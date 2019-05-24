9 Best Rolling Stools: Your Easy Buying Guide

Rolling stools need to effortlessly move with you while promoting healthy posture so you can do your job without back pain. Check out the end of the article for tips on choosing the right rolling stool for you.
1. Earthlite Pneumatic Massage Salon ChairPrice: $78.86Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 350 pound weight limit
- Pneumatic so no leaky hydraulics
- Can choose a back or backless stool
- Several colors to choose from
- Height adjusts from 19 inches to 26 inchest tall
- Trusted brand of massage table
- One-year warranty
- Wheels do not lock
- Plastic casters not great on carpet
- Wider base is a plus or minus
Earthlite is a trusted brand of massage tables which I’ve featured in other spa articles so you know you can trust their equipment.
The seat is 19 inches tall at it’s lowest height and raises up to 26 inches tall. This will work for most folks, but shorter people (in the five-foot range) you might want to look for something that goes a little lower. The seat width is nice at about 14 inches across, leaving plenty of space to sit comfortably.
Their massage stools use pneumatic adjustment that utilizes air pressure to raise and lower the stool, unlike the typical hydraulic mechanism which has the potential to leak liquid. It has 360 degrees of spin and a weight capacity of 350 pounds.
The Earthlite Adjustable Facial Stool comes in stools without a backrest and models with a padded backrest. Their backrest is easy to attach and detach so if you got one with a backrest and decide it’s not for you, it’s simple enough to take off.
It’s comfortable to sit on and easy to move around on its plastic casters. If you’re working in a tight space, just make sure that you’ve got the room for the 24-inch diameter base to move how you need it to.
I love that it has several colors to choose from, which match the colors of their massage tables, including Mystic Blue, Black, Amethyst, Teal, and Sterling.
- Adjustment height: 19 inches to 26 inches
- Weight capacity: 350 pounds
Find more Earthlite Massage Salon Chair information and reviews here.
2. Salli Multi-Adjuster Ergonomic Split-Saddle SeatPrice: $1,080.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Top of the line
- As customizable as it gets
- Comfortable, soft cushion
- 10 year warranty on seat and five year warranty on the rest
- Genuine leather
- Unique split design for ergnomic support
- 24 colors to choose from
- Steel base
- Pricey
- Split design isn't for everyone
- You need to reach out for customization
- Adjustment height: 22.5 inches to 30 inches
- Weight capacity: 250 pounds
Find more Salli Multi-Adjuster Ergonomic Split-Saddle Seat information and reviews here.
3. Dayton Pedicure StoolPrice: $72.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Low to the ground
- Pneumatic lift
- Compact wheels
- Chrome plated steel base
- Acetone-resistant upholstery
- Choice of colors
- Back support can be removed
- Most stylish look than others
- Too low for some
- Not much range of adjustment
- Smaller base can be less stable
This is a stool that is designed for those who work very low to the ground and would otherwise be kneeling or bending.
At its lowest, the Dayton Pedicure Stool is 13 inches tall. This is perfect for pedicure technicians and others who need something very low to work at a height where they aren’t uncomfortably bending over which leads to back strain.
At its tallest, the stool is only 15 inches tall, so there isn’t a lot of range and will likely be too short if you’re trying to use it at a desk.
The backrest is has a comfortable shape for leaning back to take some of the pressure off of your back and it’s also removable. The solid steel wheelbase is more compact than other stools making it easy to fit into smaller spaces and giving your legs more room for maneuverability.
It comes in black, burgundy, coffee, cappuccino, red, and white.
You can also pick them up as a set of two.
- Adjustment height: 13 inches to 15 inches
- Weight capacity: 250 pounds
Find more Dayton Pedicure Stool information and reviews here.
4. 2xHome Adjustable Saddle StoolPrice: $89.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Ergonomic saddle design
- Adjustable height and tilt
- Chrome base
- With backrest or without
- Compact wheel base
- Taller than some want
- Saddle design takes some getting used to
- No color choices
If you’re looking to try your first saddle chair, this is a nice option to see if this style is for you.
The 2xHome Adjustable Saddle Stool is reasonably priced and is highly customizable to fit your ergonomic needs. The height can adjust from 22 inches to 28.25 inches tall and the angle of the seat adjusts so you can optimize the position of your pelvis and encourage healthy posture.
The saddle shape improves posture as well as making mobility easier with free leg movement and quality casters.
Sitting on what’s ostensibly a bicycle seat does take some time to get used to, but in the long run, the improvement of posture tends to result in less back strain
It comes backless or with a backrest which can tilt independently of the tilting seat.
- Adjustment height: 22 inches to 28.25 inches
- Weight capacity: Not listed. Approximately 250 pounds
Find more 2xHome Adjustable Saddle Stool information and reviews here.
-
Cons:
- Option of with back or without
- Pneumatic action lift
- Choice of colors
- Chrome finish
- 250 pound weight limit
- 16-inch wide seat
- Height adjustability doesn't seem consistant
- Cushion not as soft as others
- Plastic wheels could be improved
The Be Well Medical Spa Stool is a budget option that gives you the flexibility of back support and a professional-look chrome base.
I love that you can pick up this chair without a backrest or with a backrest depending on your preference. If you get it with the backrest, it’s easy to attach and detach so you can remove it if you decide it’s not for you.
It uses smooth, pneumatic lift for adjustment and can move between 20.5 inches tall to 26.5 inches tall. Some users report that the seat can go lower than 20.5 inches but that isn’t consistent so if you need a stool that can go very low, make sure you’re measuring what that means for you.
While it has plastic wheels that aren’t great on carpet, the base is a chrome finish making the chair look far more expensive than it is. It comes in black, beige, and grey.
- Adjustment height: 20.5 inches to 26.5 inches
- Weight capacity: 250 pounds
Find more Boss Medical Spa Stool information and reviews here.
-
Cons:
- Can choose from short, medium, and tall
- Each size has height adjustability
- The tilt of the seat can be adjusted
- Real top grain leather upholstery
- Unique split-saddle relieves sitting pain
- Available with backrest
- Chrome-finish base
- Atypical design is not for everyone
- Pricier
- Plastic wheels
Split-saddle stools are a completely different design meant to give you dynamic support, increased customization, and foster better posture.
These stools are a favorite of dentists and other professions who need a high level of maneuverability and ergonomic support to prevent back strain. The split design relieves pressure from the tailbone and increases airflow.
The tilt of the seat is adjustable so you can customize it to your comfort and the angle you need to promote perfect posture. The height of the stools is broken down into three models: Short for heights four feet and nine inches to five feet and four inches; Medium for heights four feet and 11 inches to five feet and 11 inches; and Tall for heights greater than five feet and 10 inches.
I love that this seat has genuine leather upholstery and steel base constructions. It’s also available with a backrest.
- Adjustment height: Short: 21 inches to 26 inches; Medium: 22.5 inches to 30 inches; Tall: 27 inches to 37 inches.
- Weight capacity: 250 pounds
Find more Kanewell Split Saddle Stool information and reviews here.
-
Cons:
- Smooth pneumatic lift action
- Back support
- Wide seat
- Modern look
- Nice height range
- Not as long-lasting as others
- Can be a little tricky to put together
- No color choices
For a modern look with padded back support, check out the Duhome Crescent Task Chair.
I find the scoop shape of these types of chairs extremely comfortable. The opening in the back takes some of the pressure off your tailbone but you are still able to lean back with support.
There’s good height adjustability here and the PU leather is durable and stain-resistant. I like that there’s a reliable pneumatic lift system and that the base is a shiny chrome finish. The wheels move well but will likely not function as well on carpet.
- Adjustment height: 19 inches to 24 inches
- Weight capacity: 245 pounds
Find more Crescent Swivel Task Chair information and reviews here.
-
Cons:
- Choice of designs
- Choice of colors
- Chrome finish on base
- Nice wide seat
- One-year warranty
- Smaller adjustable range
- Plastic wheels
- Make sure you have room for wide wheel base
This stool has even more variations than the others with options for no backrest, a backrest, and a taller version with a backrest and footrest.
The Medical Drafting Stool by Amazon is a great budget option with several different designs to meet different needs. There’s a taller stool with a footrest, similar to a counter chair or bar stool, for people who may need to work at a counter with a height range of 30.3 inches tall to 36.2 inches tall.
For people in the market for a rolling stool of a more typical spa setting height, they have a standard backless stool and one with a backrest. These have a range of 20.3 inches tall to 25.4 inches tall which is a smaller range than the higher end stools but still fairly standard.
I like that it has a chrome-finish base and smooth 360 degree movement.
- Adjustment height: 20.3 inches to 25.4 inches; 30.3 inches to 36.2 inches for footrest
- Weight capacity: 250 pounds
Find more AmazonBasics Medical Drafting Stool information and reviews here.
-
Cons:
- 400 pound weight capacity
- Pneumatic lift action
- One-year warranty
- Chrome-finish base
- Comfortable high-density foam
- Attractive design
- Plastic wheels aren't great on carpet
- Assembly can be little tricky
- Too tall for some
For a touch of style in the traditional wheeled stool design, this one is a good option on a budget.
The Kaleurrier has unique riveting along the edge of their round seat and decorative tufting on the cushion surface. They bring a little something aesthetic to something that’s generally thought of as entirely practical.
It works well for a straight-forward task stool with easy to use pneumatic height adjustment and 360 degrees of spin. The wheels are average for plastic but are more attractive than any of the others I’ve seen so far.
The cushion is comfortable and supportive but, as a simple round stool, not particularly ergonomic.
I love that it supports up to 400 pounds and it comes in both Cream and Black.
- Adjustment height: 21 inches to 29 inches
- Weight capacity: 400 pounds
Find more Kaleurrier Rolling Swivel Stool information and reviews here.
Which rolling stool is right for you?
According to the National Institute for Neurological Disorders, people with occupations that require long periods of sitting are at a higher risk for back pain particularly if their chair doesn't support proper posture.
More and more of us work sitting down these days and back strain and fatigue is a real issue for folks like aestheticians, pedicure and nail technicians, tattoo artists, and medical professionals who are not only sitting but moving around, leaning and reaching.
The right stool for you is going to greatly depend on what you do and your current health and posture. You have two main choices to make. Do you want a back? And do you want a round or saddle chair?
Back or no back?
Most folks think that leaning back in your chair is bad posture but researchers say it's actually better in the long run for your back than sitting up straight the entire day because it takes some of the pressure off your spine.
Having a back to your stool is nice for support and stability and is ideal for those who have mixed work that combines working at a screen with more active tasks like doing facials.
However, if your work involves a great deal of turning and reaching, like pedicure technicians, having a back on your stool might actually get in the way.
Round or saddle?
Round stools are what we think of when you think of a typical bar stool. They're shaped like a disk, generally padded, and a good fit for most people. It's a seat we're familiar with and there's a certain amount of comfort in that.
Saddle chairs are shaped more like, you guessed it, saddles. It's more of a straddling position that tilts your pelvis to better align your spine closer to ideal posture.
In a published study of posture and different chair types from 2012, saddle chairs "created the best posture of those chairs studied."
These stools are a good fit for anyone who has experienced back strain on a round seat as it's a completely different way to sit, Many find it easier to move around in a saddle chair and the unique shape removes pressure from the tail bone.
See Also:
Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.