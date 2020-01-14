Best Facial Epilator: 9 Options for Fast Hair Removal

But we also need to be honest with you. There’s a pain factor that can’t be denied. Many facial epilator aficionados refer to the process as “the best worst thing” they’ve ever done to tackle their tough facial hair problem. But those specifically for faces are somewhat more gentle than those for your legs.

Rather than spending hours with your tweezers in front of your magnifying mirror, an epilator uses many tweezers working in unison to remove facial hair at the root, meaning you’ll keep fuzz-free longer.

There’s just no doubt about it, facial hair, especially if you’re a woman, is a total drag. Getting rid of it can be daunting. And if you’ve tried all the things, perhaps you’ve never considered a facial epilator as the solution.

Our Unbiased Reviews

Why Would You Want to Epilate?

Why would you want to try epilating to eliminate facial hair, versus other techniques? Let's talk about the other options for a minute, specifically those you can do at home.

Is Waxing Less Painful Than Epilation?

Whether you've gotten professional spa treatments or you wax at home, waxing can tear your skin. Because it removes hair at the roots, it's famous for creating ugly breakouts and ingrown hairs, along with some other unpleasant side effects, per the experts at Healthline.

Additionally, the spa route is super expensive, and it needs to be repeated often. It also may introduce unwanted chemicals to your skin, a fact many aren't willing to take risks with. While we like waxing, in general, for delicate face skin it may simply be too harsh. It also hurts.

Why Not Just Use Hair Removal Creams?

Many hair removal creams and lotions are super effective, and their benefit is that they work quickly - often in five minutes or less. The downside is that they dissolve hair at the surface, so the results are not as long-lasting as epilation.

Additionally, many people find these products burn or seriously irritate their skin, even after using the skin soothing products that are usually included in the package. The process itself doesn't hurt, but sometimes the resulting skin issues do. Some experts even warn you to avoid them altogether.

Why Not Use an IPL Hair Remover Instead of a Facial Epilator?

Home laser hair removal devices really are amazing, if, and only if, you fit the somewhat narrow criteria for success. Most are effective only on darker hair, because the laser targets and kills the follicles where those hairs grow. But for half the population, at least those with blonde or light-colored facial hair, these home lasers won't get the desired results. They're also not great for people with darker skin tones.

While they create a much more permanent reduction in facial hair, they are also incredibly expensive, which puts them financially out of reach for a lot of folks. Lasers can be particularly harmful to your eyes, so you also need special glasses to protect them. And yes, the treatments also hurt.

What Makes a Facial Epilator the Right Choice?

So back to epilation. We've included a group of tools that can handle both your face and your body hair, along with lots of other beauty concerns from foot calluses to exfoliation.

The best facial epilator is going to deliver long-lasting results, although few really give you four to six weeks of hair-free fun, despite their claims. They will, however, reduce the amount of time spent, and the frequency with which you have to focus on hair removal.

That said, we think they're a totally viable option for those brave enough to deal with the pain. You know how it hurts to pluck one hair? Epilators deliver dozens and dozens of tweezes per second. It's simply going to be uncomfortable, as are most hair removal options.

Consider pouring a nice glass of wine before starting, and then grin and bear it. Do hit us back to tell us more about your experiences, and take a minute to check out our recommendations for the best epilators for your legs.

