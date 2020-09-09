11 Best Beauty Fridges to Keep Your Cosmetics Fresh

Most mini-fridges can double as snack and drink coolers, and many even offer a heated option, so if you’re looking for a warming spa experience at home, just put your massage creams and lotions inside and reset the temp.

These mini-fridges will keep your favorite face creams, serums, and eye creams cool so they’ll feel even better on your skin and naturally reduce puffiness. They’re also great for toners which feel especially soothing when they’re nice and cool.

If you spend a lot on cosmetics, particularly organic items that have ingredients that may be temperature sensitive, you’ll want to maximize your investment by keeping them in a beauty fridge.

Why Should I Get a Beauty Fridge?

The truth is, both heat and sunlight can seriously affect your cosmetics, and not in a good way according to the beauty editors at Vogue. when you're spending a substantial amount of cash on products to take care of your complexion, you want your investment in them to pay off in visible results.

Organic makeup products especially rely on natural ingredients that have a shorter shelf-life than those filled with chemicals. Plus, there's nothing that feels quite as good as popping your jade roller or eye cream out of the makeup fridge because the cooling effect naturally reduces swelling and puffiness.

Does Makeup Actually Go Bad?

If you've never thought about it, you may have been using makeup that's old but you just didn't want to waste it. I get it because I keep foundations for different levels of my tan, and since I'm a minimalist on weekdays, my mascara is probably a year old at this point.

Why should we worry about that? Turns out it can be tough to tell when makeup has expired unless it's that case of dried up mascara or seriously waxy lipstick. But the experts at Marie Claire tell us there's more to worry about with old makeup. Over time, cosmetics can become contaminated with bacteria that are bad for your health in general.

And when you think about the hot steamy environment in your bathroom, it's easy to see how germs can proliferate.

Can a Beauty Fridge Increase My Makeup's Shelf Life?

It's a great question to consider, most especially when traveling according to The Zoe Report. While powders left in a hot car are generally fine, think about your lipsticks and concealer sticks. Left in the heat they can become a melted mess. That's why we like the compact beauty fridges that offer car plug adaptors so you can travel with your makeup and know it'll arrive safe and intact.

What Goes In a Beauty Fridge?

You can put literally anything that will fit in a beauty fridge, but there are some products that simply benefit from refrigeration, while there are others that just feel better and more refreshing when chilled.

Women's Health recommends keeping your toners and eye creams refrigerated as well as nail lacquers, eyeliners, and other things too. Since many of them are quite petite in size, we especially encourage putting your organic makeup and other beauty products inside as most are preservative-free.

