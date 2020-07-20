TINECO Moda One Smart Hair Dryer review

Buy it Here.

A TINECO Moda One Smart Hair Dryer was provided for review by TINECO.

When it comes to professional blow dryers, the new Tineco Moda One Smart Hair Dryer has to be one of our favorites based on hands-on testing. Given the option to try out this dryer on extremely thick, long, very wavy hair, we took this dryer through the paces and it performed like a champ. What are the features that make it stand out?

iLoop Smart Sensor Technology = Fast Drying Without Damage

Let’s start with its iLoop Smart Sensor Technology which accurately measures hair moisture levels and air temperature over 20 times per second and then automatically adjusts heat and airflow in real-time to prevent damage to your hair. How can you tell it works? Just think about the back of your hair underneath by your neck. Have you ever burned your fingers while trying to dry those last difficult strands? Let’s just say there were no burned pinkies in the drying of this mane of hair.

There’s no need to worry about speed and heat settings because this dryer does all the work for you. It does have a cool shot button when you’re ready to set your style, and button placement on this dryer is well designed and intuitive.

Anion Concentration Technology = Shinier Hair and Less Frizz

Anion concentration technology is another asset that releases millions of ions as your hair dries, for increased manageability, protection, and shine. Since wavy hair is so prone to frizz, this is a huge bonus.

Smartphone App = Styling Control for Every Client

And when it comes to seriously smart, this blow dryer even has an app that allows you to connect to your smartphone and select specific drying modes from pets to kids and also allows you to keep a hair care log. You can run this dryer on auto or manual, but if you’re a professional stylist, this app can help you keep track of your clients’ hair and styling changes with ease.

Magnetic Concentrator, Smoothing Nozzle, & Diffuser. Oh My!

There’s another asset about this dryer that I simply couldn’t stop raving about. The styling concentrator, smoothing nozzle, and diffuser are exceptional! If you’ve ever had a love-hate relationship with these accessories on your current blow dryer, it’s likely because they tend to fall off easily.

This dryer comes with all three accessories and they have seriously terrific magnetic attachments. That means they NEVER fall off and wonk you on the head in the midst of drying, no matter what position the dryer is in or how long you’ve used it. They easily come off with hand pressure if you don’t want to use them for specific drying results.

One of the Best Professional Hair Dryers? Absolutely.

Whether you’re a professional stylist or you’re simply a home user who values using the very best tools on your hair, the TINECO Moda One, while an investment, is worth the higher price tag.

Since your visits to the salon are likely limited at the moment, this professional hair dryer will allow you to keep your hair looking great between regular cuts, helping to reduce damage, and split ends from over-drying.

We’ve just added it to our list of the Best Professional Blow Dryers of 2020, so if you’re inclined to peruse for other options you’ll find 25 of our favorite options.

