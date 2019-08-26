Best Makeup for Men: 15 Products to Try Now

We admit it. When we first tried a sample of this foundation, it was women who first used it and loved it. But after convincing some men to try this oxygenating foundation, they raved about the lightweight formula that delivered complete coverage without feeling like they were wearing a lot of makeup. This breathable foundation actually improves the health of your skin when you wear it.

With a 2% salicylic acid formula, it helps to conceal and treat acne and other breakouts, while aloe vera helps to soothe and heal irritation – especially helpful if you have razor burn issues. This formula is enriched with vitamin E to help heal and strengthen your skin, and you’ll like that this foundation stays in place, even if you go for a sweaty workout. It’s also water resistant for up to 90 minutes.

This foundation allows your skin to breathe, while treating it at a cellular level. And you’ll appreciate that it has no comedogenic oils or irritating chemical fragrances. The pump bottle makes it easy to use just the right amount without waste, and it comes in 13 colors to cover most skin tones from fair to dark. Smooth on the Oxygenetix Oxygenating Moisturizer to make applying the foundation in a thin layer even simpler.