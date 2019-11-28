4 Best Black Friday Beauty Deals on Amazon

Finding the best Black Friday beauty deals takes a lot of research that you don’t have time for. That’s why we’ve been up through the night, running on gallons of cold brew, to discover the biggest deals and gather them here in one place. We’ll be updating thorugh the night and thoughout the day to keep this current as deals sell out and others go live.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
At 51% off for Cyber Monday, you can pick this up for yourself or as a gift and save over $30. This is the lowest this set has been in over three months according to CamelCamelCamel price tracker.
During winter our feet can become calloused and covered in dry, dead skin. After a certain point lotion just doesn’t cut it. This callous remover from Amope is one of the best out there because it’s rechargeable and waterproof so you’re not wasting money on batteries and you can take it right into the shower with you.
The set comes with the electric foot file, charging dock, and three refills. If this isn’t quite what you’re looking for, there are lots of electric foot file options.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Save on the gel that gives you perfect brows right now as Wonder2 is currently 56% off.
That brings the price down to $9.73 from the original $22 for a savings of $12.27. According to the CamelCamelCamel price tracker, this is the lowest price Wonder2 has ever been offered on Amazon.
The gel comes in a variety of colors and helps to fill, thicken, and define your brows. Wunderbrow is vegan, cruelty-free, and made in America.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Right now you can pick up Yardley London’s Aloe & Avocado Moisturizing Bar Soap for $0.90 down from the original $5.99.
I know they say Millennials like me are killing the bar soap industry but I use Yardley London soap all the time because it’s moisturizing and smells amazing.
And at 85% off, how can you say no?
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Right now you can pick up the 100-milliliter jar of Chok Chok Green Tea Watery Cream for over $8 off its normal price. This is the lowest the lotion has been in three months.
TonyMoly is one of the best K-beauty brands out their and their Chok Chok Green Tea Watery Cream is a favorite of mine. It’s a gel moisturizer that swaps out water in its ingredients for green tea which is packed with antioxidants and is soothing for your skin.
As a gel moisturizer, it soaks in quickly, never feels greasy, and won’t interfere with your foundation. Additions like rosewood oil and lemon seed oil calm irritated skin and prevent acne with anti-bacterial properties.
I use this gel whenever my face needs some moisture but I don’t want to overload my combination skin with oils. I love it and I’ll be buying a new jar when I run out, but since it takes so little, it really goes a long way.