12 Best Non Comedogenic Foundations to Try Now

Clear skin doesn’t come easy for everyone. So many of us have the tendency to try to cover blemishes and breakouts with lots of makeup, which not only looks bad but makes your skin problems worse. With a non comedogenic foundation, you can cover the flaws without clogging your pores – meaning clearer and healthier skin is on the horizon.
Some of the best brands offer terrific ingredients that fight acne as well as clear clogged pores, while others heal, soothe and nourish your skin to make it glowy and beautiful. These foundations can make even good skin look and feel better.
One thing to be aware of is that some of the best foundations for acne prone skin aren’t always kind to more sensitive skin types. With ingredients like salicylic acid, they can be too dry and irritating for even combination skin types. If you’ve got very oily skin, we always recommend using a toner before applying your foundation. You’ll find our recommendations for the best toners for oily skin here.
1. Oxygenetix Acne Control Oxygenating FoundationPrice: $76.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Salicylic acid helps fight blemishes and prevent future breakouts
- Aloe vera gel base soothes and smooths skin
- Anti-inflammatory and anti-microbial
- Color stays true all day
- Full coverage so it conceals well
- Seriously expensive
- Can be too harsh for sensitive skin
- Colors run a bit darker than expected
It’s pretty hard to resist a foundation that was developed for use by plastic surgeons, because we’re all looking for our skin to look its absolute best. This acne fighting formula features a breathable matt finish that gives full coverage for your problem areas, while encouraging skin healing and repair. This foundation is anti-inflammatory, antimicrobial and literally helps to clear your pores with salicylic acid.
What’s surprising is how water resistant this foundation is, yet it feels light and conceals blemishes and other skin issues so well. I have played with it for a week since getting a sample to test, and it stays true to color. If you don’t need quite as much coverage, mix it with an oil free moisturizer and a tiny pump will give you both color and more moderate concealing. We like to mix with the Oxygenetix Oxygenating Moisturizer, especially if you have combination skin.
One thing I love about it is that the color doesn’t transfer onto your clothes, your phone or your sweetheart’s cheek, even at the end of the day. This non comedogenic formula features a proprietary breathable delivery system with Cerevisiae to support collagen production and rapid skin recovery. For those with very problematic skin, it can give you a healthier complexion with every use.
We also love that it’s an aloe vera gel based formula. Aloe is known as a skin soother, and that gel base means this smooths on and blends beautifully. Even though it is a waterproof formula, it rinses off completely with your favorite face cleanser and is easily removed with micellar water as well. We love the pump bottle which squirts right onto a beauty blender or your fingertips and helps you avoid wasting any foundation. That matters, because this makeup is seriously expensive, but in our mind, it’s worth the investment.
If you’re looking for a natural and organic face wash to keep your skin super clean without any toxic ingredients, browse through our list of favorites here.
Find more Oxygenetix Acne Control Oxygenating Foundation information and reviews here.
-
2. Clinique Even Better MakeupPrice: $28.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Medium coverage that's easily buildable
- Blends beautifully
- Color stays true on your skin throughout the day
- No pore clogging ingredients
- Somewhat thin formula
- Coverage is lighter than some deemed medium coverage
- Not as long lasting as some others
- Kind of expensive
Sometimes you’re safest to go with brands you know have a commitment to great skin, and in our world, Clinique fits that mold. None of Clinique’s products have pore clogging ingredients, which makes them a safe choice when you’re looking for clean makeup that’s actually good for your skin. The Even Better foundation gives you moderate coverage and feels lightweight on application.
With a broad spectrum SPF 15, it helps prevent premature aging while it effectively covers blemishes and scars, and evens your skin tone. This unique formula is sweat and humidity resistant, and we love that the color stays true throughout the day. If you’ve ever worn a foundation that turned dark or orange, you’ll know why this matters.
This creamy formula is easy to apply and simple to blend, so if you want to build it for more coverage in problem areas, it’s a snap. This dermatologist tested foundation helps to erase skin damage and prevent future damage at the same time. It nicely blurs pores and has reasonably solid staying power without a lot of color transfer.
If acne is your issue, Clinique Acne Solutions Liquid Makeup treats blemishes and controls oil. It’s free of pore clogging ingredients and feels really breathable on the skin. To kickstart clearer skin, we highly recommend Clinique Clarifying Lotion. These toners come in four different strengths so you can easily match your skin type to the formula best for you.
Find more Clinique Even Better Makeup information and reviews here.
-
3. Bella Terra Buildable Formula BB CreamPrice: $39.78Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- This buildable formula can give you customizable coverage
- Natural mineral based ingredients
- No toxic chemicals
- Has excellent staying power
- Can be somewhat drying
- Not moisturizing enugh
- Super spendy
Often those who are looking for non comedogenic foundations would do well with a BB cream versus a heavier traditional foundation. When we happened upon this buildable BB cream from Bella Terra we felt like it offered the best of both worlds, with a buildable formula that can deliver enhanced coverage where and when you need it to.
This mineral based BB cream dries to a matte satin finish and leaves your skin feeling light and smooth, even though it adds moisture to stressed skin. It’s ideal for acne prone, sensitive and combination skin, and it doesn’t have any of those pore clogging chemicals that many others do. It’s alcohol free, and delivers a mineral SPF 15 protection from UV rays. Because it doesn’t contain any harmful chemicals, it’s less likely to cause skin irritation.
It feels very natural to the touch, while easily covering blemishes as well as fine lines, wrinkles and under eye bags. We love that it leaves your skin looking like – skin – a less made up look that’s really appealing to many women and men. We also love that it’s cruelty free, a plus when we’re shopping for our favorites.
If you shy away from any kind of cream or liquid foundation, we also found the Bella Terra Mineral Powder Foundation to be a nice alternative, but the shades tend to have a yellowish undertone. We are, however, totally enamored with the Bella Terra Mineral Powder Blush Highlighter which comes in some stunning shades.
Find more Bella Terra BB Cream information and reviews here.
-
4. Almay Clear Complexion Make Myself Clear MakeupPrice: $12.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Feels light on the skin even though it offers medium coverage
- Salicylic acid formula clears breakouts and prevents future blemishes
- Soft matte finish
- Applies easily and blends well
- Not as many shades as some others
- Can be too drying for some
- May irritate sensitive skin
As you search for the best foundation for acne prone skin, why not try one that actually clears your skin while it covers your blemishes? Genius, right? Not only does it help clear up existing blemishes, but it also helps to prevent future breakouts too. Using maximum strength salicylic acid, this oil fighting formula has been proven to deliver clearer skin for its users.
Even though it feels fairly lightweight, this breathable makeup evens skin tone and fights oil throughout the day. It has a soft matte finish, and offers medium coverage, but it’s buildable if you need to cover serious trouble spots. Hypoallergenic and fragrance free, you can find it in fourteen true to skin shades.
This dermatologist-tested makeup has shown in clinical tests that 91 percent of users experienced a noticeable improvement in their skin after repeated use. Considering the salicylic acid, you will definitely want to be careful about using this around that tender skin near your eyes, plus it stings if you get it in your eyes. Fix any undereye bags with Almay Clear Complexion Concealer which is oil free and a gentler formula.
Want to know more about salicylic acid and its impressive pimple fighting capabilities? Check out this article from the editors at Allure that lays it out nicely.
Find more Almay Clear Complexion Make Myself Clear Makeup information and reviews here.
-
5. Revlon ColorStay Liquid Foundation For Combination SkinPrice: $7.59Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Formulated with salicylic acid to fight oil and breakouts
- Medium coverage but buildable to full coverage
- Leaves skin with a smooth matte finish
- Very affordable
- Can be too drying for combination skin
- Colors run light
- Feels a bit chalky
If you have an oily complexion, you’ve likely been searching for the best foundation for acne prone skin. We think this Revlon ColorStay liquid foundation is a total winner because it uses salicylic acid to help control oil and keep your breakouts in check. With 42 colors to choose from, this lightweight and breathable makeup goes on matte and stays that way.
With broad spectrum SPF 15 it gives you some added protection from the sun’s UV rays, and it gives you medium coverage for flaws and blemishes, but because it’s buildable, you can use more for those bad days. While it claims to last for up to 24 hours, let’s be honest, unless you’re on a round the world international flight, you’re going to wash your face sooner than that, aren’t you? We couldn’t last that long, but this foundation was amazingly long wearing.
Despite its matte finish, this makeup doesn’t look dry or cakey on your skin, but it does keep you from having to constantly blot throughout the day which is a major plus. It leaves your skin with a smooth finish, diminishing the look of discoloration and leaving you with a lovely even skin tone. We also think you’ll love the price point.
For difficult to cover blemishes and dark spots, we like the Revlon ColorStay Concealer that comes in 18 different shades, which is way more than most other brands.
And back to that face washing conversation, if you haven’t tried a facial cleansing brush, it’s one of the most effective ways to remove makeup, dirt and oil at the end of the day. Browse our list of the best facial cleansing brushes right here.
Find more Revlon ColorStay Foundation For Combination Skin information and reviews here.
-
6. L’Oreal Paris Makeup True Match Super-Blendable Liquid FoundationPrice: $8.86Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- A wide range of colors allows you to find a perfect match for your skin tone
- Oil-free with no pore clogging fillers or fragrances
- Blends beautifully with buildable color
- Lasts well throughout the day
- Contains a skin sensitizer which may irritate sensitive skin types
- Can sting your eyes
- Less coverage than others
Let’s be honest, it’s hard to find a foundation that perfectly matches your skin tone, especially if you’ve got some extra requirements – like it has to be non comedogenic. Well, there’s a reason this foundation is aptly named. True Match from L’Oreal Paris comes in an astounding 33 different colors so chances are great that you’re going to find exactly the right shade for your skin. But we don’t want to sell this just based on color options, even though that alone means it makes our list.
This foundation is oil-free which is great for those who struggle with acne, and features broad spectrum SPF 17 – a bit lower than many, but when combined with a high SPF, moisturizer is plenty. This foundation contains no pore-clogging fillers or fragrances, which we also love. This foundation is also enriched with vitamins A and C, wheat germ and grapefruit extract to help nourish and protect your skin, leaving it healthier with every use.
With light to medium coverage, it masks imperfections and diffuses the look of fine lines and enlarged pores – a total plus. We also love that it’s priced so well, you can afford to experiment with several colors to get the perfect match for your skin during different seasons of the year.
While this foundation has all the features that make it non comedogenic, it does contain Diazolidinyl Urea which may be irritating to sensitive skin types. For a full rundown on this particular ingredient, this article gives you a nice breakdown.
Set your look with True Match Blendable Powder for all day staying power. If you do have super sensitive skin you might want to test out L’Oréal Paris True Match Mineral Loose Powder Foundation which was formulated to be irritant free and offers sheer to medium buildable color and coverage.
Find more L'Oreal Paris True Match Super-Blendable Foundation information and reviews here.
-
7. Better’n Ur Skin Organic Liquid FoundationPrice: $29.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- All natural and 90 percent certified organic
- Silky formula leaves you with a dewy finish
- Improves your skin with use
- Color adjusting formula eliminates guesswork
- May irritate sensitive skin
- Too illuminating for some
- Not as much coverage as others
If you’re particular about your makeup products being natural, vegan and cruelty free, we don’t blame you. The Better’n Ur Skin foundation is all that and then some, with a natural formula that’s also 90 percent certified organic.
This aloe based formula glides on smooth and gives your skin a dose of healthy moisture and healing while creating a flawless palette too. With a light and silky feel that barely feels like you’re wearing makeup, this foundation covers skin imperfections and because this is a color adjusting formula, even if you order a slightly off shade, it can correct up to two shades lighter or darker.
With a buildable formula, you can use a little or a lot, depending on your personal needs. And since this foundation actually improves your skin over time, you’ll always feel good using it. With a smooth and powdery feel, this makeup has a dewy, light reflecting finish which might not be the best option if you have super oily skin, but it is a favorite of those in the over 50 crowd who appreciate the added illumination, plus it doesn’t settle into fine lines and wrinkles.
This foundation comes in 12 different shades, and features a soft vanilla scent we like. It lasts long without transferring, but to give your face more hours of flawless coverage, start with Better’n Ur Skin Mineral Makeup Primer to create a perfect palette for your foundation. It’s an all natural formula as well.
Find more Better'n Ur Skin Organic Liquid Foundation information and reviews here.
-
8. Neutrogena Healthy Skin Compact Makeup FoundationPrice: $13.91Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Cream formula applies easily with buildable color
- Skin calming ingredients make it great for sensitive skin
- Super high SPF 55 makes it ideal for the most vulnerable skin tones
- Very affordable
- Can pill up when used over primer and serum
- More difficult to blend than some
- Too few color options
- Not mattifying
Is high SPF a factor when you’re looking for non comedogenic foundations? If that ticks your wish list, this compact makeup from Neutrogena boasts a whopping SPF 55. That makes it ideal, especially for people with very fair skin that’s more susceptible to sunburn. This convenient compact delivers buildable coverage so those times when your skin is clear you can use just a bit but those weeks where breakouts are problematic you can get more coverage. That’s cool.
Neutrogena has been delivering great skincare for decades, and this foundation is a perfect complement to their long line of skin loving products. It features a triple antioxidant blend that actually leaves your skin better over time. Gotta love that. The lightweight cream applies smoothly and never feels greasy or heavy on your skin. A beauty blender is your ally when it comes to flawless application, although the compact comes with a makeup sponge we deem as “just okay.”
With vitamin E, soy actives and a skin calming natural extract called feverfew, you’ll get flawless coverage that looks natural and luminous. Plus, at the price, this foundation is affordable and makes a great take along in your purse for the occasional touch up when needed. We do wish it came in more than six colors.
If you prefer a powder foundation, we also love the Neutrogena Mineral Sheers Powder Foundation that doesn’t clog pores and feels super clean when applied. If you are searching for the best foundation for acne prone skin, we really love the Neutrogena Skinclearing Makeup that actually treats and prevents breakouts with salicylic acid.
Find more Neutrogena Healthy Skin Compact Makeup Foundation information and reviews here.
-
9. bareMinerals bareSkin Pure Brightening Serum Foundation SPF 20Price: $14.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Mineral tints and mineral sunscreen in one
- Takes the place of serum and foundation
- Improves your skin with natural ingredients
- 23 shades for all skin tones
- Affordable compared to many
- Not the best solution for dry skin
- Colors run dark and have yellow undertones
- Dispensing can be difficult
- Tends to rub off easily
We love mineral foundations and mineral makeup in general for its more natural approach to beauty. If you do too, this non comedogenic foundation is a great choice. We love it because it’s packed with natural ingredients that make your skin glow.
This serum foundation features naturally skin brightening vitamin C, and the natural antioxidant protection of lilac plant stem cells that helps to fight free radical damage and premature aging. This foundation smooths on with a silky feel and we love that it doesn’t contain any silicone, parabens, fragrance or oils.
It effectively conceals dark spots and other skin imperfections, and nicely evens skin tone. We appreciate the mineral based SPF 20, and the fact that you can use this foundation without having to use a layer of serum because it’s already built into the formula. That means your skin gets a more breathable finish that looks and feels healthy.
We recommend the bareMinerals Perfecting Face Brush to make application flawless and easy as well as the bareMinerals BareSkin Perfecting Veil powder to set your foundation perfectly. We love that it helps to absorb excess oil throughout the day to keep you looking as fresh as you do in the morning.
Find more bareMinerals bareSkin Serum Foundation SPF 20 information and reviews here.
-
10. La Roche-Posay Effaclar BB Blur with SPF 20Price: $29.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Lightweight formula with a matte finish
- Absorbs sweat and oil
- Offers sunscreen protection without being heavy
- Blurs pores, wrinkles and conceals skin imperfections
- Not enough color options
- Can make skin look a bit dull and chalky
- Has an odd scent
If you’re looking for a lighter weight foundation – particularly for spring and summer when you’ve got a bit of a tan going – this BB cream is a great option. The non comedogenic cream features SPF 20, making it a reasonable solution for moisture, color, coverage and sunscreen. The formula dries to a matte finish and absorbs oil throughout the day to keep you looking fresh from morning to night.
It helps to blur pores, fine lines and wrinkles, plus it conceals blemishes and other skin imperfections. The titanium dioxide sunscreen helps you avoid skin damage and premature aging, while perlite helps to absorb oil and sweat. This foundation creates a breathable layer of protection that gives you smoother looking skin.
If acne is a big issue for you, this foundation works well over the top of Effaclar Duo Dual Action Acne Treatment Cream as it doesn’t pill up as some foundations might over an acne treatment cream. Be sure to start with a completely clean palette by using the La Roche-Posay Effaclar Purifying Foaming Gel Cleanser which cleanses deeply, but gently and helps to restore your skin’s natural pH balance without overdrying.
Find more La Roche-Posay Effaclar BB Blur with SPF 20 information and reviews here.
-
11. VICHY Dermafinish Liquid Foundation with SPF 30Price: $30.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Lightweight formula with heavyweight coverage
- Uses mineralizing thermal water to hydrate skin
- Leaves skin looking smooth and clear
- Excellent for acne prone skin
- Small bottle for the price
- Not enough color options for all skin tones
- Doesn't offer as much coverage as some others
With SPF 30 and a dose of VICHY’s famous mineral spring water, this foundation will make you feel like you’re doing something nice for your skin every time you apply it. The lightweight formula feels equally light on your skin, so you’ll almost forget you’re wearing it. For those with breakouts, blemish issues or rosacea, this full coverage foundation is great at hiding flaws without feeling or looking like you’re wearing too much makeup.
We love that this non comedogenic formula is oil free, but it glides on smoothly without ever feeling tacky or cakey. And that VICHY spa water gives your skin a hydrating drink throughout the day. Because the water is mineral rich, it also nourishes without being heavy.
Suitable for even the most sensitive skin, this foundation delivers seriously beautiful coverage and a flawless finish. With 12 hour lasting power, you can extend that wear up to 16 hours by using a setting powder or setting spray. We’d highly recommend VICHY Dermafinish Setting Powder, a transparent alternative that dusts on super lightly.
If you’re looking for an awesome makeup setting spray, browse through our list of recommendations for the best setting sprays here.
Find more VICHY Dermafinish Liquid Foundation with SPF 30 information and reviews here.
-
12. DERMABLEND Smooth Liquid Foundation with SPF 25Price: $38.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Transfer resistant color
- Medium coverage foundation with buildable color
- Applies smoothly and conceals breakouts nicely
- SPF 25 protects your skin from premature aging
- Feels a bit heavy on the skin
- Harder to wash off than some
- Some colors seem to have yellow undertones
- Quite expensive
If you’re looking for a medium coverage non comedogenic foundation that also includes SPF, Liquid Camo from DERMABLEND is an option that delivers lots of look, without clogging your pores. This foundation gives you ridiculously long wear and actually stays looking good for up to 16 hours if you set it with powder.
With SPF 25, you can skip the sunscreen giving your pores and even bigger break, because this breathable foundation keeps you covered. It is transfer resistant, which we love and so do the people who come close to you. Formulated for even super sensitive skin types, it hydrates without feeling oily and delivers awesome coverage for blemishes, hyperpigmentation and scars.
This formula has been dermatologist tested and is fragrance free, acnegenic, and allergy tested. It applies smoothly with buildable color, so you can use the amount that suits you and your coverage needs. We also love the broad range of 15 color options from very fair to dark shades. For full coverage and even more color options, DERMABLEND Flawless Creator Multi-Use Liquid Foundation can mask more serious scarring and skin imperfections with ease. While it’s also non comedogenic, you lose the benefit of SPF in this liquid formula.
Cream foundations can be an option for the most difficult to hide skin flaws. That’s why we also love DEMABLEND Cover Creme Full Coverage Foundation with SPF 30. All the UV protection, with a buildable foundation that comes in 21 colors.
And if you prefer a powder foundation for its matte finish and light feel, you can also try the DERMABLEND Intense Powder High Coverage Foundation that wears up to 12 hours. With 15 colors, it’s a great option for those who don’t like the heaviness of liquid and cream foundations.
Find more DERMABLEND Smooth Liquid Foundation with SPF 25 information and reviews here.
Before you buy any foundation, we recommend you look through the ingredient lists of the various products. Even non comedogenic formulas can contain things that might irritate skin and actually cause breakouts and rashes.
You'll also want to base your choice on the amount of coverage you want or need. Acne and clogged pores might not be an issue for you, so perhaps you're looking for these formulas as an overall effort to keep your good skin healthy. We think that's an excellent idea.
