17 Best Hyaluronic Acid Serums for Radiant Skin

Thankfully, you can help to replenish that goodness with the best hyaluronic acid serum. It can bolster your skin’s moisture levels. These serums can also help to protect the moisture barrier on the outside of your skin, making it more difficult for environmental toxins and free radicals to do their dastardly aging work.

So what’s the story on hyaluronic acid? It’s counter intuitive, actually, because unlike the stripping power of glycolic and salicylic acid, hyaluronic acid (HA) actually delivers tons of moisture to your skin. When your skin is young and perfect, you naturally have HA in your skin. As with most youthful things, it diminishes as we age, leaving dry patches, wrinkles and a lack of supple plumpness and radiance.

If you’ve got troublesome or aging skin, you’ve probably used, or at least entertained the notion of using, glycolic or salicylic acid on your face, either in the form of peeling pads or creams, that help to exfoliate and leave you with youthful, incredibly clear skin.

How often have you read about some new beauty product containing this or that “acid” and think “why would anyone want to put acid on their face?” The reality is, there are lots of different acids that do amazing things for your skin, but they’re all quite different. Now is a great time to figure out which, if any, are the right products for your specific skin type, and give them a chance to do their miraculous work.

Our Unbiased Reviews

I actually love many of these acid products, because as a person who still has moderately oily skin at 60, they really do help to minimize dark spots from pimples, signs of sun damage and more. Plus they leave your skin feeling so smooth and looking positively fresh. And honestly, whenever I use them, I have had lots of compliments on my skin. That's always a good sign they're working. Just be aware, they can also be quite drying, which is, in itself a big problem for lots of people.

HA serums can be used as a light moisturizer on their own, which is great for oilier complexions. For those of you with dry, combination or aging skin, they can also enhance the effectiveness of your favorite moisturizing products. Because hyaluronic acid holds 1,000 times its weight in moisture, when followed up with a hydrating skin cream, your skin can look beautifully moisturized all day long.

You can even mix these hyaluronic serums with your favorite foundation for a flawless, dewy look. These serums are so gentle, you can dare to use them on the tender under eye area, where they do an amazing job of minimizing puffy sags and bags and help to reduce the look of fine lines and wrinkles.

Men and women alike need more moisturizing products as they age, and the best hyaluronic acid serums we're about to review here are perfect for everyone. HA is super gentle, even on the most sensitive skin. And, because it does such amazing things for your complexion, it can also be mighty pricey.

As you look at our favorites, make sure to note whether you're getting a one or two ounce bottle. If you find a favorite, you might be pleasantly surprised to discover that you can order many of these products in larger sizes, or multi-packs, minimizing the per ounce price and saving you big bucks.

You can also find lots of skin brightening vitamin C serums and hard working retinol creams that contain hyaluronic acid, meaning you can combine ingredients to find the perfect solution for your particular skin issues. Better yet, these combination creams and serums will give you younger looking and more beautiful skin, without using a zillion different products to get it. Why not pledge to make this year your best looking ever?

