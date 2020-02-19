5 Best Acne Pillowcases for Clearer Skin

Silvon was the first silver pillowcase I personally tried and the reason that I know these pillowcases really make a difference.

Silver has been used for hundreds of years as an antibacterial agent back to 1500 B.C.E. in China. The silver breaks through the cell walls of bacteria, prevents their normal functioning, and hampers DNA replication.

Despite the scientific basis, when I got a pair of these as a media sample (with no guarantee that I’d review them at all) I was skeptical but after about a week I started noticing that my skin was less red and my breakthrough zits were much smaller. A month into using the pillowcase, changing them about once a week, my skin was surprisingly happier than ever.

One of the neatest things I discovered is that on those nights when I’m either too tired or sick to do my whole face care routine, there weren’t any consequences. Normally if I’d skip one night I’d be in for a small breakout but that hasn’t been the case since switching.

It’s not perfect and I still get some hormonal acne but I do find that it’s easier to control than before.

The pillowcase is made with seven percent silver thread and 93 percent Supima cotton grown in California. It feels just like a soft pillowcase with no hint that it contains silver. It doesn’t have as much slip as silk or satin but has more than your standard cheap cotton pillowcases which is nice for hair health.

I like that it comes in multiple colors to best match your bedroom decor including white, silver, sand, and sky.