21 Best Organic Skin Care Products You’ll Love

Much like colloquial wisdom says you are what you eat, you are also what you ingest through your pores as well. That might not sound too scary unless, that is, you start looking at the labels on your beauty products and see plenty of unpronounceable words, which you google. Then it can be pretty frightening.
If you’re ready to make the move to organic skin care products, we’re here to cheer you on, because these contain ingredients you’ll feel good putting on your face and body. And because we think beauty should be gender neutral, ignore the fact that some items are identified as being just “for men.” We say “meh” to that.
Whether you’re looking for face washes and masks, serums and moisturizers, or just some simple soothing body lotion, these products are as good for your skin as they are for your peace of mind.
-
1. Brickell Men’s Purifying Charcoal Face MaskPrice: $35.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Charcoal and kaolin clay draw dirt and impurities out
- Improves skin texture and tightness
- Hydrates and leaves skin super soft
- Evens skin tone and minimizes blotchiness
- Moderately costly compared to some
- Somewhat difficult to rinse off
- May irritate sensitive skin
Because we like equal opportunity when it comes to organic beauty products, we had to include a detoxifying face mask for men who are less likely to appreciate fancy scents, and too many ingredients. Simple, strong and effective – that’s what this charcoal face mask from Brickell is all about. A mix of activated charcoal and kaolin clay draw dirt, oil and other impurities from your pores to give you clearer, cleaner skin.
But this mask doesn’t stop there. It uses MSM to even skin tone and minimize blotchiness, as well as vitamin E to strengthen and repair skin as well as to fight past free radical damage. DMAE improves skin elasticity as it tightens pores and reduces the signs of aging including those fine lines and wrinkles. Hyaluronic acid plumps skin and helps to maintain hydration, while antioxidant rich kelp adds more softness and hydration.
While you might want to keep it to yourself, your lady will be super happy if you share this awesome face mask because beauty should be gender neutral. You might also like the Beau Brummell Charcoal face mask that’s especially effective for those who suffer from acne. We also give a thumbs up to the RUGGED & DAPPER Detoxifying Mineral Clay Mask which targets the same issue.
Find more Brickell Men's Purifying Charcoal Face Mask information and reviews here.
-
2. Andalou Naturals Pumpkin Honey Glycolic MaskPrice: $9.53Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Vegan fair trade formula
- Clears pores and brightens skin
- Gently exfoliates to leave skin smooth
- Hydrates and heals with manuka honey and aloe
- Pumpkin evens skin tone and smooths texture
- Not enough exfoliation for some
- Smells too much like pumpkin pie
- May cause skin irritation
If you want brighter, tighter and healthier skin, the Pumpkin Honey Glycolic Mask from Andalou Naturals is a perfect pick. Enriched with skin brightening vitamin C, this mask helps to heal and detoxify your skin with a host of our favorite organic ingredients. Manuka honey, a wickedly hydrating and healing gift from the bees of New Zealand, is filled with natural antibacterial, antibiotic and anti-inflammatory bio actives making it perfect mask material.
Pumpkin provides tons of beta carotene to help resurface, retexturize and even your skin tone. Aloe vera also adds soothing hydration and helps to protect your skin’s moisture barrier. Vitamin C is one of the best antioxidants keeping free radical damage at bay. Glycolic acid helps to exfoliate dead skin cells and unclogs pores. These ingredients work in conjunction with healing oils and fruit extracts to give your skin a beautifully brightened and refreshed look.
You’ll also appreciate knowing that it is fair trade, GMO free, gluten free, cruelty free and Certified Organic. That’s good for the soul as well as the skin. For serious exfoliation, try the Andalou Naturals Chia Omega + C Radiant Skin Polish.
Find more Andalou Naturals Pumpkin Honey Glycolic Mask information and reviews here.
-
3. LILY SADO Green Tea Matcha + Cucumber Detox Mud MaskPrice: $18.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Cucumber and green tea matcha add major antioxidant power
- Deep cleans pores without drying
- Anti-aging ingredients like hyaluronic acid
- Feels super refreshing
- Smells odd
- Can be somewhat drying
- A bit hard to rinse off
If you’re looking for a fun and healthy way to detoxify your skin, this organic mud mask will leave your friends green with envy at how great you look, or you could do a face mask party and share the goodness with your girls. Amped up with antioxidant and antibacterial properties, this green tea matcha and cucumber mask will leave your skin feeling soft, smooth and beautifully refreshed.
It sinks deeply into your pores to clean out dirt, grime and blackheads and it even helps to fight acne and other skin irritations. Protein boosting peptides, oil reducing tannins and vitamins K and C help to reduce swelling and puffiness, and fight back against those frustrating under eye circles. Vitamins B2 and E promote collagen production and address both firmness and skin elasticity.
This mask even includes parsley and licorice root to detoxify skin, regulate oil production and reduce pore size and skin tightness. Hyaluronic acid adds plumpness, reduces the look of fine lines and wrinkle and leaves your skin feeling supple and hydrated. If you prefer gel over mud, the O Naturals Kiwi Face Mask features a host of organic botanical extracts to target fines and wrinkles.
Find more LILY SADO Green Tea Matcha + Cucumber Detox Mud Mask information and reviews here.
-
4. Ktchn Apothecary Hydrating Facial CleanserPrice: $17.97Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Natural ingredients gently wash away dirt and grime
- Aloe vera soothes and moisturizes
- Essential oil of sage fights free radicals and inflammation
- Firms skin with avocado extract
- Handcrafted in small batches
- Oddly scented
- Not the best for eye makeup removal
- May cause skin to tingle
- Not cleansing enough for oily skin types
If you have super sensitive skin, it can be tough to find a gentle facial cleanser that cleans, moisturizes and conditions at the same time. We’re happy to say that this botanical formula should be a real skin pleaser for you. It gently removes makeup, dirt and grime while balancing your skin’s natural pH. Handcrafted in small batches to ensure its freshness, this cleanser lightly foams, but moisturizes more like a cleansing cream.
Formulated with skin soothing and naturally hydrating aloe vera, it adds skin-firming avocado fruit extract, and botanical glycerol to restore skin. This formula also includes essential oil of sage, (sage is known to provide a long list of health benefits) which is rich in antioxidants to fight free aging radical damage as well as being a potent anti-inflammatory to target blemishes or other skin irritations.
You’ll just need a tiny bit of this thick formula to make a nice lather, and once you’ve rinsed and dried your face, you might want to try moisturizing with Ktchn Apothecary’s Revitalizing Cream, another natural formula that deeply hydrates and brightens skin with jojoba seed extract, and rosehip and vitamin C extracts.
Find more Ktchn Apothecary Hydrating Facial Cleanser information and reviews here.
-
5. Era Organics Natural Moisturizing Face WashPrice: $19.87Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Gentle formula helps restore skin's pH balance
- Manuka honey aids in relieving eczema and psoriasis
- Hydrating aloe vera and cehami extract soothe skin and relieve pain
- Ideal for sensitive skin types
- Can be somewhat drying
- Doesn't lather much
- Big price for a small bottle
- Not 100 percent organic
Do you have seriously dry skin that needs both repair and rehydration? This moisturizing face wash from Era Organics uses natural aloe vera and healing manuka honey to do both. It helps to restore your skin’s pH balance with gentle, non-toxic ingredients that pamper sensitive dry skin.
If you haven’t read about the wonders of manuka honey, it has so many positives. That’s why you’ll find it in face creams, shampoos and other beauty products. It deeply hydrates the skin and helps to heal it thanks to its naturally antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties. It also helps to heal eczema, psoriasis and other skin irritations while reducing breakouts as well as healing acne and minimizing the resulting scars.
Add to that the skin soothing and hydrating power of aloe vera, and your skin will feel a drink of relief every time you wash your face. This formula is enriched with lots of skin loving vitamins like A, B, C, D and skin strengthening vitamin E. Plus it uses cehami extract, which relieves pain and improves cell regeneration for younger looking skin. In fact, this formula even includes titanium dioxide and iron oxide, mineral sunscreens to help prevent premature aging.
For organic moisture, we also like the aloe and manuka honey Complete Face Moisturizer from Era Organics, which adds blue-green algae, coconut oil, cocoa butter, shea butter, hemp seed oil and olive oil to its moisturizing mix.
Find more Era Organics Natural Moisturizing Face Wash information and reviews here.
-
6. Thrive Energy ScrubPrice: $13.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- All natural formula that gently exfoliates without stripping skin
- Helps to combat blackheads and breakouts
- Leaves skin refreshed and nourished
- Fights razor burn
- Not as gritty as some scrubs
- More difficult to rinse off than some
- Odd scent is off-putting to some
We’re not often the ones who decide whether the organic skin care products we love should be gender specific, but in this instance, Thrive Energy Scrub really is targeted toward guys and the issues their beard and shaving it cause. We will add that for women with hirsutism who also have to shave excess facial hair, this scrub would be a winner as well.
Made from the finest plant based ingredients, this all natural exfoliating scrub helps to remove excess dirt, oil and sweat as well as clearing pores and fighting ingrown hairs. Natural plant oils are ethically sourced from Costa Rican farmers to produce this face scrub which features an antibacterial, antifungal, and antioxidant formula to help clear up breakouts and fight ingrown hairs.
Arabica coffee gently exfoliates and invigorates your skin, along with carnauba wax which is used as an alternative to those nasty polluting PE beads. Jojoba and coconut gently cleanse and restore your skin to feel deeply clean, yet never stripped or dry.
For gentle daily cleansing, consider Thrive Face Wash with some similar ingredients sans the exfoliants. And because men tend to forget about the need for moisture, we do like the lightweight Thrive Face Balm – a concentrated formula, and just a few drops morning and night will keep your face looking healthy and supple.
-
7. Insta Natural Vitamin C CleanserPrice: $19.97Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Helps to fight blackheads and breakouts
- Gently cleanses without stripping skin
- Helps to minimize dark spots and discoloration
- Smells like a juicy orange
- Many issues with pump bottle reported
- Small bottle for the price
- May be too strong for sensitive skin types
When you want to brighten, tone and tighten your skin, vitamin C is a must. InstaNatural Vitamin C Facial Cleanser is packed with this powerful antioxidant. It helps to unclog pores and clear blemishes and breakouts, while soothing irritated skin with organic aloe vera.
If you have breakout prone skin, you’ll love that this cleanser helps to diminish dark spots and discoloration that blemishes leave behind and it helps to minimize skin discoloration from over exposure to the sun. Green tea, chamomile and sugar cane extracts along with willow bark help to soothe and calm irritation while coconut water leaves skin feeling refreshed and hydrated.
With a pretty delicious citrusy scent, this oil cleanser leaves skin soft and smooth without feeling stripped. We also love the InstaNatural Vitamin C Serum to give your complexion a skin brightening boost every day, and for aging skin, the InstaNatural Retinol Serum is a great nightly ritual.
Find more Insta Natural Vitamin C Cleanser information and reviews here.
-
8. Body Merry Glycolic Acid Exfoliating CleanserPrice: $18.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Exfoliating ingredients slough off dead skin cells
- Deeply cleanses to remove dirt, oils and makeup
- Leaves skin feeling soft and smooth
- Targets dark spots
- Can be too strong for sensitive skin
- Stings eyes if you don't rinse well
- May increase sun sensitivity
We first fell in love with Body Merry when we were testing eyelash growth serums, but since we’ve tried many of their other natural products, and all of them have stood up among the best. This glycolic acid cleanser is a keeper, especially for those with dull, oily, or breakout prone skin. It helps to unclog pores with exfoliating glycolic acid, natural willow bark extract and jojoba beads.
A host of natural oils gently cleanse your skin to leave it soft and smooth. Olive oil, jojoba oil , rose hip oil and tea tree oils get deep into pores to detoxify and remove grease and grime. This facial cleanser is perfect for removing makeup as well. And better still, it is naturally anti-aging, and helps to diminish dark spots and discoloration with regular use.
Do keep in mind, glycolic acid may increase your sun sensitivity, so be sure to follow cleansing with a moisturizer containing SPF. If you have acne issues, but this cleanser doesn’t agree with your skin, we also recommend the Body Merry Vitamin C Exfoliating Facial Cleanser.
Find more Body Merry Glycolic Acid Exfoliating Cleanser information and reviews here.
-
9. skyn ICELAND Nordic Skin PeelPrice: $45.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Natural ingredients with powerful alpha hydroxy acids
- Targets breakouts with antibacterial and antimicrobial white willow bark
- Skin soothing witch hazel minimizes pores
- Can sting and burn if your get it in your eyes
- Scent can be a bit overpowering
- May irritate skin the first few times
How often have you or your friends talked about getting a chemical peel to exfoliate and leave your skin looking younger? You can skip the harsh chemicals and do a peel at home, perhaps with your girlfriends over a glass of wine, with these all natural peeling pads from skyn ICELAND. They do a serious job of exfoliating skin with lactic acid and papaya fruit extract, revealing refreshed, renewed and super soft and clear skin.
These pads use the natural power of willow bark – a natural source of salicylic acid – to clear pores and fight acne. These pads help to improve your skin’s texture and tone, while gently resurfacing. Gentle enough to avoid the redness and irritation often caused by a chemical peel, these peeling pads can be used three to five times a week to keep your skin clear and glowing.
Refreshing witch hazel helps minimize pore size while naturally calming skin irritation, and jojoba seed extract hydrates skin and helps to restore elasticity and smoothness. This little jar contains 60 exfoliating pads, or enough for about two months of treatments. You’ll definitely see and feel the difference if you use them religiously.
Before using, cleanse your skin thoroughly with a gentle face wash like this one, and once you’ve rinsed your face post exfoliation, moisturize with a natural formula like The Antidote Cooling Daily Lotion.
Find more skyn ICELAND Nordic Skin Peel information and reviews here.
-
10. AHAVA Dead Sea Crystal OsmoterPrice: $60.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Dead sea mineral formula stimulates circulation and reduces puffiness
- Hydrating oils smooth and soften skin
- Improves luminosity and skin texture
- Expensive for a tiny bottle
- Feels a little bit greasier than other serums
- Not all users see results
Dead Sea minerals can combat the signs of skin stress, diminish fluid retention, stimulate blood circulation and balance your skin’s moisture, so it’s no surprise why these beauty products have become so popular. AHAVA Dead Sea Crystal Osmoter is a serum you’ll find helpful for fighting your fine lines and wrinkles. This nourishing serum will help to boost your skin’s radiance as well, with a combination of 21 essential minerals including magnesium, calcium, and potassium, in a blend of natural oils including jojoba, borage, and macadamia.
It helps to hydrate and strengthen your skin against environmental elements that can cause premature aging, improving firmness and elasticity to give your skin a more lifted look. If you’re suffering from dry and listless looking skin, AHAVA Time to Smooth Serum helps to brighten and tighten the look of skin with an age-defying formula that includes retinol, vitamin C and niacinamide to target fine lines and dark spots as well as increase luminosity.
Find more AHAVA Dead Sea Crystal Osmoter information and reviews here.
-
11. Amara Beauty Hyaluronic Acid SerumPrice: $15.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Vegan formula filled with healing plant botanicals
- Plumps fine lines and wrinkles
- Leaves skin looking more healthy and supple
- Makes your moisturizer more effective
- Takes time to see a difference
- Doesn't leave skin feeling super moisturized
- More watery than others
If you want to fight fine lines and wrinkles, and plump those that have already shown up on your face, this hyaluronic acid serum is a great first line of defense. This vegan hyaluronic acid serum is derived from the seeds of the cassia angustifolia plant, more commonly known as senna. This serum draws moisture to your skin’s surface and creates a hydrating barrier that keeps your skin healthy and supple.
To make this serum an even more powerful beauty tool, it’s enriched with antioxidant vitamin C which helps fight free radical damage and may even reverse some signs of aging caused by UV rays. It also has vitamin E, which strengthens your skin and helps to heal and reduce scarring. Aloe vera and witch hazel soothe your skin, while adding hydration, and a variety of organic plant botanicals help to make your skin glow.
This serum will make your favorite moisturizer even more effective. We love that it goes on smoothly, dries quickly and never leaves your skin feeling sticky or goopy. If you’re looking for a hyaluronic acid serum that helps to fight acne and scars as well as fine lines and wrinkles, you might opt for the Amara Beauty Vitamin C Serum instead.
Find more Amara Beauty Hyaluronic Acid Serum information and reviews here.
-
12. Jack Black Protein Booster Skin Serum for MenPrice: $62.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Reduces the look of fine lines and wrinkles
- Delivers antioxidant protection to prevent free radical damage
- Goes on clean and absorbs fast
- Helps to control oil and minimize breakouts
- Super spendy
- May cause skin irritation
- Oddly scented
For men who are conscious about quality skin care, Jack Black is often the brand that they turn to, and with good reason. This organic dude beauty brand delivers results, and the secret is out, their women often opt to use the same products because they’re so effective. This protein boosting face serum uses peptides to help amp up collagen production, and as we know, collagen is the key to younger looking skin.
This clear serum penetrates deeply to help reduce the look of fine lines and wrinkles, delivering omega 3 fatty acids to help control oil production and reduce acne. The formula also includes organic green tea to add antioxidant protection against UV damage, as well as Renovage, a French anti-aging complex that reduces fine lines and wrinkles.
This serum goes on clean and dries fast, so even the pickiest man won’t find it cumbersome to use. Just a few drops smoothed over skin, followed by moisturizer and eye cream will give any guy a head start on having skin that looks younger than their guy friends.
Find more Jack Black Protein Booster Skin Serum for Men information and reviews here.
-
13. DR. ALKAITIS Organic Nourishing Treatment OilPrice: $92.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Organic oils hydrate skin while botanicals fight irritation and acne
- Leaves skin feeling plump and hydrated
- Lightweight non-greasy formula
- Smells deliciously herbal
- Painfully expensive
- May clog pores
- Tiny bottle
If you have dry, irritable or sensitive skin that lacks the glowing look you covet, this nourishing oil from DR. ALKAITIS could be your solution to beautiful glowing skin. It improves skin elasticity and promotes skin healing, to create a noticeable difference with regular use.
Made from a blend of plant botanicals and golden oils, this is one of the brand’s most popular organic skin care products, and with good reason. It delivers visible results. Jojoba oil, St. John’s Wort oil and rose hip oil are ethically sourced in pristine growing areas to make sure this formula is pure and clean. But this fast absorbing regenerative oil has a secret weapon that plays a big role in creating noticeable results.
This formula uses Ashwaganda. The root of this plant is known to be a powerful ingredient for more beautiful skin and hair. It’s antibacterial and antimicrobial, so it’s great for targeting acne and other skin irritations. But the other big benefit is that it boosts your collagen production, which is key to younger, firmer and healthier looking skin.
This therapeutic oil is non-greasy, super hydrating and leaves your skin feeling and smelling heavenly. It’s also good for calming irritations on the scalp and the rest of the body, although at the price point, it’s hard to want to use too much of it at once. We’re also huge fans of DR. ALKAITIS Purifying Facial Cleanser and Herbal Toner, but if you have a favorite organic face wash, the nourishing oil would be an outstanding nighttime treatment for your skin.
Find more DR. ALKAITIS Organic Nourishing Treatment Oil information and reviews here.
-
14. COOLA Organic Sunless Tan Anti-Aging Face SerumPrice: $54.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Plant botanicals and vitamin C fight free radical damage
- Gives you a bronze glow without exposure to the sun's harmful UV rays
- Plumps fine lines and wrinkles with hyaluronic acid
- Pretty pricey
- May cause breakouts
- Must use daily to maintain color
Just imagine giving your face a gorgeous golden glow, without subjecting your skin to the sun’s harmful UV rays. Better yet, what if you had just enough bronzed beauty to skip most of your makeup? That’s why we love this sunless tanning, anti-aging serum from COOLA. It takes your beauty treatment to the next level with an organic formula that’s spot on.
This serum uses argan oil and hyaluronic acid to moisturize and plump your skin, while feeding it a combination of antioxidant vitamin C and stem cell cultures to leave it looking soft and youthful. Just mixing a few drops each day into your moisturizer will gradually build color, and to keep it at the level you’d like, just continue this as part of your daily beauty regimen.
This cruelty free formula is created with responsibly sourced ingredients that respect people and the planet – which makes us love it even more. For natural color for the rest of your body, we love organic self tanners, and highly recommend the COOLA Organic Gradual Sunless Tan Firming Lotion which moisturizes, firms and bronzes beautifully.
Find more COOLA Organic Sunless Tan Anti-Aging Face Serum information and reviews here.
-
15. Tree of Life Vitamin C Eye GelPrice: $14.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Packed with anti-aging ingredients
- Diminishes the look of crow's feet and wrinkles
- Cooling gel reduces puffiness
- Gently tightens skin as it dries
- Doesn't pill up under makeup
- Can sting if you get it in your eyes
- Many issues with pump bottle reported
- Takes time to see results
Are you ready to kick those crow’s feet to the curb and call it quits on your under eye bags? The Vitamin C Eye Gel from Tree of Life is filled with nourishing natural ingredients to help you do just that. This cooling formula features some of our favorite ingredients in an easy to apply gel.
Healing and soothing aloe vera and cucumber extracts sink in to reduce inflammation and puffiness, while peptides help power up the anti-aging process. Licorice root extract addresses dark under eye circle, age spots, and other skin discolorations while adding potent antioxidant protection.
Of course, the star of this eye gel is lipid soluble vitamin C, which improves collagen synthesis and delivers skin brightening and overall skin health benefits. As it dries, the gel gently tightens the under eye area leaving you with a younger look. Another skin tightening eye gel that also features hyaluronic acid, the Tree of Life Ultimate Eyebright Gel also uses plant stem cells, peptides, and amino acids to improve those under eye bags and wrinkles.
Find more Tree of Life Vitamin C Eye Gel information and reviews here.
-
16. Clark’s Botanicals Retinol Rescue Overnight CreamPrice: $98.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Fights fine lines and wrinkles
- Leaves skin soft and supple
- Lifts bags and sags
- Botanical formula
- Crazy expensive
- Results differ between users
- Doesn't seem to fight puffiness
If you wake up in the morning looking a little like uncooked dough (and who doesn’t at least every now and then?) treat your skin to an overnight moisture treatment that will make you like how you look in the mirror a whole lot better. Clark’s Botanicals Retinol Rescue Overnight Cream helps to firm, tone and lift the look of baggy, saggy and puffy skin.
Retinol targets the signs of aging, fighting fine lines and wrinkles as well as dry skin, while anti-inflammatory colloidal oatmeal helps to soothe skin irritations per medical experts, and fights eczema and psoriasis. This ingredient actually attracts moisture to your skin helping to form a protective barrier and allowing your skin to heal and regenerate.
Used nightly, you’ll awaken to skin that looks radiant, hydrated and so supple. If you have oily skin that needs nourishment, Clark’s Botanicals Hydrating and Gently Exfoliating Marine Cream uses glycolic acid to slough away dead skin cells and leave your skin looking soft and radiant. To lift and firm your neck and chest, we also love Clark’s Botanicals Anti-Aging Neck and Decollete Firming Cream.
Find more Clark's Botanicals Retinol Rescue Overnight Cream information and reviews here.
-
17. BeeFriendly Face and Eye CreamPrice: $27.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Natural beeswax and royal jelly make skin soft and supple
- Improves elasticity and heals irritations
- Gentle enough to use around eyes
- Deeply hydrates with vitamin rich organic olive oil
- Dense formula feels a bit greasy
- May separate in the jar if exposed to heat
- Can cause breakouts
- Doesn't absorb quickly so leaves your skin shiny
If you’re considering the natural wonders of honey when it comes to organic skin care products, you’ll feel great about using this all natural face and eye cream from BeeFriendly. Fortified with naturally moisturizing raw Hawaiian honey, it also has royal jelly that’s filled with vitamins and minerals to boost collagen production for younger looking skin. Honey is also hydrating and naturally antibacterial to aid in healing skin irritations.
This formula also includes organic beeswax with propolis and pollen, which improves skin elasticity and makes your skin more soft and supple. It also helps to soothe and heal irritatable skin. This dense cream also relies on organic olive oil, often used in soaps for its power to hydrate and soften skin. It’s rich in vitamins A and E, to strengthen and repair skin tissues.
This handmade cream fights fine lines and wrinkles, firms and smooths your skin and improves texture and tone. Ideal for use in the delicate eye area and all over your face, it has a light honey fragrance that we find pleasing and you’ll also like the money back guarantee which always makes it worth trying.
If you’re just looking for an organic eye cream, you might like Queen Bee Peeper Keeper Eye Balm with vitamin E and ten other organic skin nutrients.
Find more BeeFriendly Face and Eye Cream information and reviews here.
-
18. Christina Moss Organic Facial MoisturizerPrice: $25.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Aloe vera hydrates and heals
- Apricot seed and avocado oils firm and tone skin
- Non-greasy wrinkle fighting formula
- Satisfaction guarantee
- Licorice scent can be off-putting
- Not moisturizing enough for serious dry skin
- Not great for super oily and acne prone skin
The ingredient list in Christina Moss Naturals Facial Moisturizer is like looking at a basket full of goodies from a natural farmers’ market. This organic moisturizer is filled with so much goodness to give your skin a big drink of healthy hydration and more. Start with star anise, a spice that’s slightly licorice scented and is known for delivering radiant skin and beautiful hair.
But the goodness doesn’t stop there. This moisturizer features apricot seed oil, to help firm and tone your skin with natural linoleic acid. Grapeseed oil provides vitamin E to strengthen your skin, and is also rich in linoleic acid. Healing aloe vera soothes and calms skin while giving it a deep drink of needed hydration. This formula also includes avocado oil to hydrate and soften skin without leaving it greasy.
This moisturizer absorbs fast, and leaves skin feeling soft and smooth with a matte finish. Great for all the grownups in your house, this light but rich formula leaves your skin glowing. This cream is especially good for sensitive skin types who often react to chemical ingredients. Another thing we love? The absolute satisfaction guarantee. And if the licorice scent is too overpowering for you, you can always get the unscented version of this moisturizer.
You can also depuff those under eye bags with Christina Moss Naturals Organic Eye Cream which is formulated to hydrate, lift and tighten that delicate skin around your eyes.
Find more Christina Moss Organic Facial Moisturizer information and reviews here.
-
19. LilyAna Naturals Rose & Pomegranate Face CreamPrice: $19.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Rose oil acts as an anti-aging element and increases skin elasticity
- Pomegranate extract helps to prevent dark spots and hyperpigmentation
- Filled with fruit extracts and oils to deeply moisturize
- Great for men and women
- Not emollient enough for very dry skin
- May cause breakouts
- Contains a few chemical ingredients
When it comes to putting a cream on your face that you know is going to sink into your pores, you can’t help but feel better knowing that a list of organic ingredients is going to moisturize and heal your skin, without a ton of toxic chemical concerns. This face cream from LilyAna has an ingredient list will alleviate any worries.
It reduces the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, visibly plumping skin and improving elasticity to help minimize those sags and bags. Rose oil helps to heal and regenerate skin, reducing scarring and other skin discolorations. Pomegranate extract acts as a super antioxidant and also helps to prevent dark spots and hyperpigmentation.
Antioxidant powerhouse vitamin C brightens your skin and helps to boost collagen production, while lots of other organic oils and fruit extracts give your skin an overall glow. We love that it’s great for both men and women (guys, just ignore the rose on the front!) This cream absorbs quickly without leaving any oily residue behind.
For even more anti-aging power, LilyAna Naturals Retinol Cream moisturizes with natural aloe vera as well as other organic oils and butters, while tackling fine lines and wrinkles with retinol and a host of powerful botanicals.
Find more LilyAna Naturals Rose & Pomegranate Face Cream information and reviews here.
-
20. L’Occitane Verbena Body LotionPrice: $29.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Lightweight moisture that absorbs into skin quickly
- Smooths and soothes dry skin
- Helps to calm irritation with organic verbena
- Leaves skin with a light cirtus scent
- Expensive for the size
- Poor container design
- Scent fades too quickly
- Not as emollient as some others
If you’re plagued by dry skin all over your body, you’ll quickly fall for this L’Occitane Verbena Body Lotion. This lightweight and silky formula glides on smooth and leaves your skin instantly softened. It’s especially great to use right out of the shower while your pores are open, allowing this nourishing formula to sink deeply into the skin.
This soothing lotion is enriched with grapeseed oil which is rich in antioxidants to help fight free radical damage. Skin calming organic verbena helps to eliminate that itchy and irritable feel you get with dry skin, and organic orange, geranium and lemon tree essential oils give this lotion a luscious botanical scent.
It absorbs quickly without leaving skin feeling greasy or sticky, and the deep moisturizing keeps your skin feeling softly nourished throughout the day. If dry hands are a particular problem, the L’Occitane Verbena Hand Lotion is a thicker formula enriched with shea butter and grapeseed oil to add extra moisture for dry chapped skin. It also adds relaxing lavender to the scent profile. To cleanse without drying, we love the L’Occitane Verbena Shower Gel that gently washes without stripping your skin of natural oils.
Find more L'Occitane Verbena Body Lotion information and reviews here.
-
21. Tree to Tub Organic Shea Butter Body LotionPrice: $17.88Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Lightweight formula hydrates without feeling greasy
- Calms skin irritation with chamomile and oatmeal
- Heals and soothes with aloe vera
- Not as moisturizing as some lotions
- Scent is off-putting
- Pump bottle stops working with lots left in the bottle
When it comes to skincare, we spend so much time focused on our face that we often neglect the rest of our body which is also hungry for moisture and more. That’s why we love the Tree to Tub Organic Shea Butter Body Lotion. It helps to balance your skin’s natural pH, without coating it in an oily or heavy mess.
This lightweight lotion heals and moisturizes using natural oils and a host of organic ingredients including soapberry, a naturally antibacterial fruit with lots of healthy benefits for your skin. Shea butter is rich in oleic acid and skin loving vitamins A and E. Deeply hydrating, it’s combined with cocoa butter to moisturize and condition, while oatmeal, aloe vera, and chamomile calm your distressed dry skin.
The sustainably harvested soapberries in this lotion are sun-dried and the seeds hand extracted to make sure the lotion is pure and natural. We’re also mega fans of Tree to Tub Soapberry Shampoo, and Soapberry Gentle Body Wash because they are outstanding for the entire family.
Find more Tree to Tub Organic Shea Butter Body Lotion information and reviews here.
See Also:
Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.