11 Best Vegan Lipstick Brands to Try Now (Updated!)

There’s an awful lot of talk these days about organic, natural and vegan makeup. It can be confusing, if what you’re really after is simply something safe that you can feel good about using on your lips. Before we launch into our favorites, let’s just clear up the differences between what is organic, natural and vegan lipstick, shall we?
Here’s the scoop:
Organic usually means that the product or its ingredients were grown without the use of pesticides, synthetic fertilizers, or GMOs.
Natural simply means that the product does not contain anything artificial or synthetic.
Vegan means the product is not produced using any animal by-products and is never tested on animals.
Why does it matter? When you’re talking about lipsticks or any other vegan beauty products, it’s a pretty safe assumption that some of their ingredients will get into your body via your mouth, skin, or eyes.
If you’re a vegan, you don’t want to ingest any animal by products, which might include animal fats and gelatins. But even if you’re not, you can feel pretty darned safe when you’re using either vegan or organic beauty products, because you’ll also feel good about the philosophy, methods, and ingredients with which they’re produced.
If you’re ready to get beautiful, luscious lips, with rich colors, and ingredients that soothe, smooth and moisturize, here are our choices for the Best Vegan Lipstick Brands.
-
1. Zoya Lips & Tips DuoPrice: $15.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Luscious lipstick color that lasts long
- Very hydrating
- No harmful ingredients
- Coordinated lip and nail products in one package
- Lip color may be different than pictured
- Colors don't always coordinate perfectly
- Not everyone wants a duo
Whenever you can get two great vegan products for one terrific price, I say go for it. While we’re focused on lips, the Lips and Tips duo gives a gorgeous coordinated nail color too. The lipstick delivers luscious color in a highly pigmented, yet lightweight formula. This vegan lipstick keeps your lips moist for hours, without smearing and mess.
Plan on a pretty pouter for four to six hours when you’re wearing it. The ultra-long-wearing nail polish is free of formaldehyde, formaldehyde resin, DBP, toluene, camphor, TPHP, parabens, xylene, ethyl tosylamide, and lead.
The Zoya Icy Kiss Lips & Tips Quad gives you a luscious pink lipstick and three nail polishes in some of this summer’s hottest colors, at one steal of a deal price. The Midnight Dreams Lips & Tips Quad has equally as many products and would be perfect to stow away for fall. Find more gorgeous vegan lipsticks and nail products from Zoya right here.
Find more Zoya Cuddle Season Lips & Tips Duo information and reviews here.
-
2. Lime Crime Metallic Velvetines Liquid Matte LipstickPrice: $20.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Highly pigemented colors
- Lots of fun color choices
- Matte finish that doesn't feel or look dry
- A little goes a very long way
- Pretty spendy compared to some
- May need to use lip balm prior to application
- Can tend to dry out your lips
- Too metallic for some
Now you have a deliciously simple way to get gorgeous lips that are touch proof, smear proof and totally kissable without leaving evidence. Lime Crime Metallic Velvetines Liquid Matte Lipstick goes on wet, but dries to a matte finish that gives you hours of wear without the constant need for touch ups. This vegan lipstick formula is made with PETA verified vegan ingredients and is Leaping Bunny Certified cruelty free. That’ll leave you wanting to deliver kisses all around.
In nine luscious colors, all with alluring metallic finishes, your lips will have every head turning. Pack your fave vegan lipstick along wherever you wander with the Lime Crime Glitter Gang Diamond Crusher Lip Trio. These sweet minis come in a cute little tin, and they come in five different color combinations. Give one as a gift, or keep them all to yourself. If you’re not into the metallic lipstick look, Lime Crime Unicorn Lipsticks Neutral Collection has a creamy matte finish and comes in nine different color options.
Find more Lime Crime Metallic Velvetines Liquid Matte Lipstick information and reviews here.
-
3. EVXO All Natural LipstickPrice: $17.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Antioxidant formula
- Conditions and heals dry lips
- Great organic ingredients
- Rich, dense colors
- Expensive compared to some
- Smell is a bit off
- Not as long lasting as some
- Too few color choices
EVXO All Natural Lipstick is made with high quality organic ingredients to help heal and hydrate your dry and chapped kisser. These moisturizing formulas contain avocado, coconut oil, mango and Capuacu – a South American superfruit that is loaded with antioxidants and nutrients. These lipsticks actually have regenerative properties to help heal dry lips and improve elasticity, and all that goodness comes free of preservatives.
Choose any one of four gorgeous colors, or heck, get them all because you’ll feel so good wearing them. EVXO cosmetics are created by vegan founders. Animal rights and advocacy are extremely important to their corporate philosophy so all EVXO cosmetics are Leaping Bunny Certified to be cruelty-free. EVXO also makes a natural mineral foundation that’s very highly rated by users, as well as a popular vegan mascara that also land in our recommendations for the best organic makeup essentials.
Find more EVXO All Natural Lipstick information and reviews here.
-
4. Ecco Bella FlowerColor Natural LipstickPrice: $19.76Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Doesn't feather
- Tons of color choices
- Feels good going on
- Very long wearing
- Drier than some others
- Pretty expensive compared to some
- Has an off scent
- Small tube for the price
Ecco Bella’s plant-based vegan lipsticks are formulated to glide on creamy, never dry or greasy. Because these formulas are based on castor oil, vegetable wax and vitamin E, they help to soothe and protect your lips all day, plus give them that desired pop of color. These lipsticks go on smooth, and thanks to the addition of protective flower wax found in petals, they also provide long-lasting wear.
With sixteen glorious shades that are made from iron oxides and carmine, you can choose a vegan lipstick that’s actually good for your lips and leaves out unnatural FD&C dyes. According to Vogue Magazine, vegan cosmetics are actually better, especially if you have sensitive skin. To give your lips just a hint of color and shine, Ecco Bella Lip Smoother is a delicious feeling lip treatment you can wear alone or under your lipstick. Want a gorgeous gloss that’s beautifully shiny, but never greasy? Try Ecco Bella Natural Good for You Gloss.
Find more Ecco Bella FlowerColor Natural Lipstick information and reviews here.
-
5. Aesthetica Matte Lip Contour KitPrice: $24.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Long wearing
- Beautiful, highly pigmented colors
- Includes a variety of lipstick products to use in different ways
- Comes with a brush, and clear instructions
- Not as long wearing as some
- Doesn’t include enough of the highlighter
- Lip liner pencils are hard and don’t apply smoothly
- Needs more than one brush so colors don’t mix
If you’re looking to have fun with your vegan lipstick choices, this lip contouring kit from Aesthetica is a killer combination. Make your lips look fuller. Give them a different shape. Diminish their size. Or just make them look fantastic. With this cool palette of colors and fun brushes, you can do whatever you want, whenever you want.
It includes five gorgeous extended wear lip colors (Jet Setter, Célfie, Media Darling, It Girl, Glam Squad), a lip-popping highlighter (Pop Princess), two double-ended long wear lip contouring pencils (Bombshell, Swag, Stalker, Party Girl) and a pro-approved lip brush for flawless application. The matte cream colors are enriching and will soothe and smooth your pretty pout.
This vegan lipstick kit comes with complete instructions for flawless application. Aesthetica also makes a contouring makeup kit, a contouring brow kit, and a Nude Lip Contour Kit as well. If you’re interested in seeing more of Aesthetica’s vegan cosmetics line on Amazon, browse here.http://amzn.to/2uPPxeg
Find more Aesthetica Matte Lip Contour Kit information and reviews here.
-
6. Mineral Fusion LipstickPrice: $15.98Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Long lasting
- Rich, heavily pigmented colors
- Creamy and moisturizing, with antioxidents
- Hypo-allergenic, gluten-free and cruelty-free
- More sheer than some
- Lipstick has a tendency to break off in the tube
- Colors are somewhat different than pictured
Unlike some vegan lipstick brands that seem dry and not at as hydrating as some, this amazingly luxurious formula smooths on your lips, delivering rich color with staying power. It really resists smudging and feathering for a perfectly enhanced pout. It’s formulated with powerful antioxidants that protect, nourish and pamper your lips, including pomegranate, red tea, and white tea, plus vitamins C and E. These help protect your kisser from free radical damage.
This delicious natural and organic lipstick is 100 percent vegan, hypo-allergenic, cruelty-free, paraben free and contains no artificial colors, fragrances, phthalates or talc. It delivers an instant flash of color and brightness to your smile and your day. If you’re a fan of lip crayons, Mineral Fusion Sheer Moisture Lip Tint comes in eight gorgeous colors, and the same commitment to vegan formulation.
For a super creamy look with a highly glossy finish, Mineral Fusion Lipstick Butter is filled with nourishing oils to keep your lips soft and super supple. There are lots of benefits to choosing mineral formulations for all of your makeup choices, according to a recent article by Heather Anderson.
Find more Mineral Fusion Lipstick information and reviews here.
-
7. W3LL PEOPLE Nudist ColorBalm StickPrice: $18.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Very healing ingredients
- Sheer colors look natural
- Super hydrating
- Smells delicious
- Color is too sheer for some
- Expensive for a small tube
- Doesn’t last as long as some
If vegan lipstick and organic lip balm could melt into one delicious lip color that was nourishing and gave you a hint of shimmery color, it wouldn’t be hard to want that combo, now would it? That’s exactly what W3LL PEOPLE had in mind when they created their luscious ColorBalm stick. It slides on like the most luxuriously moisturizing balm, but the sheer colors look fantastic with just about every skin tone.
With a list of 100 percent natural ingredients like aloe, chamomile, and green tea, this vegan lipstick is also rich in organic Omega oils to help leave your lips smooth, supple and oh so kissable. Plus you can forget about that old lipstick smell because these delish lip colors have a yummy vanilla and mint essence.
The luxury vegan lip treats hydrate your lips with organic rose hip oil, rich in essential fatty acids. The W3LL PEOPLE Nudist Multi-Use Color Stick is great for lips, cheeks and eyes. W3LL PEOPLE Bio-Extreme Lip Gloss is perfect for those days when you want more shine, less color and all the same great healing ingredients as your regular lipstick.
Find more W3LL PEOPLE Nudist ColorBalm Stick information and reviews here.
-
8. LIP INK Organic Vegan 100% Smearproof Liquid LipstickPrice: $25.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Packed with vitamins and minerals
- It really is smudgeproof
- Never greasy or cakey feeling
- Long lasting color
- Pretty expensive
- You need extra products to effectively use and remove it
- Can burn a little on application
- Colors are difficult to judge until you try them
If you’re looking for a vegan lipstick that lasts through meals, kisses and more, LIP INK is the lipstick you can wear from work, to work out, to water play. Hand-crafted with natural, organic, kosher, and vegan botanical ingredients LIP INK’s 100 percent smearproof lipstick is virtually impossible to smear. Each long wear lip color contains more than 40 vitamins, minerals, herbs, antioxidants, and natural sun filters in a pure corn grain ethanol, preservative-free base.
Because it leaves no texture, you’ll feel naturally beautiful. Simply apply LIP INK Lip Shine Moisturizer before you apply the color, to leave your lips feeling hydrated, sun-protected, and tingly fresh. Because LIP INK is a bit more difficult to remove than traditional lipstick, LIP INK OFF Conditioner & Cleanser removes color residue, while it moisturizes and nourishes your lips.
Find more LIP INK Organic Vegan 100% Smearproof Liquid Lipstick information and reviews here.
-
9. Beauty without Cruelty Natural Infusion LipstickPrice: $14.50Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Smooth and creamy on your lips
- Long lasting color
- Cruelty free
- Quite expensive
- Feels somewhat different than regular lipstick
- Not a lot of product in the tube
This soft and creamy vegan lipstick is made by a company that’s committed to producing cruelty-free cosmetics, shampoos and other vegan skin care, and has been since it was founded in 1963. With the kind of richly pigmented color that you’d expect from a much drier product, this lipstick is full of moisture, with lip conditioning ingredients to smooth and soften, while giving you an outstanding look.
Better yet, BWC’s vegan lipsticks don’t fade or leak into lip lines. From Ripe Cherry, to Rich Bronze and Sweet Apricot, there are delicious colors to choose from, for every season, and every skin tone.
Find more Beauty without Cruelty Natural Infusion Lipstick information and reviews here.
-
10. 3INA Makeup Vegan Essential LipstickPrice: $9.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Conditions lips with premium waxes and essential oils
- Lots of long lasting colors
- Doesn't fade or feather
- More sheer than some
- Lipstick can break off inside tube
- Not a completely matte finish
If you’re searching for a budget friendly vegan lipstick brand that doesn’t compromise on quality, but also doesn’t break the bank, 3INA Vegan Lipstick is a terrific choice. With 21 colors to choose from, you can find many beautiful shades to complement your skin tone and mood for the day. Made with premium vegetable waxes and nourishing essential oils, these lipsticks feel every bit as good as they look.
Creamy going on, these luscious lip colors were designed to last throughout the day. Despite their claim to be a matte finish lipstick, they do leave your lips with a subtle sheen, but you’ll love the fact that these colors don’t fade and feather. The 3INA Intense Vegan Lipstick comes in nine mineral powder colors for a crack free finish that lasts.
Find more 3INA Makeup Vegan Essential Lipstick information and reviews here.
-
11. Super Moisturizing Lipstick by Luscious CosmeticsPrice: $16.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Shades for all skin tones
- Vitamin E and grapeseed oil condition and moisturize
- Long lasting color
- Smooth and creamy
- Colors tend to run a bit orange
- Lipstick may break off in the tube
- May melt if it gets too warm
Not all cosmetic companies have the vision to create an inclusive shade spectrum that fits with all ethnicities. If you’ve been looking for just such a vegan lipstick brand, these lipsticks from Luscious Cosmetics will have you smiling til your cheeks ache. With 18 beautiful shades that look good on nearly every skin tone and type.
These lipsticks condition with vitamin E and fatty acid rich grapeseed oil, which both moisturize and fight free radicals that can cause signs of aging. With a smooth and creamy texture and a satin finish, the highly pigmented colors will last for hours and your lips will feel like they’ve had a beauty treatment.
You’ll always apply your lipstick perfectly if you carry the Ice Cream Compact Makeup Mirror in your purse at all times. If you’re looking for a tinted moisturizer that is also shade inclusive, we have a few suggestions.
Find more Super Moisturizing Lipstick by Luscious Cosmetics information and reviews here.
See Also:
Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.