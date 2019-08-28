Fall Nails: 23 Best Nail Colors for Fall

Here for the Boos is not only one of my favorite fall polish names, it’s also one of my favorite fall polishes in general.

I got my hands on a media sample of this shade so I’ve seen how it applies, looks, and lasts first hand. This orange holographic is so densely packed with silver holographic glitter that it’s nearly opaque on the first coat. I have a lot of holographic nail polishes and I generally have to build them up to three coats to get the color and shine I want, but not with this.

At two coats, Here for the Boos completely covered my nail line and turned my nails into a festive, sparkling pumpkin orange. I love the shade. It’s very October but with a fun flash of glitter. I’ve got so many Halloween nail art ideas for this one.

Because it’s so jam-packed with glitter, Here for the Boos has a textured finish that was covered up by a good top coat. The formula is super easy to work with and I love KBShimmer’s thick brushes. This one is three-free and cruelty-free.