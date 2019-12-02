Cyber Monday Deal: 46% Off Braun Silk-Expert 5 IPL Hair Remover

Get This Deal Here

Are you sick of dealing with unwanted hair everywhere? Whether it’s on your face, back, legs, pits or bikini line, constant shaving and waxing can leave rashy ingrown hairs that end up looking even worse than leaving them alone. Plus, waxing – ouch!

If you’ve been considering a home laser hair removal device, now’s the time to strike by snagging this Cyber Monday deal on the Braun Silk-Expert 5 IPL hair remover. Today only you can get it for 46% off the regular price, and per our favorite price tracker, CamelCamelCamel, it’s the absolute lowest it’s been in a year!

Hair removal isn’t just a summertime issue anymore. If you could get more permanent results in 4-6 weeks, why wouldn’t you?

The Braun Silk-expert is fast and efficient – you can accomplish a treatment on your lower legs in just eight minutes.

Silk-Expert’s IPL system can result in permanent hair reduction in as little as four treatments. It works beneath the skin’s surface by targeting the melanin in the hair follicle, helping to break the cycle of hair regrowth. With continued, regular use, it helps prevent unwanted hair from reaching the skin’s surface.

Skin tone varies across different parts of the body, with each tone requiring a specific energy level to target the melanin. If you’re removing hair in that sensitive bikini area, the skin may be darker there.

Only the Braun Silk-Expert has the unique SensoAdapt skin tone sensor which continuously reads your skin tone at an astounding 80 times per second.

It then automatically adapts the light intensity for best efficacy and safety. This removes the guesswork of having to match your skin tone against the complicated color matching charts that many other devices require.

Braun Silk-Expert IPL provides fast treatments suitable for large parts of the body such as legs or arms. A leg or arm can be treated in just 8 minutes, without compromising on effectiveness. With 300,000 flashes, this home laser hair remover will last you a long time, before the light cartridges require replacement.

Is it safe for all skin types?

With three modes – normal, gentle and extra-gentle – you can use this IPL device on even the most delicate skin. That’s especially important when you’re removing facial hair, which is one of the top reasons people make this purchase, particularly women.

Does it work on all hair colors and skin tones?

Sadly for those of who are silver foxes, and folks who are particularly dark skinned, there aren’t any home devices to handle your hair issues. This hair remover is effective on the widest range of skin tones and hair colors we’ve seen though.

Are IPL devices dangerous?

If you’re going to use an IPL device anywhere on your body, it’s imperative that you also wear eye protection during treatments. The light flashes can definitely damage your eyes, but there are plenty of protective goggles and glasses available at a variety of price points to ensure your treatments are safe.

If you want to know more about home laser hair removal, we’d recommend you read this article and explore your options.

If you want to take advantage of this amazing Cyber Monday deal on the Braun Silk-Expert 5 home IPL device, you’d best hurry because, at 46% off, a deal like this won’t last for long.

