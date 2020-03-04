15 Best Towel Warmers for Home & Spa

There’s no doubt about it. One of the best things about a massage or day at the spa is that wonderfully warm towel you get wrapped in. Whether you’re a professional stocking your spa, or you simply want to bring that soothing level of comfort home, nothing else will keep you quite as cozy.

These towel warmers are worth the investment for more than comfort though, because they can dry damp towels more quickly to help prevent bacterial growth, or, depending on the model, add steam for an ultra healing treatment.

From electric towel rails, to bucket and box style towel warmers, we’ve found the best models to give you great results. And if you’re shopping for a gift for that special senior on your list, they’ll definitely appreciate the added comfort of a warm towel or robe.