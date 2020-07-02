9 Best Nail Dust Collectors for Safer, Cleaner Manicures

If your main priority is power, check out the Makarrt Nail Vacuum with 60 watts of adjustable power and two motors.

The dual-motor design and higher wattage mean it can pull down more dust than weaker vacuums. Plus the larger size means there’s more surface area for the dust to flow into instead of only relying on the vacuum to pull particles from all directions into one small opening.

More power means it can be a little louder than some when you crank this thing to high, but you’re probably not going to need to have it up this high. A good solid medium speed is plenty for most people and a totally reasonable volume.

It uses a flat filter like a window air conditioner that can be removed, emptied, and reinstalled. It can’t be infinitely reused, but it’s better than disposable. Just be sure not to get the filter wet.