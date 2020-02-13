7 Best Tattoo Chairs: Compare & Save

If you’re looking for a high level of customization with smooth electric transitions the Electric InkBed may be for you.

Every part of this chair is designed with tattoo artists in mind with everything from the leg rests, armrests, back, footrest, and headrest being adjustable.

Using the included remote you can raise or lower the entire chair for your client’s comfort and to bring them up to a more ergonomic working height for you. Anything that can help you avoid working bent over is a good investment. The remote also controls the leg rests which can be raised or lowered individually or swung open and to the sides (not independently.)

With the leg rests tucked in all the way to the sides, the InkBed becomes a great rear-facing chair for working on backs. The cobra-style backrest allows the client to comfortably straddle the chair and the leg rests are out of the way so the artist can get up close. To make this position even more comfortable for your clients, there is an armbar on the back of the seat for them to grip and an adjustable footrest on the back of the chair.

The headrest is adjustable in height as well as removable. The pillow portion comes away to reveal a padded cushion with a cutout for laying face down. It does recline to be completely flat as well.

The hydraulic version of this chair doesn’t come with armrests but this one does. Each armrest is removable, adjustable in height, and on a ball-joint so you’re not limited in the type of angles you can get.

For convenience, there is a built-in power strip on the chair with three outlets and two USB connections. What client wouldn’t be happy to have a place to charge their phone during long sessions?

It’s on locking casters for easy moving but also comes with caps to keep the chair in place. For being on wheels it’s surprisingly stable and has lots of great cushioning foam. It comes with a one-year warranty from InkBed.