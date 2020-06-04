11 Best Powder Sunscreens for UV Protection

When you sweep on the Brush on Block powder sunscreen, you’ll never feel stick, icky, or look ghostly. Conveniently packaged to be dispensed with a soft cosmetic brush, this mineral powder sunscreen gives you broad-spectrum SPF 30 protection, and is splash and sweat resistant for up to 80 minutes per application. The self-dispensing brush applicator is eco-friendly because you can order refills without having to toss the brush applicator.

This translucent powder glides on with just a hint of tint, and leaves your skin shimmery and fresh. Made with reef-safe minerals, it uses natural titanium dioxide and zinc oxide – the most effective protection to keep your skin safe from UVA and UVB rays. Non-irritating, and kid-friendly, it won’t sting if it gets in your eyes. That’s a plus.

If you want to skip the bronzer this summer, try Brush On Block Touch of Tan powder sunscreen for a warm summer glow. And if you’re worried about dry sunburned lips this summer, Brush On Block also has a Full Face Kit that comes with sunscreen and protective lip oil.