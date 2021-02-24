7 Best Beard Straighteners for the Modern Viking: Ranked

Taming that wild beard doesn’t have to be hard. So long as you’ve got the right tools for the job and a small amount of patience, keeping your beard full and healthy is child’s play. With that in mind, here are the best beard straighteners for men to pick up in 2021.

Will Beard Straighteners Damage Your Beard?

You're going to see the term "No damage," a lot on beard straightening products. That is, however, completely false and misleading.

Heat damages hair. That isn't just confined to beard straighteners either. Regular straighteners and even hair dryers cause damage to hair proteins. That's because hair is fragile and blasting heat into the cuticles can cause breakage or unwanted bends if you're not careful.

Suffice to say, as a former hairdresser, the term "No damage," makes me roll my eyes.

There is a slight catch, though. No one knows what levels of heat cause damage. Everyone's hair is different, and given everyone looks after their hair differently, it's impossible to gauge what will and won't cause damage.

As with head hair, you shouldn't wash your beard daily as it removes natural oils that help prevent against damage and breakage. Twice a week max is more than enough. You could also pick up a quality beard oil for use after straightening to help protect and nourish it.

If you do find yourself with damage, Healthline has some home remedies (including honey) to help strengthen back the bonds.

As a general rule with any kind of straighteners, start off on the lowest heat and see what you can get done. If the lowest heat isn't enough, then try upping the heat. Using the highest heat won't kill off your beard straightaway, but if you keep using it daily, without attempting to care for it, you're going to run into problems.

If all this is a little alarming, there's no need to worry. I've been using beard straighteners (along with oil and balms) for a while and my beard still has its natural shine. So long as you're looking after your beard after each straightening session, you'll be fine.

When To Trim Your Beard

The first time you trim your beard is an exercise in pure, undiluted fear. Thankfully it does get easier the more you do it. Believe me, I've been there.

One of the problems lots of men run into is over-preening. Trimming your beard too regularly will result in less bulk, leaving you with an almost shaved area on the sides and a long underneath (which you absolutely do not want).

The trick when it comes to trimming is to focus on not cutting the length. With your clippers at a 90-degree angle, around half an inch from the sides of your face, run them directly straight down while maintaining that 90-degree angle.

Think of it as cutting the air next to your beard rather than the beard itself. This will allow you to remove any wispy, sticking-up bits while keeping the length of your beard intact.

In short, whenever your beard hair starts trying to reach the moon, that's when you need a light trim. So long as you don't remove the length, and only kill off the stragglers, you'll always have a stylish beard.

How Often Should You Wash Your Beard?

To most, this is the most obvious statement ever. In reality, some men go to extremes on either end of the scale: Some don't wash it enough, while others opt for disinfecting their beard (no, really!).

Honestly, unless you're working in a sewer, you don't need to disinfect your beard. I would advise everyone on skipping the soap and water combo, though. Soap is oftentimes too harsh to be used to clean hair. What you want is a good beard shampoo and conditioner like the Viking Revolution Set.

Again, aim to wash your beard no more than twice a week. If you're using product on your beard, you'll absolutely want to wash that off to keep it clean. Conversely, you don't want to wash it too often as that'll remove the natural coating that helps to protect hair from damage like split-ends and breakage.

Best Beard Shaping Tool

I've had a beard for a long, long time, and even now I still can never get the shape to be a perfect curve. Plus with hairdressers now harder to get to, shaping tools have never been more in-demand.

What's the best beard shaping tool? I'd have to go with the Beard Black Shaping Tool, simply because of how affordable it is.

Shaping tools are a love/hate kind of deal, so you don't want to get the most expensive product when you're starting out. You want something that will do the job with minimal fuss.

As for how to use this shaping tool, it's really simple. Just hold it to your face, line it up, then go in with your favorite razor. It's that simple.

