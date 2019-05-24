9 Best Rolling Stools: Your Easy Buying Guide

Earthlite is a trusted brand of massage tables which I’ve featured in other spa articles so you know you can trust their equipment.

The seat is 19 inches tall at it’s lowest height and raises up to 26 inches tall. This will work for most folks, but shorter people (in the five-foot range) you might want to look for something that goes a little lower. The seat width is nice at about 14 inches across, leaving plenty of space to sit comfortably.

Their massage stools use pneumatic adjustment that utilizes air pressure to raise and lower the stool, unlike the typical hydraulic mechanism which has the potential to leak liquid. It has 360 degrees of spin and a weight capacity of 350 pounds.

The Earthlite Adjustable Facial Stool comes in stools without a backrest and models with a padded backrest. Their backrest is easy to attach and detach so if you got one with a backrest and decide it’s not for you, it’s simple enough to take off.

It’s comfortable to sit on and easy to move around on its plastic casters. If you’re working in a tight space, just make sure that you’ve got the room for the 24-inch diameter base to move how you need it to.

I love that it has several colors to choose from, which match the colors of their massage tables, including Mystic Blue, Black, Amethyst, Teal, and Sterling.