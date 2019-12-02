19 Best Cyber Monday Beauty Deals on Amazon

Whether you want luscious lashes, bodacious brows, gorgeous hair or smooth skin, these Cyber Monday beauty deals will deliver the goods at ridiculously low prices. If you’re searching for gifts for the ladies on your list, these deeply discounted finds will be a major Christmas hit.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Not all hair straightening brushes are created equal, and this model from FHI is a step ahead of the rest. Normally it would be above most people’s budgets, but thanks to some incredible Cyber Monday beauty deals, you can get it for a whopping 71% off, which according to our favorite price tracker, CamelCamelCamel is a good deal.
Ideal for medium to long hair that’s wavy or fully curly, this brush features an innovative dual heating system that provides two chambers of heat on the front and back of the brush. Tourmaline ceramic-coated nylon bristles help to lock in moisture and create silky smooth and ridiculously shiny results. For the woman who has always tried to tame her waves, this would be an amazing Christmas gift idea.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
We’ll admit it, we’re always skeptics when it comes to lash and brow growth serums. We’ve tried dozens, some with results and a whole lot with none. That’s why it’s awesome to see this combo kit of LiLash + LiBrow on sale, because this stuff actually works. It’s worth the investment of time and money when you’re looking for luscious lashes and bodacious brows.
These physician formulated serums nourish follicles to boost hair growth, and while it’s recommended you give these serums 6 -8 weeks for full results, we noticed a difference at just three weeks on lashes and four weeks on brows. Not only do they increase length, they condition lashes and brows so they look thicker and healthier, because they are.
Amino acids and peptides are the key here, but one thing we appreciate about these formulas is that they don’t sting your eyes if you get a little too generous. That’s a problem with others, and no matter how long your lashes get, red eyes just ain’t pretty. Get these breakthrough serums for 25% off at checkout with this wicked Cyber Monday beauty deal.
Discover more of our favorite lash serums that work, and get growing your best lashes today.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
A winning attribute of the HoMedics ParaSpa paraffin wax bath is the locking lid, which means spills are no longer a concern. That’s a biggie if you’ve ever tried to get wax off a wood table or your carpet.
The wide-open tank makes your treatments especially easy, and this paraffin wax machine comes with a bottom liner, that keeps your feet and hands away from the heating element. While the tank is fairly small, if you’re careful, you can dip your feet in from front to back.
The warm wax heats well enough to do therapeutic hand treatments for arthritis and joint pain, and the simple on/off switch leaves you free to do other things while your wax is melting. For optimal performance, you’ll need to heat the wax with the cover locked in place.
This paraffin wax bath comes with three pounds of unscented hypoallergenic wax, as well as 20 disposable hand liners for multiple treatments. While this is a solid choice for home use, if you need to treat larger joints and muscles, we have a list of recommendations for all sizes of paraffin wax baths.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This powerful Panasonic professional hair dryer, with advanced nano-ionic hair dryer technology, makes it quick and easy to dry and style your hair. Unlike other ionic hair dryers and blow dryers, the 1875-Watt dryer draws naturally occurring moisture from the air and transforms it into micro-sized particles containing 1,000 times more moisture than regular ionic hair dryers.
As you dry and style, these micro, nano moisture particles are infused into each hair shaft to minimize frizz and strengthen and shield hair from over-drying and damage often caused by everyday brushing after using a typical blow dryer. The result is smooth, shiny, beautiful-looking hair.
This professional blow dryer features two speeds — high and low — and three temperature settings — hot, warm and cool — to accommodate different hair styles and types. It also includes three professional-quality nano hair dryer attachments for styling and touch-ups.
The quick-dry nozzle delivers both soft and strong airflow, designed for faster, more even drying. A concentrator nozzle focuses airflow for targeted, precision styling and the diffuser creates body and volume and is especially great for soft waves and curls. This hair dryer also features a cool-shot button, a heavy-duty professional nine-foot, 360 degree rotating power cord with a hanging loop and a removable, easy-to-clean filter.
Get this blow dryer at a 40% discount with Amazon Cyber Monday beauty deals. The NuMe Signature Blow Dryer is another great beauty find at 45% off the regular price.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This set from Aesthetica is 58% off for today only bringing the price down from $59.95 to $24.99.
It comes with five long-wearing matte lip colors, a lip highlighting cream, two dual-ended lip contouring pencils, lip brush, and a built-in mirror. I love that the products are cruelty-free, gluten-free, and talc-free.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
When you want impressively silky, shiny and super-smooth styles, the CHI Lava Infused professional flat iron is the tool to choose. This professional flat iron has plates infused with minerals found in volcanic lava to strengthen the hair while creating impressively silky and shiny styles. Because it works at lower temperatures, you’ll have less hair damage. It is durable and lightweight, so you can create salon-worthy looks in less time.
The ceramic plates create a smooth glide with less snagging and breakage, delivering consistent heat across the whole plate, which means you’ll get extraordinary results with every stroke. Get this Cyber Monday deal at 40% off, saving you forty bucks.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
We love tools that are multi-taskers, especially when they’re on sale. This Braun epilator is perfect for the woman who wants to shave her legs, pits, and other sensitive areas with ease. The micro-grip tweezers remove hairs four times shorter than even wax can reach. That means less shaving and razor burn, plus longer times between treatments. Every woman loves that. Because you can use it wet or dry, you can epilate in the shower when hair is a little softer.
But this five-in-one device does so much more than epilate. It shaves, trims, cleanses, exfoliates, and can even apply creams and makeup. This beauty set includes three different facial brushes to leave your skin luminous and six times more deeply cleansed than if you’d used fingers alone. Get it tight now at the Cyber Monday discount of 47% off, saving you a quick $80.
We’ve also got extensive recommendations for the best facial cleansing brushes and the best epilators, just in case you don’t want this combination device.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Today, Philips Sonicare products on Amazon are up to half off. As much as I used to think a lot of brand name chatter was just hype, I recently switched to a Sonicare brush and it both works better and is quieter to use.
The best deal of this sale is the Sonicare DiamondClean Classic Electric Toothbrush which is currently 50% off at $99.99 down from $199.99. According to CamelCamelCamel price tracker, this brush has never been offered at a lower price and the last time it was this cheap was last Black Friday.
If you’re sending a kid off to college and you’re pretty sure they’re going to lose their toothbrush, get them the Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean rechargeable toothbrush that’ll keep their teeth and gums healthy without making you crazy when it disappears. It’s under $30 right now.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you’re tired of dry, sagging skin, hyaluronic acid can make a huge difference in the way your face looks and feels. That’s a key component of ELEMIS Hydra-Boost Serum. Just a few drops before your moisturizer, day and night, will nourish your skin and lock in moisture to keep your complexion looking luminous and firm.
The perfect solution for thirsty skin, it drenches your complexion with a formula of quinic acid, nourishing Dhatelo oil and hyaluronic acid, blended with organic Myrtle, rich in antioxidant phenolic compounds. Those antioxidants help fight free radical damage that can lead to premature aging and more wrinkles.
Hyaluronic acid serums help prevent moisture loss to keep your skin hydrated all day. Get this one for a whopping 52% discount right now, saving you nearly $38.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
At 52% off for Cyber Monday, you can pick this up for yourself or as a gift and save over $30. This is the lowest this set has been in over three months according to CamelCamelCamel price tracker.
During winter our feet can become calloused and covered in dry, dead skin. After a certain point lotion just doesn’t cut it. This callous remover from Amope is one of the best out there because it’s rechargeable and waterproof so you’re not wasting money on batteries and you can take it right into the shower with you.
The set comes with the electric foot file, charging dock, and three refills. If this isn’t quite what you’re looking for, there are lots of electric foot file options.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The first time I picked up a bottle of this toner, I was admittedly skeptical. I’m not sure why, because I’ve almost exclusively used Neutrogena soap on my face for decades. On a trip to Arizona, it was devil hot. While I’d normally need an oil control toner, I was washing my face so frequently during the day, I was afraid I was going to dry it out. This toner did the trick for me. The alcohol-free formula left my face feeling super clean, yet slightly hydrated.
It contains mild purifiers to help unclog pores and remove any last traces of dirt and makeup, but it doesn’t leave your skin feeling tight, and it never stings when you apply it. I also like the wallet-friendly pricing on this toner, especially right now when it’s 42% off, and think you will too. While it’s not my daily choice, it’s so affordable, I always keep a bottle in my travel bag, trailer and at my mom’s place in Arizona.
If you’re looking for more luxurious options, you’ll want to review our recommendations for the best hydrating toners.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Right now you can pick up the 100-milliliter jar of Chok Chok Green Tea Watery Cream for over $10 off its normal price. This is the lowest the lotion has been in three months.
TonyMoly is one of the best K-beauty brands out their and their Chok Chok Green Tea Watery Cream is a favorite of mine. It’s a gel moisturizer that swaps out water in its ingredients for green tea which is packed with antioxidants and is soothing for your skin.
As a gel moisturizer, it soaks in quickly, never feels greasy, and won’t interfere with your foundation. Additions like rosewood oil and lemon seed oil calm irritated skin and prevent acne with anti-bacterial properties.
I use this gel whenever my face needs some moisture but I don’t want to overload my combination skin with oils. I love it and I’ll be buying a new jar when I run out, but since it takes so little, it really goes a long way. TonyMoly makes some of my favorite sheet masks too.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Let’s be honest here, we all get sucked in by clever packaging, and the Balm has it in spades, but after the giggling ceases, it’s the quality of their eye shadow we’re totally nuts about. This palette features a mix of matte and shimmer shadows that blend like butter.
Triple milled and highly pigmented, these bold and beautiful shadows are perfectly paired so there’s no guesswork about which ones go together, although your own creativity is unlimited, so, by all means, mix them up to your heart’s content. These colors are cruelty-free, so you’ll feel good about using them every day. This shadow is rarely on sale, so we’re thrilled to find it at 30% off among the thousands of Cyber Monday beauty deals.
The Meet Matt (e) Nudes Palette gives you nine true color nudes, with all matte shades and no shimmers if you’d prefer to stick to the basics. And of course, we can’t leave out the Balm Nude Dudes palette, because it was our first love. With 12 lusty looking mattes and shimmers, it’s one of our go-to choices for both shadows and used wet as liners.
When you’re not looking for a sale, don’t forget to look at all our favorite matte eyeshadow palettes.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you’re looking to find a cream that hydrates and nourishes your whole body, as well as your face, this aloe vera and Manuka honey cream from Honeyskin is absolutely worth dipping into. This soothing cream leaves dry, irritated skin feeling soothed and smoothed. It’s especially helpful if you’re trying to combat dry itchy skin, or if you suffer from eczema and psoriasis.
It is deeply hydrating as it’s formulated with moisturizing and soothing aloe vera as well as Manuka honey. It helps to calm redness and irritation as well as targeting and healing scars, but the goodness doesn’t stop there. This cream also fights fine lines and wrinkles with a host of moisturizing organic ingredients including cocoa butter, shea butter, coconut oil, and an increasingly popular skincare ingredient Cehami.
Extracts from this flower are anti-inflammatory, antimicrobial and analgesic, which means it delivers some pain relieving power as well. Aloe vera adds to the skin soothing power of this cream, as it’s another natural anti-inflammatory substance. But it is also skin moisturizing and loaded with vitamins your skin will love.
Thanks to the natural antibiotic powers of Manuka honey, this cream will definitely boost healing of all sorts, as well as deeply hydrating your skin, while the addition of blue-green algae adds a natural lifting effect to make your stressed skin feel almost reborn.
We love that this cream is pretty reasonably priced for a nice sized jar. You’ll also like that it’s an all natural and organic formula that you can feel good about using anywhere on your body where irritation and dryness are problems. We also like that this cream is fragrance-free which we view as a major plus. Get it today for 56% off the regular price.
If acne is your main issue, Honeyskin also offers a Manuka honey face and body wash for 25% off to target breakouts, as well as a Manuka honey exfoliating scrub. Be sure to check out all our favorite Manuka honey creams.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
We always thought mineral foundation was a definite reject, once your skin gets a little older, but this multitasking makeup changed our mind about that. It combines hydrating skincare benefits with natural-looking, radiant coverage. It gives you a sort of dewy look, and with sheer-to-medium coverage, it delivers a smooth matte finish.
Don’t worry, it’s not heavy, and it also doesn’t rub off. It has mineral lock technology to blend pigments with lipids and lock-in full coverage. An added bonus is that it doesn’t settle into fine lines and wrinkles. If you’re looking for a foundation for older skin, this one’s definitely worth a try, especially at 41% off.
For a more mattified look, sweep on a bit of bareMinerals BareSkin Perfecting Veil, which helps to absorb excess oil and blur the appearance of pores. bareMinerals Bareskin Complete Coverage Concealer is great for masking those little imperfections not covered by your foundation and powder.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Whether your hair is straight as a stick or ringlet curly, the InfinityPro hot air spin brush is going to give you swoopy soft curls and beachy waves without a ton of effort. A true ion generator releases up to one hundred times more concentrated ions to protect your hair from damage, for silky smooth results and gorgeous body and shine.
Get this brush for a whopping 55% off the regular price. And just in case you don’t need one more appliance in your bathroom vanity, check out our favorite round brushes for salon perfect blowouts.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This Cyber Monday, get 25% off this Mario Badescu Drying Lotion, currently $12.75 down from $17. I know drying lotion sounds like an oxymoron, but this is one of the best acne spot treatments out there. The treatment at the bottom of the bottle is so drying that it has to be stored under a layer of water–so you know this will dry a zit out in no time.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This compact beard trimmer has 39 settings and a rechargeable 100-minute lithium-ion battery that has a handy five-minute quick charge function that will give you enough juice for a full shave, even when you run out of battery. This is a great Christmas gift choice for your husband or your dad for that matter. It’s currently 22% off bringing down to $34.94 down from $44.99.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Right now you can pick up Yardley London’s Aloe & Avocado Moisturizing Bar Soap for only $1.00, down from the original $5.99.
I know they say Millennials like me are killing the bar soap industry, but I use Yardley London soap all the time because it’s moisturizing and smells amazing. It’s as good in the shower as avocado toast is for any meal of the day.
And at 85% off, how can you say no?