15 Best Professional Hair Clippers for Home Cuts

When I was a kid, there was a textile company that made a fortune on marketing their color matching system to young families. Simply match the top with the red label with the pants with the red label and voila! Kids now look much better with clothes matched together for them by the corporation!

I’m not sure this is what the folks at Wahl meant to do with the Wahl Color Pro Cordless Haircutting Kit but the idea is very similar. Match any of the eight different colored comb attachments with the color code on the trimmer housing and POOF! Instant perfect haircut! Well, not exactly, but Wahl has may have something here. I’ve seen all too many discussions online about how the numbers on combs from this company aren’t the same as the numbers from that company and now, well, I’ve gone scalped myself. What this color coding idea does for the Wahl Color Pro hair clipper is help keep you and your attachments organized. The length of each colored line on the handle corresponding to each colored comb is the correct length of how long the cut will be. That’s a pretty cool concept even if it is a little rainbow-y. Not a bad thing, mind you.

This grooming kit features a rechargeable clipper that can be used with or without cord and the full set of eight comb guards to make haircutting quick and easy. The battery sports a reasonable run time of 60 minutes. The blades are also stainless steel and removable to provide outstanding cutting performance and quick cleaning. I really liked the ergonomic look and feel of the clippers too, there’s a large indentation on the front near the power switch that is obviously where your thumb should go. And when you’re all done, just throw everything into the soft storage case that everything fits into.