11 Best Nail Extension Kits: Your Easy Buying Guide

A nail extension kit allows us to have the long, strong, and perfectly shaped nails that we can’t grow normally. Sure, there are ways to make the most of our nail growth, but nothing compares to the instant length and effect of polygel nails.
1. Gelish PolyGel Professional All-in-One Enhancement French Kit
Cons:
- Several kit sizes to choose from
- Different kit themes
- Trusted brand in professional nail world
- Includes slip solution
- Does not include extension forms
- Pricier than others
- Tube keys are a little unnecessary
If you’re looking for what you might find in a salon, Gelish is the way to go.
They offer several different nail extension kits from covering just the basics to giving you everything you could possibly need. But first let’s talk about the quality of their products.
The Gelish polygel is extremely easy to work with. It’s not runny or gummy. It’s the perfect consistency for having good control over what you’re doing. When cured it has a nice flex to it and is very hard.
The smallest kit is the Gelish Trial Kit which includes clear polygel solution, slip solution, multi-tool with spatula and brush, and a tube key which is designed to help you get every last drop of product from your polygel container. This is a good choice if you’re not quite ready to jump in and commit to the Gelish system–or if you already have bonder, top coat, and other items like that.
The Gelish French Kit includes light pink and bright white polygel, two tube keys, slip solution, metal multi-tool, primer, pH bond, and gel top coat. Just keep in mind that it doesn’t include a brush.
The Master Kit comes with four polygel colors (clear, white, light pink, and cover pink), four tube keys, slip solution, multi-tool with brush, primer, pH bond, top coat, and cleanser.
If you don’t have a lamp or a lamp that you’re happy with, they have a Master Kit with Gelish Harmony 18G Lamp included. This is the lamp I named “best professional nail lamp” in my UV and LED nail lamp post.
One thing to note is that these kits do not come with molds or forms for creating extensions, which seems weird for a polygel set but for the quality you’re getting here, it’s worth picking up separate dual forms or extension form guides.
Find more Gelish PolyGel All-in-One Enhancement French Kit information and reviews here.
2. Makartt Poly Nail Extension Rainbow Kit
Cons:
- Only kit on the market with rainbow colors
- Different kits to choose from including French and glitter
- Has dual forms and extension guide stickers
- One kit includes the LED lamp
- All kits come with top coat, base coat, multi-tool, and files
- You get a lot of product in each tube
- Doesn't include slip solution
- Dual forms run a little small
- The gel is a slightly thicker than others
This is the first rainbow polygel set on the market so if you love bright colors, this is the one for you.
The Makartt rainbow set comes with seven full-size tubes: red, orange, yellow, green, blue, indigo, and purple. I love that you get both 60 dual forms and 50 sticker nail guides because everyone has a different preference of which they find easier to use. Plus, if you are fine with either, now you’ve got 120 form guides to work with.
It also comes with top and base coat, multi-tool with brush and spatula, and a nail file.
If you prefer a more natural look, they have a six-color French Nail Kit with all the same accessories.
And if you like to go bold, check out their Glitter Extension Kit which comes with three full-size tubes, six pots of nail glitter with some holographic and iridescent options. You get all the normal accessories as well as an LED nail lamp.
The polygel itself is a little thicker than others so you’ll really need that alcohol or other slip to work with it. On the plus side though, that means it’s not moving until you move it which can be a good thing if you work slow.
Find more Makartt Poly Nail Extension Rainbow Kit information and reviews here.
3. Modelones 6-Color Poly Nail Kit
Cons:
- Six colors including thermal polish
- Trusted brand
- 120 dual forms
- Includes slip solution and multi-tool
- Glitter powder and gems for nail art
- Top and base coat included
- No bonder or cleanser
- Polygel tubes are fairly small
- No clear gel
For those of us into nail art, the Modelone’s set includes a unique color-changing polygel, glitter, and rhinestones to play with.
This one comes with almost everything you can ask for including six colors (pure white, soft pink, light pink, light apricot, nude, and temperature changing color from clear to pink), slip solution, top coat, base coat, multi-tool with brush and spatula, nail file, 120 dual forms in organizing case, jar of glitter, and jar of nail art rhinestones.
The gel tubes are a little smaller than other sets but you get more of them and it’s worth it for all the neat extras. The gel is nearly perfect in consistency and very easy to manipulate.
Check out the unboxing video below to see all the elements individually including what the colors look like out of the tube and the temperature changing polygel in action.
Find more Modelones 6-Color Poly Nail Kit information and reviews here.
4. AzureBeauty Poly Nail All-in-One Kit
Cons:
- Four colors: clear, white, light pink, natural pink
- 120 dual form molds
- Top and base coat
- Good for French manicures
- Includes multi-tool with brush and spatula
- Affordable
- No slip solution included
- Included buffer isn't great
- No pH bonder
A nice affordable option is AzureBeauty’s set with enough colors to create natural-looking French manicures.
The set comes with four colors of gel (clear, white, light pink, and natural pink), top coat, base coat, multi-tool with brush, 120 dual form molds, and a nail buffer.
It doesn’t come with one key product: the slip solution and while you may want to opt for a different set that includes the slip solution if you’re on a budget, isopropyl alcohol is a decent substitute and something you likely already have in the house.
The gel itself is a good consistency and is easy to spread without running.
Find more AzureBeauty Poly Nail All-in-One Kit information and reviews here.
5. Mobray Extension Polygel Nail Builder Kit
Cons:
- I can't help but love the cute branding
- Affordable
- Includes four colors
- Comes multi-tool, top, and base coat
- 100 dual forms
- Several kits to chose from
- No slip solution
- Buffer isn't great
- Directions are a little iffy due to translation
For those on a budge who love cute cartoons of little monsters, Mobray has just what you need.
First things first, do you see the little monster faces on each gel tube? I can’t help but love this branding. It’s adorable.
There are three kits to choose from with different colors included: Set One (clear, white, nude pink, clear nude), Set Two (clear, white, nude pink, natural pink) and Set Three (clear, white, nude pink, rose pink).
Each set includes a top and base coat, 100 dual forms, a multi-tool with spatula and brush, and a rather cheap nail buffer.
It’s not the most professional set you’ll ever find, but it will absolutely do the job.
Find more Mobray Extension Polygel Nail Builder Kit information and reviews here.
6. Gellen Poly Nail Extension Starter Set
Cons:
- Six colors including clear and French tip colors
- Affordable
- 100 dual forms in organizer case
- Multi-tool with brush and spatula
- 20 cleansing wipes to remove tacky layer
- Top and base coat
- Known brand
- No slip included
- Instructions they give aren't great
- Tubes are on the small side
There would be good value here if you only got six colors and 100 dual forms in an organizing case for this price, but they packed more in.
The starter kit also comes with top coat, base coat, 20 cleansing wipes, two file buffers, and a multi-tool with spatula and brush. The only crucial thing not included that you really need is slip solution and you can easily substitute with alcohol.
It’s a nice range of colors with clear, bright white, baby pink, natural pink, light coral, and pink lemonade. You can make some nice French and American manicure styles with these colors but the darker pinks are pigmented enough to wear on their own. (Of course, you can also use gel polish over them too.)
The nail buffers are cheap but will get the job done if you don’t have your own. I will say the instructions they provide aren’t great so be sure to watch some YouTube tutorials before you start to make sure you’ve got all the steps down. The Gellen instructions don’t mention prepping your nails by buffing them down enough that they lose their shine and then hitting them with a dehydrator like alcohol first.
The prep steps are the difference between whether your manicure will lift within a week or not. And lifting nails can be a germ magnet according to Mayo Clinic.
Find more Gellen Poly Nail Extension Starter Set information and reviews here.
7. Gershion Poly Nail Extension Trial Kit
Cons:
- Six colors
- Full-size tubes will last you a while
- Includes clear and colors for French manicure
- 60 dual forms, top and base coat, and multi-tool
- I take issue with the shade "skin color"
- No organizer for dual forms
- Dual forms run small
Gershion gel is very cooperative and easy to work with.
You get a lot of product for the money with six full-size one-ounce tubes. For colors you have clear, white, natural pink, bean red, dark pink, and “skin color” which I have a problem with because that assumes there’s one color of skin. Come on, now people.
They are nice neutral tones though and can be used for a French manicure and are also pigmented enough to wear alone.
The kit includes 60 dual forms, a multi-tool with brush and spatula, top and base coat, and a nail file.
This gel has a great consistency to it and is easy to learn on.
Find more Gershion Poly Nail Extension Trial Kit information and reviews here.
8. LilyCute Fiberglass Nail Kit
Cons:
- Fiberglass nails are trendy and look natural
- Thinner than gel extensions
- Includes clear gel, top coat, and base
- Many tools included
- Won't last as long as polygel
- A little trick when you're getting started
- Doesn't come with clippers
For those looking to impress with their nail skills, check out fiberglass extensions.
They require a couple more steps than polygel but the benefit to fiberglass is that you can get thinner enhancements so they look more natural than the plumper gel look. Thinner also means lighter. The negative for fiberglass is that they don’t tend to last as long as gel extensions so you have to weight your preferences.
This kit comes with everything you need besides the nail lamp, which is normal, but it also doesn’t come with craft wire cutters which is annoying because you do actually need those to cut off the amount of fiberglass you want. You may already have a pair of these clippers but if you don’t they’re pretty cheap and this one has a blue glitter handle because why not?
You get fiberglass strips, base coat, top coat, builder gel, clips for perfecting the curve of your nails, two nail files, slanted tweezers, orange sticks, and a nail brush.
Watch this YouTube tutorial to see fiberglass nails application step-by-step. If nothing else, for this price it’s worth trying it out.
Find more LilyCute Fiberglass Nail Kit information and reviews here.
9. Ecbasket Nail Extension System
Cons:
- Seven tubes of color
- Neutrals and pastels
- Includes slip and glass for slip
- Comes with glitter for nail art
- 100 dual forms as well as top and base coat
- Cuticle pusher and multi-tool with brush and spatula
- Tubes are not full-size
- No organizer for dual forms
- Lesser known brand
If what you enjoy opening a box set is getting just a ton of things, this one might be for you.
The Ecbasket set is loaded with seven tubes of polygel, top coat, base coat, slip solution, glass for slip solution, nail glitter, 100 dual forms, cuticle tool, nail file, and multi-tool with brush and spatula. There’s just a bunch of stuff to play with in here.
You get a nice variety of colors for a change, with neutrals for French tips but bright colors for bolder days. The colors are clear, bright white, natural pink, dark pink, light green, light pink, and misty rose.
It’s a small thing but I absolutely love that you get the slip solution and a little glass container for it. This makes everything more convenient and you don’t have to use one of your drinking or shot glasses to hold the slip.
Find more Ecbasket Nail Extension System information and reviews here.
10. Beetles Poly Gel Starter Kit
Cons:
- Affordable
- Includes top and base coat
- 100 dual forms
- Multi-tool with brush and spatula
- Full-size bottles
- Included forms aren't great
- Not great for first time polygel users
- Doesn't include slip solution
- Tells you to use base coat as slip
For those on a budget, it’s hard to beat this set.
This gel is best for someone who has worked with polygel before but newcomers can definitely make it work but don’t be surprised if the first couple of tries are a bust.
The colors (clear, white, light pink, dark pink) are a good foundation for lots of looks including French tips. They’re full-size tubes as well so you’ll get a lot of manicures out of them.
You also get a foundation, top coat, two nail files, 100 dual forms, and a multi-tool with brush and spatula. The kit does not come with slip solution and they say you can use the base coat as slip which makes me wonder what is their base coat? Just use alcohol for slip and you’ll be fine.
Find more Beetles Poly Gel Starter Kit information and reviews here.
11. Born Pretty Fiberglass Nail Tip Kit
Cons:
- Affordable
- Trendy fiberglass nails look more natural
- Includes three bottles of builder gel and forms
- 20 strips fiberglass included
- Comes with scraper to smooth out fiberglass
- Slow shipping
- No clippers or clips
- Fiberglass isn't as long-lasting
Born Pretty has the perfect fiberglass nail kit because it’s cheap and also includes nail form stickers and three bottles of builder gel so if you end up not liking the fiberglass, you can still build extensions.
This kit comes with 20 pieces of fiberglass and each piece has enough for one nail so that’s enough for four full manicures. The only tool they include is a scraper for flattening out the fiberglass so make sure you have your own tweezers and craft wire clippers handy. You’ll also need to bring your own gel top coat, but if you’re trying out fiberglass, there’s a pretty good chance you own a gel top coat.
Born Pretty’s clear builder gel comes in a nail polish bottle and you get three of them which should last you a while. It has 20 nail form stickers for builder gel extensions which are longer lasting than fiberglass and generally thicker and heavier.
For the price, it’s hard to say no the experimenting with fiberglass.
Find more Born Pretty Fiberglass Nail Tip Kit information and reviews here.
Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.