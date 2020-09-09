11 Best Beauty Fridges to Keep Your Cosmetics Fresh

If you spend a lot on cosmetics, particularly organic items that have ingredients that may be temperature sensitive, you’ll want to maximize your investment by keeping them in a beauty fridge.
These mini-fridges will keep your favorite face creams, serums, and eye creams cool so they’ll feel even better on your skin and naturally reduce puffiness. They’re also great for toners which feel especially soothing when they’re nice and cool.
Most mini-fridges can double as snack and drink coolers, and many even offer a heated option, so if you’re looking for a warming spa experience at home, just put your massage creams and lotions inside and reset the temp.
1. Cooluli Concord 20 Liter Compact Mini FridgePrice: $149.99Pros:
Cons:
- Large capacity with 20 liters of space
- Lots of storage racks
- Digital temperature control offers a wide range of temperature options
- Sleek tempered glass front
- Much heavier than some
- Condensation builds up at colder temperatures
- Fairly large for use in a car
- Door doesn't seal well
If space saving isn’t your first concern, but you want to preserve her substantial investment in her beauty products, you might want to consider this large Cooluli mini fridge that can accommodate up to 20 liters of cosmetics, snacks, and more. This larger version of the mini fridge weighs in at 13 pounds and measures 11.25 x 13.75 x 16.25 inches. One advantage we really like is the digital control panel on the front that allows you to set the temperature to your desired range, meaning you can actually approach a real refrigerator temperature, unlike many others.
This unit warms as well, adding to its flexibility. Once the unit reaches your desired temperature, it reverts to eco mode which means about 50% less power usage. With a fairly wide temperature range, it cools down to 40° below the ambient temperature and can warm up to 149° on the internal thermostat.
It has two internal shelves and an additional two internal storage racks inside on the door. While it works on 110-120 volt outlets, it also comes with a car charger.
Find more Cooluli Concord 20 Liter Compact Mini Fridge information and reviews here.
2. FaceTory Portable Coral Beauty FridgePrice: $99.21Pros:
Cons:
- Doesn't take up lots of counter space
- Keeps face products cool to soothe and reduce swelling when applied
- Dry erase board built in to keep track of products stored
- Doubles as a mini-fridge for beverages
- Not as cold as your kitchen fridge
- Takes up valuable counter space
- Takes time for it too cool down
- Hums loudly
This cute and compact FaceTory mini-fridge is the ideal way to extend the life of your beauty products. At just ten pounds, this 10-liter fridge can hold all sorts of your astringents, face creams, serums, and more. It has removable shelving to allow for easy storage of bottles and jars of different sizes. It’s also a great place to store your jade roller, and under-eye creams so they can help to reduce swelling and puffiness.
At just 9.65 x 11.42 x 13.39 inches, it won’t take a ton of your counter space, and you can also keep a few mini-water bottles in there for a cool drink when you first get up. It also features a clear dry erase board to keep notes on your stored products, and their expiration dates. The door has a built-in shelf that’s perfect for storing sheet masks, leaving the adjustable shelves for your other products.
If you opt to take out the shelving, it can also hold up to 12 cans of your favorite beverages. A hot and cold button allows you to chill or keep products like food warm.
Find more FaceTory Portable Coral Beauty Fridge information and reviews here.
3. KUPPET Classic Retro Compact RefrigeratorPrice: $159.99Pros:
Cons:
- Cool retro design
- Internal space is easily adjustable
- Holds more than it looks like it would
- Door shelves can even accommodate a two liter bottle
- More expensive than many
- Louder than some
- Doesn't offer heating option as well as cooling
If you’re looking for a compact beauty fridge that can easily fit in with your cool retro vibe, the Kuppet Mini Fridge is a great option that’s versatile and roomier than it looks. With 1.6 cubic feet of storage capacity, it is perfectly sized to keep your favorite cosmetics, masks, and eye creams cool and can stow your beverages and snacks at the same time.
Inside, it features removable glass shelves that allow you to customize your storage space to accommodate all the things you want to keep handy, and the door storage shelves can handle cans as well as a two-liter bottle. Temperatures can easily be adjusted from 32 – 50 degrees Fahrenheit with a simple turn of the control knob.
This mini fridge has internal LED lights so it’s simple to assess contents without digging, and the high elasticity door seal means it won’t lose cold air and run constantly, although even while it’s running, it’s fairly quiet. If you’re looking for a larger profile, but you love the retro design, check out the Kuppet 2-Door mini fridge and freezer.
Find more KUPPET Classic Retro Compact Refrigerator information and reviews here.
4. Chefman Portable Mirrored Mini FridgePrice: $59.63Pros:
Cons:
- Comes with a standard plug as well as a car charger
- Heats and cools with the flick of a switch
- Mirrored front is perfect for quick makeup touchups
- Holds a six pack
- Removable shelf
- Smaller than others
- No door storage
- Some difficulties with customer service reported
When you’re looking for a truly portable option that’s flexible enough to keep your beauty products cool, or your baby bottles warm, the Chefman mini fridge is an ideal choice. At just 7 x 9.5 x 10 inches, this clever unit has an easy carry handle and it comes with both a standard home outlet and car charger included. That means you’ll be ready for whatever, where ever.
With the flip of a switch, you can go from cooling to warming mode, and back. The mirrored door makes it simple for quick makeup touchups anywhere, and when you want to stay refreshed, it’ll also hold six 12 ounce cans of your favorite frosty beverage. You can also use it to warm or cool your facial treatments to provide a more spa-like experience at home.
If you’re looking for a mini fridge that is space-saving but you don’t really need the mirror option, Chefman has another model that’s super affordable and well-rated.
Find more Chefman Portable Mirrored Mini Fridge information and reviews here.
5. Cooluli Mini Beauty FridgePros:
Cons:
- Ideal for cosmetics storage
- Heats and cools making it extremely flexible
- Comes with three charging options to use on the go
- Integrated handle
- Door latch can be iffy
- Condensation tends to build up inside
- Keeps things cool but not refrigerator cold
At just four pounds, the Cooluli beauty fridge might seem like a lightweight, but it’s far from it with respect to its features and popularity. This little fridge, like many others, offers you the option of heating and cooling so it’s perfect for storing sensitive cosmetics, warming up face masks, or chilling out with drinks and snacks.
Truly portable, it’s just 7.25 x 10.25 x 10.75 inches in size, so it won’t steal too much space whether it’s on your bathroom counter or the seat of your car. It comes with a removable shelf and features a door storage rack as well. You can choose from either heating or cooling functions with a simple switch on the back.
An integrated handle makes it easy to carry anywhere, and it comes with a standard plug, car charger, and a USB charger that allows you to use the charged unit as a power bank. It will hold six 12 ounce cans at once, so it’s your perfect road trip companion.
Find more Cooluli Mini Beauty Fridge information and reviews here.
6. NaCot Mini Beauty FridgePrice: $57.99Pros:
Cons:
- One of the most efficient at cooling to lower temps
- Internal storage racks plus indoor storage
- Heats up to 140 degrees Fahrenheit
- Freon-free
- Takes more counter space
- Draws 60 watts of power when starting up
- Integrated handle is oddly large
If you’re looking for a beauty fridge with a slightly larger capacity, but you don’t want to bump all the way up to a dorm or garage fridge, the Nacot mini-fridge is the perfect in-between size solution. With a six liter capacity, it will keep up to eight 12 ounce cans of your favorite beverages cold, or your beauty products perfectly chilled and at the ready.
This cute little fridge has the ability to cool contents down as far as 68 degrees below the ambient temperature, but it also warms foods up to about 140 degrees as well. Two storage shelves allow you to organize your beauty products or snacks and a door shelf is the perfect place to stow face masks and other narrow items.
At just about 5.5 pounds, this fridge is versatile for home, office, and travel use. It comes with both standard and car charging plugs.
Find more NaCot Mini Beauty Fridge information and reviews here.
7. AstroAI 9 Liter Mini FridgePrice: $79.99Pros:
Cons:
- Lots of storage space for small cosmetics containers and larger water bottles
- Heating and cooling options make it super versatile
- Works in your car as well as at home
- Three color options
- Loud when the fan is running
- Door handle feels flimsy
- Interior shelves don't stay in place when moving
There’s hardly anything more annoying than spending a ton of money on cosmetics, only to have them separate or go bad before you can use them – especially if you’ve stocked up when they’re on sale. The AstroAI 9 Liter Mini Fridge is an ideal way to keep your products stored and fresh for whenever you want and need them.
This fridge can plug into a regular 110v outlet, but it can also be used in a 12v cigarette lighter plug, and it comes with both charging cord options included, so if you want to use it for traveling, you can. And, because it cools as well as hears, it gives you so much flexibility in terms of how often you’ll use it for other reasons.
This unit cools up to 32-degrees below ambient temperature and holds small cosmetics jars neatly stacked, but it also is sizeable enough for both 12-ounce cans and 20-ounce water bottles. It can also keep warm meals at temperatures up to 150 degrees Fahrenheit. The two temperature modes maximize the versatility of this handy fridge at home and on the road. It also features a self-locking recessed door handle. Get it in three different color options.
Find more AstroAI 9 Liter Mini Fridge information and reviews here.
8. Frigidaire Mini Portable Compact Personal FridgePrice: $44.49Pros:
Cons:
- Works in standard household outlet or 12V car outlet
- Holds up to six soda cans or lots of cosmetics
- Heats and cools at the flip of a switch
- Smaller capacity than many
- It's loud when running
- Handle is flimsy and can break if not used carefully
When you’re looking for a grab and go solution to either keep your cosmetics cool or warm things warm, this Frigidaire micro-fridge is a terrific way to go. It can chill lots of small and tall creams and lotions, or up to six 12 ounce cans of soda or other frosty beverages. Because it’s so flexible, it’s a great travel companion that won’t take up much space as it’s just 5 x 5 x 7. 5 inches in size.
This cosmetic fridge is so simple to switch up, with easy controls on the back for heating or cooling at the flip of a button. The thermoelectric unit that does the work is a greener solution for the environment as it doesn’t produce any CFCs or refrigerants, so it’s safe to use in an enclosed space. This unit comes with both a standard wall cord and an adaptor for your 12V car outlet.
When you’re using it in the car, the top handle makes it easy to grab and we love the fact that it even has a drink holder on top that’s a nice little added amenity.
Find more Frigidaire Mini Portable Compact Personal Fridge information and reviews here.
9. Finishing Touch Flawless Mini Beauty FridgePrice: $53.99Pros:
Cons:
- Well-designed to look upscale
- Efficient storage for large lotions and small creams
- Storage basket in the door is ideal for sheet masks
- Pretty small
- Door storage basket doesn't fit many sheet masks
- Door doesn't seal as tightly as some
When looks matter, the Finishing Touch Flawless beauty fridge has rose gold accents on white that give an upscale look to a utilitarian appliance. This four-liter beauty fridge fits in a small footprint as it’s just 10.25 inches deep by 7.5 inches wide by 11 inches tall. It efficiently maximizes storage with an internal shelf for small jar storage with a lower compartment that’s ideal for larger bottles of facewash and lotions. The door has a narrower storage basket that’s perfect for sheet masks.
This little fridge would also be ideal for the new mom who is pumping and storing her breast milk so she can save and keep it cool without having to get out of bed to do so.
Find more Finishing Touch Flawless Mini Beauty Fridge information and reviews here.
10. CROWNFUL Mini FridgePros:
Cons:
- Four liter capacity
- Internal storage plus extra storage on the back
- Allows you to cool or warm
- Small and portable
- Must let the unit rest for 30 minutes before switching between heating and cooling
- Takes more time than some to reach proper temperature
- Cords tend to unplug from the machine
If you’re shopping for a cosmetic fridge but you’re on a budget, you can still get a well-rated model like this CROWNFUL Cosmetic Fridge for an affordable price. Of course, the fact that it’s adorable in addition to efficient and affordable only adds to the appeal, but this four-liter fridge can cool as well as heat, so you get plenty of flexibility to use it in all kinds of situations.
Inside it has an upper shelf, lower shelf and a wide door caddy for masks. The back of this makeup fridge even has a spare caddy shelf for added space. Easy to use controls are on the back and so you can switch between heating and cooling after giving it a bit of a rest. While it can maintain warmth, it isn’t designed to heat up cold or frozen items.
It comes with both a household plug-in cord and a car adaptor cord as well. The top features a handrail that allows you to easily pick it up and at less than five pounds empty, it’s pretty darned portable.
Find more CROWNFUL Mini Fridge information and reviews here.
11. Frigidaire Mini Portable Personal FridgePrice: $29.98Pros:
Cons:
- Frigidaire is a brand you can trust
- Cute retro design with a window in the door
- Good for home and in-car use
- A small size that doesn't steal bathroom counter space
- Doesn't get super cold
- Door handle isn't sturdy enough
- Fan runs loud
If you’re that person for whom brand reputation means everything, you’ll want to look at this Frigidaire compact beauty fridge. Freon-free, it uses advanced semiconductors that are free of CFC’s and refrigerants, making it better for the environment. Gotta love eco-friendly options when you can find them, right?
This little fridge is the perfect chill pill for your cosmetics, snacks, or sodas, and you’ll love the clear window that lets you see what’s stowed inside. Perfect on a bookshelf, or your countertop, it measures in at 10.25 x 7.5 x 10.25 inches and weighs less than five pounds. A great option for your next road trip, it comes with a car charger as well as a standard plug.
Find more Frigidaire Mini Portable Personal Fridge information and reviews here.
Why Should I Get a Beauty Fridge?
The truth is, both heat and sunlight can seriously affect your cosmetics, and not in a good way according to the beauty editors at Vogue. when you're spending a substantial amount of cash on products to take care of your complexion, you want your investment in them to pay off in visible results.
Organic makeup products especially rely on natural ingredients that have a shorter shelf-life than those filled with chemicals. Plus, there's nothing that feels quite as good as popping your jade roller or eye cream out of the makeup fridge because the cooling effect naturally reduces swelling and puffiness.
Does Makeup Actually Go Bad?
If you've never thought about it, you may have been using makeup that's old but you just didn't want to waste it. I get it because I keep foundations for different levels of my tan, and since I'm a minimalist on weekdays, my mascara is probably a year old at this point.
Why should we worry about that? Turns out it can be tough to tell when makeup has expired unless it's that case of dried up mascara or seriously waxy lipstick. But the experts at Marie Claire tell us there's more to worry about with old makeup. Over time, cosmetics can become contaminated with bacteria that are bad for your health in general.
And when you think about the hot steamy environment in your bathroom, it's easy to see how germs can proliferate.
Can a Beauty Fridge Increase My Makeup's Shelf Life?
It's a great question to consider, most especially when traveling according to The Zoe Report. While powders left in a hot car are generally fine, think about your lipsticks and concealer sticks. Left in the heat they can become a melted mess. That's why we like the compact beauty fridges that offer car plug adaptors so you can travel with your makeup and know it'll arrive safe and intact.
What Goes In a Beauty Fridge?
You can put literally anything that will fit in a beauty fridge, but there are some products that simply benefit from refrigeration, while there are others that just feel better and more refreshing when chilled.
Women's Health recommends keeping your toners and eye creams refrigerated as well as nail lacquers, eyeliners, and other things too. Since many of them are quite petite in size, we especially encourage putting your organic makeup and other beauty products inside as most are preservative-free.
