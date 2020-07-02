9 Best Nail Dust Collectors for Safer, Cleaner Manicures

A nail dust collector is an absolute must if you use a nail drill machine at the salon or at home. Breathing in nail dust can affect your respiratory health and a nail dust extractor removes that dust from the air and traps it for easy disposal. Beyond the health benefits for your lungs, a nail dust vacuum also saves you time normally spent on dust cleanup.
1. Makarrt Nail Dust VacuumPrice: $99.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Reusable filter
- 60W of power
- Adjustable vacuum power
- Two motor design
- Known brand
- Only comes with one filter
- Filters aren't usable forever
- Can be loud when turned up
- Too big for some
If your main priority is power, check out the Makarrt Nail Vacuum with 60 watts of adjustable power and two motors.
The dual-motor design and higher wattage mean it can pull down more dust than weaker vacuums. Plus the larger size means there’s more surface area for the dust to flow into instead of only relying on the vacuum to pull particles from all directions into one small opening.
More power means it can be a little louder than some when you crank this thing to high, but you’re probably not going to need to have it up this high. A good solid medium speed is plenty for most people and a totally reasonable volume.
It uses a flat filter like a window air conditioner that can be removed, emptied, and reinstalled. It can’t be infinitely reused, but it’s better than disposable. Just be sure not to get the filter wet.
Find more Makarrt Nail Dust Vacuum information and reviews here.
-
2. AZ Gogo 3-in-1 Manicure StationPrice: $136.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Great for home nail artists
- Compact for three tools in one
- Varible speed nail drill with drill bits
- LED lamp for seeing detail
- More tools than some may want
- Fan is only 18W
- Not adjustable
The AZ Gogo 3-in-1 Manicure Station is perfect for folks who are starting out and are looking to get all their key tools in one purchase or someone would like to consolidate the tools on their manicure table to save space.
This station combines a nail dust vacuum, nail drill machine, and a positionable desk lamp so you can get light right where you need it. The dust extractor covers the entire base of the platform for a nice wide collection area. The filter is a flat two-stage filter screen that is easy to remove and tap out between uses.
Its nail drill is variable speed with forward and reverse functions controlled by knobs on the platform. Topping out at 25,000 RPM, it’s got enough speed to deal with acrylic and hard gel though it’s far from being the highest-end drill on the market. It comes with a six drill bit set as well as six disposable sanding bands.
The lamp is a little small but the narrow head means it won’t get in the way of your visuals. I love that it’s very flexible so you can position it any way you need it.
Find more AZ Gogo Manicure Station information and reviews here.
-
3. LuxeUp Cordless Rechargeable Nail Dust VacuumPrice: $69.97Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Cordless and rechargeable
- Two fan speeds
- Easy-view LED battery indicator
- Built-in hand rest
- Can run other devices from its charge
- A little loud on the hightest power
- Only two hours of battery
- Charging other devices will kill battery faster
If you’re sick of cluttering up your manicure space with cords, you’ll love the LuxeUp Cordless Nail Dust Vacuum. It has a built-in rechargeable battery with about two hours of fan life so you can do your manicure cord-free, anywhere you want.
The extractor has two fan speeds, low and high, so you can choose what you prefer in vacuum strength and noise level. It has a fairly large collection zone and a raised hand rest that comfortably positions the hand right over the vacuum.
It also works as a power bank and you can use the USB plug to run other devices off the rechargeable battery. This way you can take your USB nail drill or LED nail lamp with you cord-free. Or you can just change your phone off of it which, let’s be honest, is just as important. Just keep in mind that charging other devices will run down the battery but you can easily keep track of that with the LED battery indicator icon on the front of the extractor.
The LuxeUp Vacuum uses a two-stage flat filter that is reusable.
Find more LuxeUp Cordless Rechargeable Nail Dust Vacuum information and reviews here.
-
4. UrYouth 4-in-1 Expert Nail MachinePrice: $146.90Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Multi-purpose manicure station
- Nail dust vacuum
- Variable speed nail drill machine
- Two-hand 54W LED nail lamp with timer settings
- Smaller flexible LED lamp for lighting
- Comfortable hand rest
- 12 drill bits
- USB charging port
- Reusable nail dust collection bags
- Not everyone loves pink
- Too big for some
- No reverse function on drill
- Vacuum area is a little small
- Built for doing other people's nails
- Right-handed
This 4-in-1 Nail Expert Station by UrYouth is perfect for someone who loves to do other people’s nails because it’s like a mini, portable nail salon table.
On the nail tech’s side, you have the controls for the nail lamp, right-handed access to the nail drill and its controls, and the vacuum grate. On the top of the arch, there’s a padded hand rest that positions your client’s fingers directly over the vacuum.
On the opposite side, there’s an opening for the 54W nail curing lamp built into the body of the arch with room enough to cure two hands at once. Its timers are controlled by buttons on the opposite side and also has an auto sensor to turn the lamp on when your hands are inside.
I like that here’s also a bendable smaller LED on the top of the station positionable lighting and a USB charging port so your clients can charge their phone while they get their nails done.
None of these individual features is going to the highest-end example, but when you need a compact, convenient jack-of-all-trades option, this is it.
Find more UrYouth 4-in-1 Expert Nail Machine information and reviews here.
-
5. Meiyya Floral Nail Salon VacuumPrice: $61.09Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Beautiful floral pattern
- Two reusable collection bags
- Simple on and off switch
- Three fans
- Arch works as hand rest
- Lower powered fans
- Long shipping times
- Fan speed isn't adjustable
For those who want their manicure station to look stunning, consider Meiyya’s Nail Salon Vacuum. The floral pattern and softly round arch have a lovely feminine look.
At the top of the arch, there’s a fan grid that runs the length of the station. Underneath there are three small fan which use a collection bag instead of a flat filter which means you can go longer between having to empty the filter. You fit the bag over the fans and empty it when the bag is getting full. The vacuum comes with two bags so you can switch out in a pinch.
It’s a simple on and off switch so you won’t find any bells and whistles here–but sometimes that’s exactly what you want. It keeps this dust extractor looking sleek and classy.
Find more Meiyya Floral Nail Salon Vacuum information and reviews here.
-
6. Jewhitney Adjustable Nail Dust VacuumPrice: $42.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Two reusable filters
- Compact size
- Adjustable vacuum power
- Built-in hand rest
- Great on a budget
- Quiet
- Plain looking
- Not as powerful as other models
- Not as long lasting as higher end
This simple Nail Dust Vacuum by Jewhitney is a great choice for people on a budget. I love that the vacuum power is adjustable so you can customize it based on your needs and that also allows you to adjust the sound of the fan.
The filter on this is made up of two fine mesh collection bags that can be emptied and reused. I like that they give you two because you can swap one out in a pinch instead of having to clean your only filter before putting it back in.
The vacuum has a minimalist design and curved shape with a faux-leather covered hand rest.
Find more Jewhitney Adjustable Nail Dust Vacuum information and reviews here.
-
7. Wevili 80W Dust Extractor W/ Removable HosePrice: $53.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Removable flexible vacuum hose
- LED built into hose
- Dual-motors
- Powerful 80W fan
- Compact
- Reusable filter
- Narrow opening for dust
- Not everyone likes the hose design
- No light without the hose
The unique Welivi Professional Dust Extractor offers a removable, flexible hose so you can direct the vacuum suction where you need it most. There’s even a small LED lamp on the end of the vacuum hose to light up your working area.
When you don’t want to use the hose, it easily snaps on and off so you can make use of the round vacuum opening in the center of the base. The opening is small but this extractor is powerful enough to counter that.
The 80W fan uses dual-motors for suction strong enough to be used in a salon setting. It uses a flat filter that is easy to slip out and remove as needed.
Find more Wevili 80W Dust Extractor W/ Removable Hose information and reviews here.
-
8. Aonolovo Vacuum Dust CollectorPrice: $39.90Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Affordable
- Reusable filter
- Simple to operate
- Large surface area
- Loud
- Not as strong as others
- Short cord
- Taller than some may like
- Not attractive
The Aonolovo Vacuum Dust Collector is a good option if you’re looking to stay on a budget.
It’s a simple design and one you’ll see repeated across several brands. I like that there’s a nice large dust opening to make capturing dust easier and that it’s a user-friendly one-button design.
This one has a reusable filter like a window air conditioner that will need to be removed and emptied between clients. I don’t love that the power is not adjustable, that it’s loud, and as well as being significantly less powerful than some other brands on the list.
This is the collector for the person just starting and it’s what you can afford at the moment.
Find more Aonolovo Vacuum Dust Collector information and reviews here.
-
9. Salon Expert 3-in-1 Nail MachinePrice: $120.22Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Dust fan with reusable filter
- 30,000RPM nail drill
- Drill controlled with included foot pedal
- Flexiable lamp for better lighting
- Built-in hand rest
- Includes 12 bits and drill rests
- Drill has forward and reverse functions
- More features than you may want
- Fan opening is rather small
- Individual devices not super high quality
If you’re like me, when a nail drill doesn’t have a foot pedal, I’m not going to use it–which is why I love this 3-in-1 Salon Expert Nail Machine. It includes a nail fan, flexible lamp, and high-powered nail drill with pedal controls.
The fan itself is a little small but has a reusable filter and is well-positioned right by the hand rest. There’s a posable LED lamp for better lighting where you need it but it’s also detachable if you need more space.
The drill is where this item really shines. With a maximum speed of 30,000 RPM, it’s strong enough to deal with salon-grade acrylic and hard gel. It has an easy forward and reverse button and, of course, a foot pedal. There are two holder options for the drill and it comes with six bits and six disposable sanding bits.
Find more Salon Expert 3-in-1 Nail Machine information and reviews here.
What's the big deal with nail dust?
Sure, nail dust getting everywhere is annoying and a hassle but there's a more important problem.
You know how nail dust smells terrible? You know that because you're inhaling it.
Both OSHA and the CDC recommend the use of portable ventilation machines to pull dust from the air for the safety of the technician.
Is nail dust dangerous?
Well, when the CDC and OSHA say to avoid a thing, yeah it generally means it's dangerous. Multiple studies have shown that many nail technicians who regularly sculpted artificial nails go on to develop occupational asthma.
So breathing in the dust of both nail particulates and nail extension chemicals can be harmful to your health with repeated exposure.
Can nail dust make you sick?
It actually can. Beyond toxic chemicals, studies have shown that bacteria, microbes, and fungus found in nails can become airborne in nail dust and infect your airways.
A 2014 study found increased amounts of yeast, staph, and common nail fungi in the respiratory tracts of podiatrists who use nail drills than a control group.
That's supremely disturbing.
What makes nail dust?
Nail dust is created any time you file down nails or nail extensions. A traditional manual nail file creates a minimal amount of dust but a nail drill machine, used for shaping extensions and removing acrylic and nail dipping powder, creates enough dust that it's a problem.
If you've ever used a nail drill you know that dust is going to end everywhere. It covers your entire work area and you end up getting covered in it.
How to remove nail dust.
According to an OSHA pamphlet, normal dust or surgical masks will not cut when it comes to nail dust. Your best bet is to keep the dust from entering the air in the first place with a vacuum and filter system.
A fine filter is key to not simply re-releasing that dust from the back of your extractor.
Nail dust vacuum versus fume extractor.
A dust vacuum's job is to extract harmful nail dust from the air by sucking in air and passing it through a filter.
A fume extractor is more concerned with removing chemical fumes, which is also a problem in nail salons. This often involves a much more intensive filter and removing the air from the immediate vicinity instead of just passing it through a filter to remove dust.
Can you make a DYI manicure dust fan?
Not really unless you want to duct tape a vacuum cleaner to your table. A regular fan would just redistribute the dust and a normal air filter would get choked up with the amount of dust a nail drill makes. Just stick with something built to handle nail dust and your life will be much easier.
