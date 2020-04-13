15 Best Grooming Devices for Manscaping

Phillips Norelco has been designing and perfecting grooming tools since the 1940s. The electric shaver revolutionized men’s grooming and has been a preferred method for head shaving and body trimming since. The brand makes some seriously intuitive and high-quality products that are designed to make your personal grooming experience easy as pie. For the busy, active man, getting through the morning routine needs to be simple and quick. No guy wants to spend his entire day trimming body hair and private parts. So Phillips Norelco put together the featured trimmer to make life easier for all the men that buy their product.

The dual-sided handle allows you to shave or trim all of your body zones with one easy to use tool. The top of the trimmer features a classic electric band trimmer that cuts hair down to the skin from stubble or a little bit longer. The bottom of the trimmer features a trimmer with an adjustable blade to get your hair to the exact desired length. There are 5 adjustable lengths that utilize self-sharpening blades. The handle features an ergonomic grip that is easy to hold and control. The clippers are waterproof for use in the shower or at the sink. After charging for an hour the battery will last a full 80 minutes, plenty of time to get your body hair under control. Pair your new grooming tool with a hygiene gel and change your routine for the better.