May be too drying for sensitive skin types
- Takes some effort to wash off completely
If acne is your issue, you’ll want a face mask that can detoxify your skin, clear your clogged pores and fight your blemishes with natural ingredients rather than irritating chemicals. The Deluvia Dead Sea Mud Mask deals a major blow to acne with antibacterial manuka honey, and detoxifying minerals so abundant in Dead Sea mud. It deeply cleanses, purifies and exfoliates your skin with each use.
Dead Sea mud is naturally antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory, making it an especially powerful weapon in your fight for clear skin. What’s interesting about this mask is that it’s equally effective at fighting both dry and oily skin, so it’s safe for most skin types. It also helps to hydrate and soothe skin with manuka honey which not only gives skin a hydrating boost along but helps to heal breakouts and reduce scarring.
The addition of bentonite clay aids in drawing out impurities from the skin, a huge benefit of clay masks in general. These masks come in a 12 pack of single use sachets, so they’re super convenient.
Find more Deluvia Dead Sea Mud Mask with Manuka Honey information and reviews here.
-
3. Rénove VEE TOX Bee Venom Mask with Manuka HoneyPrice: $39.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Gentle enough to leave on all night for maximum benefit
- Firms and tightens bags and sags
- Leaves your skin hydrated and supple
- Helps to minimize blemishes
- Feels sticky on application
- May cause skin irritation
- An expensive option
Bee venom has been touted as the surgery-free face lift or botanical botox. If you’re looking for that lifted look the Rénove VEE TOX Bee Venom Mask can help to make your skin look tighter and younger. With purified bee venom it increases the production of collagen and elastin, the building blocks of young skin that diminish as we age.
This mask also uses UMF 15+ manuka honey. Filled with skin loving bio actives, it adds moisture and fights lots of skin irritations from eczema and psoriasis to acne and blackheads. With naturally antimicrobial and antibacterial properties, it can help to heal pimples and diminish their scars and dark spots.
If organic products also top your list, you’ll be glad to know that this natural anti-aging mask is free of parabens and harsh chemicals, so it’s suitable for all skin types. In fact, this formula is so gentle you can leave it on all night and simply wash it off in the morning. That allows it to sink deeply into your pores during sleep – the time when your skin actually does the most healing – and with regular use, you’ll see wrinkles, bags, and sags begin to recede.
If you’re looking to specifically target the signs of aging around your eyes, you might want to consider the VEE TOX Bee Venom two piece set that includes both this mask and a bee venom eye cream. In fact, even the National Institutes of Health has endorsed bee venom for its wrinkle fighting prowess.
Find more Rénove VEE TOX Bee Venom Mask with Manuka Honey information and reviews here.
-
4. Honeyskin Manuka Honey Nourishing Face MaskPrice: $39.97Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- UMF 12+ raw manuka honey naturally moisturizes and nourishes skin
- Helps to clear up breakouts
- Naturally repairs damaged skin
- Soothes and smooths eczema and psoriasis
- It's really sticky
- Quite expensive
- Messy to apply
When you have troubled skin, it’s almost instinctive to focus on cleansing as the best way to clear up blackheads and breakouts. Often we forget that we still need to hydrate, nourish and help our complexion heal in the process. The Honeyskin manuka honey mask gets you one step closer to naturally clear skin using the power of New Zealand manuka honey.
This organic face mask uses raw manuka for skin with a unique manuka factor(UMF) 12+ rating. That means that in addition to the high natural peroxide found in this honey, it offers other healing bio actives that naturally pamper skin with a deep drink of moisture as well as a host of nutrients and vitamins.
It helps to soothe pain and reduce damage from acne, eczema, and psoriasis, along with other skin irritations. For men, it can reduce razor burn and ingrown hairs. It helps to fade dark spots and hyperpigmentation with this pure manuka honey formula. We’d recommend using Honeyskin Face and Body Wash with coconut oil and aloe vera to gently cleanse your sensitive complexion, followed by daily moisturizing with Honeyskin Ultimate Face and Body Cream.
Find more Honeyskin Manuka Honey Nourishing Face Mask information and reviews here.
-
5. HoneyLab Miracle Moisture Manuka Honey Facial MaskPrice: $27.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- This formula uses a host of hydrating ingredients to leave skin plump
- Fights fine lines and wrinkles
- Detoxifies and calms irritation
- Improves skin tone
- Scent isn't everyone's favorite
- Doesn't moisturize as deeply as some
- Formula is thinner and runnier than expected
If you’re particular about the products you use on your face, you can feel good about HoneyLab Miracle Moisture Mask because it’s free of toxic chemicals and handmade in small batches to ensure its efficacy. This mask helps to visibly restore radiance to your skin with skin quenching mixture of honey and aloe vera.
This mask is infused with Derma-B5x a proprietary blend of five different bee-derived ingredients that fight fine lines, wrinkles and dry skin. Manuka honey helps fight acne and provides even more moisture so your skin is left looking plump and super hydrated. It also uses witch hazel to tone and tighten pores, along with gotu kola which helps to speed up healing of pimples and other skin irritations.
Green tea adds antioxidant power to this formula, fighting free radical damage and helping to keep your skin from showing signs of premature aging. Aloe vera and glycerin boost hydration, while propolis protects your skin from bacteria and calms even sensitive and inflamed skin types.
One thing we’re pretty certain you’ll love, because we love it too, is the 100 percent money back guarantee if you’re not totally happy. We like companies that are willing to make customer satisfaction one of their main goals (along with great results, of course.) We also think you’ll appreciate the reasonable price point.
For deep and ongoing moisturization, consider trying HoneyLab Dry Skin Moisturizing Balm with manuka honey, and their manuka honey Skin Rescue Serum that’s formulated with hyaluronic acid and peptides to make your skin look younger and firmer.
Find more HoneyLab Miracle Moisture Manuka Honey Facial Mask information and reviews here.
-
6. MOTHER MADE Two-Step Honey Citrus Spa Facial Kit (5-Pack)Price: $19.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Two step facial that detoxifies skin and improves acne
- Skin brightening formula
- Natural ingredients including manuka honey
- Great for travel
- Sheet mask is kind of messy
- Kind of spendy for just five treatments
- Two step process takes more time
If you’re a fan of the 10 step Korean beauty regimen, or you just love to play with sheet masks, in general, this manuka honey mask kit from MOTHER MADE is more than a mask, it’s a two step facial. Each of the individually packaged facial kits includes a pore refining Amazonian clay mud that’s infused with skin brightening lemon, lime, orange, and grapefruit extracts. This step helps to unclog your pores and control sebum while prepping your skin for the second step in this facial.
After washing away the clay mud, you can relax away your breakouts, wrinkles and skin irritations with a manuka honey infused sheet mask. It hydrates, nourishes and helps heal your face for a fresh and clear complexion. This Korean sheet mask helps to soothe and repair damaged skin while helping to prevent future breakouts.
Witch hazel helps to tighten your pores for a visibly lifted look, and aloe vera helps to replenish moisture and soothe both sensitive dry skin as well as acne prone skin, while hyaluronic acid holds that moisture in and green tea helps to detoxify even further.
These are perfectly packaged to stay fresh, so they’re especially great to take on vacation instead of packing a big jar in limited space. Used two to three times per week, you’ll see a noticeable difference in the tone and texture of your skin. Get them in either the five pack or a ten pack. And if you like to rotate your sheet masks to address different skin issues, we have a list of recommendations.
Find more MOTHER MADE Two-Step Honey Citrus Spa Facial Kit information and reviews here.
-
7. Era Organics Revive+ Exfoliating Face Mask with Manuka Honey & WalnutPrice: $17.87Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Helps to reduce fine lines, winkles and dark spots
- Deeply moisturizes with aloe vera and manuka honey
- Soothes itching and skin irritation
- Clears pores and reduces breakouts
- Can be somewhat drying
- Scrub is too abrasive for very sensitive skin
- Expensive for such a small container
We always love skin care products that deliver two in one results, and this organic exfoliating scrub and face mask from Era Organics does just that. Use it as a non-damaging microdermabrasion scrub to slough off dead skin cells with natural walnut. Not only will your skin look brighter, tighter and better, but you’ll also feel good know there won’t be any of those plastic micro-cleansing beads used in other scrubs polluting the oceans.
You can also use Revive+ as a soothing and healing face mask. Just apply and let your skin soak in the soothing moisture from organic aloe vera that also helps to heal damage. Manuka honey helps moisturize and repair skin damage, while the addition of vitamin C helps to brighten your skin as well as fighting free radicals that lead to premature aging.
Cehami flower extract adds a naturally antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory element to this mask that helps to reduce irritation and itching. Orange peel oil helps to increase circulation and boost collagen production for younger looking skin.
Whether you use this as a mask or a scrub, you’ll see fine lines, wrinkles and dark spots begin to diminish. The power of this pore clearing walnut – and we mean the nut itself, not the cutting shell – and sugar scrub, blackheads and breakouts will be a lot less frequent with regular use. As your skin heals, keep up the repairing power with Era Organics Complete that moisturizes, repairs and protects your skin with manuka honey, aloe vera, blue green algae, and a host of nourishing oils and butters.
Find more Era Organics Revive+ Exfoliating Face Mask information and reviews here.
-
8. Wild Ferns Manuka Honey MaskPrice: $15.80Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Rotorua mud and kaolin clay detoxify and exfoliate
- Healing manuka honey helps fight acne and skin irritation
- Anti-aging formula is rich in antioxidants
- All natural ingredients
- Can be drying
- Not effective for every user
- May cause skin irritation
When deep cleansing is at the top of your request list, this natural manuka honey face mask from Wild Ferns is packed with ingredients that will give you a pore-clearing cleanse and more. It uses kaolin clay for gentle exfoliation and acne control. It draws toxins from your skin while improving skin elasticity.
Added to that, this mask contains Rotorua mud, a thermal mud from New Zealand that heats up as it dries, increasing blood circulation and encouraging cell regeneration. This mud, which is high in sulfur, detoxifies, exfoliates and draws dirt and oil out of your pores. Naturally antibacterial, it also helps to reduce acne and other skin irritations.
Manuka honey plays a lead role in healing and moisturizing your skin. It’s antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties are huge helpers when it comes to fighting acne, psoriasis and eczema. This mask also gives your skin a dose of antioxidant rich green tea and vitamin E to help fight free radicals and prevent future skin damage that can lead to premature aging.
For a full manuka honey skin regimen, combine twice weekly use of this mask with daily cleansing and moisturizing with Wild Ferns Manuka Honey Gentle Face Scrub and Wild Ferns Manuka Honey Moisturizer.
Find more Wild Ferns Manuka Honey Mask information and reviews here.
-
9. Montagne Jeunesse Manuka Honey Peel Off MasquePrice: $14.76Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Calms irritated skin with aloe vera and chamomile
- Fights acne with manuka honey and horse chestnut extract
- Convenient single use packets
- Strong scent is unappealing
- Can be too drying for some skin types
- Takes quite a long time to dry
Do you love the deep skin cleansing feel you get with a peel off mask? We get it. That’s why we love the 7th Heaven Manuka Honey Peel Off Masque and think you might too. This clear gel mask is infused with acne fighting manuka honey, but it adds skin calming chamomile to the mix, along with moisturizing aloe vera.
To keep inflammation at bay, it uses horse chestnut extract, which is a potent anti-inflammatory according to the medical experts at Healthline. And the results from this mask are as sweet as the fragrance, which is derived from jasmine flowers and vanilla.
This mask comes in a squeezable sachet, so it’s easy to get every last drop from each individual package, and these masks come in a pack of 12 individual sachets. That makes them super convenient to use as you know they’ll stay fresh.
For deep pore detox, you might want to try the 7th Heaven Black Seaweed Peel Off, and if you’re looking to exfoliate, the 7th Heaven Passion Peel Off is filled with fruity goodness for your skin.
Find more Montagne Jeunesse Manuka Honey Peel Off Masque information and reviews here.
-
10. Andalou Naturals Pumpkin Honey Glycolic MaskPrice: $9.78Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Anti aging formula with vitamin C
- Pumpkin naturally exfoliates and helps retexturize your skin
- Manuka honey and aloe vera moisturize and heal
- Works like a glycolic peel and mask in one
- May have a stinging or burning sensation
- Not as exfoliating as some
- Oddly scented
If you’re looking for a manuka honey mask that can help to give you more radiant skin, the Andalou Naturals Pumpkin Honey Mask delivers the glow and exfoliates too. This mask uses a host of skin loving ingredients that deliver anti-aging benefits and leave your skin feeling smooth, moisturized and soft.
Glycolic acid, one of the alpha hydroxy acids, is blended with healing manuka honey and organic pumpkin to slough off dead skin cells and leave skin clear and bright. Pumpkin, which is rich in beta carotene, naturally exfoliates and helps to retexturize skin. Per Medical News Today, our body automatically converts beta carotene into vitamin A (retinol) which is amazing for delivering younger looking skin.
This mask also is pumped up with skin brightening vitamin C, a powerful antioxidant that protects your skin and prevents premature aging, as well as hydrating aloe vera to boost your skin’s natural moisture barrier. Fruit stem cells from Swiss apple help to repair your skin, while grape stem cells help to promote skin tissue growth.
If you want to try a full skin regimen that includes this pumpkin honey mask, Andalou Naturals has a five piece skin brightening kit with everything you’ll need to get started.
Find more Andalou Naturals Pumpkin Honey Glycolic Mask information and reviews here.
-
11. Freeman Facial Manuka Clay Mask & CleanserPrice: $3.22Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Bentonite clay draws out dirt and toxins to clear clogged pores
- Manuka honey aids in healing skin irritations
- Gentle formula helps to clear up breakouts
- Seriously affordable compared to most
- Not for use around eyes
- Can be too drying for some
- May sting or burn if left on too long
- Heavily scented
If you’re on a strict budget but you still want the beauty benefits of a manuka honey mask, the Freeman clay and honey mask combo is a screamin’ deal that gives you quite a bit of product for a relatively tiny price. It targets oily and acne prone skin with a combination product that acts as a mask and cleanser.
This mask uses bentonite clay to help clear out clogged pores, detoxify your skin and soothe irritation. This clay also helps to reduce acne scars and aids in tissue regeneration according to the experts at Natural Living Ideas, who also note that it helps to control sebum production as well as evens your skin tone.
Manuka honey, as you know by now, is healing, moisturizing and soothing for breakout prone skin, but also aids with dry itchy skin too. This mask also uses tea tree oil, known for being a powerful acne fighter because it’s naturally antibacterial, antimicrobial and oil controlling. And because this mask is so affordable, you can splurge and use it daily as your gentle cleanser.
Because it’s not the best to use around your eyes, we wouldn’t recommend it as a suitable cleanser to remove makeup, but we would recommend trying tea tree oil soap as good option for regular use.
Find more Freeman Facial Manuka Clay Mask & Cleanser information and reviews here.
Manuka honey has various systems that measure markers such as purity, live enzymes, over 250 chemical compounds, DHA, pollen count, pH levels, antioxidant levels and phenolic compounds, MGO, NPA and leptosperin levels. The most well-known is the UMF rating.
To make sense of all the information, and to choose a face mask that has the most power to tackle your skin issues, you can learn more about manuka grading with this simple read.
While definitely pampering, manuka honey masks offer serious skin care benefits for everyone.
