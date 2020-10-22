11 Best Barber Chairs For Sale: Compare, Buy & Save

If you really want to make a visual splash, check out this traditional-style Barberpub round-back chair with intricate metal cutouts.

There’s a lot to like here so let me break it down. To get it out of the way, this thing is beautiful. It steals the show in a barbershop and it’s the kind of thing that creates buzz after folks leave. The prominent metal frame (aluminum tinted different colors for each style) gives you that old-world look but the tufted cushions are thick, high-density foam for modern comfort.

When it says it’s heavy duty, it means it and has a weight limit of 700 pounds. The footstool has prominent legs with rubber feet for better support and a 27-inch chrome base for more stability. I like that the footrest swings up for easy rotation and that there’s an inset of padding for more comfort when the client is reclining.

The upholstery is bi-cast leather which isn’t 100% real leather but it also isn’t vegan as it does contain some leather. You’ve heard of top grain leather? Think of this as middle to bottom grain leather. It’s technically leather but also coated in polyurethane which gives it extra protection and the faux leather grain texture that bi-cast simply doesn’t have. It’s a neat cheat to get leather seats without the leather price.

(If you’re looking to stick with the vintage-but-improved look, check out my article on the 100-year commemorative Wahl 1919.)

It comes in seven different color combinations including red and black, black, army green and black, and grey frame with black leather.

The chair comes with a one-year warranty and the hydraulics have a height range of 21.6 inches to 27.9 inches.