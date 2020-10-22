11 Best Barber Chairs For Sale: Compare, Buy & Save

Articles on how to choose a barbershop tend to give this advice: check the condition of their barber chairs. If folks are seeing ratty, torn up chairs from the window, they’ll probably keep on walking. Invest upfront in something quality that you know will last and put your best foot forward. A new chair is often a better choice than a used chair, so here are our top picks for your shop. For something more all-purpose, consider a salon chairs.
1. BR Beauty K.O. Professional Barber ChairPrice: $630.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Holds up to 350 pounds
- Extra wide chrome base
- Two year warranty on hydraulics
- Footrest with stabilizing legs
- Reclines with elevating footrest
- Adjustable headrest
- Weight limit too low for some
- Too bulky looking for some
- Seat is a little narrow
It reclines, elevating the footrest for extra comfort, and has 360 rotation. The K.O. Professional Barber Chair is sturdy, comfortable, and professional. It’s highly adjustable to suit each client with heavy duty hydraulics to raise and lower the chair as well as an adjustable headrest to accommodate taller clients.
The steel frame is covered in plush cushioning which provides support and comfort. An extra wide, weighted chrome base and footrest with support legs prevent tipping when your clients are getting into and out of the chair.
With a seat width of 20 inches and a weight limit of 350 pounds, this barber chair can accommodate most clients, but not all. It has a similar weight capacity as many salon chairs and some may find that to be not enough. The hydraulics in this chair come with a two year warranty and are rated at 550 pounds, so you know the pump is built to last.
Find more BR Beauty K.O. Professional Barber Chair information and reviews here.
2. BarberPub Heavy Duty Vintage ChairPrice: $999.90Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Stand-out vintage look
- Three colors to choose from
- 700 pound weight limit
- Bi-cast leather upholstery
- Reclines to 123 degrees
- 360 degrees of rotation
- One year warranty
- Adjustable headrest
- Swinging padded footrest
- Bigger investment upfront
- Devotion to vintage isn't for everyone
- Bi-cast leather isn't vegan
If you really want to make a visual splash, check out this traditional-style Barberpub round-back chair with intricate metal cutouts.
There’s a lot to like here so let me break it down. To get it out of the way, this thing is beautiful. It steals the show in a barbershop and it’s the kind of thing that creates buzz after folks leave. The prominent metal frame (aluminum tinted different colors for each style) gives you that old-world look but the tufted cushions are thick, high-density foam for modern comfort.
When it says it’s heavy duty, it means it and has a weight limit of 700 pounds. The footstool has prominent legs with rubber feet for better support and a 27-inch chrome base for more stability. I like that the footrest swings up for easy rotation and that there’s an inset of padding for more comfort when the client is reclining.
The upholstery is bi-cast leather which isn’t 100% real leather but it also isn’t vegan as it does contain some leather. You’ve heard of top grain leather? Think of this as middle to bottom grain leather. It’s technically leather but also coated in polyurethane which gives it extra protection and the faux leather grain texture that bi-cast simply doesn’t have. It’s a neat cheat to get leather seats without the leather price.
(If you’re looking to stick with the vintage-but-improved look, check out my article on the 100-year commemorative Wahl 1919.)
It comes in seven different color combinations including red and black, black, army green and black, and grey frame with black leather.
The chair comes with a one-year warranty and the hydraulics have a height range of 21.6 inches to 27.9 inches.
Find more BarberPub Heavy Duty Vintage Chair information and reviews here.
3. Artist Hand All Purpose Hydraulic Modern Barber ChairPrice: $299.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Holds up to 440 pounds.
- Five inches of lift
- Comfortable with high density small cell foam cushioning
- Wide chrome base
- Reclines and has adjustable headrest
- 360 degrees of rotation
- Some assembly
- Doesn't look traditional
- Too bulky for some
The Artist Hand’s Barbershop Chair is a substantial chair with the appearance of a good, hefty armchair. With a steel frame, 21.5-inch seat width, and weight capacity of 440 pounds, this chair is great for clients of all sizes.
The high-density small-cell foam, and there’s lots of it, provides comfort and support that won’t flatten out in only a few months. The sturdy hydraulics have five inches of lift.
A wide chrome base and large footrest with two stabilizing legs help to keep the chair stable. Its headrest is adjustable and the whole chair reclines 130 degrees. It also has 360 degrees of rotation.
This chair might be a little too bulky for smaller spaces or some tastes, but if you’re looking for that masculine, recliner aesthetic, this is a good choice for the price.
Find more Artist Hand Hydraulic Modern Barber Chair information and reviews here.
4. Theo Heavy Duty Hydraulic Barber Chair by Skin ActPrice: $888.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Classic vintage style
- Very little assembly needed
- 900 pound weight capacity
- One year warranty
- Reclines almost flat
- Towel bars
- No stabilizing legs on the footrest
- Heavy
- Pricier than some
This Theo barber chair from SkinAct has a true vintage look and construction built to last.
The strong steel frame can hold up to 900 pounds and its high density cushioning can hold to years of use. This chair has a 21.5 inch wide seat and the hydraulics can be adjusted from 23 inches tall to 31 inches tall.
It comes with a one year warranty. I like that this chair needs a lot less assembly than some other models, but if you love putting furniture together, that may not be a deciding factor.
Find more Theo Heavy Duty Hydraulic Barber Chair by Skin Act information and reviews here.
5. Dream In Reality Belgrano Heavy Duty Barber ChairPrice: $875.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Holds up to 750 pounds
- Classic black and white look
- High density memory foam
- One year warranty
- Adjustable and removable headrest
- Reclines down to 55 degrees
- Slightly smaller chrome base
- No everyone loves wheels on the foot rest
- Pricier than some
The Belgrano Heavy Duty Barber Chair by Dir Salon Furniture has impressive durability and a classic look with black upholstery and white piping.
This chair and hydraulic pump have a weight capacity of 750 pounds so your clients can feel supported and safe when they’re reclined in your chair. And they can really lay back–the Belgrano reclines from 45 to 55 degrees with a lock so that you can customize the angle to your clients’ preferences.
The headrest is adjustable and removable depending on your needs and the cushioning under the faux leather vinyl is high-density memory foam to conform to all body shapes. The footrest has two-wheeled support legs for stability and also so the chair can still be rotated as needed during the cut even if the support legs are on the ground.
This is a great all-around chair with a stylish vintage look. It’s also available in red.
Find more Dream In Reality Belgrano Heavy Duty Barber Chair information and reviews here.
6. BarberPub All Purpose ChairPrice: $699.90Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Choice of color and stitching style
- 360 degrees of rotation
- Reclines to 140 degrees
- 400 pound weight limit
- Adjustable headrest
- Hydraulic lift
- One year warranty on frame
- 400 pounds isn't enough for some
- Needs assembly
- Stitching can catch over time
If you want something that visually stands out without going over the top, try some added stitching with this chair from BarberPub.
This chair his right in the middle for me with hints of vintage style and sleekness and comfort of more modern looks. I like the large footrest and adjustable, as well as removable, headrest.
The stitchwork is eye-catching. If you’re not a fan of the stitching you can get this same chair with stitching that matches the color of the chair for a more subtle effect. It’s available in several colors including black with white stitching, black with black stitching, red with white stitching, and red and black.
It reclines to 140 degrees and the hydraulics can lift the seat from 22.4 inches to 28.7 inches tall.
Find more BarberPub All Purpose Chair information and reviews here.
7. Bsalon Hydraulic Barber ChairPrice: $385.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Holds up to 800 pounds
- Unique black and tan upholstery
- Adjustable headrest
- Reclining with elevated footrest
- The color combination isn’t for everyone
- Bulky look to it
- No towel bar
This robust chair has a weight capacity of 800 pounds. For the price, that’s an unbelievably sturdy, high performing chair. The black and tan design sets it apart from traditionally plain black chairs and has a bit of a retro look to it. The Bsalon chair has 360 rotation, adjustable headrest, hydraulic lift of four inches, and reclining seat with an elevated footrest.
It has wide, chrome circular base is low profile and the footrest has added legs for even more stability. Faux leather upholstery covers contoured cushioning that cradles your clients. It’s a really great entry barber chair that will last you while you get established. This design is available in the colors: brown and sand, black, and black and red.
Find more Bsalon Hydraulic Barber Chair information and reviews here.
8. LCL Beauty Reclining HydraulicC hair With Oak AccentsPrice: $309.88Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Holds up to 400 pounds
- Wide seat
- Stable base
- Reclining backrest with raising footrest
- Adjustable and removable headrest
- Real oakwood accents
- Requires assembly which is a little tricky
- Not as long-lasting as others
- Not everyone loves the wood and black look
This LCL Beauty chair has stylish look with real oakwood armrests and faux woodgrain accents. It has a decently wide seat at 20 inches wide (inside the arms) so your clients can feel comfortable. Feeling squished is not relaxing. The shape of the backrest also provides extra support for clients who need it.
With a 400-pound weight capacity, this chair ought to support most of your larger clients. The chrome base is 27 inches across and creates a very stable foundation. The adjustable headrest comes off for easier access or for shorter clients and the hydraulic pump raises the chair from 19.5 inches high to 25.5 inches high.
The reclining mechanism allows you to lock the chair at several stages of incline so you can customize the tilt to your client’s preferences. The footrest, with attached leg supports, also raises up when the chair reclines.
It has a classic antique look that evokes the old days. My main issue with this chair is that it isn’t as easy to assemble as some of the others. If you’re handy, then think of it as a project. If that’s not your thing, call over your friends who frequent Ikea and you can get it sorted in an hour or two. Or get a chair that requires less assembly.
Find more LCL Beauty Reclining Hydraulic Chair information and reviews here.
9. Artist Hand All Purpose Barber ChairPrice: $159.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Holds up to 330 pounds
- All purpose chair
- Reclines and has adjustable headrest
- Six inches of adjustment
- Weight limit not high enough for everyone
- Looks more like a styling chair
- Narrow base
If you’re on a budget, an all purpose chair is the way to go. It doesn’t try to do all the things higher-end barber chairs do which is a good thing on that kind of budget.
The Artist Hand chair has more of the look of a salon chair, but offers the reclining and adjustable headrest features that you expect from a barber chair.
With a weight capacity of 330 pounds, this won’t be sturdy enough for larger clients, but is decent for an affordable all purpose chair.
If you have heavier or extremely tall clients, this likely won’t be the chair for you. But if you’re just starting out and don’t have the budget or room, this might be your chair for now.
If you run a salon and are looking for a chair that meets both needs, this is a good choice for that as well. The black vinyl is classic and the polished wood armrests add a unique touch.
Find more Memphis All Purpose Barber Chair information and reviews here.
10. Icarus Polk Hydraulic ChairPrice: $679.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Classic vintage style
- Reclines to 45 degrees
- Trusted brand
- Adjustable headrest
- Stabilizing feet
- No weight capacity listed
- Open back has less support
- No arm towel rack
I love the quilted look on this chair from Icarus. It’s not as bulky looking as others and the open back and sides make for a very roomy seat.
The Polk reclines to 45 degrees and has an adjustable height of 22 inches to 29 inches–not a huge range, but decent. There are small stabilizing feet underneath the footrest and the headrest is adjustable.
Find more Icarus Polk Hydraulic Chairinformation and reviews here.
11. Kenzo Vintage-Style Chair by Skin ActPrice: $1,499.90Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- High end, trusted brand
- Eye-catching Japanese-influenced style
- 1000 pound weight capacity
- Sturdy hydraulic lift
- Towel bar
- Reclines and has reversable footrest
- Durable
- Footrest doesn’t have stabilizing legs
- Bigger investment upfront
- This style isn't for all shops
This is as elegant as a barbershop chair can be. Inspired by Japanese architecture, the stainless steel construction of the Kenzo is packed with both intricate detailing and strength.
With a 1000 pound weight capacity, this chair puts its money where its mouth is when it comes to claims of durability. Comfort is seen to by high-density foam, reversible footrest, and an adjustable headrest.
It reclines to what looks like 45 degrees and the hydraulic pump offers height adjustment of 23 inches to 31 inches.
Find more Kenzo Vintage-Style Chair by Skin Act information and reviews here.
You can be giving the most stylish cuts around, but their cut is the last thing a potential client is going to see when checking out a new barbershop. First, you have to get them in your chair.
Potential clients are being advised to judge your shop by the state of your furniture, the tidiness of your counters, and their overall first impression of the appearance of your shop.
Barber chairs vs. salon chairs.
The difference between these two chair types is part function and part aesthetic. Barbershop chairs must recline to be able to give a proper shave. Salon chairs might recline but as they're mainly for hairstyling and makeup, it's not a necessity.
Barbershop chairs tend to run on the heftier side and have a more masculine look to go with the masculine environment of the traditional barbershop. Salon chairs tend to be more neutral or feminine to fit in salon.
Salon chairs do tend to be more affordable, but also less sturdy. Barber chairs are larger and have higher weight capacities. If you have larger clients, skimping on your chair could end up being unsafe.
However, if you're just starting out and your budget is tight, a quality reclining salon chair is better than picking up a cheap barbershop chair that's going to quickly look like it's falling apart. Once you've established your client base, you can invest in some truly impressive chairs.
One way to maximize your budget is to make sure you're not leaving any savings on the table. If you're not already aware of Amazon Business Accounts, they're free, for businesses of all sizes, allow for multiple linked accounts, and qualify you for exclusive business discounts.
