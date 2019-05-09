12 Best Non Comedogenic Foundations to Try Now

It’s pretty hard to resist a foundation that was developed for use by plastic surgeons, because we’re all looking for our skin to look its absolute best. This acne fighting formula features a breathable matt finish that gives full coverage for your problem areas, while encouraging skin healing and repair. This foundation is anti-inflammatory, antimicrobial and literally helps to clear your pores with salicylic acid.

What’s surprising is how water resistant this foundation is, yet it feels light and conceals blemishes and other skin issues so well. I have played with it for a week since getting a sample to test, and it stays true to color. If you don’t need quite as much coverage, mix it with an oil free moisturizer and a tiny pump will give you both color and more moderate concealing. We like to mix with the Oxygenetix Oxygenating Moisturizer, especially if you have combination skin.

One thing I love about it is that the color doesn’t transfer onto your clothes, your phone or your sweetheart’s cheek, even at the end of the day. This non comedogenic formula features a proprietary breathable delivery system with Cerevisiae to support collagen production and rapid skin recovery. For those with very problematic skin, it can give you a healthier complexion with every use.

We also love that it’s an aloe vera gel based formula. Aloe is known as a skin soother, and that gel base means this smooths on and blends beautifully. Even though it is a waterproof formula, it rinses off completely with your favorite face cleanser and is easily removed with micellar water as well. We love the pump bottle which squirts right onto a beauty blender or your fingertips and helps you avoid wasting any foundation. That matters, because this makeup is seriously expensive, but in our mind, it’s worth the investment.

