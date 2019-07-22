9 Best Nail Stampers for Flawless Nail Art

If you’re obsessed with holographic and color-shifting multi-chromes, Born Pretty has your number. They definitely have mine.

This clear jelly stamper is filled with flecks of holographic glitter. I get that it’s just decoration and doesn’t add anything to the quality of the stamp–but I say it adds to my quality of life. It’s fun, it sparkles with rainbows, and it makes me happy to use it.

I was able to get my hands on a media sample of this stamper and it’s been working very well for me. It picks up large blocks of color as well as intricate lines.

I learned on the Born Pretty clear stamper and I can say that this one is squishier than their standard clear stamping head and slightly tackier. For my tastes, it’s a perfect mix a clear stamper with a hint of the feeling of a marshmallow stamper, but if you don’t like sticky stampers this might not be for you.

Despite the glitter flakes, it is a clear stamper and I can see what I’m doing just fine. The glitter isn’t dense enough to really obstruct your view, but it is definitely there and the view isn’t as clear as a completely transparent stamp. You can see in the photos there’s a speckling to look through which doesn’t bother me but if that’s the kind of thing that would get on your nerves you should be aware.

The titanium handle is a nice size and I haven’t had any issues of the stamping head falling out on me. Plus it’s multi-chrome so Born Pretty is basically cramming everything I like into one stamper.

This one comes with three replacement stamper heads so you’ll be set for a long while. And since the handle is titanium, it will last long enough to still be good for those new heads. I love that the extras come with little plastic protective containers so they’re not just floating in a baggie.

I can personally recommend this one as I think it’s a great stamper beyond that fact that it looks really cool.