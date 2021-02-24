7 Best Beard Straighteners for the Modern Viking: Ranked

Taming that wild beard doesn’t have to be hard. So long as you’ve got the right tools for the job and a small amount of patience, keeping your beard full and healthy is child’s play. With that in mind, here are the best beard straighteners for men to pick up in 2021.
Also of Interest: 13 Best Hair Loss Treatments for Men
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $110.00 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $49.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $35.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $33.95 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $19.91 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $34.97 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $20.31 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
-
1. KUSCHELBÄR Pro Cordless Heated Beard Straightener | Best for Short and Long BeardsPrice: $110.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Works with most lengths of beards
- Designed by a hair stylist
- Best coverage
- Best overall
- Price
- Some people prefer corded
- Again, price
The KUSCHELBÄR Pro Cordless Heated Beard Straightener is brought to you by celebrity stylist Jeff Chastain. If you’re wincing at the price, it’s because this straightener is the best of the best. It’s that simple.
The element that makes this beard straightener so great is the 3D heated plate, which can straighten beards from half an inch in length. Yes, there’s finally a straightener for short beards. Wonder will never cease, eh?
In a similar vein, the arched design helps to flatten out individual hair, resulting in straighter hair compared with other, flat designs. Nice!
It’s also got three heat settings, a 30-minute auto-off, and best of all, it’s cordless, meaning you don’t need to worry about cables getting in the way.
Sure, this is the most premium offering out there. But then it’s justified tenfold in the clever design and ability to work with most beard lengths. If you’re still at the growing-out stage, this is the one for you.
- Time to Heat: Not Stated (it’ll be fast, though)
- Swivel Cord: N/A
- Auto-off Safety Feature: Yes
-
2. Vikicon Wireless Beard Straightening CombPrice: $49.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Multiple settings for different beard types/length
- Actually gets rid of curls
- Wireless
- Heats up in 60 seconds
- Not ideal for shorter beards (under one inch)
- Takes a while to charge
- Instructions could be clearer
It’ll come as no surprise to would-be Vikings that the Viking-branded Vikicon makes some of, in not the, best beard straighteners out there.
The Vikicon Wireless Beard Straightening Comb understands what men need when it comes to beard care and jams everything into a travel-sized package free from wires.
In terms of heat, despite its smaller form factor, this Vikicon comb can reach heat levels of 375 degrees Fahrenheit for those of us with beards that just refuse to stay down. For regular coarse beards, 340 degrees Fahrenheit should suffice, while for guys lucky enough to only have a few hairs out of place, the lower setting of 300 degrees should do the job.
Does the Vikicon wireless comb work? In a word, yes, and it’s all thanks to the clever design. There’s a lot of fancy tech-speak here (like negative ion vents), but the short of it is it’s designed to work with beards. A flat ceramic plate provides heat, while the bristles are anti-perm. They’re spaced out bristles, too, which work best for adding texture and keep everything as straight as possible.
Finally, this bad boy heats up within 60 seconds. So yes, this really is perfect for when you’re in a rush and need to look like a real boy.
- Time to Heat: 60 seconds
- Swivel Cord: Yes
- Auto-off Safety Feature: Yes
-
3. Vikicon Beard Straightener Plus BlamPrice: $35.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Gets the job done with minimal fuss
- Comes with a beard balm and oil
- Super hot
- No ideal for short beards (under one inch)
- Not wireless (but that's fine)
- Very little to find fault with
I’m a big fan of what Vikicon puts out. These are high-quality products that get the job done with minimal fuss.
This Vikicon Beard Straighter Kit is a solid alternative to the wire-free offering. If you’re not a fan of charging something prior to use, there’s nothing wrong with opting for something with cables. I know we live in a wireless world these days, but sometimes plugging something in is just … simpler, you know?
The advantage of opting for corded beard straighteners is you get a higher heat output. The max here is 450 degrees Fahrenheit, which is hot enough to style almost any type of unruly beard or fry an egg on. For thick or coarse beards, 320 to 375 degrees is recommended, and for medium and thinner beards, 250 to 300 should get everything nice and straight.
While the phrase “no damage,” is a little misleading, this straightener is designed to cause as little damage as possible. There’s even a four-second lock timer to avoid accidentally smushing it into your face.
As with the wireless outing, this straightener utilizes a ceramic plate with spaced out bristles, which as I’ve said before, are the best when it comes to styling beards.
Also in this pack is a Vikicon balm and oil. If you’re not using a beard oil or balm already (what are you thinking?!), these are the kind of add-ons you want included. You should always look after your beard and keep it healthy and strong. That’s doubly true when using heat.
- Time to Heat: 30 seconds
- Swivel Cord: Yes
- Auto-off Safety Feature: Yes
-
4. Tame’s Beard Straightener for MenPrice: $33.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Loads of different heat settings
- Just... works
- More of a paddle brush design for greater coverage
- Isn't recommended for beards below two-inches in length
- Bland design (it is designed for men, though)
- No extras thrown in
Another one of the best beard straighteners comes in from Tame’s.
Starting off, it’s got a negative ion generator for frizz reduction, which is great news for folks with thicker, wildly beards. It’s also got a ceramic heater to keep a nice and even heat distribution, and a rather solid safety feature in that it auto turns off after 30 minutes. Believe me, even the safest of us end up forgetting to turn these things off. That feature really should be present in every beard straightener.
In terms of design, what we’ve got is very similar to the offerings by Vikicon. That’s not to say Tame’s is a copycat by any means, but the design is sound and doesn’t need too much fiddling with. If it works, why change it up for the sake of it?
There are a total of 12 temperature settings, ranging from 250 to 450 degrees Fahrenheit. That is a lot of different settings to play around with to find out what works best for you and your beard. One thing to note, Tame’s does recommend this straightener for use on beards of at least two-inches for the best results. It’s possible one-inch beards will still benefit from the straighteners, but anything shorter and I’d suggest growing it out a little more first.
This product also comes with a seven-day returns policy should you find it’s not to your liking. You really can’t get fairer than that.
- Time to Heat: Not Stated
- Swivel Cord: Yes
- Auto-off Safety Feature: Yes
-
5. Beard Straightener with Beard Balm and Beard Growth OilPrice: $19.91Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Budget-friendly
- Also travel-friendly
- A better option for shorter beards
- Comes with beard growth oil, balm, and also an eBook for some reason
- Won't work with really short beards
- Smaller size may not be for everyone
- I don't know why it comes with an eBook
If you’re after a budget-friendly option for someone with a shorter beard, this Beard Straightener with Beard Balm and Beard Growth Oil Pack is the way to go.
First, let’s talk about this beard growth oil. I know! It’s very snake oil salesman, isn’t it? That said, certain oils can aid hair growth. It won’t be a magic fix where you wake up with a ZZ Top beard, but it should speed up the process somewhat.
Plus, to be honest, everyone should be using a beard oil of some description. If it also helps it grow? Even better.
As for the beard straightener itself, this one offers up heat settings in the range of 356 degrees Fahrenheit to 428 degrees and is designed for soft, thin, curly, or thick beards. And, yes, it’s got an auto turn-off mechanism that kicks in after 30 minutes.
One cool feature I love, as with Tame’s, this straightener features a 360-degree swivel cable, meaning you don’t need to always reposition the cable when it gets stuck (looking at you, hair clippers!).
Although there’s no mention of what length your beard needs to be to get the most out of this, I’ve heard good things about this with shorter beards around the one-inch mark. Two-inches is ideal, but you should be able to notice a difference even at one-inch.
Oh, and it comes with an eBook. I’m not sure why. It just does. For people who want to read about beards, I guess.
- Time to Heat: 30 seconds
- Swivel Cord: Yes
- Auto-off Safety Feature: Yes
-
6. Beardclass Beard Care and Straightener KitPrice: $34.97Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Solid bundle deal
- Slighter wider teeth for greater coverage
- Comes with extras
- Better alternatives on this list
- Not everyone will need the extras on offer
- The keyring is pointless
If you’re after an all-in-one solution, look no further than the Beardclass Beard Care and Straightener Kit. This thing has everything you could need.
Beard straightener? Check. Wooden beard comb? Check. Plastic beard comb, boar hair brush, mustache scissors, and carry bag? Also, check. It comes with a keyring as well but that’s just overkill at this point.
Aside from all the extras, these straighteners have a lot going for them. On the heat side of things, we’ve got a range of 248 degrees Fahrenheit to 410 degrees. That’ll do. It’s enough to play around with and work out what heat level works best for your beard.
It’s also got slightly wider teeth on the inside than some of the others on this list, which are sure to help provide an even heat distribution.
The main hook here is the extras, so let’s break this down into a question: Do you want or need all those extras? If you’ve yet to buy all the tools to keep your beard healthy and the best it can be, this is a solid deal. If however, you’ve already got all the paraphernalia you need, maybe skip this one.
- Time to Heat: 40 seconds
- Swivel Cord: Yes
- Auto-off Safety Feature: Not Stated
-
7. Andis 38300 ProfessionalPrice: $20.31Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Good for short beards (BUT!)
- Good for long beards (BUT!)
- Affordable
- People are going to end up burning their face if they're not careful
- Works on shorter beards, but is safer on long beards
- On/Off is in an awkward place
Right. Do not jump straight to buying this item without thinking about it first.
The Andis 38300 Professional is as weird as they come. It’s part tongs, part comb. The result? Something that works surprisingly well.
The beauty of this design is it works for both short and long beards because it’s a heated comb in the most literal sense possible.
The comb here is ceramic, so the heat is going directly to the hair. Heat-wise you’re looking at a maximum of 450 degrees Fahrenheit across the 20 different settings.
However, I do need to stress the importance of safety while using them. Treat these like you would hair straighteners or anything hot. For shorter beards, yes, it’ll work, but if it’s too hot you could end up burning yourself if you’re not careful. For shorter beards, I’d recommend going with anything that isn’t this as it’s not directly designed for beards. I know very few beard straighteners work with short beards, but the risk of burning yourself is very high. Is it worth the risk?
And if you ignore all of this, for the love of God don’t use it on any setting higher than the lowest.
- Time to Heat: 30 seconds
- Swivel Cord: Yes
- Auto-off Safety Feature: Yes
Will Beard Straighteners Damage Your Beard?
You're going to see the term "No damage," a lot on beard straightening products. That is, however, completely false and misleading.
Heat damages hair. That isn't just confined to beard straighteners either. Regular straighteners and even hair dryers cause damage to hair proteins. That's because hair is fragile and blasting heat into the cuticles can cause breakage or unwanted bends if you're not careful.
Suffice to say, as a former hairdresser, the term "No damage," makes me roll my eyes.
There is a slight catch, though. No one knows what levels of heat cause damage. Everyone's hair is different, and given everyone looks after their hair differently, it's impossible to gauge what will and won't cause damage.
As with head hair, you shouldn't wash your beard daily as it removes natural oils that help prevent against damage and breakage. Twice a week max is more than enough. You could also pick up a quality beard oil for use after straightening to help protect and nourish it.
If you do find yourself with damage, Healthline has some home remedies (including honey) to help strengthen back the bonds.
As a general rule with any kind of straighteners, start off on the lowest heat and see what you can get done. If the lowest heat isn't enough, then try upping the heat. Using the highest heat won't kill off your beard straightaway, but if you keep using it daily, without attempting to care for it, you're going to run into problems.
If all this is a little alarming, there's no need to worry. I've been using beard straighteners (along with oil and balms) for a while and my beard still has its natural shine. So long as you're looking after your beard after each straightening session, you'll be fine.
When To Trim Your Beard
The first time you trim your beard is an exercise in pure, undiluted fear. Thankfully it does get easier the more you do it. Believe me, I've been there.
One of the problems lots of men run into is over-preening. Trimming your beard too regularly will result in less bulk, leaving you with an almost shaved area on the sides and a long underneath (which you absolutely do not want).
The trick when it comes to trimming is to focus on not cutting the length. With your clippers at a 90-degree angle, around half an inch from the sides of your face, run them directly straight down while maintaining that 90-degree angle.
Think of it as cutting the air next to your beard rather than the beard itself. This will allow you to remove any wispy, sticking-up bits while keeping the length of your beard intact.
In short, whenever your beard hair starts trying to reach the moon, that's when you need a light trim. So long as you don't remove the length, and only kill off the stragglers, you'll always have a stylish beard.
How Often Should You Wash Your Beard?
To most, this is the most obvious statement ever. In reality, some men go to extremes on either end of the scale: Some don't wash it enough, while others opt for disinfecting their beard (no, really!).
Honestly, unless you're working in a sewer, you don't need to disinfect your beard. I would advise everyone on skipping the soap and water combo, though. Soap is oftentimes too harsh to be used to clean hair. What you want is a good beard shampoo and conditioner like the Viking Revolution Set.
Again, aim to wash your beard no more than twice a week. If you're using product on your beard, you'll absolutely want to wash that off to keep it clean. Conversely, you don't want to wash it too often as that'll remove the natural coating that helps to protect hair from damage like split-ends and breakage.
Best Beard Shaping Tool
I've had a beard for a long, long time, and even now I still can never get the shape to be a perfect curve. Plus with hairdressers now harder to get to, shaping tools have never been more in-demand.
What's the best beard shaping tool? I'd have to go with the Beard Black Shaping Tool, simply because of how affordable it is.
Shaping tools are a love/hate kind of deal, so you don't want to get the most expensive product when you're starting out. You want something that will do the job with minimal fuss.
As for how to use this shaping tool, it's really simple. Just hold it to your face, line it up, then go in with your favorite razor. It's that simple.
See Also:
Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program and other affiliate advertising programs and may receive a commission if you purchase a product via a link on this page.