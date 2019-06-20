11 Best Vegan Lipstick Brands to Try Now (Updated!)

There’s an awful lot of talk these days about organic, natural and vegan makeup. It can be confusing, if what you’re really after is simply something safe that you can feel good about using on your lips. Before we launch into our favorites, let’s just clear up the differences between what is organic, natural and vegan lipstick, shall we?

Here’s the scoop:

Organic usually means that the product or its ingredients were grown without the use of pesticides, synthetic fertilizers, or GMOs.

Natural simply means that the product does not contain anything artificial or synthetic.

Vegan means the product is not produced using any animal by-products and is never tested on animals.

Why does it matter? When you’re talking about lipsticks or any other vegan beauty products, it’s a pretty safe assumption that some of their ingredients will get into your body via your mouth, skin, or eyes.

If you’re a vegan, you don’t want to ingest any animal by products, which might include animal fats and gelatins. But even if you’re not, you can feel pretty darned safe when you’re using either vegan or organic beauty products, because you’ll also feel good about the philosophy, methods, and ingredients with which they’re produced.

If you’re ready to get beautiful, luscious lips, with rich colors, and ingredients that soothe, smooth and moisturize, here are our choices for the Best Vegan Lipstick Brands.