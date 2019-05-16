11 Best Manuka Honey Masks: Beat Breakouts Now

When you’re looking for a face mask that delivers deep hydration and mega anti-aging benefits, you’ll find the unique formulation of this AIRELLE Hydrating Manuka Honey Mask to be an effective option. This creamy mask smooths on to soothe and hydrate dry skin with a formula developed by dermatologists that combines the best of both science and nature.

This mask features manuka honey, of course, which is deeply hydrating and healing, without being heavy or greasy. That makes it perfect for tackling tough acne, yet still giving stress skin much-needed moisture, along with natural antibacterial and anti-inflammatory benefits. With regular use, it can leave your skin feeling super smooth, nourished and glowing.

The ingredient that mixes it up in this mask is Berrimatrix – a super blend of blueberry extract that helps to protect skin from collagen breakdown – a major cause of sagging and wrinkles. This anti-aging blend can help to slow the formation of new wrinkles, and who doesn’t want that? In addition, this mask features soothing and hydrating aloe vera to calm skin and protect your natural moisture barrier. Because this formula is gentle, you can benefit most by leaving it on your face overnight.

AIRELLE makes a host of anti-aging skin treatments featuring Berrimatrix – from an eye and lip treatment to serum. If you want to test them all, on a budget, the AIRELLE Wrinkle Fighting Travel Kit is a great way to go, but it doesn’t include the manuka honey mask.