Cyber Monday Deal: Save Up to 45% on HAUS LABORATORIES by Lady Gaga

In the long line of celebrity created cosmetic lines, one of the ones we’re most excited about is HAUS LABORATORIES by Lady Gaga. This cosmetic line isn’t makeup created by a company and masquerading under the big celebrity name. It has been created by Lady Gaga herself, along with her personal makeup artist, Sarah Tanno.

Considering the singer and actress is most well known for her wildly expressive makeup on stage and occasionally on screen, who better to come up with some fun makeup options for all of us to experiment with?

On Cyber Monday you can get up to 45% off HAUS LABORATORIES cosmetics. With names created by Gaga herself, often an homage to her style or her songs, this makeup could spur you to be more expressive with your own personal style.

GLAM ATTACK LIQUID EYE POWDER

Highly pigmented and super long-wearing, this liquid powder eyeshadow is blendable and buildable, with major color payoff. It has tons of shimmer to add depth or highlights to your look. Once dried, it’s fall out free, doesn’t smudge, a major bonus, it’s crease-resistant. Get a holiday set with six shimmery shadows, or buy them separately for 35% off the regular price. This shadow is ophthalmologist tested, vegan and cruelty-free.

LE RIOT LIP GLOSS

If a pretty pouter is what you’re after, this lip gloss guarantees you’ll get lots of longing looks. The non-sticky formula gives your lips a mirror-like shine with a range of finishes including shine, shimmer, pearl, and pure pigment. Use them alone or transform the finish of your favorite lip color by adding a coat on top. Get 35% off seven gorgeous colors or order a six-piece holiday gift set.

There are also HAUS LABORATORIES limited edition three-piece lip gloss sets for 48% off the regular price. They’d make wicked cool stocking stuffers for the ladies in your life, or grab them and keep them for yourself.

RIP LIP LINER

Defining your lips is a huge part of creating the shape and expression they carry. RIP LIP LINER is a highly pigmented matte formula lip liner that is weightless, skip-free and prevents lipstick from bleeding. this formula is so creamy and versatile, though, you can actually use it as a lipstick on its own. An added bonus? It’s waterproof and long wearing, so it won’t just end up on the rim of your wine glass. Get 35% off any of seven colors or a six piece holiday set.

EYE ARMOR KIT

No one has mastered the eyeliner wingtip like Lady Gaga, and while the EYE ARMOR KIT isn’t on Cyber Monday special, you might want to snag one anyway as you head into the holiday party season when dramatic makeup is at the fore. It includes eyeliner and 10 sets of easy to apply wingtips which should get you through from Christmas to New Year’s Eve.

If you’ve been dying to try HAUS LABORATORIES products, but you’ve balked at the price, today is the perfect time to rock your makeup like Lady Gaga. Who knows? Our favorite thing about this makeup line is it’s designed to be gender neutral, so we encourage any adventurous man or woman to dive in and try it all.

