9 Best Epilators for Hair Removal (Updated!)

Isn’t it so funny that there are all kinds of places on our bodies where we want more hair? We want fuller, thicker hair on our heads, longer lashes, not to mention bolder brows.
But when it comes to the hair on our arms and legs, it’s a different story. Plus, there are those ultra-sensitive areas, like armpits and bikini lines. Removing hair there – let’s agree it’s not a favorite. And, the last place we want to see extra hair growing is on our face! As we get older, most women fight a few pesky, prickly chin whiskers, mini-mustaches, and even fuzzy cheeks.
The best epilators can come to your rescue, and we’re here to help you find the one that will best suit all your needs.
Do you dream of having smooth skin for weeks at a time, versus the daily shaving, tweezing and creaming away facial hair and leg hair? Braun’s Silk-Epil 9 offers you that possibility with a 40% wider epilation head that removes more hair in one stroke. Braun’s innovative MicroGrip tweezer technology has wider, longer and deeper tweezers. It removes hair with precision even hairs that are shorter, up to four times better than wax.
Because it’s a wet and dry device, you can use it in the bath or shower, when your hair is softer, for more comfortable epilation. With regular use, this dandy device is virtually painless. This package comes with some amazing extras, including a shaver head, a trimmer cap, a high-frequency massage cap, a skin contact cap, a charging stand for an always charged device and a bonus facial cleansing brush to keep your skin exfoliated and gorgeous.
The facial cleansing brush removes makeup and pore-deep impurities six times better than washing with your hands. Because epilation does hurt a bit at first, get some topical Lidocaine spray or cream when you’re first getting started. If you’re looking for a permanent hair removal solution, consider the Braun Gillette Venus Silk-Expert home IPL hair remover.
The Emagine from Emjoi is an epilator that features 72 quick-plucking tweezer heads that remove hair quickly and fairly comfortably. The large number of tweezers means you can reduce your epilation time because you’ll require fewer passes to achieve smooth and silky skin. Emjoi’s patented “Glide Technology” lifts up your hairs for quicker and easier removal.
Coupled with Emjoi’s innovation of a one fixed tweezer disc and two that open and close, the skin is stretched to increase comfort, allowing hair to be removed more efficiently. The Emagine is also the first epilator on the market to offer Silver Ion Technology to provide antimicrobial protection to help prevent bacterial infections. Emagine’s dual-opposed, staggered heads allow the epilator to cover more surface area while grasping and removing hair in a single pass.
To reduce the chance of ingrown hairs, the Emagine features middle lifting fingers that lift flat and short hairs for simpler and more effective epilation. These fingers help to decrease the possibility of ingrown hairs. This epilator for your face and body removes hair from the root, leaving skin smooth for up to six weeks after regular use.
Its curved shape is designed to hug the curves of your body, and the ergonomically engineered handle is balanced and easy to hold and maneuver. If you’re headed on vacation, but you want to keep up with your epilation, the Emjoi Epi Slim+ e18 is the perfect compact solution. Aftershave serum not only moisturizes your skin, but it also helps to fight off bumps, rash, and future ingrown hairs.
The Philips Satinelle Advanced was especially designed to hug every one of your curves, while grabbing and removing every hair. It provides an effective and reasonably comfortable epilation experience, and it comes in a kit that features accessories that target troublesome hair on the legs, body, and face.
Its micro-ridged ceramic discs are gentle against the skin, but they firmly grip even the finest hairs. This hair removal device features a wide epilator head compared to many, so it can remove more hair in a single pass. It gently removes even the shortest hairs (0.5mm) that cannot be removed by waxing.
This epilator is virtually effortless to use and delivers good results, especially on sensitive areas like your face, underarms and bikini lines. Because it’s cordless and rechargeable, you can use it for up to 40 minutes at a time. You can safely use it in the shower or tub because the anti-slip grip won’t have it sliding out of your wet hands.
For the price-conscious purchaser, it’s also less expensive than many in this category.
Epilation is the removal of hair from the root, for longer-lasting smooth skin, with the use of an electric tweezing system. You can achieve long-lasting hair removal and beautifully smooth skin with the smooth and silky epilator, as long as you’re patient and consistent. This can result in up to six weeks of smooth, hair-free skin.
The total coverage epilation system removes most hair in one pass, making it fairly fast and convenient. Its ergonomic design and an angled cap ensure optimal hair removal, effectively catching even the shortest hairs. With this epilator, form is as important as function. You’ll achieve the best results when you clean, exfoliate and dry areas to be treated first.
It’s also key to hold this particular epilator at a 90 degree angle and use against the direction of hair growth. Of course, that can get tricky on the backs of your legs and other hard to reach areas. It’s also important to exfoliate after using this device to help prevent ingrown hairs. Remington also offers a corded epilator for a bit less of an investment. Their smaller battery operated epilator would be especially convenient when you’re traveling.
The Silk-épil 7 epilator is efficient, yet extra gentle. Because it’s watertight, you can use it in the bath or shower. As with all epilators, it’s more painful at first, but you’ll have virtually painless epilation with regular use. The high-frequency massage system provides extra comfort through pulsating active vibrations that stimulate your skin while you epilate.
With 40 close-grip tweezers, this epilator efficiently removes even the shortest hairs as small as a grain of sand. It provides smoothness that lasts for weeks. A shaver head and trimmer cap are included to convert your epilator into a full-fledged electric shaver for depilation. The pivoting head follows every contour of your body for better skin contact and even gentler performance.
SensoSmart technology reveals even the finest hair for extra-thorough hair removal. This epilator is not just for legs. You also get different attachments that are designed for use on underarms, arms, face, and bikini area. This epilator will work even more efficiently if you regularly exfoliate. An exfoliating treatment, along with an exfoliating brush are great solutions. Sugar or salt scrubs also work exfoliating wonders.
This is one of Panasonic’s best selling epilator and shaver systems. What I love about this combo is that it’s a full-body beauty tool. It includes six attachments to maximize personal care convenience. A shaver head includes a pop-up trimmer to quickly remove unwanted hair, while a bikini comb attachment comfortably trims sensitive areas.
As an alternative to waxing, the Panasonic epilator includes a large epilation attachment with dual wide discs and 48 precision rotating tweezers to capture, hold and extract hair at the root. For epilator beginners, when epilation is the most painful, a gentle epilation cap is also included. It effectively limits the number of exposed tweezers for more gentle hair removal. The gentle epilation head is also ideal for sensitive areas, like armpits and bikini lines.
For foot care, a heel buffer is included to gently remove calluses and dry skin. An included travel pouch makes hair removal easy wherever you are. It neatly holds your Panasonic epilator, all the attachments and included AC charger. Panasonic also makes an epilator that converts into a facial cleansing brush. The Panasonic Facial Hair Trimmer for Women is another tool that’s great for keeping brows perfectly trimmed and eliminating those annoying hairs on your chin and upper lip.
This clever epilator is tiny but mighty. It is especially designed for your sensitive bikini area, and it’s small size makes it more maneuverable than many. The small epilator head provides less painful, but long-lasting results on your bikini lines. It can remove hair four times better than waxing that sensitive area.
The shaver head works perfectly for delicate armpits. This also converts to a facial cleansing brush for deep pore cleansing and exfoliation. Pop off the head and insert the facial massaging head. It helps to reduce the appearance of wrinkles and helps to rejuvenate the skin. This handy beauty tool also has an effective pedicure head to reduce calluses and hard skin on your feet.
With so much going for it, there’s no surprise that this device is super popular. For the price and amenities, it’s a great introduction to epilation and more. Because it’s cordless, it is super convenient.
When you first heard about epilators, Epilady was at the head of the pack. The fourth generation Epilady Legend is their most updated, rechargeable epilator for fast and thorough hair removal. A quiet, wide epilating head ensures fast and smooth action at virtually any angle. This makes it different from many epilators that require you to hold them at 90 degrees for efficient operation.
This epilator removes even the shortest and finest hairs by the root, leaving skin smooth for up to four weeks. At full speed, this epilator, which has 40 tweezer discs, creates 32,000 tweezes per minute. The ergonomic design features rubber touch at its gripping points to ensure a firm and non-slip hold.
If you don’t mind a corded epilator, the Epilady Speed is far less expensive and still very well-rated by tons of users. The Epilady Duo is the newest of this company’s offerings and is rechargeable and efficient, and delivers precision results.
When it comes to epilators, Braun is clearly the biggest player in the game. With many models offering different features, how do you choose? Well, if you’re looking at your first foray into epilation, the Silk-épil 5 is a great place to start. It’s reasonably affordable compared to most other epilators, yet it also gets just about the same positive reviews as many more expensive models.
Carefully crafted for gentle epilation at home, the Braun Silk-épil 5 Epilator can give you silky smooth skin for up to four weeks at a time, with consistent use. 40 tweezers have been engineered to grip hair even closer to the skin for better removal of even the shortest hairs, gently removing them at the root. And, since hair grows back finer and thinner, this epilator effectively puts an end to stubble.
To ensure that you get a gentle epilation experience, this epilator also features a unique Dual Comfort System. It includes both massage rollers, and a cooling ice glove, to cool the skin before epilation, and soothe it afterward, to further improve your comfort. Braun’s Silk-épil 3 is a well-rated and even more affordable option.