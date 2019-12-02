19 Best Cyber Monday Beauty Deals on Amazon

We’ll admit it, we’re always skeptics when it comes to lash and brow growth serums. We’ve tried dozens, some with results and a whole lot with none. That’s why it’s awesome to see this combo kit of LiLash + LiBrow on sale, because this stuff actually works. It’s worth the investment of time and money when you’re looking for luscious lashes and bodacious brows.

These physician formulated serums nourish follicles to boost hair growth, and while it’s recommended you give these serums 6 -8 weeks for full results, we noticed a difference at just three weeks on lashes and four weeks on brows. Not only do they increase length, they condition lashes and brows so they look thicker and healthier, because they are.

Amino acids and peptides are the key here, but one thing we appreciate about these formulas is that they don’t sting your eyes if you get a little too generous. That’s a problem with others, and no matter how long your lashes get, red eyes just ain’t pretty. Get these breakthrough serums for 25% off at checkout with this wicked Cyber Monday beauty deal.

