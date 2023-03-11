10 Best Drugstore Retinol Skincare to Repair and Renew

If you’re tired of a lengthy, multistep skincare regime and just want something that does it all, retinol is where it’s at. This vitamin A derivative not only fights aging signs like fine lines and wrinkles, but it helps clear up acne, controls oil, and stimulates collagen production for healthy, glowing skin. The best part is you certainly don’t need to spend much. And you can get started now with these best drugstore retinol products.
1. Editor's Choice: The Ordinary Granactive Retinoid 5% in Squalane
Cons:
- Creates smooth, even skin over time
- Evens out dark spots
- Easily spreads, don't need much
- Didn't absorb well for some
- On the oilier side
- Some didn't see as effective results as others
The Ordinary’s Granactive Retinoid 5% in Squalene contains a stable, water-free solution of 0.5% ester of all-trans retinoic acid that improves skin texture and reduces aging signs, like discoloration, fine lines, and wrinkles. Ideal for any skin type, the vegan formula is made cruelty-free and with no alcohol, silicone, water, sulfates, and parabens.
To use, apply to your face each evening (after water-based serums but before heavier creams or treatments).
Find more The Ordinary Granactive Retinoid 5% in Squalane information and reviews here.
2. Tree of Life Vitamin C, Retinol, and Hyaluronic Acid Serums
Cons:
- Corrects discolorations & smoothes lines
- Skin looks & feels smoother & hydrated
- Controls oil & shrinks pores
- Some didn't see dramatic change
- May initially cause breakouts but most adjust
- Felt too heavy for some
You’ll get a triple bang for your buck with this serum trio from Tree of Life. The package includes vitamin C serum, retinol serum, and hyaluronic acid serum to help you get brighter, firmer, moisturized skin day and night. All formulas are cruelty-free, tested by dermatologists, and made for any skin type.
In the morning, use the vitamin C serum, then the hyaluronic acid serum to brighten, lessen discolorations and dark spots, and smooth and hydrate the skin. Then, before bed, apply the retinol serum followed by the hyaluronic acid serum to reduce the look of wrinkles and fine lines, fade age spots, boost elasticity, and soothe the skin.
Find more Tree of Life Vitamin C, Retinol, and Hyaluronic Acid information and reviews here.
3. No7 Pure Retinol Night Repair Cream
Cons:
- Improves skin tone & texture
- Absorbs quickly & very hydrating
- Leaves skin plump, smooth & glowing
- On the thicker side
- Slight medicinal smell
- May not be ideal for very oily skin
No7’s fragrance-free Pure Retinol Night Repair Cream is formulated with pure retinol, in a slow-release oil encapsulation, to gently and visibly repair and transform the skin with as little irritation as possible. It’s designed to target aging signs like uneven tone and texture, wrinkles, and fine lines, restoring moisture to the skin and making it firmer and younger-looking, and bisabolol and shea butter work to soothe the skin.
A study of 92 users over 6 weeks found their face and neck looked and felt younger, firmer, hydrated, and more even-toned after using this cream.
To use, apply each evening to the face and neck in small upward circles. Let absorb before applying other products.
Find more No7 Pure Retinol Night Repair Cream information and reviews here.
4. Olay Regenerist Retinol 24 Night Moisturizer (+ free bonus)
Cons:
- Skin looks smoother, firmer & younger
- Absorbs fast, non-greasy
- Gentle enough for sensitive skin
- Can take time to see results
- Too harsh/drying for some
- Day cream doesn't have SPF
Olay’s Regenerist Retinol 24 Night Moisturizer is a super hydrating night cream containing the brand’s vitamin B3/niacinamide & retinoid complex that quickly soaks into the skin and works for 24 hours to deliver anti-aging results like smoother, brighter, firmer, wrinkle-free skin as it works to regenerate and rejuvenate overnight. Over time, you’ll see improvement in your skin’s tone and texture – think firmer with fewer wrinkles, dark spots, and discolorations. The formula is free of phthalates, fragrance, and mineral oil. To use, apply liberally before going to bed.
Bonus: the cream comes with a free one-week sample of Olay Regenerist Whip Fragrance Free Face Moisturizer, which you can use during the day.
Find more Olay Regenerist Retinol 24 Night Moisturizer information and reviews here.
5. Neutrogena Retinol Regenerating Cream & 0.5% Power Serum
Cons:
- Huge improvements in dark spots
- Skin feels and looks tighter & smoother
- Absorbs quickly & leaves no residue
- Scent not for everyone
- Can be irritating near the eyes
- May take a while to see results
This travel-size duo of Neutrogena’s Rapid Wrinkle Repair Regenerating Cream and Rapid Wrinkle Repair Retinol Pro+ 0.5% Power Serum is compact and convenient, making it the perfect hydrating, anti-aging solution when you’re traveling or on the go. And they’re made without mineral oil, dyes, and parabens.
The serum contains the brand’s highest pure retinol concentration (0.5%) and nourishing emollients that combat dullness, fine lines, wrinkles, and discolorations. As your next skincare step, the cream hydrates and plumps with plenty of moisture to awaken dull skin while it works hard beneath the surface to reduce the look of lines, wrinkles, and dark spots.
Find more Neutrogena Retinol Regenerating Cream & Power Serum information and reviews here.
6. RoC Retinol Correxion Anti-Aging Wrinkle Night Serum
Cons:
- Removes discolorations and wrinkles
- Super hydrating, leaves skin smooth
- Very gentle, ideal for sensitive skin
- May feel a bit greasy (but dries fast)
- Some didn't see consistent results
- One capsule not enough for some
RoC’s lightweight, unscented, fragrance-free, and dermatologist-tested Retinol Correxion Anti-Aging Wrinkle Night Serum is an overnight solution that contains the brand’s pure, concentrated retinol and bioderived antioxidant formula, which speeds up the removal of old, dull surface skin cells and reveals fresh ones which result in healthier, more vibrant skin. The serum is proven to smooth fine lines, crow’s feet, and wrinkles, and even out dark spots and circles, discolorations, and acne scars. Plus, it floods your dry, parched skin with hydration and leaves it silky smooth.
Each single-use, biodegradable capsule is tightly sealed for optimal freshness. Even better, clinical studies have shown nearly no irritation with the continued use of RoC’s retinol.
Find more RoC Retinol Correxion Anti-Aging Wrinkle Night Serum information and reviews here.
7. Kiehl's Retinol Skin-Renewing Daily Micro-Dose Serum
Cons:
- Many quickly saw smoother, younger-looking skin
- Leaves skin glowing and radiant
- Works seamlessley with other products
- Pricey, but you don't need much
- Pump doesn't dispense much at once
- Some didn't see dramatic results
Kiehl’s quick-absorbing, potent yet lightweight Retinol Skin-Renewing Daily Micro-Dose Serum contains just the right amount of retinol for daily use to improve the look and feel of your skin, along with ceramides and peptides that encourage gentle cell turnover for younger-looking skin. The formula is free of fragrance, parabens, phthalates, and mineral oil, and the best part is it won’t dry, peel, or irritate your skin. It simply helps reduce wrinkles, firm the skin, even out texture and tone, and minimize pores.
The serum is incredibly simple to add to your skincare routine, day or night, for any skin type, and even for first-time retinol users or those with sensitive skin.
Find more Kiehl's Retinol Skin-Renewing Daily Micro-Dose Serum information and reviews here.
8. La Roche Posay Retinol B3 Serum
Cons:
- Leaves skin clean, smooth & younger-looking
- Heals and clears up skin, shrinks pores
- Non-irritating & gentle
- May be an adjustment at first
- Some found it smells unpleasant
- Not moisturizing enough for some
La Roche-Posay’s Pure Retinol Face Serum with Vitamin B3 hydrates and resurfaces the skin as it fights aging signs like lines, wrinkles, and sun damage. Unscented and free of oil and parabens, the noncomedogenic, dermatologist and allergy-tested serum is super lightweight and ideal for any skin type, including sensitive skin. It contains niacinamide vitamin B3 to soothe and restore the skin, pure retinol vitamin A derivative to improve the look of wrinkles and fine lines, and hyaluronic acid humectant to hydrate and moisturize.
To use, apply 3-4 drops each evening to your face and neck, avoiding contact with the eyes.
Find more La Roche Posay Retinol B3 Serum information and reviews here.
9. Honest Beauty Honestly Pure Retinyl Serum
Cons:
- Brightens & evens out skin tone
- Firms skin, reduces breakouts
- Quick-absorbing, light, refreshing, non-greasy
- Excessive packaging
- Can be drying but most adjust
- Some found pump tricky to use
Honest Beauty’s Honestly Pure Retinyl Serum contains retinyl linoleate, a vitamin A derivative that exfoliates and helps to diminish the look of wrinkles and fine lines. As well, hyaluronic acid floods your skin with the hydration and moisture it craves and makes it feel bouncier and more elastic. This vegan, cruelty-free, fragrance-free, and dermatologist-tested nighttime serum helps to smooth, revitalize, even out, and improve your skin’s texture, giving you a more radiant, youthful glow. You also don’t need to worry about any parabens, phthalates, BHT, mineral oil, dyes, or synthetic fragrances being present.
To use, massage into cleansed face and neck each evening. Follow with moisturizer.
Find more Honest Beauty Honestly Pure Retinyl Serum information and reviews here.
10. CeraVe Resurfacing Retinol Serum
Cons:
- Clears acne & scarring
- Skin texture & tone improvements
- Gentle enough for sensitive skin
- Scent not for everyone
- Some reported issues with pump
- Some didn't see dramatic change
This resurfacing retinol serum from CeraVe contains encapsulated retinol that helps to refine and smooth your skin while diminishing the look of pores and post-acne scarring marks. Niacinamide calms and soothes skin, while licorice root in the formula brightens and evens skin tone, and ceramides restore the skin’s protective barrier to help fight against external aggressors that result in aging signs.
The non-comedogenic, fragrance and paraben-free formula was developed in collaboration with dermatologists. It absorbs quickly, feels lightweight, and leaves no residue behind. Plus, the brand’s patented MVE technology continuously releases moisturizing ingredients.
To use, apply evenly to the face once daily, avoiding the lips and eyes. If using during the day, apply sunscreen immediately afterward before heading outdoors.
Find more CeraVe Resurfacing Retinol Serum information and reviews here.
What Is Retinol?
Retinol is a vitamin A derivative that's made in topical form, including in gels, creams, serums, lotions, ointments, and makeup. You can buy it over the counter or in stronger doses with a prescription.
What Does Retinol Do?
Retinol helps diminish aging signs like fine lines and wrinkles, discoloration, and dark spots. It also helps to control oil and clear up acne, and it helps stimulate cell turnover and collagen production, which makes skin young-looking, healthy, and glowing.
What Are The Best Retinol Products?
You don't need expensive, high-end brands to find a good retinol product. Less expensive or drugstore brands can be just as effective. Of course, everyone's different, so you may need to try out a few to see what works best for your skin. La Roche-Posay, Neutrogena, and The Ordinary, among others, make great retinol products.