13 Best Home Laser Hair Removal Devices That Work

If you’re looking for a smooth solution to body hair, and you’re totally ready to stop shaving, waxing and epilating your unwanted fuzz, you’ll want to start zapping sooner than later.
You’ll note that many companies call their technologies by different names, and operate slightly differently from one other. We tend to favor those with more continuous light flashes, allowing you to minimize treatment times while maximizing results. We’re here to help you discover the best at home laser hair removal devices so you can look forward to smooth skin ahead.
Be sure to read the rest of our article following the reviews as it provides lots of useful information to help ensure you can make the most informed choices.
1. Editor’s Choice: Braun Silk-Expert Pro 5 IPL Hair Removal SystemPrice: $329.94Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Effective and reducing hair and regrowth
- Fits well in hand
- Fast treatment times
- Automatic skin sensor adjusts on the fly
- Three comfort modes
- It still hurts
- Pretty spendy compared to others
- Some complaints about short shelf life
- Can be difficult to use on chin and upper lip
Braun Silk-expert Pro 5 is the newest and fastest IPL hair removal option from Braun. The Braun Silk-expert Pro 5 system can result in permanent hair reduction in as little as four weeks. It works beneath the skin’s surface by targeting the melanin in the hair follicle, helping to break the cycle of hair regrowth. With continued, regular use, it helps prevent unwanted hair from reaching the skin surface.
Skin tone varies across different parts of the body, with each tone requiring a specific energy level to target the melanin. Only Braun Silk-expert has the unique SensoAdapt skin tone sensor which continuously reads your skin tone at an astounding 80 times per second. It then automatically adapts the light intensity for best efficacy and safety. This removes the guesswork of having to match your skin tone against the complicated color matching charts that many other devices require.
The Braun Silk-Expert IPL provides fast treatments suitable for large parts of the body such as legs or arms. Amazingly fast, you can now treat both legs in as little as five minutes, without a lot of pain or compromising on effectiveness. It also offers 10 energy levels, so you don’t have to compromise comfort while effectively removing hair. With 400,000 flashes, this home laser hair remover will last you a long time, before the light cartridges require replacement.
Find more Braun Gillette Venus Silk-Expert IPL 5001 Hair Removal System information and reviews here.
2. Tria Beauty Hair Removal LaserPrice: $449.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Effectively removes hair
- Easy to use
- Far less expensive than professional laser treaments
- Automatic settings
- It hurts
- Doesn’t remove blonde, white, gray or red hair
- Not suitable for use on areas with tattoos
- It takes time and patience
The Tria Hair Removal Laser 4X is an FDA-cleared at-home hair removal laser. It is specially designed with advanced features to deliver professional, permanent results and laser-smooth skin from head-to-toe. It uses professional-strength laser hair removal technology, preferred by nine out of 10 dermatologists, to deliver 70 percent hair reduction within three months.
How does it work? The Tria laser targets the pigment in your hair and then permanently disables the hair follicle’s ability to regrow hair. Some great features of the Tria Laser 4X include faster treatment times, a digital display and a pulse counter to make sure you are operating it correctly to get the best possible results.
The Tria laser costs just a fraction of what you’d pay for professional treatments from a dermatologist. If you’re looking to remove lighter hair colors such as naturally white, blonde, red or gray, the Tria might not be a suitable choice. These hair colors simply will not absorb enough of the laser’s energy to disable the hair follicle.
Because even at-home laser hair removal can be harsh on your skin, Tria Beauty Finishing Serum helps rejuvenate your skin after each treatment.
Tria also makes a breakthough Age Defying Laser. For more age defying beauty devices, check out our guide to the best wrinkle removers.
Find more Tria Beauty Hair Removal Laser information and reviews here.
3. DEESS Permanent Hair Removal Device Series 3 PlusPrice: $149.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Dual use device comes with both hair removal head and acne treatment head
- Affordable compared to many
- Fast treatment times
- 350,000 flashes last a long time
- Not effective for all hair colors
- Huge list of contraindications
- Button contols are configured poorly
This cool tool is actually a two in one device that tackles both excess body hair, and treats acne-prone skin, both with the same technology. With two heads that perform their different functions, this could save you hundreds of dollars if you’re dealing with both issues.
This DEESS Permanent Hair Removal Device comes with 350,000 flashes, and delivers fast treatment times of just eight minutes per arm or leg, with 25 flashes per minute. In six to 12 weeks, you can have 90 percent less body hair than before, and upkeep just requires the occasional maintenance session.
We think you’ll like the ergonomic handle, and bulb placement which makes it easy to avoid exposing your eyes. For acne treatments, 2-3 times per week is recommended during a breakout phase, or once per week for maintenance during clear phases. Again, this device does come with a long list of contraindications, so be sure to read thoroughly before buying.
If you’re looking for a multi-function device that targets unwanted hair, acne, and overall skin rejuvenation, the DEESS ICE COOL IPL Hair Removal Device comes with a two-year warranty which certainly provides ample time to try all three functions. Naturally, it comes with a much higher price tag, but you’ll save in the long run versus buying the hair remover alone and then purchasing a wrinkle removing laser as well.
Find more DEESS Permanent Hair Removal Device Series 3 Plus information and reviews here.
4. BoSidin Facial & Body Painless Permanent Hair RemoverPrice: $259.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Easy to use thanks to coninuous flashes
- Uses improved technology for long lasting results
- Far less painful than many
- Cooling technology keeps skin irritation at bay
- On the more expensive side
- It still is painful for some
- Takes time for lasting results
If pain is one of the main things that’s been holding you back when it comes to trying laser hair removal at home, this new device from BoSidin might be what finally pushes you over the top. It boasts nearly painless hair removal for men and women using a slightly different technology than traditional IPL devices.
With 450,000 flashes, it will last for years, making both initial hair removal and follow up treatments possible. It features Optimal Pulse Technology – a system that offers the best of both traditional lasers and IPL devices, promoting both effective hair removal and leaving your skin silky and smooth. It continuously accumulates heat inside the hair follicle, making it more effective at preventing future hair growth.
Comfort is a key with this device. AI technology reduces the time between flashes, making the process more seamless and easy. 360 degree surround cooling technology means treatment areas are rapidly cooled, shrinking pores and avoiding skin irritation from treatments. You’ll also appreciate that this device comes with eye protection.
Find more BoSidin Facial & Body Painless Permanent Hair Remover information and reviews here.
5. LumaRx IPL Hair Removal DevicePrice: $379.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Effective for hair removal
- Small and easy to handle for treating facial areas
- Well priced
- Reasonably rated by Amazon purchasers
- It hurts
- Time and patience required
- Not effective on light blonde, grey, white or red hair
- It too small to tackle large areas like legs and arms
The LumaRx IPL at home laser hair removal device claims their users experience up to a 94 percent reduction of unwanted hair. Pioneered by one of the nation’s leading dermatologists, LumaRx utilizes IPL (Intense Pulsed Light) technology, which is one of the most effective technologies for long-lasting hair removal.
It employs the same technology used by skin care professionals. This gives you many of the same benefits of professional treatments, but with the convenience of scheduling the time and place that works for you. Ideal for large and small areas all over the body, including female facial hair, it can also be used on underarms, bikini line, arms, legs, chest and stomach.
The LumaRx should only be used on light to medium skin tones. This device comes with a built-in skin tone tester that is designed to help prevent treating skin that may be too dark. The light energy targets dark colored hairs, and works best on black, dark brown or dark blond hair. LumaRx will not be as effective on peach fuzz or lighter hair colors such as light blond, red, gray or white.
If you’ve got a more substantial goal than defuzzing your face and armpits, you might opt for the LumaRX Full Body Laser. With a three by two centimeter treatment window and 65,000 flashes, the full-body device is ideal for larger areas like legs and arms, and deliver more intensive treatments.
Men who are looking to remove chest hair and back hair might want to consider this more robust device. It promises up to 94% hair reduction in just three treatments, over the course of one month. With summer on the way, you still have plenty of time to look great for the beach or pool party.
Find more LumaRx IPL Hair Removal Device information and reviews here.
6. Silk’n Flash & Go Hair Removal DevicePrice: $349.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Effective at diminishing hair
- Easy to change lamp cartridges
- Less painful than some
- Small and easy to handle
- Requires eye protection
- Lamp life can be less than promoted
- Treatments can irritate or burn skin
- Takes a lot of time and patience
Silk’n Flash & Go is an innovative, light-based hair removal device designed for use on the entire body, including the face, to provide permanent results. Flash & Go is loaded with 5,000 pulses of hair removal energy which yields professional-quality results, at a much lower cost than visits to a physician.
The high tech design of the Flash & Go applicator allows you to properly target and zone into any area that you’d like hair removal treatment. Flash & Go is especially useful for treating sensitive areas like bikini lines or smaller, targeted zones like your underarms.
FDA cleared to ensure your safety, Flash & Go’s pulse speed means quicker treatment times with less discomfort. Flash & Go doesn’t need additional cartridges – a bonus compared to many. The Silk’n Infinity features a more portable size, but serves a wider range of skin tones and hair colors. The built-in Failsafe Sensor helps prevent damage to your skin.
With just two to four self-treatment sessions, most users have noticed visually diminished hair. That’s comparable to results produced by professionally administered laser procedures. With Flash & Go, 80 percent of users experienced a noticeable reduction in hair after just three months.
Find more Silk’n Flash & Go Hair Removal Device information and reviews here.
7. Remington iLIGHT Pro Plus Quartz Hair Removal SystemPrice: $389.49Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Good for men and women
- Works with time and patience
- Long cord makes it convenient to use
- Fast treatment times
- Cannot be used to remove facial hair
- shape can make it difficult to use on hard to reach areas
- Does not work for everyone
- Can cause pain and skin irritation
Fast, gentle and easy to use, the Remington iLIGHT Pro Plus Quartz Hair Removal System has an ultra-fast flash rate that lets you treat areas like your underarms and bikini line in about a minute each. Most people find the treatment sensation less painful than other at home laser hair removal systems.
With this device, you never have to take a break between treatments to recharge. The Remington iLIGHT uses the same IPL technology used by dermatologists. It is good for use by both men and women, but only for hair removal below the neck, including legs, underarms, bikini line, chest, stomach and arms. The product should not be used anywhere on or around the face, head, ears or neck.
If two of you are using the device, you’ll want to get additional Pro Plus Quartz replacement lights. You will begin seeing results, and visibly smoother skin within just a few weeks of starting your treatments. After just three treatments, you will see permanent results. After your initial treatment regimen of three times over the span of one month, just use the iLIGHT Pro Plus Quartz for touch-ups as needed.
Find more Remington iLIGHT Pro Plus Quartz Hair Removal System information and reviews here.
8. Silk’n Sensepil Professional Grade Home Hair Removal DevicePrice: $204.35Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Corded unit means no worries about dead batteries
- Works well even on sensitive skin
- Large treatment spot size
- It hurts, of course
- Hard to tell what areas you’ve already treated, so you may miss spots
- Not effective for everyone
- Must wear special eye protection while using it
Silk’n SensEpil is a physician-approved home-use device for obtaining laser like hair removal results. Silk’n SensEpil uses highly sophisticated Home Pulsed Light (HPL) technology to safely and effectively provide you with proven long-term hair removal results.
Because effective hair removal takes a number of sessions over many weeks, you can further inhibit hair regrowth with Stop Hair spray inhibitor. As with all hair removal devices, of course, there’s some pain involved, both physically and financially.
Refill light cartridges are pretty spendy, but this unit’s cartridges are quite long lasting. Users of this HPL device are pretty ebullient about the effectiveness of the machine, so it likely makes the price of the light cartridges well worth it.
Find more Silk’n Sensepil Professional Grade Home Hair Removal Device information and reviews here.
9. Veet Infini’Silk Pro Hair Removal SystemPrice: $179.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Comfortable in the hand, so it’s easy to use
- Corded system allows for longer use times
- Effectively removes hair for most people
- Large head allows for greater coverage, more quickly
- It still stings
- Cannot be used on tatooed skin
- Not effective on all skin types and hair colors
- Not for use on the face
We’d all love to have touchably smooth skin without shaving and waxing. Veet’s Infini’Silk is an FDA-cleared IPL hair removal device for both women and men, designed specifically to give you the longest lasting, smooth skin. This light-based IPL laser hair removal system for home use harnesses the same technology found in many clinics, spas, and salons, so you can enjoy permanent hair reduction results at a fraction of the cost for professional hair removal treatments.
Simply treat your skin with the intense pulsed light IPL hair removal technology. You’ll see and feel the permanent results in as few as four to five treatments. Veet Infini’Silk is ideal for hair removal from your underarms, arms, stomach, bikini line, legs, back, and chest. Other features include a skin color sensor, skin contact sensor, five light energy levels, and corded operation.
Find more Veet Infini’Silk Pro Hair Removal System information and reviews here.
10. Remington iLIGHT Ultra Face & Body Hair Removal SystemPrice: $774.98Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Good for body hair on men and women
- Works effectively on female facial hair
- Long cord makes it convenient to use with no recharging
- Fast and fairly comfortable treatment regimen
- Cannot be used to remove male facial hair
- Among the most expensive
- Does not work for everyone
- Can cause pain and skin irritation
Fast, gentle and easy to use, the new iLIGHT Ultra Face and Body laser hair removal device has an ultra-fast flash rate lets you treat areas like your underarms and bikini line in about a minute. After just three treatments you see a discernible difference.
The important difference between this home laser hair removal machine and the iLIGHT Pro is the ability to use it on your face, but only if you’re a woman. It is not recommended for men’s facial hair. Most people find the treatment sensation comfortable and you never have to take a break between treatments to charge your device.
The Remington iLIGHT Ultra Face and Body Hair Removal System is intended for the use on male and female body hair on underarms, bikini line, legs, arms, chest and stomach. It’s also great for use on female facial hair on the cheeks, sideburns, chin, neck areas and above the lip.
The iLIGHT Ultra Face and Body device works best on medium to darker hair colors, and will not work effectively on light colored hair like white and grey. It is less effective on lighter hair colors like light blonde or red. It does work on many skin types from fair to medium, however it is not recommended for dark or black skin.
Find more Remington iLIGHT Ultra Face and Body Hair Removal System information and reviews here.
11. SensiLight Mini 100 IPL Hair Removal SystemPrice: $59.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Reduces hair growth over time
- Works on the face as well as the body
- Very affordable compared to many
- 100,000 pulses means a long shelf life
- Yes, it hurts
- Cord may make it somewhat awkward to use
- Not as effective for darker complexions
- Not recommended for blonde, grey or red hair
The SensiLight Mini 100 hair-reduction system makes expensive salon hair-removal treatments a thing of the past. The high-capacity lamp can produce up to 100,000 flashes, which means you’ll never have to worry about refill cartridges. That makes this nifty hair removal device, trouble and worry free as well as less expensive than others requiring bulb replacements.
This is an affordable introduction to laser hair removal at home. FDA-cleared and clinically proven reactive pulsed light technology takes the widely known IPL technology one step further, incorporating unique sensors that continuously react to your skin’s specific needs with every single pulse.
This hair remover is a plausible option for achieving silky-smooth skin on targeted regions of the body. Like most home laser hair removal machines and IPL devices, the Mini 100 works best on dark hair or hair that contains more melanin.
12. BoSidin Facial & Body Permanent Hair RemovalPrice: $139.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 350,000 flashes can last more than a decade
- Comes with eye protection
- UV filter protects skin from damage during treatments
- Helps to eliminate hair by up to 96 percent
- Treatment times seem slow
- Marketed for facial hair, but package warns against using it for that
- Not effective for all hair colors
This well-rated BioSidin IPL device uses the same technology employed by dermatologists to give you close to professional hair removal results in the comfort and privacy of your own home. With just three treatments you’ll begin to see a significant decrease in the amount of existing and hair, and new hair growth will be significantly minimized.
Safe for use on your face, arms, legs, and underarms, this device comes with an ice compress head to cool down skin that’s being zapped. The integrated UV filter helps to prevent your skin from damage during your treatments, and because it has five different energy settings, it’s flexible enough to customize your treatments.
It comes with a quartz light that delivers up to 350,000 flashes, or enough for full body treatments for more than a decade. We love that this comes with safety glasses included as you know by now, eye protection is a must. Sadly this device isn’t recommended for blonde, grey, white or red hair.
Find more BoSidin Facial & Body Permanent Hair Removal information and reviews here.
13. Feeke C1 Pro IPL Hair Removal DevicePrice: $99.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- More flashes than many
- Fewer treatments required to deliver results
- Adjustable energy level to suit your comfort needs
- Less painful than some
- Not effective for every user
- Takes an investment of time to complete treatments
- Some reports of technical glitches
As you know by now, buying an IPL device means you’re going to want enough flashes to actually do the job without having to replace bulbs and other components. The Feeke IPL device has an astounding 999,999 flashes to make sure you get a sufficient number of treatments to remove that stubborn unwanted hair.
This device promises up to 96% hair removal with just a single treatment per week during your first four weeks of use, then one treatment every two weeks during weeks five through eight, and treatments as needed after that. Initial sessions remove your existing hair, while weeks five through eight concentrate on new hair growth, with maintenance from then on.
We appreciate the fact that this IPL device comes with eye protection and a razor, as it’s recommended you remove excess hair before beginning treatments. You can also adjust the energy level to your comfort level, because as you know, this isn’t a pain free process. As with most, this device is only suitable for golden to brown and black hair, and skin types from light brown to fair skin.
Another positive is the incredibly affordable price, in fact, it’s one of the most affordable on our list, and yet more highly rated than some of the super spendy brands.
Find more Feeke A1 Pro IPL Hair Removal Device information and reviews here.
I hate to admit this in public, but I'm hairy. While that would be great if I were a manly sort of man, the bad news, in this case, is that I'm a woman. A woman with hairy arms, prickly legs and, as the years go by, even a fuzzy face. (If you could see me, you'd note that I'm blushing now.) In my family, we jokingly call it "the pelt". All our women are endowed with fantastic heads of hair, but that also means we're super-hairy everywhere else.
After years of waxing, bleaching, creaming, plucking, shaving, (and nicking,) my poor skin just needs a break. Maybe yours does too. I decided it was time to look into home laser hair removal because treatments at the dermatologist are crazy expensive. You might be surprised to find out how widely laser technology is being used - but it's safe for everything from wrinkle removal to teeth whitening. Check out this list from the FDA.
How Do You Choose the Best Home Laser Hair Removal Device?
Home laser hair removal might seem like a great solution to your particular issue, but there are lots of points to consider when choosing a device. Let's run through some of the things you should vet before you buy.
Price
Home laser hair removal doesn't come cheap. These devices can cost from the hundreds to the thousands, depending on the kind of investment you're willing to make. As you might imagine, those that are more spendy tend to get higher reviews for overall performance.
Hair Color & Skin Tone
Home lasers deliver intense light pulses (IPL) to your skin that target dark hairs and stop the follicles from producing new hair. That's great if you only have dark hair, but lots of people don't. In fact, most at home lasers make it clear - they simply aren't effective for blonde, grey, white or red hair.
The good news is that you'll find a few new additions to this list that do effectively target those hair colors, and they also work on a wider variety of skin tones. Most lasers aren't recommended for people with medium-dark or dark complexions, however, one newer product even works for black skin, and all hair colors. That's a major breakthrough in laser hair removal at home.
Pain Factor
Something you should know up front is that all IPL devices all involve some level of pain. Each light pulse delivers a stinging sensation, akin to a rubber band being snapped repeatedly. You'll need to decide if you can handle 30-40 minutes of that for every treatment you do.
Eye Protection
Something I didn't know, until now, is the importance of appropriate eye protection. Laser light pulses can be damaging to your eyes, per the National Institutes of Health, and in fact, some, (but not all) of the devices clearly state that you shouldn't use them on your face. That may rule some devices out if you're looking to target those sneaky little mustache and beard hairs that keep popping up.
If you're worried about the impact of lasers on your eyes, you could also consider facial epilators as an alternative.
Time Commitment
Results aren't instant. Each of these home laser hair removal machines requires you to regularly take the time for treatments, in order to deliver the best results. Treatments involve slowly guiding your hair remover across a targeted area, such as your arms or legs, and allowing the remover to send light pulses to small sections of your skin. Some claim to be effective in just three treatments over six weeks. Others suggest the treatment time may be many months longer to get hair removal that lasts.
Nearly all of the home laser hair removal devices indicate that you will need to do maintenance treatments over the long haul, but that seems perfectly reasonable if you're looking at a mostly hair-free future, right?
While you're doing your initial series of treatments, and even afterward, you will have some hair regrowth. To prevent ingrown hairs that can get irritated or form lumps and bumps, I recommend doing regular exfoliation treatments with either facial scrubs and peels, as well as body scrubs for your arms and legs. There is also a wide range of new creams and lotions that help to inhibit hair regrowth between treatments.
Bringing it Together
No one device is perfect for all people. I have found a group of devices, at a variety of price points, that are the best of the best. And now, you can even access high-end, professional machines to use at home if you're up for a more substantial investment. Be prepared to spend a thousand dollars, or even more, on salon level machines.
Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program and other affiliate advertising programs and may receive a commission if you purchase a product via a link on this page.