10 Best Drugstore Retinol Skincare to Repair and Renew

The Ordinary’s Granactive Retinoid 5% in Squalene contains a stable, water-free solution of 0.5% ester of all-trans retinoic acid that improves skin texture and reduces aging signs, like discoloration, fine lines, and wrinkles. Ideal for any skin type, the vegan formula is made cruelty-free and with no alcohol, silicone, water, sulfates, and parabens.

To use, apply to your face each evening (after water-based serums but before heavier creams or treatments).