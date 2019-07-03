11 Best Nail Extension Kits: Your Easy Buying Guide

If you’re looking for what you might find in a salon, Gelish is the way to go.

They offer several different nail extension kits from covering just the basics to giving you everything you could possibly need. But first let’s talk about the quality of their products.

The Gelish polygel is extremely easy to work with. It’s not runny or gummy. It’s the perfect consistency for having good control over what you’re doing. When cured it has a nice flex to it and is very hard.

The smallest kit is the Gelish Trial Kit which includes clear polygel solution, slip solution, multi-tool with spatula and brush, and a tube key which is designed to help you get every last drop of product from your polygel container. This is a good choice if you’re not quite ready to jump in and commit to the Gelish system–or if you already have bonder, top coat, and other items like that.

The Gelish French Kit includes light pink and bright white polygel, two tube keys, slip solution, metal multi-tool, primer, pH bond, and gel top coat. Just keep in mind that it doesn’t include a brush.

The Master Kit comes with four polygel colors (clear, white, light pink, and cover pink), four tube keys, slip solution, multi-tool with brush, primer, pH bond, top coat, and cleanser.

If you don’t have a lamp or a lamp that you’re happy with, they have a Master Kit with Gelish Harmony 18G Lamp included. This is the lamp I named “best professional nail lamp” in my UV and LED nail lamp post.

One thing to note is that these kits do not come with molds or forms for creating extensions, which seems weird for a polygel set but for the quality you’re getting here, it’s worth picking up separate dual forms or extension form guides.