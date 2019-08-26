Best Makeup for Men: 15 Products to Try Now

Savvy men are starting a revolution – they’re demanding more than just men’s moisturizers to keep their skin looking great. They want products specifically geared to meet men’s unique skin issues and needs, but there are some great crossover brands that deliver the goods for everyone who’s concerned about their looks. From concealers and foundations to lip tints, powders and eyeshadow, check out our choices for the best makeup for men to try right now.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
We admit it. When we first tried a sample of this foundation, it was women who first used it and loved it. But after convincing some men to try this oxygenating foundation, they raved about the lightweight formula that delivered complete coverage without feeling like they were wearing a lot of makeup. This breathable foundation actually improves the health of your skin when you wear it.
With a 2% salicylic acid formula, it helps to conceal and treat acne and other breakouts, while aloe vera helps to soothe and heal irritation – especially helpful if you have razor burn issues. This formula is enriched with vitamin E to help heal and strengthen your skin, and you’ll like that this foundation stays in place, even if you go for a sweaty workout. It’s also water resistant for up to 90 minutes.
This foundation allows your skin to breathe, while treating it at a cellular level. And you’ll appreciate that it has no comedogenic oils or irritating chemical fragrances. The pump bottle makes it easy to use just the right amount without waste, and it comes in 13 colors to cover most skin tones from fair to dark. Smooth on the Oxygenetix Oxygenating Moisturizer to make applying the foundation in a thin layer even simpler.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Korean beauty regimen, long the daily routine of gorgeous women everywhere, is catching on these days with men too. If you’re a man in search of a few cosmetic staples to keep your skin looking its best, consider M Suit Cushion Foundation for men. This creamy feeling matte finish coverage formula is oil free, but never feels pasty or dry.
It’s long lasting and works well for all different skin types. The matte finish keeps it looking naturally great all day, fighting shine, excess oil and acne. The anti-aging formula helps to keep wrinkles at bay, helping to block out the sun’s harmful UV rays. It helps to conceal dark spots, blemishes and under eye circles, while keeping your skin’s moisture levels in perfect balance.
Weightwise, it is similar to a BB cream for men, and the natural color works well with many skin tones. But this foundation for men also offers buildable coverage so you can decide what looks right for your skin, depending on the day. We also like the fact that it’s easy to wash off at the end of the day.
If you’re looking to find out more about the K beauty regimen from a man’s perspective, this article by David Yi breaks it down in super simple fashion. And if you’ve got dry skin, consider a moisturizing and hydrating face mask once a week like this Milky Banana Mask from LovLuv.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Okay, we admit it. We’re cheating just a little, because this mineral powder foundation from PRIORI is unisex, so it’s great for anyone in the house, from teens to adults. This lightweight powder foundation delivers both correction and coverage without looking or feeling heavy on the skin. You’ll like that the 100% natural formula also features a mineral SPF 25, which is terrific for protecting your skin from sun damage without chemicals.
It helps to even skin tone, conceal blotchiness and cover blemishes without clogging pores. This formula also contains a unique botanical formula containing 30 antioxidants including acai, grape seed, turmeric, green tea and cocoa to fight free radical damage and help to heal your skin naturally. It’s also naturally anti-inflammatory. Better yet, it reduces the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, and it’s great for oily and acne prone skin types, because it also has a mattifying effect.
Priori Uber Finishing Powder helps to set your foundation, creating an invisible layer that also helps to keep shine and oil under control.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
DERMABLEND whet their chops and built a reputation on great quality foundation that provided serious coverage for scars, blemishes and other skin imperfections with natural formulas that won’t clog pores. That’s what makes this Liquid Camo Foundation a great crossover makeup for men (and women) who need medium coverage that’s buildable without being heavy.
Perhaps the thing that’s most impressive is that DEMABLEND has a wide variety of shades, putting it a step ahead of most men’s makeup brands that offer much more limited options. Not only that, they coach you through what shade to purchase, depending on whether your skin has warm, neutral or cool undertones to make your color match even more perfect.
This foundation has been dermatologist tested and is non-allergenic, fragrance free (a plus for men) and great for all skin types. If you suffer from serious skin imperfections and you’re looking for a full coverage foundation, we also recommend DERMABLEND Cover Creme, or their Intense Powder High Coverage Foundation.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Another Korean beauty entry into foundation formulated especially for men is this MANFRIEND Liquid Foundation which comes in a super convenient little pump bottle. More like a BB cream in terms of texture, this lightweight men’s makeup covers freckles and blemishes with an easily blendable texture that’s not greasy or oily.
The non-comedogenic formula helps to control oil and reduce breakouts while blurring the look of pores, fine lines, and wrinkles. This natural foundation goes on light, but it’s also buildable for more coverage if you desire.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Like many of us, we were super stoked when COVERGIRL finally chose a male model to be their cover boy. Sadly it ended disastrously for both, due to his poor behavior on social media. That doesn’t, however, diminish the fact that their makeup is totally suitable for men and one of the more affordable options that’s cruelty free from a brand you can trust.
This Simply Ageless Foundation is a great combined effort between COVERGIRL and Olay, to create an anti-aging foundation that blurs fine lines and wrinkles, while fighting their development in the first place. This creamy foundation cover blemishes, age spots, and other imperfections, flawlessly.
With 16 colors to choose from, it targets troublesome areas around the eyes, mouth, and chin, delivering all-day hydration and firmness, especially for men whose skin tends to run on the dry side. It’s lightweight and easy to apply, with buildable coverage, depending on your preferences. To keep it looking great all day, start with COVERGIRL Simply Ageless Oil Free Serum Primer – a two in one combination that will nourish your complexion and keep your makeup looking fresh longer than with moisturizer alone.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you’re more in search of some sunkissed color rather than coverage, you might want to try the CLINIQUE for Men Non-streak Bronzer. This lightweight formula glides simply onto freshly washed and moisturized skin to give you that “fresh from a day the beach” appearance at any time of the year. It leaves your skin looking naturally glowing, without risking the dangers of sun exposure including increased fine lines and wrinkles.
This formula goes on easily and washes off at night with a simple face wash or soap. This oil free formula is great for all skin types and tones, and is simple to blend for a natural look. We also recommend the CLINIQUE Moisturizing Lotion for Men, which is lightweight and non-greasy. Another men’s favorite because it absorbs well and hydrates without feeling oily is the Clinique Moisture Surge Hydrating Supercharged Concentrate which features hyaluronic acid to give you long lasting benefits.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you’re struggling with blemishes, eczema spots, under eye bags, or overall ruddiness or redness, Face Fix is a quick fix that tackles your issues with ease. Not only is this concealer formulated for super simple application, but it also comes in three colors so you can match your skin tone without looking like you’re wearing makeup – if that’s what you desire.
This handy little tin is handy to slip into your pocket or messenger bag, for quick touchups, but because it’s formulated just for men’s skin, it has better staying power than borrowing your lady’s concealer. Plus, this concealer is created to help fight blemishes as it’s enriched with China clay, aka. kaolin, which helps to draw impurities from the skin.
A blend of waxes makes this men’s concealer look natural to give your skin a more flawless appearance and the buildable formula can go on as light or heavy as you desire. Altr For Men Blemish Balm helps to cover redness, even skin tone and has some illuminating (not sparkly) properties along with much needed SPF.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you’re a guy with problematic acne prone skin, this concealer from Evolution Man has some wicked pimple fight prowess to offer in addition to its ability to cover up those blemishes and breakouts. This concealer features 2% salicylic acid which sloughs off dead skin cells and helps to peel away problems, which fighting the oil that clogs pores and causes the issue to begin with.
This convenient concealer is also formulated with vitamin E to strengthen and restore damaged tissues, along with skin soothing green tea extract. It helps to accelerate healing because of the naturally anti-inflammatory effect. This easily blendable stick helps to diminish under eye puffiness, conceals fine lines and wrinkles, minimizes skin discolorations and evens skin tone.
With a powdery finish, it stays on well, and looks fairly natural. Men definitely appreciate its masculine packaging, but we do wish it was available in a broader range of shades. We do, however, appreciate the company ethos at Evolution Man, as evidenced by their dopp kit made from recycled bike inner tubes.https://amzn.to/2HofuKI
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The skin on your face isn’t the same color all over. Could be our skin is lighter or darker under and around your eyes because you wear sunglasses in the summer. Your cheeks might be medium because they’re regularly exposed to sunlight while your nose and forehead might be a bit browner than the rest. Often, one color concealer just doesn’t cut it, which is why we like this three color compact from Foremen.
This creamy concealer can hide under eye bags, conceal pimples, and even your skin tone subtly without making you look like you’ve caked on makeup. The three color options let you mix and match to create your perfect color match. Best applied with a makeup sponge, you can build colors from light to dark to achieve the best look.
If oil and shine are a big issue for you, keep that shine at bay with a light dusting of Formen Shine Removal for Men, a translucent powder that absorbs facial oils without clogging pores. It creates an invisible barrier to keep your skin shine free for hours, even in sweaty summer weather. If you’re not used to wearing makeup, it’s easy to over do it, so be sure to cleanse your face thoroughly and moisturize each night before bed. Keep it looking young with this Foreman Anti-aging Face Lotion.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Perhaps you’re not looking to wear full face makeup, but rather just looking to cover the occasional blemish or dark circles under your eyes. That’s when this handy little KODE Concealer Stick will become your new favorite ally. It lessens the appearance of skin discolorations, cold sores, and more, an it’s as easy to slip into your pocket as a tube of lip balm.
This mineral based concealer for men is fragrance free and blends to a matte finish so it won’t look different than the rest of your face, once applied. A little goes a long way, and the price is reasonable compared to some others. With six shades to choose from, you can blend to create the perfect shade for you.
Because it comes in a discreet looking tube, no one will be the wiser if you accidentally drop it. And while it provides fairly light coverage, it doesn’t feel heavy like some concealers which means you’ll get a more natural look.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
As a rule, men have oilier skin, and because they tend to sweat on their face more than women, they deal with a lot more shine. This Mënaji Anti-Shine Powder is a great way to minimize that oily sheen without looking like you’re wearing an oil control foundation. It helps to cover blemishes and other facial imperfections with a few deft swipes of the makeup brush.
Formulated with skin brightening vitamin C and skin strengthening vitamin E, it can help to heal skin damage from shaving, blemishes and sun exposure. Talc and silica help to counter the higher oil production in men’s skin, while leaving you with a finish that looks light and natural. It also helps to even out your skin tone, and minimize the look of fine lines and wrinkles. No one’s going to argue with that.
Get this pressed powder in four different shades from light to dark and, because it comes in a compact, don’t forget to snag a good Kabuki brush to make application easy. We like this one for its compact size and retractability, as well as the fact that it comes with a cap, so you won’t get excess powder in your gym bag or messenger bag.
If you prefer the ease of using your fingers, eliminating the need for both a brush and compact (which can crumble if dropped,) you might also like the Mënaji Liquid Powder Shine Eliminator.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Luscious lips. We all want them to feel soft and moist and look totally smoochable. That’s why men are going to love this dual sided lip balm from Black Monster. On one side, is a nourishing chamomile clear lip balm that features shea butter and six types of oil to moisturize, calm, and keeps lips looking smooth and plump.
On the second side, the cherry balm is equally healing, but offers just enough of a blush color to make a man’s lips look vibrant and healthy. These revitalizing balms fight dry, chapped lips, with a kiss of panache and they come in discreet packaging so no one’s the wiser that you’re using something that’s a huge step above a standard chapstick.
For the ultimate in manscaping, you might want to consider the Black Monster Blackbrow Kit that features a three-piece system to give you more dramatic and perfectly shaped brows. It contains Blackbrow to fill in scant areas, as well as a brow razor and three templates to help you create the best brow look possible.
We also love Black Monster’s concealer for men because it does a great job, and also has a dual ended applicator – one end with concealer and the other with a tiny mini beauty blender sponge to make sure your application goes perfectly.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
We definitely think that eye shadow should be an equal opportunity for creative makeup expression, and this matte shadow palette from theBalm is universally flattering on anyone. With nine mannish mattes to choose from that range from pale pink and white to tans, browns and grays, they apply velvety smooth and blend seamlessly to create a myriad of dramatic looks.
They can also be used wet as eyeliners, just be sure to get a set of excellent eye brushes to ensure the best outcome. We also give a big thumbs up to theBalm Meet Matte Ador Eye Shadow Palette which features more dramatic darks, along with rose tones and rusty shades.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Let’s be honest. Man browns can be ridiculously hard to tame. Some guys have hairs growing every which way, which doesn’t necessarily look attractive unless they’re after that mountain man look. If you’re looking to manage your brows and keep them well in place from morning to night, this clear brow gel from Beauty Junkees is the ideal solution.
It’s scent free, and dries leaving your brows glossy but tamed. Just stroke it on like mascara, and let the wand do its work. This flake free formula doesn’t clump and dries almost invisible, while keeping each and every hair in its place. If you’re looking to add color and definition, before using a fixative on your brows, you’ll love TOM FORD Brow Sculptor that has a unique calligraphy tip that creates tailor-made strokes from thick to thin.