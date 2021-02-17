Best Coconut Shampoo: 11 Ways to Tame Your Mane

It seems like everyone these days is crazy about coconut. Whether you’re cooking with it, cleansing with it, or slathering your body with the latest coconut concoctions, there’s no doubt about it – coconut products are growing in popularity for a reason.

Besides the fact that coconut tastes great and smells like the best beach vacation ever, it has some amazingly positive attributes as a shampoo ingredient, especially if you’ve got dry, coarse, curly or damaged hair which behaves best with more moisture and a gentler blow dryer.

That’s not to say you can’t have the tropical experience of coconut shampoo, even if you have normal or oily hair, because you can. That’s why we’ve looked at coconut shampoos that contain a variety of this fruit’s amazing by-products including coconut oil, coconut milk, and coconut water. Look for all the specifics for each of them at the bottom of this post.

Just toss on some Jimmy Buffet tunes, jump in the shower, and lather up with the best coconut shampoo for your hair type. Every one of our recommendations will tame your mane, and leave your locks ever so smooth and shiny.